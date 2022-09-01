You are here

Serena Williams into US Open third round
Serena Williams returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP)
AFP

  • The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium Court crowd
NEW YORK: Serena Williams dramatically extended her iconic career on Wednesday with a never-say-die, three-set victory over world number two Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.
The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium Court crowd to reach the third round of a tournament she has won six times.
Having declared that she was already “evolving away from tennis” after a 27-year career, Williams’ force of will ensured that the retirement party was put on hold for a little longer.
“There’s no rush,” said Serena on court when reminded that she had declared herself to be in the closing stages of her career.
“There’s still a little left in me so we’ll see. I’m a pretty good player. I love a challenge.”
“I’m just Serena, you know. Honestly after I lost the second set I thought ‘oh my goodness, I’ve got to give my best effort because this could be it.”
She added: “I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to prove. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999.”
The American arrived on court with the stadium announcer proudly introducing her as “the greatest of all time” while Kontaveit waited patiently at her chair.
Organizers, who laid on a spectacular welcome and post-match celebration for the American at her emotional first round win against Danka Kovinic on Monday, opted for a low-key party this time.
Golf superstar Tiger Woods watched from the Williams’ player box while Emmy award winning actress Zendaya also boosted the A-list of invitees from the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands.

Kontaveit, whose Grand Slam career has yielded just one quarter-final appearance, served a love game to get the contest underway but Williams was quickly level.
The 26-year-old Estonian fought off two break points in the third game but was then unable to convert one of her own in the fourth game.
Kontaveit saved four break points in the seventh game, each success greeted with muted, polite applause from the partisan crowd.
Former world number one Williams, now ranked at a lowly 609, had the crowd on their feet when she converted the sixth break point for a 5-4 lead.
Her legion of passionate fans were quickly sitting down again when she handed the break straight back on a double fault.
Williams, however, played a composed tiebreak to take the opener after 63 minutes courtesy of a fifth ace.
To her credit, Kontaveit hit straight back, stretching to a double break for 3-0 before Williams retrieved one.
It was a brief respite as the Estonian broke again for a 4-1 lead on her way to levelling the tie.
Williams was ahead for 2-0 in the decider but then saw a 40-0 lead slip away as Kontaveit hit back.
The Estonian dropped serve again as Williams went to 3-1 and then 4-1 with a solid hold.
Victory was in sight at 5-2 with Williams winning a 19-shot rally.
It was all too much for Kontaveit who was broken to love with the match secured with a backhand winner.
Williams next faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the last 16.

Topics: Serena Williams US Open tennis

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0

Haaland scores another hat trick, City thrashes Forest 6-0
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for the second straight game as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday.
All of the Norway striker’s goals came in the first half at Etihad Stadium, before Joao Cancelo scored a fourth and Julian Alvarez added two more — his first goals for City since his offseason arrival from River Plate — in the second half in the champions’ fourth win in five games of their title defense.
Haaland’s three goals against Crystal Palace on Saturday came in a 19-minute burst in the second half and he did all his damage against Forest in the space of 26 minutes before halftime, taking his record to a league-leading nine goals.
Haaland outmuscled his marker to poke home a cross from Phil Foden in the 12th minute and then tapped into an unguarded net in the 23rd after Foden was tackled by Neco Williams just as the winger was about to shoot. By that point, Haaland had only had four touches of the ball.
His hat-trick goal came in the 38th and again it was from close range when he nodded home from a central position after John Stones headed the ball back across the face of goal.
Cancelo scored the best goal of the night, smashing a rising shot high into the net from outside the area in the 50th minute and City manager Pep Guardiola was again punching the air when Alvarez, making his first start for City, ran onto Riyad Mahrez’s pass and slipped a finish between goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs.
Alvarez compounded Forest’s misery by firing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 87th at the end of a counterattack.
City has scored 19 goals in its five games, the most in the league.

Topics: Erling Haaland Machester city

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit
AFP

  • The three points maintain Juve’s unbeaten record but won’t hide another disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s injury-dogged side
MILAN: Roma stayed top of Serie A on Wednesday after Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce, while underwhelming Juventus beat Spezia 2-0.

Napoli would have gone first on goal difference with a win over their promoted opponents at the Stadio Maradona but Lorenzo Colombo’s rocket just after the half-hour mark ensured Lecce escaped Naples with a point.

Luciano Spalletti’s side sit third after four games, two points behind Roma and one away from second-placed Inter Milan, while Lecce are 15th after earning their second point of the campaign.

“This Lecce team sweats blood... and fights for its people. We’ll be rewarded if we go out onto the pitch every time with this spirit,” said Colombo to DAZN.

Napoli thought they were on their way to a regulation win when Eljif Elmas tapped in Matteo Politano’s mishit shot in the 27th minute.

The hosts took the lead just seconds after Alex Meret had kept them level by beating away Colombo’s retaken penalty follow a clumsy foul on Federico Di Francesco by Tanguy Ndombele on his full debut.

But Colombo — whose first successful spot-kick was ruled out as the referee had not blown his whistle — was not downhearted and blasted Lecce level four minutes after they went behind.

The Italy Under-21 international brought down a clearance and, after not being closed down, spun and unleashed a shot which this time left Meret grasping at air.

“I heard a whistle thinking it was the referee so I took the penalty, I only realized after that there had been no whistle,” added Colombo.

“So I retook it and missed, but I stayed in the game. There was still a long time to go and the team still needed me so I didn’t want to leave it at that.”

Napoli pushed the whole second half for the win, but apart from Elmas being denied from close range soon after the break and Victor Osimhen heading over late on, they struggled to create clear-cut chances and had to settle for a point.

