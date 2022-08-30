You are here

  • Home
  • WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 

WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 

WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 
WOLF is a popular destination for content creators, singers, poets, comedians, chat-show hosts and rappers. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgnst

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 

WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 
  • Since its launch in 2020, the festival has gained over 3 million listeners across the GCC and MENA, including the UAE and KSA
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WOLF, the audio festival performance platform, launched on Tuesday a program to transform 1,000 Arab artists into stars of virtual reality, titled WOLFStars.

WOLF, or the World’s Online Festival, is a popular destination for content creators, singers, poets, comedians, chat-show hosts and rappers who joined the platform to showcase their talent. 

“As an interactive app, WOLF’s unique user experience brings live audio performances and content creation together on 3D virtual stages, packed with interaction inside large user-generated chat communities,” said Gary Knight, CEO of WOLF. 

“WOLF has developed quickly from launch, building to over 3,000 shows a month, and welcoming over 3 million audience members.”

The WOLFStars program will invite users to have their talents recognised by celebrities, working closely with them to develop their talents and grow a wide-reaching community of fans.

In its pilot phase, 250 emerging talents from the region joined the platform to create regular shows in the app. Additionally, WOLF collaborated with renowned Arab personalities including Aseel Hameem, Bashayer Alsabah, Fay Alssharqawi, Nedaa Sharara, Danyah Shafei, and Lebanese pop superstar Yara.

Given the popularity of the pilot phase, WOLF is now looking to take this creator economy into the metaverse and extend the pilot to 1,000 WOLFStars. 

“WOLF’s next milestone is to reach 1,000 talents signed up to the program, all able to perform to enthusiastic audiences, get real-time feedback, form part of a community, earn cash and other rewards, and work with the WOLF team to take their talents and fame to the next level,” added Knight.

“We are excited for WOLF to take emerging Arabic artists and set them in cinematic 3D virtual festival stages where they can become tomorrow’s stars of the metaverse.” 

WOLF is working on bringing real-world festivals to the online realm — in particular performance, entertainment and socialising with friends. 

Topics: WOLF online festival content creators

Related

Special Egypt launches app to recycle electronic waste
Middle-East
Egypt launches app to recycle electronic waste
Music Commission to host Arabic Jazz Music Festival at Dhahran Expo
Saudi Arabia
Music Commission to host Arabic Jazz Music Festival at Dhahran Expo

Russian prosecutors seek 24 years in jail for ex-journalist Ivan Safronov

Russian prosecutors seek 24 years in jail for ex-journalist Ivan Safronov
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

Russian prosecutors seek 24 years in jail for ex-journalist Ivan Safronov

Russian prosecutors seek 24 years in jail for ex-journalist Ivan Safronov
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested 24 years in prison for treason for former journalist Ivan Safronov, state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Moscow City Court.
Safronov covered military affairs for the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers before becoming an aide to the head of Russia’s space agency two months before his arrest in July 2020.
He denies accusations of passing military secrets about Russian arms sales in the Middle East and Africa to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, while he worked as a reporter in 2017, calling them “a complete travesty of justice and common sense.”

Topics: Russia journalist jail

Related

Russian journalist who staged anti-war protest placed under house arrest
Media
Russian journalist who staged anti-war protest placed under house arrest
Journalist Sonya Groysman arrested in front of where she held a single picket in support of independent media, in Moscow. (The NY Times)
Media
Russian journalists demand end to crackdown on media

Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle

Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle

Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle
  • The Tesla boss hopes that allegations made by the former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, about major security gaps and problematic practices at the firm, will bolster his case
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Elon Musk has formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network, as the billionaire fights in court to back out of a massive buyout deal.
Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm.
The Tesla boss hopes that allegations made by the former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, about major security gaps and problematic practices at the firm, will bolster his case.
According to court documents made public on Monday, Musk’s attorneys served Zatko with a subpoena Saturday demanding he share any documents or messages regarding the impact of spam and false accounts on Twitter’s activity, dating back to January 2019.
Zatko was also ordered to answer questions on the record for Musk lawyers on September 9.
His lawyers told AFP that their client would comply with the subpoena — but said that his appearance at the deposition would be “involuntary.”
“He did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate governmental bodies to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter, but rather to protect the American public and Twitter shareholders,” the lawyers said in a statement.
Musk’s attempt to back out of buying Twitter has struggled for momentum in court.
Twitter won some early battles in the case, including a fast-track trial date, and its stock had risen as analysts predicted the platform would prevail over the mercurial Musk.
But a US judge last week told Twitter to surrender more data to Musk on the key issue of fake accounts, and the billionaire hopes Zatko’s whistleblower complaint could further turn the tide in its favor.
While Twitter has pointed out that Musk opted not to perform due diligence typically seen in merger deals, the billionaire’s attorney Alex Spiro told the Delaware judge he had trusted the firm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The market watchdog was one of the recipients of Zatko’s complaint, which accuses Twitter of issuing untrue statements on account numbers because “if accurate measurements ever became public, it would harm the image and valuation of the company.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter Whistleblower

Related

Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge
Media
Elon Musk’s ‘absurdly broad’ Twitter data requests mostly rejected by judge
Twitter staff exodus accelerates amid Musk battle, whistleblower complaint
Media
Twitter staff exodus accelerates amid Musk battle, whistleblower complaint

Lebanese broadcaster backs dance group Mayyas ahead of US TV talent show performance

Lebanese broadcaster backs dance group Mayyas ahead of US TV talent show performance
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Lebanese broadcaster backs dance group Mayyas ahead of US TV talent show performance

Lebanese broadcaster backs dance group Mayyas ahead of US TV talent show performance
  • The ‘For You Lebanon’ campaign supports the all-female Lebanese dance group, who will compete on Sept. 6 in the semi-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • Mayyas was formed in Beirut in 2019 by Nadim Cherfan, the group’s choreographer, and won ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ the same year
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As all-female Lebanese dance group Mayyas prepare for their appearance in the semi-finals of “America’s Got Talent” next week, Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International has launched an advertising campaign with the slogan Kermalak Ya Lebnen — which translates as For You Lebanon — to promote and support them.

During their televised audition for the US competitive reality show in June, the dancers so impressed actor Sofia Vergara, one of the judges along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, that she used her golden buzzer, which granted them automatic qualification for the contest’s live shows. On Sept. 6 they will compete for a place in the grand final, which will be broadcast on Sept. 13.

The name Mayyas means the “proud walk of a lioness,” one of the dancers explained. Female Arab dancers aren’t “fully supported yet” in the region and so appearing on the “America’s Got Talent” stage is “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight,” she added.

The judges were mesmerized by the group’s performance during their audition, with Cowell describing it as “the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen.”

Now LBCI is backing Mayyas with adverts on its TV and social media channels, and working with local and Arab media outlets in the US to support the campaign.

 

Mayyas was founded in Beirut by Nadim Cherfan, the group’s choreographer, who has been teaching dance since he was 20 years old.

“Mayyas was created for ‘Arab’s Got Talent,’ once I made the decision (to apply for) season six,” he told Arab News in 2019.

The group entered and won the contest that year, then went on to participate in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” a spin-off of the UK version of the show that featured winners and other notable acts from across the global Got Talent franchise. Mayyas were the first and only act from the Middle East to appear, earning overwhelming praise from the judges and audiences.

When the “America’s Got Talent” polls open for next week’s semi final, fans of the group can visit agt.vote.nbc.com to vote online for them. Voting is only open to people ages 13 and over who live in the US or Puerto Rico. 

 

Topics: LBCI broadcast Lebanon Mayyas

Related

Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Lifestyle
Lebanese dance crew Mayyas get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan on Mayyas, Britain’s Got Talent, and dancing for Beyoncé
Lifestyle
Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan on Mayyas, Britain’s Got Talent, and dancing for Beyoncé

Sudanese journalists form independent union to defend freedoms

Sudanese journalists form independent union to defend freedoms
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Sudanese journalists form independent union to defend freedoms

