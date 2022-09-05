You are here

  • Home
  • Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ve6x4

Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India
  • India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.
Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.
India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.
Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with two runs off the penultimate delivery as experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 19 runs in a crucial 19th over which took the game away from India.
Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 followed a 54-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay.
Pakistan, which conceded 93 runs in the first half of the innings, didn’t allow Indian power-hitters to score freely in the latter half, thanks to Shadab Khan (2-31) and the left-arm spin of Nawaz, who grabbed 1-25 off his tidy four overs.
“I didn’t fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan’s partnership was outstanding,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after he got out for a below-par knock of 14.
“Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us.”
Kohli, whose batting form was being questioned before the Asia Cup, silenced all his critics with a gritty knock off 44 balls which featured four boundaries and a six.
Shadab had Rahul caught at long on while Nawaz got the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the 10th over and then also caught dangerman Hardik Pandya for zero at short midwicket.
Kohli and Deepak Hooda (16) tried to raise the tempo but both fell in successive overs as India could score only 88 in the last 10 overs. Nawaz neatly caught Hooda at long on and Kohli couldn’t scamper for two and was run out in the last over.
Pakistan’s only blemish in the field came off the last two deliveries when Fakhar Zaman conceded two successive boundaries off Ravi Bishnoi’s bat with the second one bursting through his hands at cover boundary.
Rizwan and Nawaz switched gears once Babar fell and Zaman holed out in the deep for 15 after laboring for 18 deliveries.
The right-and-left combination of Rizwan and Nawaz smashed 73 runs off 41 balls and dominated leg-spinners Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal before both batters fell in the death overs against fast bowlers.
“We needed 10 runs per over when I walked in to bat so I knew I had to attack on every chance I got,” Nawaz said. “I didn’t try and overplay, which you sometimes can when you’re under pressure.”
Nawaz finally holed out in the deep off a brilliant off-cutter in Kumar’s return spell while Rizwan, who hit six fours and two sixes, also got caught at long off in the 17th over.
India lost a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the 18th over, but Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at point to give Asif Ali a reprieve against the bowling of Bishnoi.
Asif, who had not scored any runs at that stage, went on to hit an eight-ball 16 before Arshdeep claimed his wicket in the last over but it proved too late.
“I thought it was a good score, but if you don’t pick wickets in the middle, it’s going to be tough,” Rohit said. “Games like this can bring the best out of players … there’s potential in the players and they’ve done it in the past, but there’s class in the opposition team as well.”
It was India’s first loss in the tournament as Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbor in the opening match last Sunday.
Sri Lanka, which beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game, will take on India on Tuesday. All four teams will play against each other once with the top two qualifying for the final next Sunday.

Topics: Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup cricket Pakistan India

Related

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
  • Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday.
  • Medvedev will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud  have a chance to replace him there
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost a point by running around the net to hit a ball that was going to land way out. He yelled at his guest box. He argued with the chair umpire. Most importantly, and has happened more recently for him than ever, Kyrgios won, eliminating defending US Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvevev.
Building on the momentum he built by reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios moved into the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time by beating Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night.
The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, never had managed to make it past the third round of the US Open until now, going 0-4 at that stage until this year. But Kyrgios also never has managed to parlay his unquestioned skill into terrific play or any semblance of consistency the way is doing lately.
“I’m just glad I’m finally able to show New York my talent,” he said. “I haven’t had too many great trips here.”
He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal, then first Grand Slam final, at the All England Club in July, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the title match. Then Kyrgios won his first ATP title in three years at Washington in August. He followed that up with a victory over Medvedev at a hard-court tournament in Montreal soon after. He leads the ATP Tour in match wins since June.
And now, with his big serve producing 21 aces Sunday, and his go-for-broke style working perfectly against Medvedev, Kyrgios must be considered a serious championship contender at the US Open.
Medvedev, meanwhile, was playing well enough to win all nine sets he played in Week 1 and look ready to give himself a shot at becoming the first man to win consecutive trophies in New York since Roger Federer grabbed the last of his five in a row from 2004-08.
Instead, Medvedev — whose victory over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final ended his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 — will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. Three players have a chance to replace him there: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.
On Tuesday, Kyrgios will meet No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios US Open 2022

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff

Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
  • The win was worth $4 million for Johnson. With his team winning again, he now has made $9,962,500 in four events
  • The next LIV Golf Invitational series is in two weeks in the Chicago suburbs at Rich Harvest Farms, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

BOLTON, Massachusetts: Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months.

Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast it might have rolled some 6 feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and dropped down near the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

He raised his arm and dropped it for a slow-motion uppercut, instead slapping hands with Austin Johnson, his brother and caddie. The win was worth $4 million for Johnson. With his team winning again, he now has made $9,962,500 in four events.

“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line,” Johnson said with a big smile. “I got some unlucky breaks (on No. 18) the first time around. It owed me one and I got it.”

The first playoff in four LIV Golf events capped an otherwise sloppy finish by so many others who had a chance.

Johnson, who closed with a 5-under 65, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th. His drive bounced into the right rough, his iron to lay up went into the trees well to the left and he had to scramble for par to join Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) at 15-under 265.

Lahiri hit a fairway metal to 5 feet on the 18th in regulation, and his eagle putt that would have won it rolled around the right edge of the cup.

Lee Westwood finished one shot out of a playoff after a 62 that included bogeys on two of his last three holes. He was poised to win when he bounced back from a bogey on No. 1 in the shotgun start with a short birdie on the par-3 second.

He finished on No. 3, a 352-yard hole and great birdie opportunity. Westwood hit a lob wedge that was so fat it came up some 40 feet short of the pin and into a bunker. He blasted out weakly and missed the 18-foot par putt.

“The lob wedge was a little fat,” Westwood said. “Make 3 and I win the tournament and I make 5. It’s a sickening way to finish.”

British Open champion Cameron Smith, among six players who recently signed with the Saudi-backed league, had a 63. He also was tied for the lead until hitting his tee shot into the trees on No. 1, his 17th hole, and having to pitch out sideways. He made bogey.

Smith tied for fourth with Westwood. Each made just over $1 million.

Johnson had not won since the Saudi International on Feb. 7, 2021, when it was part of the European tour schedule. The player who has been No. 1 longer than anyone since Tiger Woods slipped out of the top 15 in the world when he signed with LIV Golf.

He was part of the rival league from the start in early June outside London, and he has finished in the top 10 in all of them.

“I’ve had a chance to win every one,” he said. “That’s three in a row for the team, and for me to get my first, I’m feeling good.”

He walked off the 18th green holding a phone in a video call to his two sons.

Lahiri and Niemann each made just over $1.8 million for losing in the playoff. They were among six players who signed with LIV Golf after the PGA Tour season end.

The next LIV Golf Invitational series is in two weeks in the Chicago suburbs at Rich Harvest Farms, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009.

Topics: Dustin Johnson LIV Golf Invitational Boston golf

Related

Gooch grabs LIV Golf Boston lead over newcomer Niemann
Sport
Gooch grabs LIV Golf Boston lead over newcomer Niemann
Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston
Sport
Cameron Smith headlines six players debuting at LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
  • The schedule offers little time to put things right but plenty of time to reflect later during a midseason pause for the competition that will last more than three months
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: In this unusual season for European soccer, the World Cup in Qatar has split the Champions League into a sprint and a marathon.

The group stage kicks off Tuesday and squeezes six rounds of games into eight full weeks, with the last group matches on Nov. 2.

The congestion is caused by the shutdown of top-tier European soccer during a World Cup being played from Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar’s cooler months.

In a normal season, teams never play Champions League games in consecutive weeks and the group stage would run into mid-December.

This time, Champions League games come thick and fast in three separate sets of back-to-back midweeks to get the groups done before many players are called to national-team duty.

