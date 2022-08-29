You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India

Ma’aden opened its first office in India in May 2020 and started exporting fertilizers to the South Asian country in 2011. It now exports around 1.7 million tons of phosphate products and ammonia annually. 
Ma’aden opened its first office in India in May 2020 and started exporting fertilizers to the South Asian country in 2011. It now exports around 1.7 million tons of phosphate products and ammonia annually. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/8b3ak

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has signed four initial agreements aimed at doubling imports of  its phosphate products and ammonia to India in 2023.

The Saudi company said it also plans to explore product and technology development collaboration for phosphate fertilizers, according to Trade Arabia. 

“India is the largest import market for phosphate and ammonia in the world, with steadily increasing demand,” Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt said.

The memorandums of understanding include an agreement with Indian Potash Co. to supply phosphate products and a deal to supply ammonia to Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals. 

The company also signed deals with Krishak Bharati Cooperative Co. and Coromandel International to supply phosphate products and ammonia and to pursue joint development of technology for specialty products, product development, agronomy and logistics solutions.

“Due to the close geographical proximity between our nations, Ma’aden is a natural partner for the Indian market,” Wilt added. 

Ma’aden opened its first office in India in May 2020 and started exporting fertilizers to the South Asian country in 2011. It now exports around 1.7 million tons of phosphate products and ammonia annually. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining chemicals Ammonia exports India

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Finnair will establish a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways to open up new routes from Nordic capitals to the Qatari capital Doha, the Finnish national carrier said on Monday.

Finnair has been seeking new commercially feasible routes since the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a northern route.

The company has said it plans to unveil a new strategy in the coming months to address the uncertain outlook that includes high fuel prices, the pandemic and the Ukraine war, with the company headed for a third straight year in the red in 2022.

Finnair said it would establish “a long-term strategic cooperation” on flights between Doha and Helsinki in Finland, Stockholm in Sweden and Copenhagen in Denmark starting between November and December, while exploring the possibility of expanding the agreement to another unnamed European destination.

“These services will be supported by a comprehensive codeshare agreement with shared passenger and cargo capacity between both airlines,” Finnair said.

Finnair and Qatar Airways are part of the oneworld global airline alliance.

Topics: aviation Finnair Qatar Airways

Related

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Naryanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Naryanan

RIYADH: Oil rose almost 1 percent on Monday on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+ and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth. 

Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

Brent crude rose 65 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $101.64 a barrel by 0815 GMT, extending last week’s 4.4 percent gain. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.22, or 1.3 percent, at $94.28 after rising by 2.5 percent last week.

Musk talks about oil and gas

The world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilization, while also developing sustainable sources of energy, Tesla founder Elon Musk told reporters at a conference in Norway on Monday.

“Realistically, I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble,” Musk said on the sidelines of an energy conference in the southern city of Stavanger.

Asked if Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, Musk said: “I think some additional exploration is warranted at this time.”

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy,” he said. “That will take some decades to complete.”

He said offshore wind power generation in the North Sea, combined with stationary battery packs, could become a key source of energy. “It could provide a strong, sustainable energy source in winter,” he said.

Sinopec says Russian oil imports a small share of total

The president of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. said imports of Russian oil made up a small portion of the firm’s total imports in the first half of the year.

Sinopec, the world’s largest refiner by capacity, reported interim net income that surged 10.4 percent to a record 43.53 billion yuan ($6.30 billion) as strong oil and gas prices outweighed weakened domestic fuel sales.

Norway’s Equinor mulls sale of stake in Statfjord field

Norway’s Equinor is considering selling a 28 percent stake in the Statfjord field, which straddles the Norwegian and British continental shelves, alongside minority stakes in several satellite fields, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

The company has hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, which could fetch up to $500 million, a source familiar with the sale told Reuters.

Equinor also plans to sell minority stakes in the connected fields Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygna, the presentation showed.

Statfjord has been producing oil and gas for more than 40 years and by the end of 2021 still had 107 million barrels of oil equivalent left, about half of which are gas reserves.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil musk

Related

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected

ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer

ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer
Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer

ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer
Updated 27 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has appointed Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib as the new chief financial officer, according to a statement. 

Serving as the deputy CFO since January 2022, Al-Muhaidib has been with ACWA Power for 13 years, initially serving in corporate finance positions, before taking on project leadership roles in managing two projects under the company’s portfolio. 

Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib

In his new role as the CFO, Al-Muhaibib will be involved in all finance activities along with investor relations, insurance, and shared services.

The company also announced appointing Kashif Rana, the firm’s former CFO, as the chief portfolio management officer. 

In his new role, Rana will drive the development of an effective management strategy for the company’s expanding global portfolio of over 60 projects in 13 markets.

ACWA Power has over 3,900 employees in 13 countries across diverse regions, including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.  

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Arabia appointments management

Related

Exclusive ACWA Power’s $2.4bn wind project in Uzbekistan to be operational by 2026: Chairman video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s $2.4bn wind project in Uzbekistan to be operational by 2026: Chairman

UK economy could slip into recession in Q4, says Goldman Sachs

UK economy could slip into recession in Q4, says Goldman Sachs
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

UK economy could slip into recession in Q4, says Goldman Sachs

UK economy could slip into recession in Q4, says Goldman Sachs
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UK economy could enter recession in the fourth quarter  of this year amid soaring energy prices, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs. 

In a recent research note, it predicted that the UK's gross domestic product is expected to fall by around 1 percent through mid-2023, Bloomberg reported. 

The report further added that the annual output next year will likely shrink by 0.6 percent, a sharp turnaround from Goldman’s previous estimate where it predicted an expansion of 1.1 percent. 

A team of economists in Goldman Sachs led by Sven Jari Stehn said that concerns around the cost-of-living pressures in the UK have continued to intensify on the back of the worsening energy crisis. 

They added: “Real consumption is still likely to decline significantly.” 

Earlier this month, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate hike in 27 years, and warned that the country is heading for more than a year of recession triggered by higher inflation. 

 

Topics: UK economy recession

Related

UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE
Business & Economy
UK economy to hit pre-pandemic level late 2021: BoE

TASI is up with oil prices remaining high: Opening bell

TASI is up with oil prices remaining high: Opening bell
Updated 29 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI is up with oil prices remaining high: Opening bell

TASI is up with oil prices remaining high: Opening bell
Updated 29 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks moved higher in the early trading hours of Monday, with oil prices staying above $100 per barrel.

The Tadawul All Share Index began 0.29 percent higher at 12,562, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.22 percent at 21,714 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.39 percent gain, while Methanol Chemicals Co. added 0.51 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, advanced 0.71 percent, while the Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, gained 0.57 percent.

The share price of Alinma Bank added 0.79 percent, while the Saudi British Bank was up 0.36 percent.

In the pharma sector, Nahdi Medical Co. increased 1.25 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.53 percent.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. rose 0.7 percent, after securing SR1.26 billion ($335 million) worth of Shariah-compliant financing to grow the business

Among the Kingdom information technology firms, Elm Co. gained 0.12 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. improved 0.39 percent.

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah plunged 9.27 percent, after it suffered losses of SR21 million during the first half of the year from profits of SR5.1 million in the prior-year period.

Topics: Saudi TASI Tadawul shares

Related

TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI settles lower as earnings season comes to an end: Closing bell
TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI  starts on a downward note following the end of earnings season: Opening bell

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India
Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India
Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Iraqi cleric Sadr announces full withdrawal from political life
Iraqi cleric Sadr announces full withdrawal from political life
Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Oil Updates — Crude up; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer
ACWA Power appoints new CFO, chief portfolio management officer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.