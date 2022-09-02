You are here

SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 
(Getty)
RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, is seeing its assets hitting SR20 billion ($5.3bn) after it completed a deal with Alinma Bank to acquire one of its real estate financing portfolios.

SRC has acquired in excess of SR20 billion in refinancing assets, through partnerships with major banks and mortgage providers in the Kingdom, a statement showed.

The deal signed with Alinma comes in line with SRC efforts to be an active supporter of the residential real estate sector through the expansion of its refinancing portfolio and by providing liquidity to create a stable secondary real estate market in the kingdom. 

“As part of our ongoing drive to support Vision 2030 goals, we continue our focus on enabling a best-in class secondary mortgage market with the necessary liquidity to accelerate the delivery of affordable home ownership objectives,” CEO of SRC, Fabrice Susini, said.

“Signing this deal with Alinma Bank is a major milestone in our strategic efforts to onboard all the major real estate financing solutions providers in the Kingdom. It contributes significantly to accelerating the sector’s collective drive to deliver on the Vision’s 70 percent homeownership in the Kingdom,” he said.

The Vision 2030 housing program witnessed a significant increase over the past 4 years from 47 percent to 60 percent, according to the Ministry of Housing Majid Al-Hogail. 

The increase exceeded the target of 52 percent by more than 8 percent driven by the combined efforts and partnerships within the private sector and the establishment of several government entities to cater specifically to the Saudi housing ecosystem, he said.

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation joined forces with European companies BASF and Linde to start the construction of the world’s first pilot plant for large-scale electrically heated steam cracker furnaces in Germany, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The new technology uses electricity from renewable sources instead of natural gas, which allows it to reduce carbon emissions of one of the most energy-intensive production processes in the chemical industry by up to 90 percent, compared to technologies commonly used today.

The project includes huge potentials for all petrochemical industries around the world in light of the trend towards reducing carbon emissions in industrial processes, SABIC Vice-Chairman and CEO Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan said.

Al-Bunyan expressed his hope that this joint achievement will contribute to more cooperation between the three and other parties in order to put an end to greenhouse gas emissions, through the circular carbon economy.

The start-up of the demonstration plant, which will be fully integrated into one of the existing steam crackers at BASF’s Verbund site in Germany's Ludwigshafen, is targeted for 2023.

The plant will test two different heating concepts, processing around 4 tons of hydrocarbon per hour and consuming 6 MGW of renewable electricity/power, SPA said.

SABIC and BASF will handle the investment cost and BASF will be operating the plant.

Linde will be in charge of the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, and will commercialise the developed technologies in future.

The project has been granted €14.8m ($14.7m) by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action under its Decarbonisation in Industry funding programme, to help overcome challenges caused by global conditions and energy costs.

With the new technology, BASF, Sabic and Linde aim to develop full-scale commercial production plants “that can achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, compared with today’s technology.”
 

(AFP)
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 : Pilots at Lufthansa went on strike on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights, stranding holidaymakers. The airline said it had canceled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich on Friday, affecting 130,000 passengers, and said it was working flat out to minimize the impact of the strike.

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had called on more than 5,000 Lufthansa pilots to stage a 24-hour walkout, saying the latest round of wage talks had failed.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced several airlines, including Lufthansa, to cancel thousands of flights this summer, leading to long queues at major airports, frustrating people keen to start traveling again after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Passenger Liane Dickson was due to fly to Amsterdam from Johannesburg via Frankfurt, but the second leg of her flight was canceled before she left South Africa.

“It is now 16 hours later and we have no email to say why it happened, what should we do next,” she said at Frankfurt airport.

“At Johannesburg airport yesterday it was chaos because people didn’t know whether they should check in their luggage to Amsterdam or to Frankfurt.”

The VC union is demanding a 5.5 percent pay rise this year and automatic inflation compensation thereafter as well as better terms for entry-level pilots.

Lufthansa has said VC’s demands would raise its staff costs by 40 percent or around 900 million euros ($899 million) over the next two years.

The airline has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month period, which it said would result in more than 18 percent higher pay for entry-level jobs and 5 percent more for senior positions.

VC’s demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August.

