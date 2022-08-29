You are here

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program, the country’s finance minister, Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country.

“The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion,” Ismail said on Twitter.

The IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Pakistan IMF bailout

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU is preparing to take emergency action to reform the electricity market and get a grip on energy prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, senior officials said Monday.

Energy ministers from EU member states will hold urgent talks in Brussels on Sept. 9.

High gas prices have been followed by disruptions in the nuclear and hydroelectric sectors amid a heatwave blamed on climate change —threatening businesses and households with massive bills.

“The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a forum in Bled, Slovenia.

“It was developed for different circumstances. That’s why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Separately, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for action.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Scholz said that “we are in complete agreement that rapid action has to be taken” to reform the market.

EU officials are also considering measures to split electricity price setting from the gas price and take into account other energy sources.

Some member states have launched price reduction measures of their own, but Brussels believes EU capitals working together will be more effective.

Topics: EU energy price plan emergency

EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists
World
EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

STAVANGER: Russia’s oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine but Moscow will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

“In the absence of (Western) companies, in the absence of the technology providers, in the absence of service companies, it will be much harder for Russia to maintain the production,” IEA chief Fatih Birol told Reuters.

Russian domestic demand has so far remained robust, and the country also offers large discounts to non-European buyers, Birol said on the sidelines of a conference in Stavanger in southern Norway.

Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could meanwhile release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires in November, he added.

“We still have substantial amount of stocks at our disposal,” Birol said.

“If our member countries believe that as a result of the supply disruption there is a need to make a stock release, I am sure (they) will consider (it) and it is not off the table.”

Birol earlier said Russia is likely to ramp up gas flaring in the coming months as the country’s storages fill up.

He said trust in Russia as an energy supplier had been eroded around the world following the invasion of Ukraine and its cuts to gas exports, and that the loss of Europe as a partner would hurt Moscow.

“Russia is not winning the energy battle here,” Birol said during a question and answer session at the conference.

The upcoming winter season will be a test of Europe’s solidarity, and if the continent fails when tested, the impact may be felt “beyond this energy crisis,” Birol said. 

Topics: Russia Oil IEA

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
Business & Economy
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Water and Electricity Co. and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management have pre-qualified companies to bid for the development of Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy project, MEED reported.
The scope of work includes financing and constructing the project, in addition to managing related operations.

This renewable energy plant will not only transform solid waste into electricity, but also reduce carbon emissions by up to 1.1 million tons a year.  

The project bids are expected by Dec. 7, whereafter the developer will own a 40 percent share in the plant.  

Alfanar invests $3.5bn in Sokhna  

Alfanar Global Development — headquartered in Saudi Arabia — has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to invest  $3.5 billion in developing the green hydrogen facility in Sokhna.

This new project is set to produce 100,000 tons of green hydrogen per year in Egypt, reported Zawya.

“Through this agreement, we will be developing a project to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia,” stated Sabah Al-Mutlaq, chairman of Alfanar Global Development.

KOC postpones decision deadline

Kuwait Oil Co. has postponed the announcement of its project bids winner for the installment of flowlines and associated works in south and east Kuwait, as the country continues to halt many oil and gas projects.

Companies have already submitted their bids on the project worth $100 million and are awaiting the client’s decision, according to MEED.

 

 

Topics: MENA Projects Egypt Abu Dhabi

Saudi alfanar invests $1.3bn to produce sustainable aviation fuel in the UK
Business & Economy
Saudi alfanar invests $1.3bn to produce sustainable aviation fuel in the UK

Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 

Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 

Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Airlines has partnered with the Air Connectivity Program on international direct flights departing from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to Tunis and Kuala Lumpur.

The collaboration, to begin on Sept. 1, will pave the way for more pilgrims during the upcoming Umrah season, according to a statement. 

Currently, Saudia transports guests to over 100 destinations across four continents.

Recently inaugurated flights to Barcelona, Zurich, Amsterdam and Seoul have also started as a result of the national carrier’s collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program.

The program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabian Airlines

Saudi Airlines wind down Hajjis free 'luggage first' service
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Airlines wind down Hajjis free ‘luggage first’ service

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. secures $24m contract from Uruguay's Tenaris Global

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. secures $24m contract from Uruguay’s Tenaris Global
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. secures $24m contract from Uruguay’s Tenaris Global

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. secures $24m contract from Uruguay’s Tenaris Global
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a contract worth SR88 million ($24 million) from Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services.

Under the contract, the Saudi company will provide oil and gas pipes to Tenaris, according to its bourse filing.

The financial impact is likely to appear toward the end of the year and the beginning of 2023, it said

In 2019, Tenaris, a global steel tube supplier, acquired 47.8 percent of Saudi Steel Pipe.

Topics: Saudi Pipes Projects Tadawul

Shares of Saudi Steel Pipe rise after it swings into profit of $7m in H1
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi Steel Pipe rise after it swings into profit of $7m in H1
Saudi Steel Pipe names new chairman, reappoints Lamazares as CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Steel Pipe names new chairman, reappoints Lamazares as CEO