For teams off to a poor start in domestic leagues, the Champions League offers no respite with two games by Sept. 14 to set the tone in each of the eight groups.

“You can only enjoy the Champions League when things are going well in the (domestic) league,” said Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco on Saturday after his team lost 4-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Leipzig hosts Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Group F and goes to defending champion Real Madrid next week.

Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen — which has lost four of its five Bundesliga games – and Sevilla, winless and 16th in the Spanish league, all start Champions League play from the bottom half of their domestic standings. Sevilla have it toughest, hosting Manchester City in Group G on Tuesday. Leverkusen go to Club Brugge in Group B on Wednesday.

The schedule offers little time to put things right but plenty of time to reflect later during a midseason pause for the competition that will last more than three months. On Feb. 14, the Champions League resumes with a knockout phase lasting almost four months.

The final on June 10 is the latest ever scheduled — excluding the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed 2020 season — since the inaugural European Cup title was decided on June 13, 1956.

It all adds up to a 59-day group stage then a 220-day wait for the trophy to be awarded in Istanbul.

How a team can sustain form between the two phases is among the special challenges of this unprecedented schedule.

Man City currently look a juggernaut, fueled by new signing Erling Haaland’s 10 goals in his first six Premier League games, and are favored by many for a first Champions League title.

Still, an unknown is the impact on the Norway forward of an enforced six-week break from competitive games while most of Haaland’s club teammates play at a physically and emotionally taxing World Cup.

Even in a normal season, when the Champions League round-of-16 pairings would be made in mid-December, club executives at the draw at UEFA headquarters would refuse to crow about being paired with an opponent then under-achieving domestically. The accepted wisdom is that the version of the opponent you see in December might not be the one you get when the two-leg series is played in February and March.

That is even more true this time when the last-16 draw will be made Nov. 7 at UEFA’s lakeside headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The World Cup is a huge midseason commitment for many key players, and the January transfer window when teams can reload their rosters is set to be more volatile. The first trading period after a World Cup often is fueled by demand for less-heralded players who stood out on the global stage.

Whichever stories the Champions League tells in this group stage from Tuesday, seeing the bigger picture feels a long way off.

Topics: champions league UEFA

Related

Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic
Sport
Real Madrid open Champions League defense at Celtic
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortmund
Sport
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortmund

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
  • Arensman, a 22-year-old Dutchman with DSM, was part of a large breakaway which splintered on the final climb
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Thymen Arensman rode away from the remains of a breakaway to win on the tough climb up the Sierra Nevada on Sunday while Remco Evenepoel lost more of his Vuelta lead.

Evenepoel, who cracked at the end of Saturday’s stage losing 52 seconds of his advantage, again could not keep up with his main rivals at the end of the final climb.

The Belgian still took heart from losing only 15 seconds to second-place Slovenian Primoz Roglic on 152.6km stage 15 which ended at 2,513m, the highest altitude of the Vuelta.

“Really happy! I lost almost nothing.” said Evenepoel who rides for Quick Step.

He added that Saturday had been a bad day but “today was better.” 

Arensman, a 22-year-old Dutchman with DSM, was part of a large breakaway which splintered on the final climb.

“I can’t believe it, the Queen stage on the Vuelta,” said Arensman, at 1.90m unusually tall for a climber. “Sierra Nevada on altitude. Everyone was talking about this stage.”

“I didn’t feel super-good on this stage but apparently the others felt their legs even more.”

Spanish veteran Marc Soler, who had climbed to victory in stage five, pulled away early on the 22-kilometer final climb but Arensman gave chase as the slope steepened and then surged away.

“It looked like he was waiting for me,” said Arensman. “I was thinking ‘Marc Soler, he’s such a great rider I don’t know if I can take him on.’

“But then I accelerated on the steepest part and he cracked. And I was like ‘everyone is really on the limit and I maybe have something left’.”

