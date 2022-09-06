You are here

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world's culture.
YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world's culture.
  This year's batch of Emirati students is the first
DUBAI: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE hosted on Thursday an orientation session titled “Youth Ambassador Program (YAP)- Japan” for 20 young Emirati students, who also met with Japan Ambassador to the UAE ISOMATA Akio.

YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world’s culture.

The year-long program, designed by the by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), helps students prepare themselves to study in Japan. YAP encourages a short trip to Japan, a Japanese language course, a cultural experience and a study consultation.

This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first.

The UAE and Japan are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was originally published on Arab News Japan.

  • Leaves London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON: Boris Johnson bowed out as British prime minister on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous three years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss a daunting list of problems to tackle.
Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.
After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government.
The 47-year-old Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.
Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
“What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks,” Johnson said in his speech. “It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program.”
Truss will be the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years. She confronts the latest crisis to buffet Britain with a weaker political hand than many of her predecessors after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members with a smaller margin of victory than expected, and after she initially failed to be the top choice for her lawmakers.
She has promised to take “bold action” to get the country through the tough times, including cutting taxes despite a warning that that would exacerbate Britain’s inflation rate, at 10.1 percent already the highest of any leading economy.
Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including an early vaccine program during the pandemic and his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
The speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of British public but also loathed by many.
Having refused to rule out a return to the top job one day, he also indicated he was still bruised by the nature of his departure.
“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” he said. “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through but never mind that now.”
Truss will follow Johnson to Scotland and be asked to form a government by Queen Elizabeth. She will then address the country and start appointments to her team of ministers later on Tuesday.
Britain, under Conservative rule since 2010, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in recent years and there is now the prospect of a long recession, and further increases in inflation, plus a weakening pound.
The most pressing issue is the energy crisis.
Household bills are due to jump by 80 percent in October, but a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters that Truss is looking at freezing bills this winter, in a plan that could cost more than the COVID-19 furlough scheme.
Britain’s public finances remain weighed down by the government’s huge coronavirus spending spree. Public debt as a share of economic output is not far off 100 percent, up from about 80 percent before pandemic.

  The military drills continue until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia's Far East
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday involving China and several other Russia-friendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local news agencies.
Putin was meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov at the Sergeevski military range and could observe the final phase of the military exercises later, Peskov was quoted as saying.
The military drills, called Vostok-2022, started on September 1 and are due to take place until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia’s Far East and in the waters off its eastern coast.
According to Moscow, over 50,000 soldiers and more than 5,000 units of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 ships, will be involved in the drills.
Participating countries include several of Russia’s neighbors, as well as Syria, India and key ally China.
Similar drills were last held in 2018.

  Kremlin spokesman: 'One can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected'
MOSCOW: Russia is not expecting any changes to its frosty relations with Britain under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Judging by statements made by Madame Truss when she was still foreign minister... one can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state TASS agency.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson Britain was one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters following the start of Moscow’s offensive in the former Soviet republic.

Truss, who is due to formally take over the premiership on Tuesday, is expected to continue the policy of forcefully confronting Russia.

Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

  More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports
SEOUL, South Korea: Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.
A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties. Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.

A high wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits a port on Jeju island, South Korea, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

Government officials have put the nation on alert about potential damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves unleashed by Hinnamnor, which they said would be the most powerful storm to hit the country in years. The storm came just weeks after capital Seoul and nearby regions were battered by heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people.
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a “historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before.”
South Korea’s weather agency said Hinnamnor–packing heavy rains and winds of up to 144 kilometers (89 miles) per hour – was moving northeast toward open sea after grazing the southern resort island of Jeju and making landfall near the mainland port of Busan earlier on Tuesday.
The storm dumped more than 94 centimeters (37 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds once reached a maximum speed of 155 kph (96 mph).
The Safety Ministry said more than 3,400 people in the southern regions were forced to evacuate from their homes because of safety concerns and that officials were advising or ordering 14,000 more people to evacuate. At least five homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and scores of roads were damaged.
More than 600 schools nationwide were closed or converted to online classes. More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports. Workers as of 6 a.m. managed to restore electricity to 2,795 of the 20,334 households that were knocked out of power.

 

35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso
35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso

  • The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives
OUAGADOUGOU: At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded Monday when an IED blast struck a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso’s jihadist-hit north, the governor of the Sahel region said.
The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes.
Monday’s incident took place as the military-led convoy was supplying towns in the restive north on a road between Bourzanga to Djibo, according to a statement by Sahel region governor Rodolphe Sorgo.
“One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians,” it said.
“The escorts quickly secured the perimeter and took measures to help the victims,” the statement said, adding that the convoy had left the north for Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.
A security source told AFP the supply convoy was “composed of civilians, drivers and traders.”
According to a resident of Djibo, “several dozen vehicles, including trucks and public transport buses” were hit.
“The victims are mainly traders who were going to buy supplies in Ouagadougou and students who were returning to the capital for the next school year,” the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.
Jihadist groups have recently staged similar attacks on arterial roads leading to the main cities in the north — Dori and Djibo.
At the start of August, 15 soldiers died in the same area in a double IED blast.

Much of the fighting has been concentrated in the north and east, led by jihadists suspected to have links with Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group.
With more than 40 percent of the country outside government control, Burkina’s ruling junta, which seized power in January, has declared the fight against the insurgency a top priority.
On Sunday evening, in a speech to the nation from the town of Dori, junta chief Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba welcomed a “relative calm” in several localities.
The government said it had intensified the army’s “offensive actions” and also initiated a process of dialogue with certain armed groups, through religious and local leaders.
According to Damiba, this process has enabled “several dozen young people” to lay down their arms.
However, there have been numerous attacks since the beginning of the year, such as last June’s massacre in the northwestern department of Seytenga, when 86 civilians were killed — one of the bloodiest of the long-running insurgency.
Since last year, Burkina has become the epicenter of violence, with more deadly attacks than in neighboring Mali or Niger in 2021, according to the NGO Acled.
 

