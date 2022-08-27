You are here

  • Home
  • Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
Lazio's Spanish forward Pedro (C) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Aug. 26, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n49vq

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
  • The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan dropped their first points of the fledgling Serie A when they lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez canceled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.

“The intensity of Inter’s midfield appeared to be dropping so I could risk putting on two less physical but very technical players,” Sarri said.

The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches.

“Our problem has always been consistency, so we have to manage this result well and try to follow up on it, take the positive energy it can give us without thinking that it will be easier against another team,” Sarri added.

Inter was one of only three teams in Serie A with maximum points from its first two matches, along with Roma and Napoli, but knew it faced its sternest test yet at coach Simone Inzaghi’s former club.

It was end to end in Rome and played at a high tempo. Lazio broke the deadlock five minutes before halftime when Sergej Milinković-Savić lifted a ball over the top and Felipe Anderson got in front of Inter defenders Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni to head into the bottom left corner.

Inter leveled six minutes after the break, however. Lazio failed to clear a free kick and Denzel Dumfries nodded it back to Martínez, who just got in front of teammate Romelu Lukaku to fire in from close range.

Dumfries almost gave Inter the lead moments later but his header at point-blank range was fantastically palmed away by Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Sarri made his changes shortly after, sending on Pedro and Luis Alberto for Mattia Zaccagni and Matías Vecino.

They proved the difference as Milinković-Savić whipped in a cross from the right and Pedro cut it back for Luis Alberto to power into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Pedro got on the scoresheet when he leapt onto a loose ball, following contact in the area between Ciro Immobile and Inter defender Matteo Darmian, and curled it into the top right corner to seal the match with four minutes remaining.

Udinese earned their first victory by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first points in Serie A.

Monza were bought by former Italian premier and ex-AC Milan owner Berlusconi in 2017 and reached the top-flight for the first time in its 110-year history by winning the Serie B playoff last season.

However, they have lost their first three Serie A matches.

Udinese’s comeback was complete 13 minutes from time with a move started and finished by Destiny Udogie. Isaac Success collected Udogie’s throw-in and passed back to the on-loan Tottenham forward, who played a swift one-two with Ilija Nestorovski before firing in the winner.

Topics: Serie A Lazio Inter Milan

Related

Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms
Sport
Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms
Rivals jostle for AC Milan’s Serie A crown
Sport
Rivals jostle for AC Milan’s Serie A crown

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
  • The appeal board's decision was handed down on Friday
  • Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of $41,000
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte.
The appeal board’s decision was handed down on Friday.
Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000).
Tuchel’s touchline ban for improper conduct was suspended temporarily pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing him to take his place in the dugout for the 3-0 loss at Leeds last Sunday.
Tuchel and Conte, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during a Chelsea-Tottenham game at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 14, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry because Tuchel didn’t let go of his grip, intimating that Conte was being disrespectful for not looking in his eyes.
The incident set off pushing and shoving among players and backroom staff, and Tuchel and Conte were shown red cards.
The independent commission said it was “quite clearly (Tuchel) who instigated the confrontation” by choosing to grip Conte’s hand and “jolt him back.”
“Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly charged football matches,” the commission said, “and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.”
It added Tuchel performed a “highly provocative act.”

Topics: Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte

Related

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Sport
Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2: ‘Fair tackle’ as Tuchel insists no hard feelings after Conte clash
Sport
Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2: ‘Fair tackle’ as Tuchel insists no hard feelings after Conte clash

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty
  • Red Bull's world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari
  • Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen oozed authority and calm on Friday as he topped the times in practice at the Belgian Grand Prix and dismissed concerns about starting Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.
Red Bull’s world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by eight-tenths of a second to delight his ‘orange army’ of fans at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
“We’re pretty happy with that,” he said. “There’s not much to do or worry about, with the grid penalty — we were just looking at setting up the car in the best possible way.
“There’s some fine-tuning to do, but we’re pretty happy with the first run and the plan. The car is working well, which is positive, but we would have liked to do a bit more running.”
Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components, that take them beyond their permitted allocation for the season, and will have grid penalties.
That means they will start from the back of the field along with another four drivers who have chosen to switch to new engines for the Belgian race weekend.
“I’ll have to try and work through from the back of the grid,” said Verstappen. “But at least we should have dry conditions. I think today was the worst of the weather.”
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained why they chose this race to fit a fourth engine, turbo-charger and other parts, saying it was a strategic decision because the long and high-speed Belgian circuit offers easier overtaking opportunities.
“We looked at the calendar and we were running out of options, but this is a good track to overtake and we feel we should be quick here,” he said.
On an inconclusive and slightly topsy-turvy day, Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who was fifth in the second Ferrari after topping the times in the morning’s opening practice.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a sixth consecutive podium position in Sunday’s race, was sixth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.
Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he would leave McLaren at the end of the year after agreeing to terminate his contract, was ninth and Sergio Perez 10th in the second Red Bull.
Hamilton said Mercedes believed they could recover from a disappointing Friday performance and mount a challenge again, particularly if other drivers were taking penalties.
“We’re not very quick and I don’t know why, but I went out and gave it everything. It could be tires, temperatures or something else,” he said.
“But it’s not disastrous out there and we often find this on Fridays and things can change on Saturdays. I have hope that we can turn it round.”

