Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin says 'impossible' to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
  • "No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum
  • On Wednesday, he vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil and gas exports, just as the EU proposed to do just that
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was “impossible” to isolate Moscow and vowed to cut gas and oil deliveries to countries imposing a price cap on supplies.
Speaking Wednesday at an economic forum, over six months after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, the Russian leader sought to pivot toward allies in Asia, the Middle East and Africa as his country faces a barrage of Western sanctions.
“No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this,” Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges “threatening the whole world,” including “sanctions fever in the West.”
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia’s economy is weathering the barrage of sanctions well, as the Kremlin’s ties with the West sink to new lows.
On Wednesday, he vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil and gas exports, just as the EU proposed to do just that.
Capping prices “would be an absolutely stupid decision,” Putin said.
“We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests),” he said.
“No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing.”
Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon and on Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree a price cap.
G7 industrialized powers on Friday vowed to move urgently toward implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports, in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
“Those who are trying to impose something on us are in no position today to dictate their will,” Putin said.
“They should come to their senses.”
Von der Leyen’s remarks come days after Russia closed the key Nord Stream pipeline to Europe, saying it would be under repair for an indefinite period.
“They say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. More nonsense! What weapon do we use? We supply as much as required according to requests” from importers, Putin told the economic forum.
“Give us a turbine, we will turn Nord Stream on tomorrow,” Putin said.
The Kremlin insists sanctions have prevented the proper maintenance of Russian gas infrastructure and, in particular, blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

Putin’s participation in the forum in the Far East — a region with close geopolitical and economic ties to Russia’s neighbors in Asia — comes a day after the Russian president oversaw large-scale military drills there.
The week-long maneuvers, called Vostok-2022, were concluding on Wednesday and involved several Kremlin-friendly countries, including troops sent by Beijing.
As Moscow seeks to bolster ties with Asia — especially key ally China — Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.
“The role... of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region has significantly increased,” he said at the forum, adding that partnerships will create “colossal new opportunities for our people.”
Putin was joined at Wednesday’s forum by China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu — who ranks third in the Chinese government hierarchy — with a bilateral meeting scheduled for later in the day.
The Russian leader is expected next week to hold an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not left China since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two leaders will meet at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday.
Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years, ramping up cooperation as part of what they call a “no limits” relationship, acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine, while Moscow was in full solidarity with Beijing during the visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers its territory.
In a sign of further rapprochement, Russia announced Tuesday that China will be switching from US dollars to the national currencies of the two countries — yuan and rubles — to pay for deliveries of Russian natural gas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas Oil President Vladimir Putin

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a circular issued to all banks, finance, insurance and payments companies operating in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank has directed that the level of customer satisfaction in handling complaints should not be below 80 percent. 

SAMA also added in its circular that the complaints that were previously escalated and closed for the benefit of the customer after processing should not exceed 5 percent.

These guidelines will be implemented starting from the first quarter of the next year, with the continuation of other indicators and the required goals. 

SAMA stressed that it will review the performance of financial institutions in accordance with the mentioned indicators on a quarterly basis, while taking legal measures against the violating financial entities.

Standard insurance policy

In July, SAMA issued the standard insurance policy of professional indemnity for auditors of the entities supervised by the Capital Market Authority.

In cooperation with the CMA, the standard policy was issued in a bid to promote the concept of sustainability and reduce potential risks in the financial market, according to the central bank’s statement.

This was done in addition to setting the minimum acceptable standard that must be met within a professional indemnity insurance policy and protecting the rights of the entire parties to the contractual relationship. 

The policy covers indemnity for all the amounts the insured is legally liable to pay to others, due to any professional failure committed while providing professional services within the Kingdom.

This comes as part of the central bank’s efforts to improve financial services. 

Also in July, the total assets of the Saudi Central Bank surpassed SR2 trillion ($535 billion) for the first time since February 2017.

The central bank’s assets grew by SR19.5 billion during July to SR2.01 trillion. This translates to month-on-month growth of 1 percent from the SR1.99 trillion in June, according to data published on SAMA’s website.

At the same time, the central bank’s net foreign assets fell by SR9.3 billion during July to SR1.67 trillion. The foreign reserves indicator slipped 0.6 percent from SR1.68 trillion in June, data compiled by Arab News showed.

Topics: Saudi SAMA saudi central bank

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended Wednesday’s session lower to close below the 12000-point level, tracking a continued decline in oil prices as recession worries intensified.

TASI dropped 1.09 percent to close at 11,863, while the parallel market Nomu lost 1.55 percent to finish at 20,528.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.67 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 1.72 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price drop by 0.15 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 0.81 percent, while Alinma Bank decreased 1.10 percent.

