Euromoney conference focuses on Saudi Arabia's economic performance, future strategies

Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majed Al-Hogail said: ‘Our main goal is to provide the necessary supply to the market, we intend to tackle such challenge by offering large numbers of new housing projects from government land.’
Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majed Al-Hogail said: 'Our main goal is to provide the necessary supply to the market, we intend to tackle such challenge by offering large numbers of new housing projects from government land.'
RIYADH: Top Saudi officials on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the “strong” economic recovery of the Kingdom following the COVID-19-induced global economic slowdown and highlighted the initiatives to transform the country into a global hub of innovation and investment.

They spoke at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference held on Wednesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh in partnership with the Financial Sector Conference. Over 1,500 people from 30 countries were registered to attend the event, which sought to analyze the Kingdom’s economic performance and its future strategies. 

Focused on “The Institutionalization of Investment and Finance,” the event provided a platform for senior policymakers, financiers and investors to network and exchange ideas while addressing a range of issues.

Experts discussed topics such as: “Saudi Arabia’s economy in the context of the global macro outlook”, “ESG and climate change: Does ESG matter in Saudi?,” “The institutionalization of the real estate market – housing, logistics, tourism, hospitality and revitalization of REITS,” “The digitalization of financial services and what Saudi’s banking sector might look like in three years’ time,” and “The development of venture capital in the Kingdom.”

Comprehensive reforms

In his opening remarks, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “Hosting this important event comes in conjunction with continuing to reap more positive results from the comprehensive reforms that our country has witnessed over the past years achieving the objectives of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” 

He noted that “in spite of the several challenges the world has faced over the past few years, the Saudi economy has emerged stronger than ever, as the non-oil economy grew by 5.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 in real terms compared to the same period in the previous year.”

Capital market

Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, which is Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference’s supporting body, said: “Saudi Arabia has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with better and more improved performance than most countries. While the world’s economies are witnessing a decline in their economic activity, Saudi Arabia is witnessing major economic growth as projections indicate that the Kingdom’s economy will expand at a rate of 7.6 percent, making it among the top 10 growing economies during 2022. 

“This is a great indication that the Kingdom is on track with its plans, as this swift economic development will enable Saudi Arabia in achieving its vision of being within the 15 largest economies in the world by 2030.”

He said to achieve these ambitious goals, it is necessary to build new sectors, which require intensifying investment rates in the national economy. 

For the first time, we are witnessing the transformation of the Kingdom from an exporter of funds to an importer of funds, the CMA chief added. 

He said the Kingdom has launched various national programs and initiatives to promote investment in the local economy. “This coincided with the opening of the Saudi stock market to foreign investors and its inclusion in global indices.”

Housing projects

Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majed Al-Hogail said: “Our main goal is to provide the necessary supply to the market, we intend to tackle such challenge by offering large numbers of new housing projects from government land.”

 

 

NEW YORK: Oil prices tumbled more than $4 on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.

Brent crude futures were down $4.12, or 4.4 percent, at $88.71 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1543 GMT), touching their lowest since Feb. 3 and falling below $90 a barrel for the first since Feb. 8. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $4.29, or 4.9 percent, to $82.46, reaching its lowest since Jan. 24.

“Right now the market is basing its concerns about what will happen due to sharply higher energy prices in Europe, slowing demand in Europe, and interest rates rising,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Several world central banks are slated to keep hiking rates to fight inflation, but the US appears better placed to weather the storms, economists have said. That has boosted the dollar to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling. The stronger greenback pressures oil prices, since most worldwide oil sales are transacted in dollars.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply when it meets on Thursday. A US Federal Reserve meeting follows on Sept. 21.

China’s economy

China’s weak economic data and stringent zero-COVID policy added to demand concerns. Its crude oil imports in August fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed.

Prices drew some support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the country’s oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed.

The EU proposed to cap Russian gas only hours later, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world’s richest countries this winter. Russia’s Gazprom has halted flows from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, cutting off a substantial percentage of supply to Europe.

Credit rating agency Fitch on Tuesday said halting of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline increased the likelihood of recession in the euro zone.

US stockpiles

US crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, declining by an estimated 733,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 2, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. 

RIYADH: OPEC+ recent decision to cut production targets was aimed at supporting the market and ensuring its stability, the Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi energy minister as telling Energy Intelligence.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil producers’ organization and its allies does not target prices or price ranges. “Its aim is to support market stability and supply and demand balance.”

Oil prices tumbled back to pre-war levels Wednesday as recession fears returned to the forefront. 

“We are seeing mixed signals in relation to economic growth from different parts of the world, and there has been a tendency toward exaggeration in some of the negative analyses of the global economic situation,” Prince Abdulaziz was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the market volatility, the Saudi energy minister reiterated that “there is a self-perpetuating vicious circle in the paper market of extreme volatility and very thin liquidity.”

He said: “This cycle is exacerbated by speculative reports and analysis about demand destruction, possible return of large supply volumes, and measures related to price caps, embargoes and sanctions.”

Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure will help the gaming industry grow, said Musab Al-Malki, CEO of Spoilz.

“Now 5G (network) covers half of Saudi Arabia. So, having this speed of internet and very strong digital infrastructure, we support game developers to work remotely, not even in one central hub,” the head of the Saudi-based gaming platform said.

Speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Al-Malki also highlighted the importance of NEOM, which “involves rich culture, history and over 4,000 years of rich content.”

He said that due to the use of advanced technology Saudi Arabia, in general, and particularly NEOM, offers great opportunities for local and international developers.

Aziza Al-Ahmadi, CEO and founder of Dubai-based Bods Bunny Games, also described NEOM as a “futuristic project.”

Al-Ahmadi said that the region deserves a gaming hub. She said Saudi Arabia, particularly NEOM, will fill in the gap in the region.

The Next World Forum — Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

 In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and Esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for Saudi gaming consumption. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund on Wednesday approved a grant worth SR300 million ($79.8 million) to finance the gaming and esports sector in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation and the Ignite program. 

It is the first phase of the NDF’s initiatives to support the promising sector, said Najlaa Aljami, finance programs executive director at NDF. 

Aljami was speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Products and financing solutions will be announced by the end of 2022, the official added. 

The program aims to provides financing solutions to entrepreneurs in the gaming sector through banks and other institutions affiliate with the NDF. 

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

RIYADH: The consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros. won the license for the exploration of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site project, where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tons, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

The ministry awarded the license for SR252 million  ($ 67 million) after a four-day electronic auction.

Three consortiums were shortlisted for the project which included Alara Ventures and the Tasnim Group Co.; the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Ivanhoe Electric Co.; and Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros.  Mining Co. 

The Al-Khunayqiyah mining project has four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News earlier, Abdulrahman AlBelushi, head of the Mining Strategy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource, said that exploration at the mining site will begin soon after the signing of the license agreement. 

AlBelushi added that Saudi Arabia has been conducting auctions in the mining sector in a very transparent manner, which is why international mining firms are interested in the Kingdom. 

He also said the 138 sq. km. Muhaddad mine project will be launched for tendering by the fourth quarter of this year. 

 

