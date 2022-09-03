Reforms in Saudi Arabia’s education sector producing highly skilled youth: Minister 

Recent reforms in Saudi Arabia’s educational system are helping the Kingdom produce highly skilled youth who are ready to meet the demands of the future labor market, Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh said on Friday.
During a meeting of the G20 education ministers, Al-Sheikh praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to reform its education system to ensure that students are prepared for future jobs, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The reforms in the education system come as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to build talented future generations that are prepared for the labor market.
Recent reforms in the Kingdom’s education sector included expanding equitable access to high-quality early childhood education, the minister said.
The ministry has been constructing new classrooms, partnering with the private sector, engaging all education stakeholders, and hiring and training early childhood teachers to ensure students are provided with the best education, he added.
The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Kingdom utilized digital platforms to ensure that students across the country have access to high-quality education, according to SPA.
RIYADH: Saudi author Kendah Jambi bridges the gap between fantasy and reality in her sellout Arabic novel “Al-Rahala.”
The story revolves around a group of people called Al-Rahala, or nomads, who develop the ability to shift realties and travel through the multiverse.
However, problems arise when they lose control and end up being catapulted into a whirlpool of realms beyond their comprehension.
Speaking to Arab News, the 22-year-old author said: “I drowned myself in research of all relevant subjects that may affect the storyline and plot building, such as quantum jumping, lucid dreaming, reality shifting, history and mythology.”
In 1913, Danish physicist Niels Bohr proposed the concept of quantum jumping, laying the basis for quantum physics and the idea of a multiverse where realities can coexist.
Jambi said: “‘Al-Rahala’ is heavily inspired by my personal experiences within the land of waking dreams. I began having lucid dreams, dreams I can control through awareness as an escape mechanism, realizing that the reality I visit in my sleep is a world of wonders I want people to see through my eyes.
“I have always been an avid reader of the fantasy genre. However, I noticed a lack of such books, especially those written in Arabic by Arab writers, especially females.”
Jambi said that she is unaware of any other books in Arabic that shed light on quantum jumping, lucid dreaming and worlds beyond ours.
The author said that she wrote “Al-Rahala” with the aim of enriching the Arabic writing scene and helping readers fall in love with the Arabic language — much as she did.
Jambi began work on the book in high school and faced several hurdles before launching the book in December 2021.
“Many of the challenges I faced when writing the book was about simplifying my research, and putting it into layman’s terms that set the scene for what the adventurous nomads call realms,” she said.
“Safe to say due to the hardships of such a critical time, it took me about eight years to wrap up ‘Al-Rahala,’ especially since my move from high school to university, the peer pressure, constant stress of exams, and career paths threw off my progress for a while.”
Jambi said that the book is rich in symbolism, such as “blood moon” and “zero land.”
“The blood moon symbolizes many things. It’s an interesting mixture of change and chance. Combine it with the crimson-red hue of the moon, and you get a marker of violence and strange disturbances in nature, foreshadowing many of the events that take place in the book,” said Jambi.
Zero land is considered terra nullius, a land that falls in between nations and is governed by no one, she said. It is a land infested with beasts and a home to outcasts. Despite being uninhabitable, it is a conflicted region due to its strategic geographical location.
“Al-Rahala” is published by Adab Books, and is available at Jarir and Virgin Megastore.
“At first, I was rejected by most publishing houses for different reasons, and the ones that accepted my work had remotely high publishing fees for a student like myself. Thankfully, my family believed in me and supported me throughout the process,” she said.
The young author revealed that the book’s success has encouraged her to complete a trilogy that captures even more of her adventures on the astral plane.
“To all my aspiring fantasy writers out there, write until you perfect your craft. Don’t rush, but allow yourself to sail in the oceans of imagination,” Jambi said.
DHAHRAN: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals on Friday launched its first global research consortium.
Chaired by Prof. Omar Yaghi, the Consortium for a Sustainable Future aims to bring together research and development collaboration bodies from industry, education, and government to overcome obstacles to sustainability.
It has proposed several initial programs, including the air economy program, which is concerned with discovering a new material category under the name “digital materials.”
Such materials will be synthesized using AI, big data, and robots to be later integrated into images of innovative machines. The latter is expected to use large volumes of air, which is considered the most widespread and easily accessible resource on earth.
Other activities may include collecting water from the air, capturing CO2 and transforming it into other higher-value materials or fuels, and purifying the air.