“I don’t think this (strike) is appropriate. It’s the main travel season and it’s at very short notice,” said Andrea Buchloh-Adler, at Frankfurt airport. “Pilots are not low-earners. They are certainly not hit as hard by the energy crisis and inflation as many others who do their work every day.”

Last month, Lufthansa’s management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

Lufthansa also faces possible walkouts by pilots of subsidiary Eurowings, who have voted for industrial action but are due to hold a round of talks with management next week. 

(Shutterstock)
SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though benchmarks were on track for a steep weekly decline as fears of China’s COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures rose $1.68, or 1.8 percent, to $94.04 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.66, or 1.9 percent, to $88.27 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts slid 3 percent in the previous session to two-week lows. Brent was headed for a weekly drop of nearly 7 percent, and WTI was on track to fall about 5 percent for the week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of sliding prices and falling demand, even as top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

ANZ commodities analyst Daniel Hynes said it might be a bridge too far for OPEC+ to agree to cut output but that top producer Saudi Arabia will likely highlight what it sees as a disconnect between current prices and tight supply fundamentals.

“They will certainly try to talk up the market as much as possible to better reflect what they see as a tight market, which is exposed to further supply side issues,” he said.

OPEC+ this week slashed its demand outlook, now forecasting demand to lag supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, but it expects a market deficit of 300,000 bpd in its base case for 2023.

“We expect the group to leave output targets unchanged. Their own numbers show a tighter-than-expected market and they would probably also want some more clarity on Iranian supply before making any big changes to output policy,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.

Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the impact of the latest COVID-19 curbs in China. The city of Chengdu on Thursday ordered a lockdown that has hit manufacturers like Volvo .

“Oil prices have been facing a confluence of headwinds lately, with recent virus lockdowns in China coming after its lacklustre PMI readings pointing to a lower-for-longer growth picture and puts demand outlook at risk,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Data showed Chinese factory activity in August contracted for the first time in three months amid weakening demand, while power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted production.

DOHA: Microsoft has launched its first cloud data center region in Qatar in collaboration with the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The 55th region for Microsoft globally will join the largest cloud infrastructure in the world, enhancing Qatar’s regional and global competitiveness, and consolidating its digital transformation.

It will also boost local growth by supporting economic diversification, fostering talent and attracting foreign investment. 

The launch ceremony, titled “Qatar Digital Journey to the Future,” was attended by several ministers, senior executives in the public and private sectors, and Microsoft officials.

In a speech, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai described the launch as a milestone in Qatar’s transformation to a leading digital center both in the Middle East and globally.

He said that Qatar is seeking to foster a legal environment that enhances the sector’s attractiveness. 

The government has already passed a series of laws to encourage investment in the digital economy. 

With the opening of the Microsoft center, local and international businesses will be able to host their cloud data in Qatar, benefiting from high levels of reliability and performance.

Customers can now use Microsoft Azure to develop advanced apps in a secure cloud environment using artificial intelligence, data analytics, the Internet of things, and hybrid cloud capabilities. 

Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa, said that customers in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud to innovate, achieve their goals, and accomplish a lot with less effort.

Qatar’s first large-scale cloud data center will provide more opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation process, he said. 

A number of agencies in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud data centers to develop their digital capabilities, including the MCIT through its national programs, TASMU platform and the Qatar digital government, as well as the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Al-Mannai said that another global cloud data center will be launched in Qatar in the near future, allowing Qatar-based companies, as well as private and government entities, to further improve their services.

 

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell below the key $1,700 level on Thursday for the first time since July, as a rising dollar and expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes eroded its appeal. 

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,696.76 per ounce by 13:58 p.m. ET, having dropped to its lowest since July 21 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 1 percent lower at $1,709.3. 

Gold is considered a safe store of value during times of economic uncertainty, but a higher rate environment tends to take the shine off the asset as it does not pay any interest. 

“If the Fed sticks to its inflation mandate and keeps rates elevated and refrains from cutting rates even in a recession, it will not bode well for gold,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. 

“If gold breaks below the $1,675 range, we expect substantial selling pressure to emerge.” 

Mirroring investors’ sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 31,294,673 ounces on Wednesday, the lowest since January