Topics: F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Belgian Grand Prix

Related

F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying
Sport
F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying
4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time
Sport
4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille

Ronaldo linked to shock move to French side Marseille
  • Liverpool’s ex-striker Djibril Cisse took to social media in bid to lure Ronaldo to France
  • French club’s president vehemently denies reports linking them to Manchester United star
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Conflicting media reports linking Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to European clubs on Friday continued to surface with the latest relating him to France’s Ligue 1 side Marseille.
European media have suggested that last season’s second-place league finishers Marseille have been conducting a financial study to determine what Ronaldo could bring to the French club.
Former Marseille player Jean-Charles De Bono said: “A study is being carried out to find out what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially.”
Mail Online said Liverpool’s ex-striker Djibril Cisse took to social media in a bid to lure Ronaldo to Marseille for the current season.
However, Sports Brief reported Marseille President Pablo Longoria as vehemently denying rumors that his club was looking to sign the Portuguese forward.
With the 37-year-old star reportedly keen to leave the English Premier League to join a Champions League-playing football club, Ronaldo has been linked with several top-tier teams including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Chelsea.
If a deal goes through ahead of the summer transfer market’s deadline on Sept. 1, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would fulfil his wish to play this year’s Champions League competition with Marseille against his former club Sporting Lisbon in the group stage.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Cisse said: “Cristiano come my friend I will look after you.”
Germany’s Bild reported that any transfer for the player would bring with it a massive increase in sponsorship deals and TV viewership.
Having played in the top leagues in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and England, a move to France’s Ligue 1 would see Ronaldo compete in a fifth European league, becoming one of few players to do so.
Meanwhile, Manchester United’s newly appointed head coach Erik ten Hag has repeatedly maintained that Old Trafford’s No. 7 was not for sale.
However, Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup to face arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday and instead remained on the bench until the closing minutes of the game that United won 2-1.
According to Sports Brief, Longoria stressed that CR7 (Ronaldo) will not be joining the French club this summer and denied all reports of a surprise move.
Football news platform 90min reported Longoria as saying, “it’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. The Ronaldo deal is not for us.”
 

Topics: Manchester United Marseille Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan’s hand
Sport
Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan’s hand
Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early
Sport
Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
Updated 26 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak

Howe excited by Newcastle record signing of $70m striker Isak
  • Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside
Updated 26 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: The arrival of Alexander Isak is making Eddie Howe excited — and the head coach believes Newcastle United fans should be too.

The Sweden international frontman on Friday sealed a move to United believed to be worth $70 million, breaking the club’s previous record purchase by more than $20 million.

Former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward Isak has penned a six-year deal on Tyneside. And it represents a huge coup for the Magpies, with the 22-year-old very much seen as one of Europe’s hottest prospects, courted by every major club on the planet.

Howe said: “He’s had a lot thrown at him for a young player. The experiences he’s had is incredible really for someone so young. He’s played in Germany, Holland, and Spain — big clubs as well — at a very young age. He’s had some great experiences.

“England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete and technically very good so I think he’s got a whole host of things going for him. His best years are still ahead of him,” he added.

On the excitement building among the Geordie faithful, Howe said: “I can understand. I’m excited about trying to bring good players to Newcastle. If we can complete the transfer, I’ll be excited too.”

United’s transfer plans were altered this week when the news of Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury was revealed.

The experienced striker, who has two goals in his first three games this season, is likely to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, the type of issue that has blighted his time at St. James’ Park.

And this forced a transfer war room rethink, with United’s search for a wide forward shelved in order to plough funds into getting the deal for Isak done.

United’s interest in Isak goes back to the start of the summer when a fee could not be agreed, however former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Howe has been keeping a watch on the player for some time.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game with Wolverhampton Wanderers, he said: “I don’t know the exact date but the first time I saw him play was for Sweden many years ago and I was immediately hugely impressed. He instantly caught my eye.

