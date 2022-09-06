Russian court jails ex-reporter for 22 years for treason

You are here

Ivan Safronov stands inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 September 2022
AP

  • Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and a German national
MOSCOW: A former journalist was convicted of treason and handed a 22-year prison sentence on Monday after a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated and marked a new step in a sweeping crackdown on the media and Kremlin critics.
The sentence handed to Ivan Safronov, who worked as a military affairs reporter for leading business daily Kommersant before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, has been harshly criticized by his colleagues as utterly unfounded.
A few friends and co-workers of Safronov who attended Monday’s hearing at the Moscow City Court chanted “Freedom!” and clapped after the verdict was read.
“I love you all!” Safronov told those who came to support him.
Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and a German national. He strongly insisted on his innocence, arguing that he collected all the information from open sources as part of his journalistic work and did nothing illegal.
In his final statement at the trial last week, Safronov rejected the charges as “absurd,” noting that he published all the information he gathered from his sources in government agencies and military industries.
He emphasized that he never had access to any classified documents and emphasized that investigators have failed to produce any witness testimony to back the espionage charges.
Safronov described the long sentence requested by prosecutors as “monstrous,” saying that it would stain the country’s image by showing that a journalist is sentenced simply for doing his job. His defense quickly appealed the sentence.
Many Russian journalists and human rights activists have pushed for Safronov’s release, maintaining that the authorities may have wanted to take revenge for his reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and shady arms deals.
Hours before the ruling was announced by the Moscow City Court, 15 independent Russian media outlets issued a joint statement demanding Safronov’s release.
“It is obvious to us that the reason for persecuting Ivan Safronov is not ‘treason,’ which hasn’t been substantiated ... but his work as a journalist and stories he published without any regard for what the Defense Ministry or Russian authorities think,” the statement read.
Amnesty International denounced Safronov’s conviction and sentencing as a travesty of justice and demanded that Russian authorities quash them.
“The absurdly harsh sentence meted out to Ivan Safronov symbolizes the perilous reality faced by journalists in Russia today,” Natalia Prilutskaya, the group’s Russia researcher, said in a statement. “It also exposes the failings of the Russian justice system and the impunity enjoyed by state agencies, who routinely fabricate cases with little or no evidence to support them.”
She added that Safronov “was tried solely for his journalistic work,” adding that “his only ‘crime’ was collecting information from open sources and being acquainted with and befriending foreigners.”
The European Union on Monday also urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against Safronov and “release him without any conditions,” denouncing “systematic repressions of the regime against independent journalism.”
The Kremlin has remained unperturbed, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refusing to comment on the case in a conference call with reporters.
Safronov has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow.
Rights activists, journalists, scientists and corporate officials who have faced treason accusations in Russia in recent years have found it difficult to defend themselves because of secrecy surrounding their cases and a lack of public access to information.
Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant, covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.
Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

 

Daesh could look to NFTs to spread propaganda, experts warn

Daesh could look to NFTs to spread propaganda, experts warn
Updated 05 September 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

Daesh could look to NFTs to spread propaganda, experts warn

Daesh could look to NFTs to spread propaganda, experts warn
  • A digital token created by a Daesh supporter which praised the group’s attack on a Taliban convoy was spotted across several NFT platforms
  • Experts warn it is an experiment to test a new propaganda outreach and funding strategy for Daesh
Updated 05 September 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Terrorism and intelligence experts have warned that Daesh may be looking to the non-fungible token market to spread its propaganda after a digital announcement praising Daesh for an attack on a Taliban convoy was spotted on various NFT platforms.

The news was received with great concern as experts worry that, due to the nature of blockchain, the technology could be exploited by Daesh to help spread terrorist messages and propaganda.

The NFT, according to intelligence analysts, might be an indication that Daesh and other terror organizations are also embracing blockchain technology to avoid sanctions and generate cash for their endeavors.

“Ever since I noticed in 2016 that there were efforts in the crypto space to enable media to be published on blockchains, I felt that terrorist groups would eventually use that capability to post messages and media,” Yaya Fanusie, a former economic and counterterrorism analyst at the CIA, told Arab News. “It was only a matter of time.”

NFTs are digital items that belong to the person that purchases them, with the record of purchase kept on an unalterable public ledger, the blockchain. Although transactions can be traced, they are characterized by being irreversible and people who trade often use pseudonyms.

The NFT, titled “IS-NEWS #01” was first spotted by Raphael Gluck, co-founder of Jihadoscope, a company that monitors jihadist activity across the web and social media, who found the NFT through pro-ISIS social media accounts.

‘IS-NEWS #01’ was created by a supporter of the group and contains a message that praises Afghanistan-based Islamic militants for attacking a Taliban position in Kabul.

The supporter created two other NFTs, one of which shows a technician in a lab suit and gas mask, which experts believed could be a Daesh fighter teaching students to make explosives.

