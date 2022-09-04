You are here

9 migrants drown in swollen Texas river in desperate attempt to enter US

9 migrants drown in swollen Texas river in desperate attempt to enter US
Clothes are seen on the ground of the shore of the swollen Rio Grande river in Texas after some migrants died while trying to cross illegally into the US from Mexico on Sept. 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 04 September 2022
Reuters

  • 37 were rescued from the river by US and Mexican authorities
  • The Rio Grande swelled in recent days due to unusually heavy rains
Reuters

Nine migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, US customs officials said, warning people to avoid crossing.
US Border Patrol said more rain was forecast in the coming week. “Despite these adverse conditions, US Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily,” it said.
“In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we are asking everyone to please avoid crossing illegally.”
Border patrol agents, along with local fire and police agencies, searched on Friday for possible additional victims, a day after the Thursday incident, the Customs and Border Protection said earlier.
A total of 53 migrants were taken into custody by US border patrol agents on Thursday, including the 37 rescued from the river, the agency said. Mexican government authorities arrested 39 people.
Out of the nine dead, three were found by the Mexican government and six by US Border Patrol agents, US customs officials said.
The Rio Grande swelled in recent days due to unusually heavy rains that flooded the streets of Piedras Negras, Mexico.
Other groups of migrants also struggled on Thursday evening to cross the fierce currents of the river between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass.
Several men from Venezuela were successful after at least an hour attempting to ford the river’s fast waters, shirtless, with few belongings and using a rope to help one another, yelling “Help! Help!” once close to the US shore.
One man from the group clung to a concrete column under the international bridge for minutes after his friends made it to shore, afraid to let go as the water rushed past until his companions returned to help.
Texas has been at the center of a fierce national debate over illegal immigration that will likely play a role in the November mid-term elections.
Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about their whereabouts, Reuters reported on Friday.
The deaths and missing children underscore the challenges for President Joe Biden’s administration as it faces a record number of unaccompanied kids arriving at the southwest border.

Topics: Rio Grande river Texas Mexico migrants

Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape

Norway's future CO2 cemetery takes shape
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

  • The future terminal is to pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide captured from the top of factory chimneys across Europe into cavities deep below the seabed
  • Climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, as a means to partially reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based industries
AFP

OYGARDEN, Norway: On the shores of an island off Norway’s North Sea coast, engineers are building a burial ground for unwanted greenhouse gas.
The future terminal is to pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide captured from the top of factory chimneys across Europe into cavities deep below the seabed.
The project in the western municipality of Oygarden aims to prevent the gas from entering the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.
It “is the world’s first open-access transport and storage infrastructure, allowing any emitter that has captured his CO2 emissions to deliver that CO2 for safe handling, transport and then permanent storage,” project manager Sverre Overa told AFP.
As the planet struggles to meet its climate targets, some climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, or CCS, as a means to partially reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based industries.
Norway is the biggest hydrocarbon producer in Western Europe, but it also boasts the best CO2 storage prospects on the continent, especially in its depleted North Sea oil fields.
The government has financed 80 percent of the infrastructure, putting 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on the table as part of a wider state plan to develop the technology.
A cement factory and a waste-to-energy plant in the Oslo region are set to send their CO2 to the site.
But the most original feature of the project is on the commercial side: inviting foreign firms to send their CO2 pollution to be buried out of harm’s way.

Using CCS to curb carbon pollution is not a new idea, but despite generous subsidies the technology has never taken off, mainly because it is so costly.
One of the world’s largest carbon capture facilities, at the Petra Nova coal-fired plant in Texas, was mothballed in 2020 because it was not economical.
There are only a couple of dozen operational CCS projects around the world, according to the industry-run Global CCS Institute.
But the failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals and a massive influx of government subsidies have breathed new life into the technology.
Energy giants Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell have set up a partnership — dubbed Northern Lights — which will be the world’s first cross-border CO2 transport and storage service at its scheduled launch in 2024.
A pipeline will inject the liquefied CO2 into geological pockets 2,600 meters below the ocean floor, and the idea is that it will remain there for good.
On Monday, the Northern Lights partners announced a first cross-border commercial agreement.
From 2025, it is to ensure 800,000 tons of CO2 are captured each year at a plant in the Netherlands owned by Norwegian fertilizer manufacturer Yara, then shipped to Oygarden and stored there.
On Tuesday, two energy firms — Norway’s oil and gas giant Equinor and Germany’s Wintershall Dea — announced a project to take carbon dioxide captured in Germany to the Norwegian offshore storage site.
If confirmed, the partnership between Equinor and Wintershall Dea could involve building a 900-kilometer (560-mile) pipeline connecting a CO2 collection facility in northern Germany with storage sites in Norway by 2032.
A similar project with Belgium is already in the works.

