You are here

  • Home
  • 100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival

100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival

100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival
1 / 2
Left to right: Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and Kaka at Riyadh's Mrsool Park. (AN Photo: Huda Bashatah)
100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival
2 / 2
As part of the Riyadh Homecoming Festival activities, the event saw 100 boys and girls beat the three World Cup winners 2-1. (AN Photo: Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yge9x

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival

100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival
  • The light-hearted kick-about saw 100 boys and girls take on Ronaldinho, Kaka and Roberto Carlos at Mrsool Park as part of the Star Return 2022 event
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho, Kaka and Roberto Carlos on Tuesday night took part in a light-hearted kickabout with a group of Saudi school children in the Star Return 2022 event at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park.

As part of the Riyadh Homecoming Festival activities, the event saw 100 boys and girls beat the three World Cup winners 2-1.

Ronaldinho said that this was a good opportunity to meet Saudi children whose love of football reminded him of himself as a kid.

Kaka recalled playing for his country against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh 20 years ago, a match Brazil won 1-0 only months before they would go on to also win the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Roberto Carlos said that he was happy to take part in the kickabout with the children and advised them to concentrate on their education, be patient and love football. He also expressed his delight to meet up again with his former international colleagues Ronaldinho and Kaka.

The match ended with the children winning 2-1 and was marked by a wonderful display of skills from three of the greatest players of the 1990s and 2000s.

While all three were part of the Brazil squad at the 2002 World Cup, only Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos played in the 2-0 win against Germany in the final.

Although the legends of Star Return 2022 were national teammates, they also have a long and exciting history of competing against each other for their clubs.

Ronaldinho spent the most successful years of his career at Barcelona and faced Roberto Carlos in several El Clasico encounters during the latter’s time at Real Madrid. Kaka, who also played for Real Madrid, spent his best days at AC Milan, often coming up against his countrymen in the Champions League.

As part of the event’s activities, the players signed 100 school bags bearing the event’s name and logo, in addition to the logo of the Riyadh Homecoming Festival, which is organized by the General Entertainment Authority.

Topics: Ronaldinho Kaka #SAUDI ARABIA #riyadh

Related

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali launches new Theeba Motorsport team
Sport
Saudi racing star Reema Juffali launches new Theeba Motorsport team
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17
  • The 4-1 win means the Young Falcons will now face hosts Algeria in Monday’s last-four clash
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia on Friday reached the semifinals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-17 after beating Iraq 4-1 at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium in the Algerian port city of Mostaganem.

The Young Falcons will now meet Algeria on Monday, the hosts having beaten Tunisia 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 on Thursday night.

Saudi’s goals against Iraq came via a hat-trick from Talal Haji and Nawaf Al-Jadaani’s equalizer after Iraq had taken a fifth-minute lead through Hassan Jassim.

The other quarterfinals saw Yemen beat Sudan 1-0 on Thursday and Morocco overcome Egypt 2-0 the following night. The two winners will now meet in the second semifinal on Monday night.

Saudi Arabia had reached the quarterfinals after a 6-0 win over Lebanon at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium on Tuesday left them second in Group D behind Egypt.

Haji had scored his first hat-trick of the tournament while strikes from Farha Al-Shamrani, Ammar Al-Yahibi and Nawaf Al-Bishri completed the rout against Lebanon.

Earlier in the tournament, Saudi Arabia had lost 3-0 to Egypt and beaten Syria 4-3.

Topics: Arab Cup U-17 #SAUDI ARABIA Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
Sport
Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
Sport
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener

Duplantis given ‘wake-up call’ as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given ‘wake-up call’ as Obiena steals pole vault win
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

