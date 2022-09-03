Bella Hadid raises awareness on Pakistan floods through social media 

DUBAI: Earlier this week, Palestinian American model Bella Hadid took to social media to find out “real ways” to help those displaced and affected by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan, and it looks like she may have found some answers. She returned recently to her Instagram page to post a lengthy statement about the level of destruction the country has faced and a plea to donate to the victims through UNICEF, alongside pictures of the devastation left behind by the floods.
“This doesn’t even seem real, but is a reality to so many. More than 1000 people — a third of them children — have died during severe flooding across Pakistan,” wrote Hadid on Instagram.
“From June through August, 2022, torrential monsoon rains washed away entire villages and infrastructure across Pakistan’s four provinces, affecting at least 33 million people. 4 million acres of crops have been destroyed and 800,000 livestock have died. Not only is this traumatizing for the people of Pakistan but it will also, long-term, increase food insecurity across the country and will have a severe impact on the economy.”
She went on to urge her followers to donate to those in need through UNICEF, breaking down exactly how the money would be used.
“UNICEF is on the ground, delivering lifesaving medical supplies, safe water and nutrition, mental health support, educational resources and more. I’m putting the link in my bio in case you’d like to donate. If not, spreading the word on this environmental crisis and the people impacted is very important as well,” she wrote.
According to a report by AP, Pakistan appealed on Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to the flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and persons left homeless has risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.
Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates women from Arab film industry in Venice
DUBAI: Six women from the Arab film industry have been jointly honored by the Red Sea International Film festival and Vanity Fair to “celebrate visionary female talent both on and behind the camera.”
At a gala event hosted alongside the 79th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo Rocca, the RSIFF and Vanity Fair first shone the spotlight on a trio of trailblazers from Saudi Arabia, including filmmaker (“Wadjda,” “Perfect Candidate”), award-winning actress and filmmaker Ahd Kamel (“Collateral,” “Honour”) and actress Sumaya Rida (“Rupture,” “Rashash”). They were joined by three Tunisian stalwarts: Oscar nominee Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Man Who Sold His Skin”), actress Hend Sabry (“Finding Ola,” “Noura’s Dream”) and Dorra Zarrouk (“Walls,” “Zombie Goes Zombie”).
About the recognition, Al-Mansour said: “I am incredibly honored to return to Venice Film Festival for the Women in Cinema Gala. I am very thankful to Vanity Fair for including me in this incredible event with all of these extraordinary women. Venice has been my ‘home’ festival since the launch of my first film ‘Wadjda’ here 10 years ago. I was overjoyed to return to Venice for my follow-up Saudi film, ‘The Perfect Candidate,’ and hope to return with another Saudi film very soon!”
The second edition of the RSIFF will run in Jeddah from Dec. 1-10, 2022.
Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum: An eternal star who won hearts from East to West
In the first of our new series focusing on Arabic cultural icons, we profile the incomparable vocalist known as The Star of the East
DUBAI: With her voluminous hairstyle and diamond-studded sunglasses, the iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum has one of the most instantly recognizable silhouettes in modern pop culture.
The singer’s storied career saw her pack out venues for 50 years until just before her death in 1975. Such was her status that she is often referred to as “The fourth pyramid” by Arabs, as well as “The star of the East,” “Mother of the Arabs” and “Lady of Arabic song.”
Umm Kulthum was born Fatima Ibrahim as-Sayed El-Beltagi in the village of Tamay e-Zahayra in the Nile Delta in 1898. The daughter of an imam, she learned to recite the Qur’an at a young age and regularly sang with her father at village weddings.
Because of her father’s religious upbringing — and cultural norms — Umm Kulthum often had to dress as a boy when she performed in her youth. She did this at numerous festivals, weddings and other events in order to provide for her family.
A star is born
After moving to Cairo in 1923, Umm Kulthum was fortunate to land the well-known singer and composer Shaykh Abu Al-Aila Muhammad as her teacher and mentor.
She signed her first recording contract in 1926 and began to put together her own ensemble of musicians. As she started to mingle in Cairo’s cultural scene, she met several poets — most notably Ahmad Rami, who wrote the lyrics for 137 of her songs.