Juventus are level on points with Napoli in fourth thanks to another superb ninth-minute free-kick from Dusan Vlahovic, his fourth goal of the season, and Arkadiusz Milik’s first for the club in front of new signing Leandro Paredes.

Argentina star Paredes was at the Allianz Stadium in Turin after completing his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the day.

The three points maintain Juve’s unbeaten record but won’t hide another disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s injury-dogged side.

Allegri was without Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, whose private life has been in the headlines after what he described as threats and extortion attempts from gangsters.

Angel Di Maria returned as a second-half substitute after recovering from a thigh injury picked up during his debut earlier in the month.

But he failed to provide the spark which would have made Juve’s win more convincing, even though fellow substitute Milik netted in stoppage time after deftly firing home from Fabio Miretti’s low cross.

Earlier, Manolo Gabbiadini saved a point for Sampdoria in a 1-1 home draw with Lazio, netting his team’s first goal of the season in stoppage time and lifting them out of the Serie A drop zone.

Sampdoria are 17th with just two points from their first four games after Gabbiadini expertly lashed home his 92nd-minute leveller which denied Lazio the chance to move level with Roma.

Lazio thought they would be on 10 points after leading from the 21st minute through Ciro Immobile, who calmly slotted past Emil Audero after beating Samp’s offside trap and collecting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s flamboyant flick.

Instead Maurizio Sarri’s side sit sixth and trail local rivals Roma by two points.

Udinese are three points from the summit in ninth after inflicting a first defeat of the season on Fiorentina thanks to Beto’s 17th-minute strike.

Empoli and Verona played out a 1-1 draw in the other early kickoff.

Topics: Serie A Napoli Lecce

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship
Arab News

  • Young Falcons’ final-four finish secures spot at 2023 Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia
Saudi Arabia have grabbed the bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship after beating Japan 26-25 in the third-place playoff at Khalifa Sports City Hall in Manama.

The win is the Young Falcons’ best-ever finish in the competition.

The ninth edition of the tournament, which concluded in Bahrain on Wednesday, also acted as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 International Handball Federation Men’s Youth (under-19) World Championship in Croatia, with Saudi Arabia booking their place in next year’s showpiece event by reaching the semifinals.

The first half was tightly contested with Japan taking a 7-5 lead by the halfway point before Saudi Arabia led 10-8 on the 20th minute. The Japanese team hit back to take a narrow 13-12 lead at the break.

Japan extended the deficit to lead 20-15 nine minutes after the break, but by the 24th minute Saudi Arabia had squared the match 24-24, before grabbing the win by one point.

Saudi player Ahmed Qusay Al-Said was named man of the match for the fourth time in the tournament.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship Saudi Arabia bronze medal Bahrain

Dubai Esports Festival to be launched in November

Dubai Esports Festival to be launched in November
Arab News

  • Festival aims to elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment
DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has announced that the city will host the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival in November, the Emirates News Agency reported. 

DEF 2022, which will run from Nov. 9-20, will be hosted in collaboration with VSPN, a global leader in esports total solutions. It will be the first international leisure event held at the Dubai Exhibition Center since Expo 2020. 

The festival is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to place Dubai at the forefront of innovation and as a leading events destination.

DET and VSPN will host a series of events and activities throughout the festival as part of a strategy to further elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment. 

DEF 2022 will feature a top-tier international esports tournament with world-renowned professional esports players as well as a school tournament, a concert with acclaimed artists, an immersive GameExpo, and an industry networking event for domestic, regional, and international stakeholders and partners.

“With this region being one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets, DEF will be a new annual festival that will build a legacy for esports and interactive entertainment companies, paving the way for high-quality innovative content that will allow esports enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience,” Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al-Khaja said.

“With the continuous support of our stakeholders and partners enabling a world-class esports ecosystem in Dubai, the launch of DEF will also build momentum across multiple mobile and digital platforms, help us tap into the vast market potential for esports and gaming and inspire the next generation of esports talent, all while highlighting the city’s position as a safe international events destination,” Al-Khaja added

VSPN CEO Dino Ying noted: “DEF will serve as the cornerstone of a new esports ecosystem, an enduring cultural phenomenon and industry benchmark.”

Topics: Dubai

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Arab News

  • Scramble for ranking points at AJP Tour UAE National Pro
  • Hundreds of youth, masters, amateurs and professionals
ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Pro, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, kicks off on Saturday with hundreds of champions from various clubs and academies in five categories set to test their skills against each other.

The two-day tournament at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi will start with the teen, youth and masters’ categories on the first day, while the second day will witness grappling in the amateur and professional categories. The competition is open to all nationalities.

“September is packed with a few significant tournaments that jiu-jitsu fans and practitioners are eagerly waiting for. The UAE National Pro is one of the most notable events that help players prepare flawlessly for the upcoming challenges,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The tournament is a reflection of the joint efforts of the UAEJJF and AJP in developing world-class competitions that promote the sport, building a strong foundation for the champions to compete for national teams, and continue the accomplishments from previous years,” he said.

Tariq Al-Bahri, director of AJP, said: “The tournament is of great importance as it is included in the annual classification approved by the AJP and the first-place winner is awarded 1,000 ranking points for each category. Therefore, players from different countries have shown interest to participate and enhance their annual ranking.”

Emirati champion Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi, who is competing in the professional 62-kilogram category, said: “The UAE National Pro gives a great opportunity for physical preparation and to master the newest technical skills. This will provide us the chance to interact with players from multiple nations, gain experience, and better position ourselves for the upcoming tournaments.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

