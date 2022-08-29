ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer

KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years

RIYADH: Moviegoers will have access to advanced screening experiences as three new international cinema operators are set to enter the Saudi market.

With the debut of UAE’s Reel Cinemas, South Africa’s Nu Metro and Lebanon’s Grand Cinemas, Saudi Arabia looks to increase its screens to 2,500 over the next five years in a push to develop the country’s cinema and family entertainment industry that’s worth around $1.2 billion, according to the General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

GCAM also revealed that mvi Cinemas and Empire Cinemas expanded their cinema outlets for the first time this year in three new cities —Khamis Mushayt, Rabigh, and Arar.

As the Kingdom lifted its 35-year-long movie screening ban four years back, the country is fast emerging as a major market for cinema chains.

“Grand Cinemas, being the prestigious brand in UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon since the year 2000, will be now operating its own cinema circuit in the Kingdom taking the cinema experience to the next level, “ Salim Ramia, CEO of Grand Cinemas told Arab News.

He revealed that Grand Cinemas plans to launch cinema outlets in at least six to 10 locations in the Kingdom to tap into the country’s growing cinema market.

“Grand Cinemas strive to provide the finest halls which distinguish them from the rest of the operators in terms of luxury, decoration and latest advanced technology in sound, image and seating. Audiences can look forward to having an incomparable movie-watching experience,” said Ramia.

Grand Cinemas also intends to launch around 11 screens in Taif’s The Park complex in October. He said they plan to launch screens in a few other locations, most notably in Souq7 properties in Jeddah and the Al-Mamshah project, Al-Ahsa city.

The entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a dramatic transformation over recent years, as GCAM effectively continues to facilitate national and foreign investment entering the sector.

The total number of cinemas in the Kingdom has reached 59, achieving the goals that aim to activate the local cinema sector in terms of entertainment and diversity in the Kingdom while increasing career opportunities for Saudi young men and women. Cinema’s return to Saudi Arabia has reinvigorated the domestic industry. According to GCAM officials, the aim is to have 350 theaters over the next five years, creating more than 30,000 jobs by 2030.