More than 700 children have died in Somalia nutrition centers, UN says

Around 730 children are reported to have died in nutrition centres across the country
Around 730 children are reported to have died in nutrition centres across the country" warns UNICEF Somalia Representative Wafaa Saeed during a press conference in Geneva. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Parts of Somalia will be hit by famine between October and December as a drought worsens and global food prices surge, the United Nations said on Monday
GENEVA/MOGADISHU: Hundreds of children have died in nutrition centres across Somalia, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday, a day after the global body warned that parts of the country will be hit by famine in coming months.

An official in one Somali region described famished people walking long distances with children on their shoulders to escape from drought and violence inflicted by Al-Shabaab militants. Some children died along the way.

The Horn of Africa region is facing a fifth consecutive failed rainy season. A 2011 famine in Somalia claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, most of them children.

“Some 730 children have been reported to have died in food and nutrition centres across the country between January and July this year but the numbers could be more as many deaths go unreported,” UNICEF Somalia representative Wafaa Saeed told a Geneva news briefing.

The centres are for children with severe acute malnutrition as well as illnesses such as measles, cholera or malaria and offer a snapshot of the situation across the country.




Somali children who fled drought-stricken areas stand by their makeshift shelters at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Sept. 3, 2022. (AP)

Parts of Somalia will be hit by famine between October and December as a drought worsens and global food prices surge, the United Nations said on Monday.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was “gravely concerned by this dire projection and the significant scale of need throughout the country and region.”

Sullivan urged for additional help for Somalia from the international community.

Ahmed Shire, information minister for the state of Glamudug, north of the capital Mogadishu, said 210 people had died from malnutrition in recent months.

“Al-Shabaab burnt five towns completely, burning even the wells to ashes,” he said. “These people were struggling with the drought that killed half of their animals. Al-Shabaab looted the remaining animals.”

Shire said roughly 1,000 families, each with at least seven children, had fled the area on foot and could not be rescued because of the threat of attacks.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group linked to Al-Qaeda, has been attacking military and civilian targets for more than a decade.

UNICEF said disease outbreaks were increasing among children, with around 13,000 suspected measles cases reported in recent months of which 78 percent were children under five.

Faduma Abdiqadir Warsame, who manages nine camps for displaced people on the outskirts of Mogadishu, said her team had buried 115 children and elderly people in the past three months.

“The thousands of families who remain are just skeletons. If not immediately helped they will follow suit,” she said, adding that most people were too poor to afford a proper burial.

“Children are buried like garbage in the alleys and along the walls,” she said.

Financial aid for Somalia has increased recently and the United Nations’ $1.46 billion appeal is now 67 percent funded. But aid officials warned that more was needed.

“We are going to be witnessing the death of children on an unimaginable scale if we don’t act fast,” said Audrey Crawford, Somalia’s country director at the Danish Refugee Council.

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation.
Martin Griffiths said in a video briefing from Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that a new report from an authoritative panel of independent experts says there will be a famine in Somalia between October and December “if we don’t manage to stave it off and avoid it as had been the case in 2016 and 2017.”
The undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs told UN correspondents that more than $1 billion in new funds is needed in addition to the UN appeal of about $1.4 billion. That appeal has been “very well-funded,” he said, thanks to the US Agency for International Development, which announced a $476 million donation of humanitarian and development aid in July.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, created by USAID, said in a report Monday that famine is projected to emerge later this year in three areas in Somalia’s southeastern Bay region, including Baidoa without urgent humanitarian aid.
Up to 7.1 million people across Somalia need urgent assistance to treat and prevent acute malnutrition and reduce the number of ongoing hunger-related deaths, according to a recent analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or IPC, used by the network to describe the severity of food insecurity.
The Horn of Africa region has seen four straight failed rainy seasons for the first time in over half a century, endangering an estimated 20 million people in one of the world’s most impoverished and turbulent regions.
Griffiths said meteorologists have predicted the likelihood of a fifth failed rainy season from October to December, and a sixth failed rainy season from January to March next year is also likely.
“This has never happened before in Somalia,” he said. “This is unprecedented.”
“We’ve been banging the drum and rattling the trees trying to get support internationally in terms of attention, prospects, and the possibilities and the horror of famine coming to the Horn of Africa — here in Somalia maybe first, but Ethiopia and Kenya, probably they’re not far behind,” Griffiths said.
He said the UN World Food Program has recently been providing aid for up to 5.3 million Somalis, which is “a lot, but it’s going to get worse if famine comes.” He said 98 percent of the aid is given through cash distributions via telephones.
But many thousands are not getting help and hungry families in Somalia have been staggering for days or weeks through parched terrain in search of assistance.
Griffiths said a big challenge is to get aid to people before they move from their homes, to help avoid massive displacement.
Many Somalis raise livestock, which is key to their survival, but he said three million animals have died or been slaughtered because of the lack of rain.
“Continued drought, continued failure of rainy seasons, means that a generation’s way of life is under threat,” Griffiths said.
He said the international community needs to help Somalis find an alternative way of life and making a living, which will require development funding and funding to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Griffiths, a British diplomat, said the war in Ukraine has had an impact on humanitarian aid, with UN humanitarian appeals around the world receiving about 30 percent of the money needed on average.
“To those countries, which are traditionally very generous, my own included, and many others,” he said. “Please don’t forget Somalia. You didn’t in the past. You contributed wonderfully in the past. Please do so now.”

Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

US military announces plan to test ICBM

US military announces plan to test ICBM
  • Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month.
"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Tuesday.
The announcement ahead of the launch was unusual; the Pentagon has not confirmed recent tests until after they take place.
Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans.
The aim of the test "is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," Ryder told reporters.
The US Air Force successfully launched a Minutemen III ICBM August 16, after having postponed the test twice to avoid stoking tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan.
The missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.
The re-entry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled long in advance and are occurring close together because of the first one's postponement.
 

 

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
Updated 07 September 2022

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
  • Sheikhabad neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera is one of the worst hit areas
  • Officials and aid workers say returning people to damaged homes, disease the main challenges in coming days
Updated 07 September 2022
Shahjahan Khurram

NOWSHERA: Daily wage laborer Waris Khan was at work at a market near his home in northwest Pakistan on Aug. 27 when he received a frantic call from his wife, telling him their house had been flooded.

By the time Khan reached home, the entire neighborhood of Sheikhabad in the city of Nowshera in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was submerged after floodwaters breached a narrow embankment surrounding the area.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. About a third of the country is currently under water, the government estimates, and floods have affected more than 33 million people in a nation of 220 million, and caused $10 billion in damages.

The provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the most affected and the majority of people killed are women and children. Sheikhabad, a poor neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera, is one of the worst-hit, still submerged in waist-deep water almost 10 days after 12-feet-tall waves ripped through the area in late August.

Like hundreds of other families in Sheikhabad, Khan’s has found temporary shelter — in a small shop — and is waiting desperately for the water to recede.

In the coming months, Pakistan’s government will need to focus on reviving the lives and livelihoods of laborers like Khan in the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in the country’s history.

“There’s my house,” Khan said, pointing to a cluster of homes about 100 meters away, with just their rooftops peeping out of the floodwater.

He choked up when asked what his urgent appeal was to the government.

“There is no work for us,” Khan said. “What should we do? Look at that water, there is still three to four feet of standing water.”

Khalil ur Rehman, another Nowshera resident, said that, after the embankment was breached, it took less than an hour for the entire area to be flooded.

“All we could do was save our lives,” he said.

Noor Badshah, a laborer and Sheikhabad resident, pointed to a large sofa placed outside a damaged house, large cracks running through the walls. The rooms inside were littered with broken furniture.

“I fled my house with my children while the furniture and everything else got ruined,” the 32-year-old told Arab News.

“This house is not livable anymore ... I can’t bring my children back here,” Badshah added, as volunteers handed out styrofoam containers of food in the flooded street. “Not a single thing inside these houses has remained safe from the flood.”

Taking a few food boxes for his family, he added: “Only poor laborers live here. If their houses become unlivable, what will they do? Should we work for a living or build new homes?”

Quratulain Wazir, the additional deputy commissioner for Nowshera, told Arab News 25,000 of 80,000 families affected by flash floods in the city had been “very peacefully shifted to relief camps.” Of the 77 relief camps set up in Nowshera, she said, only three were still holding flood victims.

“Now we are left with only three relief camps as most of the people have moved back to their houses,” she said. “You can see, we are engaged with providing these people food and other items and medicines.”

But many aid workers in the area said it would be weeks, if not months, before homes would be in any condition for people to return.

Umar Khan Utmanzai, part of a 25-member team of student volunteers working with flood survivors in Nowshera and the nearby city of Charsadda, told Arab News it could take up to a month for all those displaced in Nowshera to go back home.

“We have seen a very terrible situation in Nowshera, with mud (in huge amounts) in people’s homes,” he said. “The water is still there in homes and streets of Nowshera. So, I don’t think they will be returning to their homes soon.”

The volunteer said another major concern was disease outbreaks, which pose grave risks. Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country, officials have said.

“People are suffering from diarrhea, which, due to lack of proper sanitation in these flood-hit areas, is causing a lot of problems,” he said.

Wazir, the deputy commissioner, added: “We are facing many (health) issues; there is an outbreak of dengue (fever) and malaria, so we need medical camps to be constituted in different areas … We need medicines, food and non-food items for all these people because they will start their lives from scratch. So, we need to push them up.”

For now, many Nowshera residents say they are just grateful if charities or government officials deliver food twice a day.