US intelligence officials argue that it “is an experiment to test a new outreach and funding strategy for Daesh”, with analysts believing the three NFTs are an attempt by Daesh supporters to see whether NFT marketplaces would ban or limit the content’s availability.

“It’s very much an experiment … to find ways to make content indestructible,” said Gluck.

Although not available to purchase, the three digital tokens were posted across several NFT platforms including Rarible and OpenSea, before being taken down.

Marketplace OpenSea swiftly removed the digital collectibles and closed the creator’s account. The company later issued a statement saying the platform has a “zero-tolerance policy on inciting hate and violence.”

However, the NFTs are still available on a platform called IPFS, a peer-to-peer network designed to store and retrieve data across the internet, making it almost impossible to eliminate completely from the Internet.

“There’s not really anything anyone can do to actually take this NFT down,” said blockchain analyst Mario Cosby. “It’s as censorship-proof as you can get.”

Militant organizations in the region have struggled to maintain a reliable source of income, which caused these groups to focus their operations on spreading internet misinformation and campaigns to fuel their fundraising efforts.

New technologies such as NFTs and blockchain have been at the center of numerous criticisms because of their low-security level and experts have previously flagged their concern about their potential abuse by terrorist organizations and other criminal groups.

Netflix’s ad-supported platform to be launched in November

Netflix’s ad-supported platform to be launched in November
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Netflix’s ad-supported platform to be launched in November

Netflix’s ad-supported platform to be launched in November
  • Streaming giant set to get ahead of Disney+ which is expected to launch its ad-supported tier in December
  • Neither Netflix nor sources disclosed if the new service will be available for customers in the Middle East
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix is reported to have anticipated the launch of its new ad-supported platform in November in a bid to beat Disney+ to it.

Netflix, which initially planned to launch the new platform in early 2023, told ad buyers the new launch date would be Nov. 1, which will see the streaming giant getting ahead of Disney+’s planned launch of an ad-supported tier in December.

Netflix, which teamed up with Microsoft to develop a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, said its new offering would initially be available in the US, Canada, Australia and some countries in Europe for a price expected to be around $7 to $9 dollars per month.

Neither Netflix nor sources disclosed if the service is going to be available for customers in the Middle East.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point,” a company spokesperson said.

Sources reported that Netflix is seeking to sell advertisements at the cost of $65 per 1,000 views. The streaming giant is also requesting a minimum $10 million annual ad spend commitment from companies and put a spending cap at $20 million per brand per year to avoid subscribers seeing the same ad too frequently.

In an effort to preserve the integrity of the platform, the company is reportedly building a light ad load. Buyers claim that Netflix’s ad-supported tier will have an ad load of roughly four minutes per hour for TV series and pre-roll commercials for movies, up to a maximum of three ads per day, in line with Disney+’s original plans.

Earlier this summer, after years of amassing subscribers, Netflix lost 200,000 customers worldwide in the first quarter compared to the end of 2021, which sent its share plunging.

The streaming giant reacted by announcing the arrival of advertising on the service, with the aim to finance the investments necessary to maintain its position as leader in the industry that it launched.

Netflix indicated it would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many people not to pay to access the platform’s content.

Last week the company also announced the hiring of two Snap Inc. executives, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, to lead its advertising business.

Sowt adds audiobooks to its library

Sowt adds audiobooks to its library
Updated 05 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Sowt adds audiobooks to its library

Sowt adds audiobooks to its library
  • First two on the platform are ‘Ebra wa Kushtuban’ and ‘Ramallah’
Updated 05 September 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Jordan-based independent podcast company Sowt has announced the addition of audiobooks to Safahat Sowt.

Launched on Apple Podcasts in 2021, Safahat Sowt offers articles from select publishers across the Middle East and North Africa in audio form. Now, the company is expanding its repertoire of content to include audiobooks.

Its first two audiobooks are “Ebra wa Kushtuban” by Fadi Zaghmout and “Ramallah” by Abbad Yahya.

Zaghmout’s novel features a fictional society where human beings are treated based on their height. Their social roles and personal identities all revolve around how tall or short they are.

“I feel honored to have ‘Ebra wa Kushtuban’ chosen as the first book to launch audiobooks on Safahat Sowt,” Zaghmout told Arab News. 

“I’ve always admired the quality of content Sowt produces. It’s an Arab platform we’re all proud of.”

The second production, “Ramallah,” tells the story of the transformation of a small village under Ottoman rule in the last quarter of the 19th century.

Turning their work into an audiobook was a unique experience for both authors. In the case of “Ebra wa Kushtuban,” the audio form adds life and vitality to the book in large part due to the voice and performance of Lana Nasser, according to Zaghmout.

For Yahya, the idea of audiobooks is important, and he had given it much thought. “The presence of a professional establishment to produce the work, which was achieved with Sowt, turned the idea into a real production,” he said.