The consortium will adopt an approach under which material is to be converted to machine, where new material categories with premium properties are to be discovered, starting with basic chemistry and material science, to engineering design, and finally to transformation into advanced practical machines outperforming existing applications.
KFUPM president Dr. Mohammed Al-Saqqaf expressed his hope that the CSF could be a game changer in how the full potential of cooperation in research and development should be launched.
He also expressed his excitement about the pioneering procedures that would be adopted by the consortium.
Using a multidisciplinary approach, consortium members will cover all expenses, starting with the expenses of the academic institutions where basic research is conducted and the expenses of the developers involved in rapid expansion and product design to reach the end user where technical solutions can eventually spread.
JEDDAH: Senegalese President Macky Sall on Friday visited the Prophet’s Mosque in the Saudi city of Madinah, where he performed prayers, and was greeted by local authorities, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Upon his arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque, he was received by the Assistant General for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Khudairi, and a number of officials.
Sall arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, where he was received by the Undersecretary of the Madinah Region, Wahib bin Mohammed Al-Sahli, the Director of the Royal Protocols Office in Madinah, Ibrahim Berri, and a number of officials.
Hessa Al-Hagbani has been Talent Management Specialist in Diriyah Gate Development Authority since January 2022.
In her current role she plays a key role creating an extraordinary learning and development experience to enhance employees’ knowledge, skills, and competencies by identifying and analyzing employee learning needs while conducting consultation sessions for DGDA staff to support their development and curate their development plans.
She participated in the design of end-to-end professional development programs such as higher education program, diriyah graduates program and tour guides program and worked with internal stakeholders for automating the learning process and developed Katateeb Learning Management System.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, she was a Human Capital Officer involved in the enrollment process of DGDA talents with top educational institutions while working on several initiatives such as Care to Share which promotes knowledge transfer among DGDA family members.
Between December 2020 and December 2021 she was a Human Capital Development Senior Officer where she designed and implemented an elevated induction program for new joiners and worked in training programs communication, enrolments, and quality monitoring while aligning with internal and external stakeholders.
In 2019 she experienced a massive career growth as she joined DGDA as the first Cooperative Trainee in Human Capital Division and progressed along the way.
Al Hagbani graduated from King Saud University, Riyadh in 2019 with first class honors in bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management also obtained Better Conversation and Coaching Certificate in 2021 and became a Certified Associate in Human Resources (CIPD) in 2020.
MAKKAH: Women in Saudi Arabia are rising to the top in hotel management after taking part in intensive training programs in Europe.
The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with leading international training institutions, has been funding overseas initiatives designed to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism labor market.
And many of those participating in a range of training and mentoring programs aboard have gained invaluable practical experience in the industry while learning relevant hospitality and management skills.
In central Makkah alone, more than 1,400 hotels provide accommodation for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city, employing thousands of foreign-trained Saudi men and women in jobs including reception, room and kitchen service, supervision, management, and bookings.
Sarah Niazi, a Fairmont Gold assistant manager, recently returned from an intensive training course at Les Roches international school of hotel management in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
She said that the experience had exposed her to the high levels of service required to meet international standards in the tourism sector.
“The main goal in our field is to ensure guest satisfaction and quality services. Both the Ministry of Tourism and Fairmont Gold have supported and facilitated everything so that we could go through this experience and return equipped with skills that make us more efficient as Saudi youth to serve guests coming from all over the world,” she added.
Reham Zahid, guest relations supervisor at a hotel in Makkah, said: “I thank King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism for providing this opportunity, training young men and women to develop their tourism skills.
“They have exerted all efforts to achieve the ambition of creating 1 million jobs for all by 2030, allowing the pioneers of the tourism sector to contribute to the prosperity of the local economy by 10 percent, and qualifying them to form a vibrant society by receiving 1 million visitors to the country by 2030.
“I am proud to be one of the pioneers of tourism and participate in the largest international training. I joined the program launched by the Ministry of Tourism in August and I was among the first to receive intensive training at Les Roches in hotel management and global hospitality with the most skilled specialists, who kindly shared their experiences with us.
“I returned home more qualified, as per international standards, and I look forward to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims for tourism, hotel management, and hospitality.
“I am pleased to be a young leader in the empowerment of Saudi women so that my country shines among the countries of the world. I look forward to contributing to this sector’s growth and providing the best services, offering comfort for tourists and a sense of reassurance inside Saudi Arabia,” she added.