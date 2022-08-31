You are here

Southampton inflict fresh misery on 'soft' Chelsea

Southampton inflict fresh misery on ‘soft’ Chelsea
Southampton players celebrate at the end of the match. (Reuters)
AFP

Southampton inflict fresh misery on ‘soft’ Chelsea

Southampton inflict fresh misery on ‘soft’ Chelsea
LONDON: Thomas Tuchel urged "soft" Chelsea to toughen up after a shock 2-1 defeat against Southampton plunged his spluttering team into Premier League turmoil on Tuesday.
Tuchel's side blew the lead at St Mary's after Raheem Sterling put them ahead midway through the first half.
England forward Sterling bagged his third goal in two games with a close-range strike in the 23rd minute.
But Chelsea had squandered a host of chances before Sterling's opener and, not for the first time in Tuchel's reign, their profligate finishing came back to haunt them.
Romeo Lavia equalised in the 28th minute with his first goal for Southampton, curling home from the edge of the area after Chelsea failed to clear a corner.
Adam Armstrong put Southampton ahead on the stroke of half-time as he took Romain Perraud's pass and drilled a deflected shot past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
Chelsea, beaten 3-0 at Leeds in their previous away fixture, were unable to muster a response as they slipped to a second defeat from their last three games.
"Soft, soft, soft defending. There is no need to give shots away. Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality," Tuchel said.
With just two wins from their first five matches, the Blues are already five points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
Despite a significant close-season spending spree, which is set to continue with several more signings mooted before Thursday's transfer deadline, Chelsea are struggling to find any sustained momentum at present.
While it is too early to write them out of the title race, Tuchel will be concerned by his team's latest sloppy display -- with key mistakes at both ends of the pitch -- having already criticised them publicly after the Leeds loss.
"It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions," Tuchel said.
"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency. I don't understand why we have so many injuries.
"In a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half-chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing."
Everton's wait for a first win this season goes on after Luis Sinisterra's first league goal for Leeds earned a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
Frank Lampard's team went ahead when Alex Iwobi's incisive pass was flicked through the legs of Diego Llorente by Anthony Gordon, whose clinical finish capped a superb move in the 17th minute.
But Colombia winger Sinisterra marked his first start for Jesse Marsch's men in memorable fashion with a composed finish from Brenden Aaronson's pass in the 55th minute.
Fulham ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage that lifted them to sixth place.
Fourth-placed Brighton had won three of their first four games, but Marco Silva's promoted side broke the deadlock in the 48th minute through Aleksandar Mitrovic's fifth goal this season.
Neeskens Kebano provided the pass and Serbia striker Mitrovic tapped in at the far post for his 100th league goal for the Cottagers.
Fulham doubled their lead seven minutes later as Brighton defender Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira's cross into his own net.
Alexis Mac Allister converted a 60th minute penalty for Brighton after Pervis Estupinan fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Yoane Wissa's late leveller rescued Brentford in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
Wilfried Zaha showed why Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with him as the Ivory Coast forward gave Palace the lead with a brilliant strike from the edge of the area after 59 minutes.
But Wissa was left unmarked to equalise with a close-range header in the 88th minute.

Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test

Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test
Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test

Newcastle face selection issues ahead of tough Liverpool test
  • Injuries will deprive United of several key players at Anfield on Wednesday, including Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth
  • In addition, head coach Eddie Howe said the wait for a work permit for club record signing Alexander Isak ‘could go down to the wire’
NEWCASTLE: Head coach Eddie Howe is facing a real selection crisis as Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season faces its sternest test so far against Liverpool.

The Magpies head to Anfield on Wednesday having avoided defeat in all five games so far this season but will be without a number of key players. In addition they are still awaiting the green light, in the form of a work permit, for club record buy Alexander Isak to play.

United will again be without Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey, and added to the absentee list this week are Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth and Manchester United-bound Martin Dubravka.

“We have a few injuries at the moment, that’s obvious. I don’t think any of them are long-term apart from Emil,” said Howe.

“We’re hopeful we will get the main body of the squad back fit pretty quickly. Certainly for this game, we’re slightly stretched.”

He added that in particular, he does not expect the influential Guimaraes to be out of action for long.

“He’s doing well,” Howe said of the Brazilian international. “I don’t know about this game coming up but hopefully not far after, if he doesn’t make this game. He’s very positive, in good spirits and desperate to get back and be involved.

“He’s a big player for us and we need to get him back as quickly as possible. It’s a slight hamstring. (Against) Tranmere, we brought him on for five minutes at the end in case we needed him to take a penalty. We wanted him to be warm enough to take that penalty; we didn’t want to bring him on with 10 seconds left. At that stage of the game we were under pressure and, unfortunately, he felt something in his hamstring.”

Howe expressed more concern about Saint-Maximin, who was United’s savior in their two most recent Premier League games, contributing a goal and three assists.