The global audio industry has evolved with the growth of music streaming and podcasts. Although audiobooks are relatively new, their demand is growing rapidly.

In 2020, audiobook sales revenue in the US alone reached $1.3 billion, according to data from the statistics portal Statista.

The CEO of Sowt Media, Ramsey Tesdell, told Arab News: “There’s a huge demand for well-produced audiobooks, but very little supply.”

The company is focused on quality, not quantity, and has differentiated itself by “being laser-focused on high-quality production, engaging sonic design and unique perspectives,” Tesdell said.

“Working with the authors themselves to create an audio journey that reflects the nuances of each book is very important to us.”

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter

Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al Jazeera reporter
  • Neither the soldier nor anyone in his chain of command will face punishment
  • “He misidentified her. His reports in real time point to a misidentification,” the official said
Updated 06 September 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli investigations into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May concluded that she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but was not deliberately targeted, the military said on Monday.
Abu Akleh, a US-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the volatile town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in circumstances that remain heavily disputed.
The Israeli military says that troops conducting operations in Jenin had come under heavy fire from all sides and had fired back, including toward the area where Abu Akleh was standing about 200 meters from their position, but that they had not been able to identify her as a journalist.
It said “there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen.” It said it was also possible that she was hit by Palestinian gunmen.
One of the most recognizable faces reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, Abu Akleh’s death triggered outrage across the world, particularly after police beat mourners at her funeral in Jerusalem.
Other witness accounts of the incident have disputed that Israeli positions were under fire from the area where Abu Akleh was standing when she was killed.
“All evidence, facts and investigations that have been conducted proved that Israel was the perpetrator and that it had killed Shireen and it should bear responsibility for its crime,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Abu Akleh’s family said it was “deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed” by the Israeli statement which it said “tried to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility for killing Shireen Abu Akleh.”
The Israeli investigation, which included interviews with the country’s soldiers, analysis of the scene as well as audio and video recordings, found it was “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire” which killed Abu Akleh.

But Israel has repeatedly denied she was knowingly targeted by its forces and said the investigation showed that soldiers had acted according to their rules of engagement.
“We can say for 100 percent sure that no IDF soldier intentionally directed fire on a reporter or non-involved person on the ground,” a senior military official who briefed journalists on the findings of the investigations said.
Walid Al-Omari, Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, told Reuters that Israel’s conclusions of the incident were an attempt to avoid an independent criminal investigation.
“It is clear that they are trying to perpetuate ambiguity and deception on the one hand, while at the same time clear themselves of wrongdoing by claiming that there was an exchange of fire,” he said. “These are all lies, because all the accounts and videos and witnesses disprove their claims.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists said the statement issued by the Israeli military was “late and incomplete” and “does not provide the answers–by any measure of transparency or accountability–that her family and colleagues deserve.”
A report from the United Nations human rights office in June said Abu Akleh had been standing with other reporters and was clearly identifiable as a journalist from her helmet and blue flak jacket marked with a press badge when she was shot and killed by a single bullet. A colleague was wounded in the incident by another bullet.
The report said information it had gathered suggested she had been killed by an Israeli soldier.
Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh’s own family have said they believe she was killed deliberately and they have rejected Israeli statements that there were militants near where she was standing.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement: “We welcome Israel’s review of this tragic incident, and again underscore the importance of accountability in this case, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”
Forensic examination of the bullet which killed her, conducted under US oversight in July, failed to reach any conclusion because the bullet was too badly damaged.
A report from the US State Department in July concluded that she was probably killed by fire from an Israeli position but that there was no evidence to suggest she was intentionally targeted by Israeli forces.

 

Social media app Parler returns to Google’s Play Store

Social media app Parler returns to Google’s Play Store
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters

Social media app Parler returns to Google’s Play Store

Social media app Parler returns to Google’s Play Store
  • The social media platform, which was launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space, was removed from Play Store following the US Capitol riots in January 2021
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Parler, a social media app popular with US conservatives, is returning to Google’s app store more than 1-1/2 years after the Alphabet Inc-owned company removed it following the US Capitol riots in January 2021.
The app was launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Twitter. It quickly gained traction from supporters of former US President Donald Trump.
However, major tech platforms cut ties with Parler for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.
The app is now being reinstated after it undertook a series of measures to moderate content on the platform, including features to block abusive users and remove content that could incite violence, a Google spokesperson said.
Parler has substantially modified its app to comply with Play Store’s policies and will be available for download from Friday, the spokesperson added.
“Parler has a strong commitment to free speech and despite the market duopoly, is working to provide options and choices for the millions of voices currently being censored or suppressed based on their viewpoint,” said Christina Cravens, Parler’s marketing chief.
To be sure, Parler had made its app available for Android phones through a separate version that could be downloaded on its website after it was removed from Play Store.
Apple Inc. reinstated the app on its App Store in May last year.

