You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification

Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification

Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification
Saudi Arabia has successfully narrowed the gender gap in the Kingdom, as 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5aa67

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification

Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprises sector continues to witness a growth trajectory in the first half of 2022, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating investment in startups and small businesses as part of Vision 2030.

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the close of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Riyadh and Makkah were the most attractive regions for startups, accounting for 35.4 percent and 21 percent of the Kingdom’s SMEs respectively, according to Monsha’at quarterly report titled SME Monitor.

The Eastern province was placed third with 12.7 percent of the total SMEs in Saudi Arabia.

Micro-sized firms lead SMEs sector

Micro-sized firms made up 81 percent of the registered SMEs in the Kingdom, each generating revenue of up to SR3 million ($800,000) a year and employing up to five members of staff, according to the report.

It further noted that Saudi Arabia’s private sector employs a total of 9,065,648 people, with 43.4 percent of them employed in Riyadh, followed by 19.7 percent and 19.9 percent in Makkah and Eastern provinces respectively.

F&B sector

SMEs operating in the food and beverages sector continued to attract the interest of investors, as these firms received more funding than any others in the first half of 2022.

F&B SMEs secured investments worth SR702 million in the first half, according to MAGNiTT’s Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Report.

Saudi startup FOODICS, which offers restaurant management software, digital payments, and micro-loans, led the growth of the F&B sector as it raised SR638 million in April 2022.

“In the past quarter alone, we have seen new German, Greek, Italian, French, American, British, and Emirati restaurants, cafés, concepts, and chains open across Saudi Arabia,” said Bandr bin Abdullah Alobied, Monsha’at’s deputy governor for strategy. 

He added: “Saudis themselves are proud of their own traditions, and keener than ever to support domestic concepts. Local entrepreneurs who have entered the F&B space have found a receptive clientele that is eager to support homegrown chains.”

Female entrepreneurship

The report also revealed that Saudi Arabia has successfully narrowed the gender gap in the Kingdom, as 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women.

The regulatory reforms over the first half of 2022 have played a crucial role in increasing the number of female entrepreneurs in the country. Most of these women are leading firms in the food, wholesale and retail, health, and professional sectors and supporting service industries.

“Vision 2030’s ambitious targets for female labor force participation have already been met far in advance of the Kingdom’s original targets. As thousands of smart, creative, and highly motivated new women enter the workplace each year, female-led SMEs will continue to transform the wider economy,” added Alobied.

Saudi Arabia’s total female workforce participation rose to 33.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 20.5 percent in the same period in 2019, when most countries globally saw a decline in female participation.

In the report, Monsha’at added that the female unemployment rate in the Kingdom fell to 21.2 percent in the first quarter of this year, while it was 31.7 percent during the same period in 2019.

SME ecosystem

Alobied pointed out that the SME ecosystem is on a path of transition, as the Kingdom’s startups and entrepreneurs emerged as the second-best funded in the Middle East and North African region during the year's first six months.

“The country as a whole is embracing the private sector in ways they never have before. On the one hand, this is because we enjoy one of the world’s most business-friendly and progressive governments. On the other hand, we are benefitting from a tremendous demographic advantage,” he said.

Alobied further noted: “Saudi Arabia’s population is young, educated, prosperous, and growing. When I see how innovative, technology-driven and resourceful our people are, I have no doubt the country will continue to confound observers everywhere for the better.”

Topics: Saudi SMEs Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement
Saudi-based fintech partners with SNB to support SMEs  
Business & Economy
Saudi-based fintech partners with SNB to support SMEs  

KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   

KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   

KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Moviegoers will have access to advanced screening experiences as three new international cinema operators are set to enter the Saudi market. 

With the debut of UAE’s Reel Cinemas, South Africa’s Nu Metro and Lebanon’s Grand Cinemas, Saudi Arabia looks to increase its screens to 2,500 over the next five years in a push to develop the country’s cinema and family entertainment industry that’s worth around $1.2 billion, according to the General Commission for Audiovisual Media. 