“Always when you’re trying to do transfers, there’s two things. The selling club and the buying club, they’ve got to meet. If they don’t meet, the transfer won’t get done. Thankfully, they seem to have come together for us.

“He’ll add pace, technical ability, dribbling ability. He’s got a bit of X factor about him, he’s slightly different, and is capable of scoring,” Howe added.

Top scorer from the last two seasons Wilson, will be frustrated to likely miss at least United’s next three games.

Howe knows the player he signed and sold to United while on the south coast with the Cherries, will come back stronger than ever.

He said: “Naturally with Callum’s injury — which we don’t believe to be serious by the way, we’re hopeful Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks.

"But naturally, we acted slightly off of that in terms of we were always looking for an attacking player, but it changed our focus slightly on the type. We’re delighted to hopefully sign Alex — he’ll be a big player for us.

“I back Callum 100 percent. I’ve known him for a long time, and I’ve never known someone with a better attitude to sport and a better professional.

“He is hugely disappointed to miss every game but I back him and his quality. He’s such an important part of our future this season. He’s already shown that with the goals that he’s scored — the two goals he’s scored have been at the highest level. I don’t doubt him for a second,” Howe added.

It has been a long time since United have possessed two top strikers in their ranks and while the system Howe plays at present would not have room for both, when fit, he is not ruling out playing them together.

Howe said: “I see them playing together. I think they’re very different players so, if the transfer is completed, it’s something I can definitely envisage. Alex is a very, very different player to Callum vice versa but they’ve both got unique strengths.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Alexander Isak

Related

Analysis Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
Sport
Eddie Howie’s Newcastle are having Wembley dreams
New Newcastle striker signings soon hopes Howe
Sport
New Newcastle striker signings soon hopes Howe

Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad

Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad

Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
  • Man United entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season
  • Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and Zürich
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

GENEVA: Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia after the draw was made Friday.
United, who won the Europa League in 2017 and were the beaten finalists two years ago, entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season.
It was unclear Friday if Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at the club for the first round of games on Sept. 8 with more speculation linking him to a move from Old Trafford, this time with Napoli which are in the Champions League. On Thursday, Napoli were drawn in the same group as Liverpool.
The draw brings United face-to-face again with long-time Manchester City favorite David Silva, who returned to Spain to play for Sociedad, and involves two of the longest journeys to away games in the draw – to Moldova and Cyprus.
The Russian war on Ukraine has affected United’s trip to face Sheriff, who have been playing European home games in Chisinau instead of their home city Tiraspol. Tiraspol is in the Russian-supporting breakaway region of Transnistria which borders Ukraine.
UEFA decided in June to block Sheriff playing in Tiraspol citing “the large-scale military escalation resulting in the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian army.” Russian teams are also currently banned from all UEFA competitions.
Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine – who will play their home games in neighboring Poland – will face Rennes, Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca.
Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven — coached by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy — Bodø/Glimt and Zürich.
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is back in the competition he won with United five years ago. The Europa Conference League title holders were drawn in a group with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.
The group-stage draw in the third-tier Europa Conference League was being made later Friday at the same venue in Istanbul, which also staged the Champions League draw Thursday.
Lazio were among the top-seeded teams and were grouped with Feyenoord, Midtjylland and Sturm Graz.
The Europa League starts early this season on Sept. 8 and ends more than one month sooner than usual on Nov. 3. That is because of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20.
The six rounds of group-stage games span just eight full weeks before a midwinter break until the knockout playoffs round starts Feb. 16.
Group winners advance direct to the round of 16 in March and runners-up go to the knockout playoffs with the eight teams switching across from the Champions League after finishing third in a group there.
The Europa League final is on May 31 at the 65,000-capacity Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
Third-place teams in Europa League groups in November move to the knockout playoffs in the third-tier Europa Conference League.
Europa League teams share about €465 million ($466 million) in UEFA prize money.
Each team gets a basic fee of €3.63 million, plus €630,000 per win and €210,000 for each draw in the group stage. Payments increase for advancing through each knockout round.
A team starting in the Europa group stage and eventually winning the title can earn about €40 million euros in UEFA prize money. That’s about one-third of expected earnings in Champions League prize money.

Topics: Europa League UEFA Manchester United Arsenal

Related

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Sport
Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League
Sport
Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

Latest updates

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion
Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
Morocco recalls envoy from Tunisia over Polisario meeting
A general view of the Moroccan capital Rabat. (AFP file photo)
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.