“People provide us food once a day, or at times twice,” Khalil ur Rehman said. “But it is never certain whether it will come.”

LONDON: Pakistani film star Mehwish Hayat will this week launch a worldwide appeal for help in the wake of the catastrophic floods affecting her home country, a British-based charity has announced.

Since late July, extreme monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, displacing over 33 million people. Official figures suggest more than 1,500 people have already lost their lives and the number is increasing daily.

Pakistan’s planning minister has estimated that at least $10 billion worth of damage has been caused and that serious food shortages will plague the nation for the foreseeable future.

As global ambassador for international humanitarian relief agency Penny Appeal, “Ms Marvel” star Hayat has previously used her profile to raise life-saving funds for other emergencies, including the Ukraine crisis earlier this year. On that occasion she mobilized support from the international Muslim community for Ukrainian refugees, saying that “suffering has no nationality, race or creed.”

Now, with Pakistan facing the worst flooding it has ever seen, the Karachi-born celebrity hopes her appeal will help bring relief and safety to the country’s 220 million residents.

Appearing on the ground in Noshera Feroz, one of the worst-affected regions, Hayat will speak of Penny Appeal’s work in responding to the disaster. Since the onset of the floods, the organization has been working in 13 affected districts and has so far provided emergency cooked food to more than 30,000 people, supplied 164,000 liters of drinking water, and delivered hygiene supplies and non-perishable food to hundreds of families.

In the aftermath of the floods that hit Pakistan two years ago, Penny Appeal constructed permanent shelters for fishing communities, enabling families to rebuild their lives. With Mehwish’s help, the organization is hoping to increase the scope of the current response and provide shelter for those recovering from the current disaster.

Penny Appeal, which was founded in 2009 by British-Pakistani entrepreneur and philanthropist Adeem Younis, has been Hayat’s chosen charity since 2019. It has been working in Pakistan for 13 years, providing everything from schools to solar-powered community water wells.

“There are some people who are just born to make a difference in the world. Mehwish Hayat is one of those people,” Younis said.

“She has been a driving force for change throughout her career and she shows no signs of slowing down. We’re proud to support her work and we know that she will continue to do amazing things in the years to come.”

He added: “The situation unfolding in Pakistan is one of the worst disasters the country has seen. The flooding has caused immense damage and loss of life and it is clear that Pakistan faces a long road to recovery.

“This situation is unfolding rapidly and more help is needed desperately. Please consider donating to help those affected by this devastating disaster. If we work together, we can make a difference and help Pakistan to rebuild.”

NEW DELHI/DHAKA: India and Bangladesh agreed on Tuesday to start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and to strengthen regional connectivity, as their leaders meet in New Delhi to boost bilateral ties.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India as part of a trip that is seen as politically significant ahead of her country’s general elections next year. Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed investment, water resources, and border management during their meeting in the Indian capital.

Bangladesh is India’s biggest development and trade partner in the region, Modi said, as he announced the beginning of talks for a new economic pact.

“We will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement,” Modi said during a joint press conference.

“We both believe we have to learn lessons from the COVID pandemic and recent international events and we have to strengthen our economies further.”

The two countries have a significant trade imbalance, however. Bangladesh imported goods worth around $14 billion from India, while exports ran lower at $1.8 billion, according to official figures from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

India and Bangladesh are working on “connecting power transmission lines” between their countries to address the growing cost of energy around the world, and signed various agreements to further cooperation in rail connectivity and sharing of water resources, among others.

The neighbors share a 4,000 km border and long historical ties dating back to 1971, when New Delhi played a major role in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Hasina said India is “the most important and closest neighbor” of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be a role model for neighborhood diplomacy,” she said.

Infrastructure projects between the two countries will likely play a key role in boosting bilateral relations, according to experts.

“The kind of work India and Bangladesh are doing in terms of collaborative projects, whether it be cross borders or other joint collaboration, it is something South Asia has never seen before,” Sreeradha Dutta, of New Delhi-based think tank Vivekanand International Foundation, told Arab News.

“Many of the infrastructure projects that we are doing actually have laid the foundation for a much larger transport corridor which we are thinking of in terms of sub-regions of South Asia. India and Bangladesh are working on projects which are very critical for the whole region.”

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former Bangladesh ambassador to China, told Arab News that as Bangladesh’s main priority is economic development and the country is faced with a shortage of funds, investments from abroad as well as technology assistance to build infrastructure are also important.

Hasina met Indian businessman Gautam Adani, who recently became the world’s third-richest person, as part of her visit, and is scheduled to meet with more business leaders in India on Wednesday.

“We have come to a point in economic development where further development will stagnate if we do not act quickly on improving our infrastructure,” Ahmad said.

“All in all, (in) these areas our two countries enjoyed good cooperation, but there’s a huge scope for further expansion of that cooperation.”

