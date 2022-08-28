You are here

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
The main benchmark index TASI surged 1.2 percent to finish at 12,591 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market settled flat at 21,631. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended the previous week on a high note as its first-half earnings season came to an end.

The main benchmark index TASI surged 1.2 percent to finish at 12,591 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market settled flat at 21,631.

Dubai’s bourse advanced 1.2 percent, followed by Abu Dhabi and Qatar with a 0.2 and 0.7 percent gain, respectively.

The Bahraini bourse was flat at the session’s close, while Oman and Kuwait edged slightly lower.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index soared 1.8 percent.

Brent crude rebounded to exit the week at $100.99 a barrel, as investors eyed potential OPEC+ output cuts. US West Texas Intermediate also settled higher at $93.06 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank announced the commencement of its additional riyal-denominated sukuk offering on Aug. 28

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development managed to cut down its losses by 49 percent during the first half of 2022

Maharah Human Resources’ unit received the General Authority of Competition’s nod to proceed with acquiring a stake in Care Shield Holding Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders approved a 24 percent capital increase to SR11.5 billion ($3 billion)

Academy of Learning Co. will payout a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share to its shareholders for the first half of 2022

Anaam International Holding Group will be suspended from trading on Sunday due to its failure to announce its financial results in the period specified by the Saudi Exchange

Calendar

August 28, 2022

Start of Saudi National Bank’s riyal-denominated sukuk offering

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares trading stocks

Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell

TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks were off to a bad start this week after the earnings season ended with mixed results, forcing investors to be cautious.

The Tadawul All Share Index concluded the first trading season of the week 0.52 percent lower at 12,526, while the parallel Nomu finished 0.61 percent down at 21,763.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco ended the session with a 1.65 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 1.41 percent.

The share price of Alinma Bank declined by 0.91 percent, while the Saudi British Bank declined by 1.07 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, slipped 1.26 percent, as it announced the commencement of its additional riyal-denominated sukuk offering on Aug. 28.

Alhokair Group’s shares fell 1.6 percent, despite managing to cut down its losses by 49 percent during the first half of 2022.

Emaar The Economic City dropped 1.85 percent, after losses widened by 10 percent in the first half of 2022.

Al Jouf Cement Co. increased by 0.59 percent, despite a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022.

Naqi Water Co. added 1.07 percent, despite reporting weak first-half profits in its first earnings report since going public earlier this month.

Jabal Omar Development Co. gained 1.47 percent, after its shareholders approved a 24 percent capital increase.

Topics: TASI NOMU shares Saudi Arabia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Iraq has opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Iraqi lender to engage in banking activities in the Kingdom, the CEO announced in a tweet.

Yazeed Abunayyan added the bank will be able, through its new branch in Riyadh, to provide banking services and facilities and cover the untapped sectors in the Saudi trade market, Asharq reported. 

NBI is affiliated to Capital Bank Group, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund has a 24 percent stake.

It is the second Iraqi bank to obtain a license from the Saudi Central Bank to practice banking activities in the Kingdom, after the Trade Bank of Iraq, which obtained a license, but has not started activities yet.

Abunayyan noted that the bank will have the opportunity to increase its market share in the total commercial transactions between Saudi Arabia and Iraq by providing services to strategic corporate clients and facilitating their commercial transactions. 

This comes as part of the group’s expansion strategy, which is currently operating in Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia banking

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, revealed that it has successfully evaluated 58 factories using the international Smart Industry Readiness Index.

The SIRI index, owned by the International Centre for Industrial Transformation, is the only index approved by the World Economic Forum to measure the adoption rates of industrial facilities for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). 4IR largely involves four specific technologies: High-speed mobile internet, artificial intelligence and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

INCIT is an independent, nongovernment institute founded to spearhead the transformation of global manufacturing. It directs the 4IR journeys of manufacturers, and supports the global rise of smart manufacturing. 

Qusai Al-Abdul Karim, MODON’s director of marketing and corporate communications, confirmed that this success comes as a culmination of the authority’s efforts to keep pace with developments in the global industrial sector.

Abdullah Alghamdi, president of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, said at a Saudi 4IR conference held last year, that the impact of the 4IR is expected to be massive, with non-oil gross domestic product anticipated to increase by more than 4 percent from 2017 to 2030, generating SR1 trillion ($266 billion) in new revenues.

Topics: MODON 4IR SaudiVision2030 Industrialization

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR57.5 million ($15 million) to 89 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 31,762 tons, the payment constitutes the eleventh batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season reached SR712 million.

 

Topics: SAGO Saudi grains

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at Jackson Hole said the US economy needed a tight monetary policy until inflation was under control.

Spot gold fell 1.17 percent to $1,738.14 per ounce. US gold futures settled 1.2 percent lower at $1,749.80.

Silver drops

Spot silver dropped 1.83 percent to $18.90 per ounce.

Platinum fell 2.29 percent to $866.96, while palladium went down 1.95 percent to $2,108.87.

Grains up

Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing US yields.

The most-active CBOT corn contract ended up 14-1/4 cents at $6.64-1/4 a bushel. 

CBOT soybeans settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 16-1/4 cents to $8.05-1/4 a bushel.

Copper retreats 

Copper prices pulled back on Friday after touching their highest in nearly two months after the head of the US Federal Reserve doubled down on more interest rate hikes and warned that it would be painful.

Earlier, copper and aluminum prices had shot up on worries over an energy crisis hitting output while supply is tight and inventories low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained as much as 2.3 percent to $8,316 a ton, its highest since June 30, before paring gains to $8,160.

Copper prices have rebounded 17 percent since touching 20-month lows on July 15, but are still down 25 percent from a record peak scaled in March.

LME zinc added 0.8 percent to $3,575 a ton, lead rose 0.6 percent to $1,987.50 and tin gained 0.6 percent to $24,460, but nickel shed 0.4 percent to $21,600.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

