Saudi Arabia discusses ways accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023

LONDON: Formula Motorsport Limited (FML) signed on Friday a Memorandum of Understanding with Formula 1 Global Partner, Aramco, to introduce the use of sustainable fuels in both championships from 2023.

The deal demonstrates how the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships are pioneers in this important area of development, while continuing to bring the F1 world champions of the future through the single-seater pyramid, a statement said.

The agreement is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval.

It will form part of the wider sustainability strategy announced by the FIA and F1, which aims to make the sport net zero carbon by 2030.

By 2026, all FIA Championships will be required, by regulation, to power their cars with 100% sustainable fuels. A key milestone in the journey will be the introduction of a 100% sustainable fuel from the 2026 F1 season, alongside the next generation hybrid power units.

Aramco is working on the development of sustainable fuels as a “drop-in” technology, meaning they could be rolled out to the world’s existing automotive fleet — helping to reduce global transport emissions.

“Sustainability is at the top of the global motor sport agenda, and it is vital to see this work not only going on in Formula 1, but also in Formula 2, Formula 3 and throughout the entire ecosystem,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said.

“Our sport is developing and evolving rapidly and it will continue to lead the way, pioneering the technologies, including sustainable fuels, that will be crucial to tackle climate change. We are a key part of the solution to the problems we are facing worldwide.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, added: “Aramco is a leader in this space and, subject to the approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, will deliver our sustainable fuel ambitions, working closely with our colleagues in F2 and F3, who not only bring through the drivers of the future but offer a superb testing ground for the latest engineering in motorsport.

“In 2026, F1 will move to zero-emission sustainable fuel that offers a game-changing solution for the automotive sector and beyond. With the support of Aramco and all our manufacturers, we can accelerate the sector’s move to net zero.”

Ahmad Al Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Aramco, said: “Aramco’s ambition is to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. Moreover, we recognize the need to work closely with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions along the entire value chain of our products.

“This includes those in the transportation sector, where our approach includes redesigning internal combustion engines, and the fuels that power them.

“Our sustainable fuels partnership with F2 and F3 will be an extension of these efforts, and we are extremely enthusiastic about its potential,” he added.

And Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Aramco, continued: “Aramco is leveraging its unique scale, global network, and technological expertise to help deliver low-carbon transport solutions.

“We believe strongly in the power of partnerships and, through our collaboration with F2 and F3, we aim to demonstrate the significant potential of liquid synthetic fuels.

“We are exploring practical solutions that can enable decarbonization of the transport sector, from low-carbon fuels and more efficient engines to cutting-edge materials and carbon capture technology.

“By teaming up with F2 and F3 on this journey, we hope to make a positive impact by enabling emissions reduction in motorsport and, ultimately, the broader transportation sector.”