Down the mountain, Spaniard Enric Mas of Movistar, in third place, also had something left.

He escaped from the elite group first and pulled away to finish second 1min 32sec behind the winner. Mas gained 32 seconds, with bonuses included, on Evenepoel.

Second-placed Roglic of Jumbo sat on Evenepoel’s wheel up most of the final mountain before attacking late, quickly dropping Evenepoel and gaining 15 seconds.

Evenepoel’s lead shrunk to 1min 34sec over three-time defending champion Roglic with Mas at 2.01.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old Quick Step rider, who, like Arensman, grew up at sea level in the Low Countries, took heart from the way he had limited his losses at altitude.

“My first time finishing so high so I think I did quite well,” he told broadcaster Eurosport while pedalling a stationary bike and chugging a can of soda.

“I had to do the whole climb then Primoz attacked with 2k to go. It’s in his right, but I managed very well.”

Evenepoel fell on stage 12 on Thursday.

“I still felt a bit the stiff muscles from the crash but its getting better every day,” he said. “Really happy it’s a rest day tomorrow.”

After the rest day, the riders take to the road again with a flat stage on Tuesday, there is some climbing on Wednesday before the peloton returns to the mountains.

Evenepoel said the hardest part was over.

“Now the third week is here, a bit of another story, the climbs are not super-super-hard anymore,” he said.

Topics: Tour of Spain cycling Thymen Arensman La Vuelta

Related

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Sport
Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead
Sport
Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese
  • Mourinho’s side was looking to move back top of Serie A but it gifted Udinese the opener with less than five minutes on the clock
Updated 05 September 2022
AP

MILAN: Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw Jose Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was surprisingly crushed 4-0 at Udinese on Sunday.

Roma went into the game having conceded only one goal in four rounds this season.

Roma defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patrício were at fault for the first two goals from Destiny Udogie and Lazar Samardzic. Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovrić added to Roma’s humiliation in the final 15 minutes.

It was a third straight victory for Udinese and lifted them up to fourth, level on points with Roma.

Mourinho’s side was looking to move back top of Serie A but it gifted Udinese the opener with less than five minutes on the clock.

Pereyra floated a cross in from the right and Karsdorp chested it down toward his own goalkeeper at the back post, but he didn’t realize that Udogie was right behind him and the teenager snuck in to prod home.

Udinese doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Patrício allowed Samardzic’s snapshot from distance to squirm out of his hands and into the back of the net,

Roma almost grabbed one back immediately but Gianluca Mancini headed a corner off the left post.

The capital side fought desperately to get back into the game but left itself exposed at the back and Udinese sealed the result with two counterattacks.

One was finished off in the 75th when Jean-Victor Makengo laid the ball off for Pereyra to curl into the far side of the net. Seven minutes later, Pereyra turned provider to set up Lovric for his first goal since joining from Lugano in the offseason.

Cremonese picked up their first point in Serie A for more than 26 years with a 0-0 draw at home to Sassuolo.

Cremonese had started their first season back in the Italian top flight since 1995-96 with four straight defeats.

Hellas Verona recorded its first victory this season by coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, turning the match around on the stroke of halftime.

Francesco Caputo scored a stunning opening goal for Sampdoria five minutes before the break but Verona leveled four minutes later when Thomas Henry’s header came off the crossbar and went in off the back of goalkeeper Emil Audero’s head.

Scottish defender Josh Doig, a new signing, scored what was to prove the winner moments later.

Elsewhere, Marko Arnautović scored two goals as Bologna drew 2-2 at Spezia.

Topics: AS Roma Udinese Serie A

Related

Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit
Sport
Napoli draw with Lecce to leave Roma on Serie A summit
Dybala’s brace propels Mourinho’s Roma atop Serie A
Sport
Dybala’s brace propels Mourinho’s Roma atop Serie A

Latest updates

Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final
Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
Saudi cuisine takes over Paris gastronomy festival
Saudi cuisine takes over Paris gastronomy festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.