Duplantis given ‘wake-up call’ as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given ‘wake-up call’ as Obiena steals pole vault win
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis vowed that any danger of becoming complacent would be shelved after he suffered a rare defeat at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Brussels.
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 meters, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned disbelief.
Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines passed at the same height on the third time of asking, which left the Filipino also shaking his head in disbelief, so dominant has Duplantis been in his event.
It was the first defeat of a sparkling season that has seen the 22-year-old US-born Swede win 17 competitions, 14 achieved with vaults over the six-meter barrier.
Those victories have seen Duplantis seal world indoor gold in Belgrade in March and world outdoor honors in Oregon in July. Both were achieved with world record vaults, of 6.20 and 6.21m respectively.
“I did a lot of things poorly technically,” said Duplantis, a meticulous perfectionist in a notoriously technically-testing discipline that needs mastery of the runway approach, proper handling of the pole and complete confidence in the exacting projection upwards and over the bar.
“It’s rare for me to jump the way I did. Maybe I needed a bit of a wake-up call. I’ve got to come back next year and do something more special for the people that came out.”
Duplantis maintained that he felt he could have jumped higher.
“But I didn’t jump as I would have liked, for sure. I am human and I make mistakes and I definitely made some today.
“I didn’t find the good rhythm on the runway today. I was just thinking about the wrong things. It happens sometimes.
“It’s not that easy. You need to be in the exact angle and you need the speed to take off and I didn’t find that today.”
Duplantis said he would aim to improve by the time of next week’s Diamond League finals in Zurich.
“In Zurich I’ll try to come back a little stronger than here. I want to put up another good performance at the end of the year and end on a high.”
For very many meets, Duplantis has completely dominated his competition.
Waiting patiently to enter at a height that has normally seen a couple of rivals already out, the Swede makes sure of the victory and then goes to plus-6m before deciding whether to have another tilt at the world record.
Asian champion Obiena, a bronze medallist at the Eugene worlds, has a personal best of 5.94m, which he vaulted in Oregon.
That height put the Filipino third on this season’s world outdoor list, behind Duplantis and American Chris Nilsen, who went clear at 6m dead in May.
And Obiena made the most of his opportunity as Duplantis failed in his three attempts.
“It took a lot of luck, a good day and some excellent calls to beat Mondo today,” said Obiena.
“It´s always my goal to win, but I definitely have the magic number of 6m on my mind. That’s what I´m training for and I really think that I’m capable of jumping that height.
“It’s only a matter of time and some good circumstances.”
Nilsen finished third and was not happy.
“Third with 5.71m is all I can say. No one produced any good marks today except Ernest John with a first Diamond League win,” he said.
“Everyone is a little tired with the end of the season. I am ready to go to the Diamond League Final. In Zurich the goal is a top three and 5.90m.
“If I make this I will shoot for 6m. I maybe need to do some speedwork because I felt kind of sluggish today.”

Topics: sports

Related

Record-breaking Duplantis soars at World Athletics Championships
Sport
Record-breaking Duplantis soars at World Athletics Championships
Duplantis heads stellar cast at US’ first world championships
Sport
Duplantis heads stellar cast at US’ first world championships

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the US Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.
Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.
But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-times Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.
Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis’ dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.
Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance. The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.
Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” but never confirming the US Open as her final event.

Topics: Serena Williams

Related

Serena Williams into US Open third round
Sport
Serena Williams into US Open third round
Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway
Sport
Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 03 September 2022
AP

PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules

Photo/Shutterstock
  • PSG earned 110 million euros in Champions League prize money for reaching the semifinals in the 2020-21 season, the most recent prize list published by UEFA
Updated 03 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: Paris Saint-Germain must pay 10 million euros ($10 million) for breaking UEFA financial rules, with seven other clubs also punished for overspending since 2018.
UEFA said its club finance investigators ordered prize money from European competitions totaling 26 million euros to be withheld from the eight clubs sanctioned under Financial Fair Play rules.
A further 146 million euros in total punishments could be imposed if the clubs fail to meet financial targets in the next three to four years they have agreed to in settlement deals, UEFA said.
PSG will have the biggest amount deducted from Champions League prize money this season. A group of Italian clubs were next in line: Roma must forfeit prize money of 5 million euros, Inter Milan 4 million euros, Juventus 3.5 million euros and AC Milan 2 million euros.
French champion PSG declined to comment on the case, which covered the 2021-22 season when it added Lionel Messi to a superstar forward line that already featured Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
PSG earned 110 million euros in Champions League prize money for reaching the semifinals in the 2020-21 season, the most recent prize list published by UEFA. The club’s total revenue last season was reported to be about 700 million euros when it was eliminated in the round of 16.
AC Milan said in a statement, “We will continue with confidence on the virtuous path toward financial sustainability.” The Italian champion was bought this week by American investors RedBird Capital Partners in a 1.2 billion euros deal that included the New York Yankees as a minority partner.
The other deductions imposed by UEFA were 600,000 euros from Besiktas and 300,000 euros each from Marseille and Monaco.
The sanctions covering the four financial years from 2018 — including two seasons when club revenue was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic — should be the last major round of cases under the FFP rules that UEFA announced in April will now be modified.
UEFA launched FFP a decade ago to monitor the revenue and spending of clubs that qualify to play in its club competitions to ensure they approach break-even on their soccer-related business. Clubs were allowed unlimited spending on stadium and youth development projects.
Qatar-backed PSG had to pay UEFA 20 million euros in 2014, when Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City had to pay the same amount, in the first round of FFP cases.
Man City was among 19 clubs named who met the break-even standard only on technicalities, UEFA said, such as concessions made for the pandemic seasons when many games were played without fans. Other clubs in this category were Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Sevilla and West Ham.
Among other cases, Champions League team Porto was threatened with a one-season ban from UEFA competitions if it failed to meet a new break-even target.
The cases were investigated by a panel whose new chairman is Sunil Gulati, the former United States soccer federation president and FIFA executive committee member who is an economics lecturer at Columbia University.
 

