MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Water and Electricity Co. and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management have pre-qualified companies to bid for the development of Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy project, MEED reported.

The scope of work includes financing and constructing the project, in addition to managing related operations.

This renewable energy plant will not only transform solid waste into electricity, but also reduce carbon emissions by up to 1.1 million tons a year.

The project bids are expected by Dec. 7, whereafter the developer will own a 40 percent share in the plant.

Alfanar invests $3.5bn in Sokhna

Alfanar Global Development — headquartered in Saudi Arabia — has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to invest $3.5 billion in developing the green hydrogen facility in Sokhna.

This new project is set to produce 100,000 tons of green hydrogen per year in Egypt, reported Zawya.

“Through this agreement, we will be developing a project to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia,” stated Sabah Al-Mutlaq, chairman of Alfanar Global Development.

KOC postpones decision deadline

Kuwait Oil Co. has postponed the announcement of its project bids winner for the installment of flowlines and associated works in south and east Kuwait, as the country continues to halt many oil and gas projects.

Companies have already submitted their bids on the project worth $100 million and are awaiting the client’s decision, according to MEED.