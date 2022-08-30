Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project

RIYADH: Six mosques in the Riyadh region will be restored as part of the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The project in the Riyadh region works to achieve a balance between ancient and modern building standards in a way that gives mosque structures an appropriate degree of sustainability.

It also aims to maintain the old architectural features of the mosques and enhance general awareness on caring for historical mosques.

The mosques in Riyadh include Al-Qibli Mosque which is located in the south of the capital’s Manfouha neighborhood. Princes and town dignitaries used to pray in the mosque and it was expanded by King Abdulaziz and later reconstructed.

It has an area of 642.85 square meters, and this will increase to 804.32 square meters after restoration. It will accommodate 440 worshippers.

Al-Rumailah Mosque, also known as Al-Salamah Mosque, is located in the Al-Dhahirah neighborhood.

It is one of the oldest heritage mosques and its design and construction methods represent a model of the architecture of the old mosques in Riyadh.It has an area of 1,184.69 square meters and this will increase to 1,555.92 square meters after renovation.

As a result, its capacity will increase from 327 to 657 worshippers.

Al-Oudah Mosque is located in the center of Al-Oudeh district, in northern Diriyah. It is one of the oldest mosques in the Diriyah governorate and was built from clay.

It has an area of around 794 square meters and this will increase to 1,369.82 square meters. Its capacity will also increase from 510 to 992 worshippers.

Al-Qalaah Mosque in Al-Hilwa, Hotat Bani Tamim is the fourth mosque that has been earmarked for renovation. It was named after the castle of Imam Turki Al-Saud and congregational prayers are performed in it up to the present day except for Friday prayers, which were halted around 50 years ago.

Its post-renovation area will be 625.78 square meters and its capacity will remain the same at 180 worshippers.

Al-Hazimi Mosque, situated in the east of Layla, a town in Al-Aflaj governorate, will also be restored. The mosque was built more than 100 years ago and will accommodate 110 worshippers.

Al-Ruasaa Mosque is located in the west of Al-Majmaah city in the Riyadh region and will be rebuilt. After reconstruction, the mosque will have an area of 663 square meters and a capacity of 210 worshippers.

A total of 30 mosques will be included in the second phase of the development project that covers all regions in the Kingdom.

Five of those are situated in the Makkah region and were identified on Sunday; Al-Jubail Mosque, Al-Baiah Mosque, Al-Khadr Mosque, Abu Inbeh Mosque, and Al-Fath Mosque.

The project aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, restore historical mosques for worship and prayer, preserve the original features of historical mosques, and enhance their religious and cultural status.