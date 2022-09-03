Saudi Arabia discusses ways accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, held several working meetings during a two-days visit to the Indonesian island of Bali, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Al-Swaha met with the ministers of digital economy, communications and science and high-level government officials in Indonesia, India, China, Japan and theUS.
The meetings follow the conclusion of the G20 digital economy working group, held in Bali, Indonesia.
Al-Swaha reviewed the successive achievements of the communications and information technology system in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi leadership, which qualified it to issue many relevant international and global indicators.
It also allowed it to hold great opportunities for investors in the technology and innovation sectors with a strong digital foundation and infrastructure.
The meetings also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in the areas of digital economy growth, emerging technologies, digital government, technical talent development, innovation promotion, and space technologies.