 

Topics: PSG UEFA

Related

Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
Sport
Belts tightened, but PSG bring quiet transfer deadline day to life in Europe
PSG coach denies bad blood between Neymar and Mbappe
Sport
PSG coach denies bad blood between Neymar and Mbappe

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle
Updated 02 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle
  • ‘Narrative has changed,’ says manager, with top-flight rivals viewing Magpies as clear title threat
Updated 02 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Premier League clubs were reluctant to deal with Newcastle United at the end of the summer transfer window, with the Magpies being viewed as a clear and present top-flight threat.

The Magpies tried to land a number of additions in the final days of trading, most of whom were based at current Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United were keen to sign the likes of Lucas Moura from Tottenham and Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, as well as a host of players on the books at Chelsea and Leicester City.

However, the window closed on Thursday evening without the club adding to the record-breaking capture of frontman Alexander Isak.

Howe, speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, revealed how Newcastle found top-flight clubs tough to deal with — and what impact he believes that has had on the club.

“I don’t think I can go into details of deals, but I think we have certainly found there is no one there ready to do us a favor,” he said.

“It’s the narrative regarding us that has changed. I think if there is anything domestically, teams will put their price up if it is Newcastle. That is the same around the world, that is something we are having to deal with.

“That is why we have walked away from a few deals because I think it is important we are not seen as that club that will pay what is asked. I think it has to be fair.”

There seems to be a siege mentality building on Tyneside, a state of mind that is only strengthened by the behavior of other clubs in the transfer window.

The 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday also highlighted the situation, with United booed off the park by the Liverpool faithful and goaded by some on the Reds’ bench.

Has all of this brought the group closer together?

Howe said: “I think that is a difficult one on transfers to say it has brought us closer together. The most important thing in terms of being together is the players and the staff, and everything that goes on here at the training ground.

“I would say we couldn’t be more together at the moment.

“There is a real feeling of us internally knowing we are against everybody else. That is healthy and I would embrace that.”

Some sections of the Newcastle fanbase felt let down by the club’s failure to add another midfielder to their ranks, with the squad, at present, looking a little threadbare in that department.

Howe is not of the same mindset.

“I’m OK with that,” the head coach replied when asked if he shared that final day disappointment.

“We were trying right up until the end of the window, but sometimes things look like they’re going to get done and for whatever reason, they don’t happen.

“There’s no blame attached to that, that’s the window; you’re dealing with other clubs, agents, players.

“We were actively trying to do one or two things that would have made a difference for us, but it didn’t happen.”

All in all, Howe agrees he is delighted with the four items of business handled by the club this summer, with Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett added.

“A very good window for us. From my side, we set out a very clear vision at the start of the window of what I wanted it to be. It’s never perfect, never absolutely as you want it to be, but from the board down, everyone has given their all to create the best squad possible,” he said.

“I found the window difficult and very long. I’m pleased it’s shut and we can concentrate on football, but very pleased with the squad that’s left.”

On the final day of the window Newcastle did trim their senior squad, with Federico Fernandez making way for Elche, Matty Longstaff heading to Barnsley and Martin Dubravka going out on loan to Manchester United.

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United

Latest updates

Abhilash Tomy looks to conquer Golden Globe Race on his second attempt
Abhilash Tomy looks to conquer Golden Globe Race on his second attempt
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running
100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival
100 school kids beat trio of Brazilian football legends at Riyadh Homecoming Festival
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach semifinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-17
Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum: An eternal star who won hearts from East to West
Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum: An eternal star who won hearts from East to West

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.