GCAM also revealed that mvi Cinemas and Empire Cinemas expanded their cinema outlets for the first time this year in three new cities —Khamis Mushayt, Rabigh, and Arar. 

As the Kingdom lifted its 35-year-long movie screening ban four years back, the country is fast emerging as a major market for cinema chains. 

“Grand Cinemas, being the prestigious brand in UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon since the year 2000, will be now operating its own cinema circuit in the Kingdom taking the cinema experience to the next level, “ Salim Ramia, CEO of Grand Cinemas told Arab News. 

He revealed that Grand Cinemas plans to launch cinema outlets in at least six to 10 locations in the Kingdom to tap into the country’s growing cinema market. 

“Grand Cinemas strive to provide the finest halls which distinguish them from the rest of the operators in terms of luxury, decoration and latest advanced technology in sound, image and seating. Audiences can look forward to having an incomparable movie-watching experience,” said Ramia. 

Grand Cinemas also intends to launch around 11 screens in Taif’s The Park complex in October. He said they plan to launch screens in a few other locations, most notably in Souq7 properties in Jeddah and the Al-Mamshah project, Al-Ahsa city. 

The entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a dramatic transformation over recent years, as GCAM effectively continues to facilitate national and foreign investment entering the sector.

The total number of cinemas in the Kingdom has reached 59, achieving the goals that aim to activate the local cinema sector in terms of entertainment and diversity in the Kingdom while increasing career opportunities for Saudi young men and women. Cinema’s return to Saudi Arabia has reinvigorated the domestic industry. According to GCAM officials, the aim is to have 350 theaters over the next five years, creating more than 30,000 jobs by 2030.

Topics: Saudi movie cinema entertainment

Economists cut China’s 2022-2023 growth forecasts: Bloomberg report

Economists cut China’s 2022-2023 growth forecasts: Bloomberg report
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Economists cut China’s 2022-2023 growth forecasts: Bloomberg report

Economists cut China’s 2022-2023 growth forecasts: Bloomberg report
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid turmoil in the property market and the looming COVID-19 scare, economists have cut China’s growth forecasts for the current year and 2023. 

Bloomberg’s latest quarterly survey of economists predicted that China’s economy was expected to grow by 3.5 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.9 percent. 

Even though the median for 2023 remained unchanged at 5.2 percent, growth projections for the first three months of the next year were lowered by 0.1-0.4 percentage points. 

The Chinese government had originally set a gross domestic product growth target of 5.5 percent for this year. Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, top officials have been downplaying the goal recently as the growth rate significantly reduced this year.

Adding to the already existing pandemic woes, a property crisis is also impacting Chinese economic growth as homebuyers have started to boycott mortgage payments because of unbuilt houses.  

The quarterly survey also noted that full-year inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 2.3 percent for both 2022 and 2023. 

The survey further downgraded the retail sales projections for the ongoing quarter from 4 percent to 3.5 percent. 

It, however, predicted that export growth will likely remain strong as economists raised their projections for the third quarter to 9.5 percent from 7.9 percent, and for the full year to 8.7 percent from 7.5 percent. 

The survey cut down import forecasts to 4 percent for both the third and fourth quarters of this year. 

 

Topics: China economy Forecast

Related

China In-Focus — CATL to develop new battery materials; July industrial profits down
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — CATL to develop new battery materials; July industrial profits down

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. signs 4 MoUs to double ammonia exports to India
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has signed four initial agreements aimed at doubling imports of  its phosphate products and ammonia to India in 2023.

The Saudi company said it also plans to explore product and technology development collaboration for phosphate fertilizers, according to Trade Arabia. 

“India is the largest import market for phosphate and ammonia in the world, with steadily increasing demand,” Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt said.

The memorandums of understanding include an agreement with Indian Potash Co. to supply phosphate products and a deal to supply ammonia to Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals. 

The company also signed deals with Krishak Bharati Cooperative Co. and Coromandel International to supply phosphate products and ammonia and to pursue joint development of technology for specialty products, product development, agronomy and logistics solutions.

“Due to the close geographical proximity between our nations, Ma’aden is a natural partner for the Indian market,” Wilt added. 

