You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Nextwrld
Nextwrld

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Saudi Venture Capital Co. CEO Nabeel Koshak (@nextwrldsa/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5h3eq

Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. has invested in over 30 funds that have backed more than 570 startups in the Kingdom since its inception, the CEO Nabeel Koshak has revealed. 

While speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7, Koshak said the company was established during the fourth quarter of 2018 to stimulate venture investment in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“We witnessed actually the last year two sectorial focus funds that will be backed on fintech and health-tech,” Koshak said. 

“The time is prime to explore also, backing the backers, VC funds and angel investors investing in this evolving and emerging sector which is esports and gaming,” he added. 

The CEO said the company received a couple of notifications from local, regional and international funds that they want to invest in gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region. 

“And I think we are now untapping the potential of these investments to happen more and more with an organic natural growth of the sector specifically,” he added. 

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for the Saudi gaming consumption. 

On Tuesday, the Saudi Venture Capital Co. invested in Jordan-based venture capital firm Propeller — which specializes in funding early stage software-as-a-service, enterprise software and cloud infrastructure startups.

The move comes within the company’s program to invest in funds and stimulating startups, especially in their early stages, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The value of investment was not specified.

Topics: Nextwrld Saudi Venture Capital Co.

Related

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests in software-as-a-service-focused VC firm

Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank announced on Wednesday its intention to issue riyal-denominated sukuk on private placement basis.

Riyad Capital has been mandated as the sole lead manager and book runner for the potential Tier 1 capital sukuk offer, according to a bourse filing.

The amount and terms of the prospective issuance will be determined at a later stage, subject to market conditions.

Getting the required regulatory approvals is also necessary to proceed with the transaction.

In February, the bank completed the offering of $750 million worth of US dollar-denominated sukuk to investors in the Kingdom and abroad.

The issuance of 3,750 bonds was the first sustainable additional Tier 1 sukuk globally, having the lowest-ever credit spread achieved by a Gulf Cooperation Council bank for an AT1 sukuk of 4 percent.

Given the bank’s strong track record, the order book was 4.3 times oversubscribed with demand peaking at $3.2 billion, mostly allocated to banks and fund managers.

To manage the issuance, the bank appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Riyad Capital as joint global coordinators.

The offerings come as a step toward improving the bank’s capital base to support financial and strategic needs. 

In terms of financial performance, Riyad Bank saw its profit rally by 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022, despite incurring higher expenses. It was up from SR2.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in net special commission income, fee and commission income, and exchange income, the bank said.

That said, salaries and impairment charges on investments weighed on profit during the six-month period, leading to a rise in expenses.

Impairment charges for credit losses reached SR608 million by June end, compared to SR550 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Shareholders of Riyad Bank received a SR0.5 dividend per share for the first half of 2022 with 3 billion shares eligible for dividends, representing a total payout of SR1.5 billion.

Topics: Riyad Bank Sukuk bonds banking

Related

Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
Updated 16 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
  • "No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum
  • On Wednesday, he vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil and gas exports, just as the EU proposed to do just that
Updated 16 min 35 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was “impossible” to isolate Moscow and vowed to cut gas and oil deliveries to countries imposing a price cap on supplies.
Speaking Wednesday at an economic forum, over six months after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, the Russian leader sought to pivot toward allies in Asia, the Middle East and Africa as his country faces a barrage of Western sanctions.
“No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this,” Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges “threatening the whole world,” including “sanctions fever in the West.”
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia’s economy is weathering the barrage of sanctions well, as the Kremlin’s ties with the West sink to new lows.
On Wednesday, he vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil and gas exports, just as the EU proposed to do just that.
Capping prices “would be an absolutely stupid decision,” Putin said.
“We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests),” he said.
“No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing.”
Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon and on Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree a price cap.
G7 industrialized powers on Friday vowed to move urgently toward implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports, in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
“Those who are trying to impose something on us are in no position today to dictate their will,” Putin said.
“They should come to their senses.”
Von der Leyen’s remarks come days after Russia closed the key Nord Stream pipeline to Europe, saying it would be under repair for an indefinite period.
“They say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. More nonsense! What weapon do we use? We supply as much as required according to requests” from importers, Putin told the economic forum.
“Give us a turbine, we will turn Nord Stream on tomorrow,” Putin said.
The Kremlin insists sanctions have prevented the proper maintenance of Russian gas infrastructure and, in particular, blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.