In 1932, she embarked on her first major tour of the Middle East which took in Damascus, Baghdad, Beirut, Tunis and Tripoli, and, in 1934, she sang at the inaugural broadcast of Radio Cairo.
Umm Kulthum recorded an estimated 300 songs over her career — tracks that covered universal themes of love, loss and desire.
She thrilled audiences with marathon performances (often a single song would last for an hour or more), which would include songs such as “Enta Omri,” “Alf Leila w Leila,” “Seret El Hob” and “Al Atlal,” packed with such raw emotional power that they continue to hold sway over great swathes of the Arab world.
“Her music is so empowering and nostalgic. She reminds us of home,” Saudi playwright and arts patron Mona Khashoggi, who created a West End musical dedicated to the star — “Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era” — that premiered in London in 2020, told Arab News. “I left Saudi Arabia when I was young... Every time I’m sad, I listen to Umm Kulthum, and I think everybody else does that. She is in every home for every age. She is timeless.”
Global impact
The star had close connections to political leaders including King Farouk of Egypt and former President Gamal Abdel Nasser. She also met Tunisia’s first President Habib Bourguiba during one of her concerts in Tunis and to Charles de Gaulle, the former president of France, she was simply “the Lady.”
A number of influential Western singers, including Bob Dylan and Maria Callas have proclaimed themselves admirers. The latter described her voice as “incomparable.” Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest rock singers, told the Independent in 2010 that he was visiting Marrakech in 2010 when he first heard Umm Kulthum’s voice and that the experience had “blown a hole in the wall of my understanding of vocals.”
“When I first heard the way she would dance down through a scale to land on a beautiful note that I couldn’t even imagine singing, it was huge,” Plant said.
“Everything about Umm Kulthum stands out,” Egyptian composer and conductor Hisham Gabr told Arab News in 2018. “Her voice, her mastery, her ability to improvise, and the way that she uses this incredible array of nuances in her voice to express the tiniest and slightest details of the words that she’s singing. She reincarnates melody, reinvents it in so many ways that are quite stunning and amazing. And yet she never loses track of what those words mean and how she can convey and augment those meanings to her listeners.”
Khashoggi, whose father was a friend of the singer’s family, said: “She inspires me as an artist. She is an idol for me and I think for every woman. She stands for the empowerment of women, for working hard and perseverance. I’m a big fan.”
A unique talent
Apart from the astonishing power of her voice, one thing that set the singer apart from her peers was her renowned diction. Arabic language experts have said that Umm Kulthum’s pronunciation of lyrics was unlike any other artist.
“She was like a professor of Arabic pronunciation,” the late Egyptian radio commentator Amal Fahmy previously said in an interview.
Kassem Wahba, an associate professor of Arabic at the American University in Dubai, told Arab News: “Because she learned the Qur’an, her pronunciation was perfect. Most of her songs were poems in fusha (classical Arabic).”
Khashoggi echoed Wahba’s words. “She spoke Arabic perfectly because of (reciting the Quran). Her Arabic was excellent,” she said. “I don’t think there is anybody like her.”
The playwright also noted the onstage charisma that Umm Kulthum radiated with seemingly little effort. “I don’t know what she did, but she was amazing,” Khashoggi said. “She sang with such confidence — it’s 100 emotions in a second. And she basically stood still. But even with a gesture… if she just moved her hand, everyone would get excited.”
If reports are to be believed, after Umm Kulthum’s death in 1975 aged 77, four million people attended her funeral — around 10.5 percent of Egypt’s population at the time, which was around 38.55 million.
Enduring legacy
Umm Kulthum’s legacy lives on. In recent years, events companies have staged concerts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE in which the singer “appears” as a hologram.
The Arab World Institute (IMA) in Paris hosted an exhibition last year titled “Arab Divas: From Umm Kulthum to Dalida” to honor the “Star of the East” and other renowned singers, and the show will next appear in Amsterdam in March 2023.
The exhibition’s curator Elodie Bouffard said this week that the exhibition in France was “an exceptional moment for the IMA.”
“We received an impressive number of guests — we were fully booked every day,” she said. “And compared to other exhibitions this one had a very young age range — mothers with their kids.”