“We’ve got Maxi (out), who is a worry for us at the moment,” he said. “It was late in the game on the back of his sprint to try to save the goal.

“You look at the injury lists around the country, they’re the same (long). I don’t think we’re alone on this. You look at Liverpool’s injury list this season, it’s been long. The teams that play that way, naturally there is a slight cost to it. We certainly want to get all our players fit as quickly as possible.”

United are still waiting for the paperwork for Isak’s work permit to be processed by authorities so that he is cleared to play. They filed the relevant forms for the former Real Sociedad player ahead of last Sunday’s game against Wolves but have not yet received the permit. The Sweden international watched from the terraces at Molineux as the Magpies rescued a point late on in a 1-1 draw, and Howe is hoping his new signing will not be forced to do the same on Wednesday night.

“I don’t know, I desperately hope so,” the coach said when asked whether Isak is likely to play. “It would be great to see him involved for us but we’re still in the hands of other people.

“I desperately hope that it gets done before the game but there is no guarantee as I sit here, now. (The cut-off point), I think it’s 75 minutes before kick-off. It could go down to the wire; we’ll wait and see.”

Howe also revealed the club will still be taking an active interest during the final days of the transfer window but does not anticipate any big news between now and Sept. 1.

“We’re very pleased with the business we’ve done,” he said. “The injuries we have are believed to be short term. There might be a bit of short-term pain around the squad but longer-term, when those bodies are back fit, I think we’re very strong.

“That’s not to say we are totally closed off. We’re obviously still looking but I don’t expect any major business to be done.

“If the window closed now, I’d be happy. We haven’t signed huge but I think that can sometimes be a strength, because the dynamic of the group doesn’t change as much, but I do think we’ve signed quality and that’s so important.”

Asked whether this means United will primarily be looking at loan signings during the remainder of the transfer window, Howe replied: “Yes.”

Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp

Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp
Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp

Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp
  • Federation said camps aim to prepare athletes in their hopes of achieving titles and becoming champions at all levels in the sport
RIYADH: Karate athletes from Saudi Arabia are continuing their preparations for the World Karate League Championship, which begins later this week, as well as next month’s world championships.

Some of the karatekas are currently undergoing a warm-up camp in Riyadh this week ahead of the tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will be held from September 2 to 4.

The rest of the Saudi team is also preparing for the world championship, which begins in Turkey on Sept. 24.

The Saudi Karate Federation said the camps aim to prepare the athletes in their hopes of achieving titles and becoming champions at all levels in the sport, in accordance with the general strategy of the federation.

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston
Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston
  • LIV Golf Invitational Boston features six new signings: Cameron Smith, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and India’s top-ranked pro, Anirban Lahiri
  • Also making his first LIV Golf appearance is two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who will debut as a non-playing captain and make on-air contributions to live event coverage
BOSTON: LIV Golf on Tuesday announced the field for its fourth event of the year, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, teeing off Sept. 2-4 at The International. 

The field includes six players making their LIV Golf debut: 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman, and India’s top-ranked pro, Anirban Lahiri.

They join the field of 48 players competing in Massachusetts. Also making his first LIV Golf appearance is two-time Masters champion and former world No.2 Bubba Watson, who will debut as a non-playing captain and make on-air contributions to live event coverage.

As the world No.2, Smith becomes the highest-ranked player to compete in a LIV Golf event.

He has eight professional wins, including the Players Championship earlier this year. The 29-year-old Australian joins the list of LIV golfers who have met the minimum playing eligibility requirements for the World Golf Hall of Fame, though he must wait another 16 years until the minimum age requirement of 45 before official consideration.

Smith has amassed 48 additional top-10 finishes and is a consistent contender in the majors. A two-time Australian PGA Championship winner, he has also represented his country in international team competitions, including the 2018 World Cup, the 2019 Presidents Cup, and the Tokyo Olympics.

Niemann jumped onto the global golf scene as a teenager. As the World Amateur Golf Rankings’ No.1 player for 44 weeks between 2017-2018, he earned victories against top international players on the Chilean Tour before turning pro in April 2018. The current world No.19 has two professional wins, 26 top-10 finishes, and represented Chile as part of the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and the Tokyo Olympics.

Varner, currently 46th in the world, is a two-time winner as a pro, including the 2015 Australian PGA Championship and the 2022 PIF Saudi International presented by Softbank Investment Partners.

The memorable Asian Tour event featured a thrilling finish, where he sunk a 92-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to defeat Watson by one stroke. Consistently a fan favorite, Varner has 24 top-10 finishes over his professional career, which began in 2012 following a successful career at East Carolina University where he earned honors as Conference USA Player of the Year.

Leishman has 13 professional victories and an additional 64 top-10 finishes, including three notable showings at the Masters and the Open Championship. A former Rookie of the Year who has been ranked as high as No.12 in the world, the Australian is a consistent competitor on the international stage, including the Tokyo Olympics, two World Cups, and four Presidents Cups.