Putin’s participation in the forum in the Far East — a region with close geopolitical and economic ties to Russia’s neighbors in Asia — comes a day after the Russian president oversaw large-scale military drills there.
The week-long maneuvers, called Vostok-2022, were concluding on Wednesday and involved several Kremlin-friendly countries, including troops sent by Beijing.
As Moscow seeks to bolster ties with Asia — especially key ally China — Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.
“The role... of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region has significantly increased,” he said at the forum, adding that partnerships will create “colossal new opportunities for our people.”
Putin was joined at Wednesday’s forum by China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu — who ranks third in the Chinese government hierarchy — with a bilateral meeting scheduled for later in the day.
The Russian leader is expected next week to hold an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not left China since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two leaders will meet at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday.
Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years, ramping up cooperation as part of what they call a “no limits” relationship, acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine, while Moscow was in full solidarity with Beijing during the visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers its territory.
In a sign of further rapprochement, Russia announced Tuesday that China will be switching from US dollars to the national currencies of the two countries — yuan and rubles — to pay for deliveries of Russian natural gas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas Oil President Vladimir Putin

Related

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
World
Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails ‘positive’ ties
World
Vladimir Putin meets Myanmar junta chief, hails ‘positive’ ties

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level
Updated 52 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level

SAMA directs Saudi financial firms to maintain high customer satisfaction level
Updated 52 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a circular issued to all banks, finance, insurance and payments companies operating in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank has directed that the level of customer satisfaction in handling complaints should not be below 80 percent. 

SAMA also added in its circular that the complaints that were previously escalated and closed for the benefit of the customer after processing should not exceed 5 percent.

These guidelines will be implemented starting from the first quarter of the next year, with the continuation of other indicators and the required goals. 

SAMA stressed that it will review the performance of financial institutions in accordance with the mentioned indicators on a quarterly basis, while taking legal measures against the violating financial entities.

Standard insurance policy

In July, SAMA issued the standard insurance policy of professional indemnity for auditors of the entities supervised by the Capital Market Authority.

In cooperation with the CMA, the standard policy was issued in a bid to promote the concept of sustainability and reduce potential risks in the financial market, according to the central bank’s statement.

This was done in addition to setting the minimum acceptable standard that must be met within a professional indemnity insurance policy and protecting the rights of the entire parties to the contractual relationship. 

The policy covers indemnity for all the amounts the insured is legally liable to pay to others, due to any professional failure committed while providing professional services within the Kingdom.

This comes as part of the central bank’s efforts to improve financial services. 

Also in July, the total assets of the Saudi Central Bank surpassed SR2 trillion ($535 billion) for the first time since February 2017.

The central bank’s assets grew by SR19.5 billion during July to SR2.01 trillion. This translates to month-on-month growth of 1 percent from the SR1.99 trillion in June, according to data published on SAMA’s website.

At the same time, the central bank’s net foreign assets fell by SR9.3 billion during July to SR1.67 trillion. The foreign reserves indicator slipped 0.6 percent from SR1.68 trillion in June, data compiled by Arab News showed.

Topics: Saudi SAMA saudi central bank

Related

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
SAMA assets reach SR2tn in July for the first time since February 2017
Business & Economy
SAMA assets reach SR2tn in July for the first time since February 2017

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell
Updated 56 min 42 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell

TASI falls below 12,000 points against backdrop of recession fears: Closing bell
Updated 56 min 42 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended Wednesday’s session lower to close below the 12000-point level, tracking a continued decline in oil prices as recession worries intensified.

TASI dropped 1.09 percent to close at 11,863, while the parallel market Nomu lost 1.55 percent to finish at 20,528.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.67 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. plunged 1.72 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price drop by 0.15 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, declined 0.81 percent, while Alinma Bank decreased 1.10 percent.

ACWA POWER Co. gained 4.23 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. which gained 2.71 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 8.59 percent to lead the fallers, followed by CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 6 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $92.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.41 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks lower as oil prices fell further: Opening bell

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Updated 07 September 2022
Waffa Wael
Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Updated 07 September 2022
Waffa Wael Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for return, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its revenue-generating sources in line with its Vision 2030, said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“We see the gaming business as a base economy to start off. Everything has a return. That economy will have to be built on solid sectors that have a future," Al-Nasr said while speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept.7. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line’, you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr said that Saudis have all the resources not just to play games but to develop and design games too.

“In NEOM itself, over 40 percent of the employees, mostly Saudis, are all in their late 20s and early 30s. You have the right generation to design games, not only to play the games,” he said.

Al-Nasr further pointed out that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

He added that NEOM has partnered regionally with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio.

AAA is a classification within the gaming industry that labels games produced and distributed by midsized or big publishers that usually have higher budgets.

“Gamers are those who are daring to risk and grow. Gamers will be game changers in the world. Not just in gaming, but in many aspects of life. They will be leading the world into a different world,” he further noted.

Wayne Borg, managing director, Media, Entertainment, Culture & Fashion Industries at NEOM agreed, saying that gaming is one of the future industries which will fuel the Saudi Arabian economy.

“We are all here. We understand how big the gaming sector is globally and how the Kingdom, in particular, punches above its weight in terms of market size,” said Borg. 

He added: “In NEOM, it is about the future and how people are going to live, how they’re going to work, how they’re going to interact socially with their environment, and I think that’s absolutely epitomized by The Line.”

Topics: Nextwrld NEOM The Line gaming Saudi

Related

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Business & Economy
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs

Latest updates

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic
Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic
Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Saudi leaders congratulate Liz Truss on appointment as UK PM
Saudi leaders congratulate Liz Truss on appointment as UK PM
Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk
Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk
India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy
India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.