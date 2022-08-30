TASI starts higher following another rise in oil prices: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market began Tuesday’s session on a positive note, after oil prices rose further in the early hours of the day.

The main index, TASI, edged up 0.28 percent at 12,565, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,517, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude increased to $104.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $96.67 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with 0.65 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. advanced 0.55 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, added 0.22 percent, while the Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, rose 0.28 percent.

The share price of Alinma Bank increased 0.13 percent, while the Saudi British Bank appreciated 0.37 percent.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Nahdi Medical Co. declined 0.72 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. improved 0.13 percent.

Saudi healthcare provider Tibbiyah gained 0.75 percent, as it completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Innovative Care Co. for SR214 million

Among the Kingdom’s information technology firms, Elm Co. shed 0.12 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. improved 0.19 percent.