Forty-seven years after her death, Umm Kulthum continues to inspire new generations with her unique and timeless talent.
How Miss Arab USA 2022 Marwa Lahlou overcame obstacles to help herself and those in need
LOS ANGELES: Moroccan American Marwa Lahlou fulfilled a childhood dream when she was crowned winner at the Miss Arab USA 2022 pageant in Arizona, telling Arab News she overcame “severe bullying” to get to where she is today.
Now, the beauty queen is on a mission to champion her roots while celebrating her life as an American, a responsibility she says she does not take lightly.
“As an Arab American, I’ve done my best to represent both of my roots in the best way possible before the title. And now with the title, it’s a true honor and a big responsibility, and I’m willing to take it and I’m so happy to have it,” she said.
She was chosen out of 20 outstanding Arab American women for the prestigious title.
But when she first joined the contest, her victory dream seemed very much out of reach.
“Even from my relatives or close friends, they were like, ‘oh, I don’t think you can make it. You are short. You’re this. You’re that. It looks like a very tough competition.’ Which it was, definitely. All the contestants that were with me were amazing and great and smart and beautiful,” Lahlou said.
However, it was not the first time Lahlou had overcome obstacles. Moving to the US from Morocco when she was 12, she struggled as one of the few Arabs in her school.
“I experienced severe bullying, unfortunately, my first year there, but I was happy, and I was proud and lucky to have supportive parents and family. I decided to not let that experience break me and instead shape me into the person I am today,” she added.
Lahlou gained a master’s degree in international business management and marketing from the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. She is also fluent in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.
The soon-to-be beauty queen began teaching English and American culture to Arabs moving to the US. Her community service mindset was shared by the Miss Arab pageant.
She said: “Their mission exactly matches my mission, helping those in need, helping refugees, helping children, the homeless, young women, being the spokespersons for people who need help. And they focus more on internal and inside beauty and intellect.
“As an Arab American, I’ve done my best to represent both of my roots in the best way possible before the title. And now with the title, it’s a true honor and a big responsibility, and I’m willing to take it and I’m so happy to have it,” she added.
The annual pageant event returned this July after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Palestinian Joanna Rashid was the first runner-up, with American Lebanese Maria Bassil coming in as the second runner-up.
Producer Mohamed Hefzy joins International Emmy Awards jury
DUBAI: Award-winning Egyptian producer and screenwriter Mohamed Hefzy has been selected to be part of the International Emmy Awards jury for 2022. Hefzy will be among a judging panel of more than 1,000 television experts from around the world. While nominees for the television awards will be announced this month, the winners will be revealed in a ceremony in New York on Nov. 21.
Having founded his production company Film Clinic in 2005, Hefzy has been behind more than 40 pathbreaking films and series including “Souad,” “Youmeddine,” and “Clash.”
Hefzy has previously served as a jury member for the Venice International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival, and he was also the president of the Cairo International Film Festival from 2018 to 2022.
Hefzy is also known for co-founding Meem Creative Circle, an agency that produced the first Netflix Egyptian original series, “Paranormal.”
Inside ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ — the most expensive show ever made
The creators and cast of Amazon’s ‘mega-epic’ show, streaming in the Middle East now, talk to Arab News
DUBAI: There has never been a television series more ambitious than “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The first season, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, cost a staggering $465 million to make — roughly 10 times the price of the first season of “Game of Thrones” 11 years ago — with a planned $1 billion for the intended five-season series on a whole. If any franchise can justify that kind of investment, though, it’s the world of Middle Earth.
“It just goes to show how universal J.R.R. Tolkien’s stories still are,” Markella Kavenagh, the series’ 21-year-old star (born the same year as Peter Jackson’s first ‘Lord of the Rings’ film was released), who plays the halfling Nori Brandyfoot, tells Arab News. “These stories highlight the importance of community, finding strength in vulnerability. Across generations, people see themselves in these stories.”