In its first phase, the Northern Lights scheme will be able to process 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, then later between five and six million tons.
But that is just a tiny fraction of annual carbon emissions across Europe.
The European Union emitted 3.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases in 2020, according to the European Environment Agency.
Many climate experts warn carbon capture is no silver bullet for the climate crisis.
Critics caution that CCS could prolong fossil fuel extraction just as the world is trying to turn toward clean and renewable energy.
Greenpeace Norway’s Halvard Raavand said the campaign group had always opposed the practice.
“In the beginning it was very easy to oppose all kinds of CCS (carbon capture and storage) and now because of the lack of climate action it’s of course a more difficult debate to be in,” he said.
“This money should instead be spent on developing (a) proper solution that we know (works) and that could reduce the electricity bills for regular people, such as insulating homes or solar panels.”
 

Topics: climate change CO2 greenhouse gas

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates

Nuclear plant loses power line as Moscow, West energy row escalates
Updated 04 September 2022
Reuters

Reuters

KYIV: A critical nuclear power plant in Ukraine again lost external power, international energy officials said on Saturday, heightening concerns as the energy battle between Moscow and the West ramped up in recent days amid the ongoing war.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant -- the largest in Europe -- saw its last remaining main external power line cut off even as a reserve line was able to continue supplying electricity to the grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
Only one of the six reactors remained in operation at the station, the agency said in a statement https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-97-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine posted on its website.
The plant, controlled by Moscow since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, has become a focal point of the conflict, with each side blaming the other for nearby shelling.
Meanwhile, the standoff over Russian gas and oil exports ramped up this week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports.
The energy fight is a fallout from President Vladimir Putin's six-month invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the deep rift between Moscow and Western nations as Europe steels itself for the cold months ahead.

HIGHLIGHTS

• IAEA says Ukraine nuclear plant again loses power line

• Russia delays pipeline reopening in blow to Europe

• G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap

"Russia (is) preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Saturday, citing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's continued closure.
Zelenskiy earlier blamed Russian shelling for the nuclear plant's cutoff last week that narrowly avoided a radiation leak.
Moscow has cited Western sanctions and technical issues for energy disruptions, while European countries have accused Russia of weaponizing supplies as part of its military invasion.

NUCLEAR CONCERNS
Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations about attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March but is still operated by Ukrainian staff and connected to the Ukrainian power grid.
An IAEA mission toured the plant on Thursday and some experts have remained there pending the release of a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in coming days.
Last week, Zaporizhzhia was severed from the national grid for the first time in its history after transmission lines were cut, prompting power cuts across Ukraine, although emergency generators kicked for vital cooling processes.
Meanwhile, the IAEA on Saturday said remaining inspectors noted one reactor was "still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid."
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in a statement, said the fifth reactor was switched off "as a result of constant shelling by Russian occupation forces" and that there was "insufficient capacity from the last reserve line to operate two reactors." Deteriorating conditions amid the shelling have prompted fears of a radiation disaster that the International Red Cross has said would cause a major humanitarian crisis.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of storing heavy weapons at the site to discourage Ukraine from firing on it. Russia, which denies the presence of any such weapons there, has so far resisted international calls to relocate troops and demilitarise the area.
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of mounting a failed attempt to capture the plant, but Reuters was unable to verify the report.
Turkey on Saturday also offered to facilitate the situation.
GAS AND OIL
In its announcement on Friday that it would not resume shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as had been expected, Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault.
Gazprom said on Saturday that Siemens Energy was ready to help repair broken equipment but that there was nowhere available to carry out the work. Siemens said it has not been commissioned to carry out maintenance work for the pipeline but it is available.
Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT.
The indefinite delay to resuming gas deliveries will deepen Europe's problems securing fuel for winter with living costs already surging, led by energy prices.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - on Friday said a cap on the price of Russian oil aimed to "reduce ... Russia’s ability to fund its war of aggression whilst limiting the impact of Russia’s war on global energy prices".
The Kremlin said it would stop selling oil to any countries that implemented the cap.
The Ukrainian armed forces' general staff on Saturday said its forces had repelled Moscow's advancements in various areas, particularly in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces sought to push through the Donetsk region.
Fighting also continued in the Kharkiv region and the south, Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls "a special military operation." Kyiv and the West have said it was an unprovoked aggressive war against a former part of the Soviet Union.
More than six months later, Russia has pressed ahead as the United States and other countries have pledged fresh military aid for Kyiv.
Ukraine had launched a counter offensive earlier this week after several weeks of relative stalemate in the conflict that has seen thousands killed and millions displaced. It targets the south, particularly the Kherson region, occupied by Russians early in the conflict.

 

Topics: Zaporizhzhia plant

Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

AFP

WILKES BARRE, US: Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month’s FBI raid of his Florida home.
Making his first public appearance since the August 8 raid, Trump said the search was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”
“There can be no more vivid example of the very real threats from American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history,” Trump said.
His suggestion that the Biden administration had overseen the raid goes against long-standing protocols which see the Justice Department and the FBI act independently of the White House.
Trump told cheering supporters at the rally in the city of Wilkes-Barre that the “egregious abuse of the law” was going to produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”
Trump also hit back at Biden’s speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”
Biden gave the “most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump told supporters
“He’s an enemy of the state. You want to know that,” Trump said.
“Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy,” he continued, alluding to his Make America Great Again movement.
“We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right,” he added.