For more than 80 consecutive weeks, Tringale has ranked among the world’s top 100 players. The California native has 30 top-10 finishes in his career and was a three-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech. Lahiri, a two-time Olympian for India, has amassed 18 wins and an additional 55 top-10 finishes throughout his professional career. 

Runner-up at the 2022 Players Championship to Smith, he has twice represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup, is a three-time representative for Asia in the EurAsia Cup, and is a two-time competitor in the World Cup.

The Boston field showcases seven No.1-ranked players in their respective countries, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors, and four former world No. 1 players. The global field has 13 Olympians, represents 14 different countries, features 20 players with 10 or more professional wins, and includes current and future stars.

Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s fourth individual and team champions and earn points toward LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: A tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe. We can’t wait to tee off at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the coming days.

Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour

Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour
Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour

Saudi Open to debut on expanding Asian Development Tour
  • Boasting a prize fund of $75,000, the Golf Saudi-managed Riyadh Golf Club will play host to the inaugural Saudi Open from Dec. 8-10
  • Last year, Golf Saudi entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour
RIYADH: New ground will be broken this year when the Asian Development Tour visits Saudi Arabia for the first time. 

Boasting a prize fund of $75,000, the Golf Saudi-managed Riyadh Golf Club will play host to the inaugural Saudi Open from Dec. 8-10. As well as highlighting the ADT’s rapid expansion this year, the event is a further sign of the strengthening of ties between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi.

Last year, Golf Saudi entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour. As a result of that alignment, the $5 million Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers has become the opening event on the Asian Tour’s annual calendar.

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “We’re delighted to extend and deepen our ties with the Asian Tour, a key strategic partner for us. We’re especially pleased that Riyadh Golf Club will be the venue for the Saudi Open on the Asian Development Tour.”

Managed by Golf Saudi and playing to a par of 72, the Riyadh Golf Club is 20 minutes from Riyadh city center. The course, opened in 2005, is characterized by undulating terrain, wide fairways and manicured greens.

Al-Sorour continued: “Riyadh Golf Club is the go-to recreational and social getaway from the capital with the club providing fun and exciting golf experiences for beginners to established players, whether men, women or children. Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practices to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. 

“Combined with grassroots training and educational programs that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development program that transforms the golfing landscape.”

Of the Saudi Open joining the ADT schedule, Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “Providing playing opportunities for our members has always been a prime objective for us. I’m delighted, therefore, that we’re able to further bolster the ADT schedule this year with the addition of the Saudi Open.”

The ADT staged its 10th event of the season over the weekend at the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia. Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai took the title in a nail-biting finish that saw his compatriot Chonlatit Chuenboonngam tie for second and keep the lead on the ADT’s Order of Merit standings.

The ADT visits Vietnam this week for the first time in its 12-year history for the BRG Open Golf Championship at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort, from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

The ADT has been a springboard to the Asian Tour for dozens of players, including reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Joohyung Kim of Korea and American John Catlin, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

For further information on Golf Saudi and other upcoming tournaments and events, make sure to visit: www.golfsaudi.com.  

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
  • Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision”
NEW YORK: Serena Williams delayed her farewell to tennis on an electrifying opening night at the US Open on Monday as the sporting icon battled to victory in front of a star-studded crowd.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner — who earlier this month signalled she plans to retire from tennis after the tournament — drew on all of her experience to down lowly ranked Montenegrin opponent Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

A galaxy of celebrities ranging from Hollywood stars, fashion icons and former presidents were out in force at Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch could have been Williams final appearance in a Grand Slam singles match.

But the 40-year-old ensured that her legions of fans will have at least one more chance to savor her talents as she dug out victory despite an error-strewn display.

“I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here,” a jubilant Williams said after her victory.

“The crowd was crazy — they really helped pull me through. I was really pumped,” added Williams, who won the first of her Grand Slam titles in the same arena in 1999 as a 17-year-old prodigy.

Williams admitted that deciding to walk away from the sport after 27 years as a professional was “such a hard decision.”

“I think when you are passionate about something it is always hard to walk away,” she said. “I have been trying to decide what to do. I love this game.

“But I was just like ‘Alright, I think now’s the time’. I have a family, there’s other chapters in life. I call it evolution.”

A sell-out crowd of 23,500 had roared its appreciation for Williams as she strode into the arena wearing a striking sparkling bodice and black skirt comprised of six layers — one for every US Open title she has won.

The roll-call of A-listers on hand for the occasion included former US President Bill Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, tennis legend and Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman and Queen Latifah.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Friday, Williams declined to confirm that she would retire in New York — and would not even rule out playing into 2023.

“I think so, but who knows?” she told NBC when asked if she would retire.

But in a post on Instagram on Monday just hours ahead of her first round clash, Williams again signalled the end was nigh.

“Thank you everyone,” she wrote. “It’s been incredible.”