In the world of high fantasy, no story has ever come close to the global impact of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” (We’re classifying “Harry Potter” as low fantasy.) While wizards, dwarves and elves existed in tales long before the English author began crafting his own Elvish language and expanding it out into a sprawling story back in 1914, it was the publication of his masterful trilogy in 1954 that cemented them in the cultural imagination and changed the genre forever — an influence that grew even greater after its adaptation into three Academy Award-winning films in the early 2000s.
“The Lord of the Rings,” as it turns out, was actually the very end of the immense tale that Tolkien crafted, pieces of which have been published since his death in 1973. The true scope of his classic story of good versus evil spans thousands of years of invented mythology, and no attempt had been made to dramatize the tales of the time in which the ‘rings of power’ were crafted, the dark lord Sauron rose, and humans and elves united to defeat him — at least until Amazon turned to writers and superfans John D. Payne and Patrick McKay to do what many thought was impossible.
“In crafting this world, Tolkien always felt like he was discovering something that already existed. For us, it was more about parsing the clues he left behind, like dinosaur bones in the soil. It was a joyful process of collaboration with Professor Tolkien,” says Payne.
Payne and McKay worked closely with the Tolkien estate and a number of Tolkien experts to put together all the pieces so that their narrative was true to what the author had intended, and to figure out what had to be changed in order to ensure the multi-generational story made sense as a TV show.
“The biggest liberty that we took is compressing the timeline. If you tell Tolkien’s story documentary style, then human characters would be dying off every few episodes. With the estate’s blessing, we had to change that for the sake of a serialized story,” says Payne.
It wasn’t just a matter of mapping out Tolkien’s lore, but mining that material for stories and characters that could, as McKay puts it, “motor a 50-hour mega-epic,” and find actors that could do this world the same justice as the film trilogy’s celebrated cast once did.
“We have 22 series regulars in the show. For each of them, we knew we had to find a unicorn. One, they had to be a fantastic performer and a master of their craft, and two they had to have ‘Middle Earth’ in them. We saw hundreds of tapes, winnowed that down to a couple, then finally, the ones who came to the fore had something really special in them,” says Payne.
For the performers themselves, that process put them on a particularly long and arduous journey to the project. Ismael Cruz-Córdova, who plays Arondir, became the first person of color to play an elf in the franchise after a seven-month battle, guided by the singular belief that he could do justice to the role better than anyone.
Cruz-Córdova first auditioned in New York, then twice more in Los Angeles. Weeks later, he got the news he’d been dreading.
“I was filming in South Africa in the desert when I got my first rejection. I was ferocious about it. I said, ‘No, I’m going to keep fighting for this thing.’ Somehow, my agents were able to (get) me back in the process. I made a tape in my tent in the desert, traveled to the next town to find Wi-Fi, sent it off, and got another response saying no,” says Cruz-Córdova.
“I told my agents I was going to show up at the creators’ house and convince them, and they told me, ‘We’d like for you not to go to jail,’” he continues.
Cruz- Córdova gave up his fight briefly, before he received an unexpected invitation to New Zealand, where the series was filmed. There, he was given a screen test with five others, pretending that his life didn’t depend on this moment, and finally secured the role.
“By the end, I was so tired. And I’ve been tired ever since,” Cruz- Córdova jokes.
With a cast made up of relative unknowns, Payne and McKay left themselves room to play in their five-season plan for each character, allowing the actors themselves to help define who these people would become as the story went on.
Megan Richards, who plays Poppy Proudfellow — another halfling and best friend of Kavenagh’s character, was one actor whose real-life skills became a part of the show’s narrative.
“We knew Megan was an incredibly talented actress, but we learned on set that she’s an amazing singer. We thought, ‘How do we take advantage of that?’ So now Poppy sings,” says McKay.
“It’s one of those great moments in the show that we never would have been able to envision until we actually started developing it with an artist that you’re handing the role to. That ultimately became true for every character across the board,” adds Payne.
Each performer had a different process in figuring out their character. “I really found Poppy through her movements,” says Richards. “Our movement director gave me the direction to walk like a five-year-old child. That was the basis for all her movement, and then I was able to build in personality traits and personal things from there, just by figuring out how she walked.”
Ultimately, although many outsiders may focus on the gargantuan budget for “The Rings of Power,” for those making it, it was a true labor of love, and one the team is excited to see the world respond to.