ACWA POWER Co. gained 4.23 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. which gained 2.71 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 8.59 percent to lead the fallers, followed by CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 6 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $92.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.41 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for return, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its revenue-generating sources in line with its Vision 2030, said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“We see the gaming business as a base economy to start off. Everything has a return. That economy will have to be built on solid sectors that have a future," Al-Nasr said while speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept.7. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line’, you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr said that Saudis have all the resources not just to play games but to develop and design games too.

“In NEOM itself, over 40 percent of the employees, mostly Saudis, are all in their late 20s and early 30s. You have the right generation to design games, not only to play the games,” he said.

Al-Nasr further pointed out that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

He added that NEOM has partnered regionally with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio.

AAA is a classification within the gaming industry that labels games produced and distributed by midsized or big publishers that usually have higher budgets.

“Gamers are those who are daring to risk and grow. Gamers will be game changers in the world. Not just in gaming, but in many aspects of life. They will be leading the world into a different world,” he further noted.

Wayne Borg, managing director, Media, Entertainment, Culture & Fashion Industries at NEOM agreed, saying that gaming is one of the future industries which will fuel the Saudi Arabian economy.

“We are all here. We understand how big the gaming sector is globally and how the Kingdom, in particular, punches above its weight in terms of market size,” said Borg. 

He added: “In NEOM, it is about the future and how people are going to live, how they’re going to work, how they’re going to interact socially with their environment, and I think that’s absolutely epitomized by The Line.”

Topics: Nextwrld NEOM The Line gaming Saudi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Alomar

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings' $54.5m global launch

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE-based Metarverse Technology Holdings has committed 200 million dirhams ($54.5 million) for the global deployment of their metaverse platform — with Dubai and Abu Dhabi set to be the first cities in the project.

Metarverse Holdings is currently developing the world's first virtual world that replicates real life experience.

The decision came after the Dubai government established the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, which will oversee Dubai’s efforts to become a major global hub for metaverse technology adoption.

Metarverse Holdings’ cutting-edge virtual environment will match real-life events and locations, with a Beta version expected to go live during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s most iconic attractions and landmarks, along with real-world utilities, will be accessible from the comfort of users’ homes.

Metarverse Holdings CEO Priven Reddy said: “After carefully examining other leading regions, the decision was made for Dubai and Abu Dhabi to be the very first simulated cities within our new metaverse.”

Unlike existing virtual reality applications that build small-scale, digital fantasy worlds, the new platform introduces a real-world utility-based metaverse that’s multi-device compatible. 

The options are browsing and shopping from the major retail brands and stores, buying advertising space in the virtual city, attending simulated lectures, and applying for residency visas and business licenses.

“This vision establishes the UAE as pioneers in the adoption of innovative concepts and disruptive economic and technical models, thus there was only one place for us to debut,” he added.

Topics: Metarverse Holdings Metaverse

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi banks' mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mortgage loans provided to retail and corporate clients by Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks jumped in the second quarter to SR638 billion ($170 billion) from SR211 billion in 2017, said Majid Al-Hogail, the Kingdom’s housing minister. 

Speaking at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 7, he said that his ministry is trying to push the Kingdom to the top of the world in terms of mortgage contribution to the gross domestic product. 

“I am happy that the mortgage quantitative numbers jumped from SR211 billion in 2017 to SR638 billion now. We are trying to bring Saudi top of the world in terms of the mortgage contribution to GDP,” he said. 

He added: “Mortgage housing makes governments less involved, but we continue smartly by providing for the needs of Saudi beneficiaries.” 

The minister noted that the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. will play a crucial role in ensuring liquidity and transparency in the Kingdom’s real estate sector. 

“SRC was established in 2017, and we had to build its credibility. We wanted to make sure to get rated big by rating agencies like Moody’s. We are now going international. We expect it in the first half of 2023 to become global, and we are currently working closely with the Finance Ministry,” he further said. 

Earlier in September, SRC’s assets hit SR20 billion after it completed a deal with Alinma Bank to acquire one of its real estate financing portfolios. 

The minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia due to supply chain challenges. He, however, made it clear that the Kingdom tackled the supply chain issues effectively. 

“COVID-19 supply chain challenges impacted Saudi Arabia and the globe. But, the government ensured that Saudi Arabia received materials faster than any other country as there are lots of agreements locally and internationally,” said Al-Hogail. 

He added: “We do not have a significant delay in projects, but that is a challenge we continue working on.”

The Vision 2030 housing program witnessed a significant increase over the past four years from 47 percent to 60 percent, according to the Ministry of Housing. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking Mortgages Housing

