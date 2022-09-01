What We Are Reading Today: The Stolen Year

Author: Anya Kamenetz

This is a moving, enraging, powerful, and much needed look at how the COVID 19 pandemic — and responses to it — upended children’s lives in the US, especially those from the most vulnerable backgrounds.

Anya Kamenetz explores how COVID impacted children (and parents) and looks at what impacts this is likely to have in the years to come.

Kamenetz is a rigorous reporter and a beautiful storyteller and she combines those two spectacularly in this important work.

The author takes on inequality, the school system, the American family and mental health all so seamlessly.

This is most definitely a book “we need right now and a true must-read,” said a a review on Goodreads.com.

The Stolen Year reads more like a catalog of events than a probing, multidimensional narrative, said another critic.

Kamenetz does a brilliant job of exposing the true cost of the pandemic on “our children’s lives and the sad truth of the government has let them down,” said the review.

“Required reading for anyone raising children, those who plan to, and anyone who cares about the future of our country.”