Ma’aden opened its first office in India in May 2020 and started exporting fertilizers to the South Asian country in 2011. It now exports around 1.7 million tons of phosphate products and ammonia annually. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining chemicals Ammonia exports India

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes

Finnair to establish strategic partnership with Qatar Airways in search of new routes
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Finnair will establish a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways to open up new routes from Nordic capitals to the Qatari capital Doha, the Finnish national carrier said on Monday.

Finnair has been seeking new commercially feasible routes since the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a northern route.

The company has said it plans to unveil a new strategy in the coming months to address the uncertain outlook that includes high fuel prices, the pandemic and the Ukraine war, with the company headed for a third straight year in the red in 2022.

Finnair said it would establish “a long-term strategic cooperation” on flights between Doha and Helsinki in Finland, Stockholm in Sweden and Copenhagen in Denmark starting between November and December, while exploring the possibility of expanding the agreement to another unnamed European destination.

“These services will be supported by a comprehensive codeshare agreement with shared passenger and cargo capacity between both airlines,” Finnair said.

Finnair and Qatar Airways are part of the oneworld global airline alliance.

Topics: aviation Finnair Qatar Airways

Related

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Oil Updates — Saudi Arabia may slash October crude prices; Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Oil Updates — Saudi Arabia may slash October crude prices; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Updated 29 August 2022
Nirmal Naryanan

Oil Updates — Saudi Arabia may slash October crude prices; Musk says world still needs oil and gas

Oil Updates — Saudi Arabia may slash October crude prices; Musk says world still needs oil and gas
Updated 29 August 2022
Nirmal Naryanan

RIYADH: Oil rose almost 1 percent on Monday on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+ and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth. 

Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $101.54 a barrel by 1025 GMT, extending last week’s 4.4 percent gain. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $93.68 after rising by 2.5 percent last week.

Saudi Arabia may slash October crude prices 

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia could slash October prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia after a plunge in spot premiums as tepid fuel demand and increasing arbitrage cargoes put pressure on oil prices in the region.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco could cut the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude by about $4.50 a barrel in October, according to five refining sources surveyed by Reuters on Aug. 29.

Musk talks about oil and gas

The world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilization, while also developing sustainable sources of energy, Tesla founder Elon Musk told reporters at a conference in Norway on Monday.

“Realistically, I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble,” Musk said on the sidelines of an energy conference in the southern city of Stavanger.

Asked if Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, Musk said: “I think some additional exploration is warranted at this time.”

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy,” he said. “That will take some decades to complete.”

He said offshore wind power generation in the North Sea, combined with stationary battery packs, could become a key source of energy. “It could provide a strong, sustainable energy source in winter,” he said.

Sinopec says Russian oil imports a small share of total

The president of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. said imports of Russian oil made up a small portion of the firm’s total imports in the first half of the year.

Sinopec, the world’s largest refiner by capacity, reported interim net income that surged 10.4 percent to a record 43.53 billion yuan ($6.30 billion) as strong oil and gas prices outweighed weakened domestic fuel sales.

Norway’s Equinor mulls sale of stake in Statfjord field

Norway’s Equinor is considering selling a 28 percent stake in the Statfjord field, which straddles the Norwegian and British continental shelves, alongside minority stakes in several satellite fields, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

The company has hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, which could fetch up to $500 million, a source familiar with the sale told Reuters.

Equinor also plans to sell minority stakes in the connected fields Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygna, the presentation showed.

Statfjord has been producing oil and gas for more than 40 years and by the end of 2021 still had 107 million barrels of oil equivalent left, about half of which are gas reserves.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil musk

Related

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected

Latest updates

Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification
Saudi SMEs come to fore as Kingdom pushes for economic diversification
Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
KSrelief chief meets Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Review: ‘Bad Sisters’ on Apple TV+ is black humor at its best
Review: ‘Bad Sisters’ on Apple TV+ is black humor at its best
KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   
KSA welcomes 3 new cinema operators as it eyes 2,500 screens in 5 years   

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.