Sudanese journalists form independent union to defend freedoms
  • The syndicate is the first independent professional union for decades and represents and important step toward press freedom in the country
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudanese journalists have formed the country’s first independent professional union for decades, in what campaigners said was an important step toward re-establishing freedoms after a military coup.
“The victory is to regain our syndicate after more than 30 years in order to defend the freedom and professionalism of the press,” said one journalist Waleed Alnour, who waited hours in the sun to cast his vote in an election for the union’s leadership on Sunday.
The union has an 1,164 members, 659 of whom took part in Sunday’s vote.
Shadow unions that sprang up in opposition to autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, who packed unions with regime-friendly members, were instrumental in an uprising that toppled him in 2019.
A military coup last October ended a power-sharing arrangement with civilians that followed the uprising.
The coup also led to the suspension of a radio station, and some TV journalists were subject to attacks, raids or arrests that they blamed on security forces and loyalists of the former regime.
Journalists aligned with Bashir had attempted to prevent Sunday’s vote going ahead by raising an ongoing legal complaint, saying the syndicate could not replace the pre-existing Bashir-era union.
However, election committee head Faisal Mohamed Salih, who served as information minister in a civilian-led government between the uprising and the coup, said the vote “was executed in a completely democratic way... smoothly and with a high turnout and excitement among the journalists.”
Civil society observers, including some from opposition lawyers’ groups, attended the election.
Abdelmoniem Abu Idrees, a journalist working for international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), was voted head of the syndicate. Votes were being counted for the rest of the union’s 40-person leadership.
The Bahri resistance committees, one of the groups leading ongoing protests against military rule, said in a statement the election was an important step.
“We can only support it, as it lays the groundwork for one of our uprising’s core demands, and that is democracy.”

Topics: Sudan journalism union

Related

Special Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Media
Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities
Media
Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
Updated 29 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists

Houthis slammed for torturing abducted journalists
  • Yemen’s information minister calls for international action to pressure the militia to set captives free
Updated 29 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government officials and rights groups have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to stop torturing four abducted journalists held inside their prisons and to urgently send them to hospital as they are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Yemenis say that the Houthis have subjected the journalists to physical and psychological torture in detention, throwing them into solitary confinement and depriving them of vital medicine.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Akram Al-Walidy, Abdul Khaleq Omaran and Harith Hamid are among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis from a Sanaa hotel in 2015.

Five journalists were freed from Houthi detention during the largest successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni militia and their opponents in 2020.

The Houthis abused the incarcerated journalists, later put them on trial and sentenced them to death on charges of being “cloak-and-dagger” activists for the Arab coalition.

Yemen’s officials and journalists’ families said that they developed severe health problems due to the Houthi torture and are facing death if the Houthis do not take to them to hospital or provide their medication inside cells.

Yemen’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, slammed the Houthis for exacerbating the health conditions of the journalists and called for international action to pressure the Houthis to set them free.

“We hold terrorist Houthi militia of Iran fully responsible for the safety of journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansori, &his fellow journalists who are under forcible disappearance for 7 yrs, after his health deteriorated & contracted chronic diseases due to torture & lack of basic necessities,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter, accusing the Houthis of using the abducted journalists as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the Yemeni government during talks.

“We call on intl community and UN & US envoys to observe their legal mandate &pressure Houthi militia to provide urgent health care to journalist Al-Mansouri, release him & his fellow journalists immediately & unconditionally, & stop using them as political bargaining chips.”

International rights groups echoed concerns about the worsening health conditions of the four journalists and Houthi indifference to calls for the militia to treat them well and release them.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties urged the UN and international charity and right groups to put pressure on the Houthis to immediately admit the journalists, mainly the critically ill Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, to hospital.

“SAM calls on the United Nations and the Red Cross to pressure the Houthi group to urgently transfer journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to the hospital and unconditionally release him and all his fellow journalists,” SAM said in a statement.

Due to an intensifying crackdown by the Houthis, who militarily took over power in Yemen in late 2014, hundreds of journalists, activists, politicians and military and security figures have been forced into fleeing Sanaa and other areas, and settled in government-controlled areas or into exile.

The Houthis closed dozens of media outlets, rounded up many of the journalists who stayed behind and confiscated their properties before putting them on trial.

Topics: Houthis Yemenis Journalists

Related

US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff
Middle-East
US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff
Yemeni army officer killed in clashes with Houthis
Middle-East
Yemeni army officer killed in clashes with Houthis

Latest updates

WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 
WOLF launches development program to turn Arab talents into VR stars 
Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq
Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq
Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.