Topics: Donald Trump

‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction

'Wow Grape' meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction
Updated 03 September 2022

  • World-famous meme will go up for auction on Sept. 30
  • Meme owner and former headteacher Sehar Kamran says the rehabilitation of flooding survivors will be Pakistan’s next leading issue
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: The viral “Wow Grape” meme that originated from a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia will be auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) at the end of September, as its owner pledged to donate proceeds for survivors of the devastating floods that have ravaged the South Asian country.

The meme, which shot to Internet fame in 2020, came from a clip taken during an event in 2010 at the Pakistan International School Jeddah, which showed students pledging their allegiance to Pakistan by speaking to a microphone held by the school’s then-principal, Sehar Kamran, who at one point sounded like she had responded by saying “grape,” when she had said “great.”

Kamran, a former Pakistani parliamentarian, told Arab News on Friday that she decided to auction the popular meme as an NFT in the wake of the widespread devastation caused by historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan, which has killed at least 1,208 people, submerged one-third of the country, and affected 33 million people.

“I decided to go for the auction. I will contribute exactly what will be my share to this cause, to rehabilitate the people,” Kamran told Arab News on Friday.

“I see devastation in front of me. I belong to Sindh and the magnitude of the destruction caused by the floods is so high so we have to take care of our areas.”

Most of the country’s south, particularly the Sindh and Balochistan provinces, has been most affected by the unprecedented floods, which Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said was costing Pakistan more than $10 billion in damages.

Kamran said the rehabilitation of the flood survivors will become Pakistan’s next main focus after the conclusion of relief efforts.

The former headteacher said that turning the meme into an NFT will also raise awareness about the trendy digital assets.

The “Wow Grape” meme had over 63 million combined views on video-sharing platform TikTok, where it had initially gained traction in 2020.

“Memes have a specific cultural value when it comes to the Internet because they are really native to the Internet,” Zain Naqvi, co-founder of content and storytelling platform Alter, told Arab News.

“I think it’s a great step overall if more memes from Pakistan, or South Asia in general, or other emerging economies are up for sale because it helps the creators.”

As NFTs are still relatively new in Pakistan, the country still has some way to go when it comes to the legislation surrounding digital assets.

“Speaking of its legalization, there is still a gray area when it comes to Pakistan. We can look at nations such as (in) the Middle East. The UAE is doing some amazing initiatives when it comes to (the) owning of digital assets,” he said.

With Kamran’s consent, the “Wow Grape” NFT auction on Sept. 30 will be conducted in collaboration with the software development company Maqssoft.

​​“A large portion of global wealth now lies with cryptocurrency owners. We wanted to leverage our technical expertise in the field and connections with international NFT investors to tap into this segment and play our role in raising funds for rehabilitation efforts,” Maqssoft co-founderm Mohammed Abubakar Mourigem told Arab News.

“We also hope to motivate other people that even with limited resources, you can come up with out-of-the-box solutions and use technology to do good in society.”

 

 

Topics: Wow Grape Meme Pakistan

Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

  • British Muslims dig deep to help devastated country
Arab News

LONDON: A major British charity group has raised £13.5 million ($15.5 million) to support relief efforts for Pakistan amid the devastating floods.

The Disaster Emergency Committee — a collection of 15 leading charities in Britain — gathered most of the funding from British Muslims across the UK, who dug deep into their pay packets and savings to support the Pakistani people after the committee issued an emergency appeal.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed told Sky News that the funds were raised in just over two days, thanking the “hard efforts” from his teams.

The DEC has 11 charitable organizations working in Pakistan — including Cafod, Oxfam, and the Red Cross — in tandem with the government and the UN.

British Muslims have led from the front when supporting the DEC’s relief efforts. Islamic Relief, one of the main charities supported by the DEC, has deployed fundraisers to every other mosque in the country.

In Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, around £6,000 was raised in less than an hour. The rapid fundraising has been all the more extraordinary as Britain braces for its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

The mosque’s imam, Jamal Abdinasir, told Sky News that empathy and charity should motivate every Muslim.

He said: “Allah tests different people in different ways. Tomorrow it could be us going through a flood, famine, drought, hunger… any difficulty.

“We don’t want that to be us. And should that be us, we are going to find rest in the fact that there are our brothers and sisters across the globe who are going to help.”

Azizur Rahman, one of the Islamic Relief fundraisers, told Sky News: “Our collection is going to help provide emergency aid to those that are vulnerable now. From food packs to emergency hygiene kits, and putting people in shelter.

“A lot of people have lost their homes, so we are setting up temporary accommodation for people, to give them a safe space to stay.”

Even young children dipped into their pocket money to support charity efforts, with Selina Khaider telling Sky News about the importance of compassion.

“Some of them don’t have food. They are suffering. We should help them. It would be very kind to.”

Topics: UK Pakistan floods The Disaster Emergency Committee British Muslims

