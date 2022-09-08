Albanian police search empty Iranian embassy after papers burned

You are here

Members of Albania’s police special unit enter the Iranian embassy on Sept. 8, 2022. (Reuters)
A car enters the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania on Sept. 7, 2022. Tehran has strongly condemned Tirana’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties calling as ‘baseless claims’ Albania’s reasons for the move. (AP)
TIRANA: Albanian counter-terrorism police searched the empty Iranian embassy in Tirana on Thursday, hours after Iranian diplomats burned papers inside the premises following the severing of diplomatic ties over a cyberattack.

Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama blamed the cyberattack, which took place in July, on the Islamic Republic, and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.

The police, wearing masks and helmets and carrying automatic rifles, entered the building — situated just 200 meters (yards) from Rama’s office — after two cars with diplomatic plates had left, a Reuters reporter saw.

Thirty minutes later, the police were still inside.

The same reporter earlier saw a man inside the embassy throwing papers into a rusty barrel, with flames illuminating the walls of the three-story building.

In a rare video address on Wednesday, Rama said the July cyberattack has “threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country.”

Washington, Albania’s closest ally, also blamed Iran for the attack and promised to “take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally.”

Tehran condemned Tirana’s decision to cut ties, describing the reasons for the move as “baseless claims.”

Bilateral relations have been tense since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran — also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq — who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port.

Days after the July 15 cyberattack, Tirana-based media reported that hackers had published personal data of the opposition members that were saved in Albania’s state computers such as personal, social and security numbers, names and photos.

On Thursday morning, it appeared calm outside the embassy in Tirana located A black Audi with diplomatic car plates and darkened windows was seen going in and out as a police officer guarded the entrance.

Topics: Albania Iran

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams

Philippine senate probes large-scale phishing scams
  • The country’s two biggest telecoms providers have said they blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages between them this year
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippine senate launched an investigation on Thursday to identify culprits behind large-scale phishing scams where millions of text messages have been sent to mobile users to try and steal passwords for fraudulent transactions.
The country’s two biggest telecoms providers have said they blocked more than 1 billion spam and suspicious text messages between them this year. PLDT and Globe have assured their combined 156 million mobile subscribers that cybercriminals have not breached their security systems.
Senator Grace Poe, who heads the senate’s public services committee, called for tighter measures against cybercriminals.
“This is a staggering number of messages that prey upon the vulnerable like those who are unemployed, in need of money or are just unfamiliar with these schemes,” Poe said.
Consumers have reported a surge in phishing attempts during the pandemic as people relied heavily on mobile devices for shopping and food delivery orders and banking.
Poe said it was time for lawmakers to revive a bill, vetoed last year by then President Rodrigo Duterte, that would require SIM card buyers to register with network providers to prevent scams and misinformation.
Phishing attacks use text messages or emails to lure users into sharing passwords or other sensitive information by inviting them to click on dubious links. There was no available data on Philippine consumers’ losses from phishing.

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push

Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push
  • Ukrainian forces had liberated a slew of settlements in the Kharkiv region in a counter offensive
  • Russia has confirmed fighting in the area but has not confirmed any territorial losses
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “good news” on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, saying his army had retaken some towns and villages from Russia in what open source analysts said looked like a deep and sudden thrust behind Russian lines.
In his daily late night address on Wednesday, President Zelensky said he had received news that his forces had liberated a slew of settlements in the Kharkiv region in a counter offensive that some Western analysts suggested had seen Kyiv recapture around 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory.
“This week we have good news from Kharkiv Oblast. All of you have most likely seen reports about the recent activities of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every (Ukrainian) citizen feels proud of our warriors,” said Zelensky.
Kharkiv region borders Russia and its main city, Kharkiv, has for months been struck by Russian missiles after Moscow failed to take it in the early stages of its Feb. 24 invasion.
In a sign that the situation in the area was still highly fluid though, Zelensky said it was too early to name the recaptured towns and villages while thanking two airborne brigades and a mechanized brigade for what he called their bravery.
Such a thrust, if confirmed and the gains are held, would be a significant boost for Kyiv, which is keen to show its Western backers that it can change the facts on the ground by force and deserves continued financial and weapons support.
There is additional pressure on Kyiv to demonstrate that before winter sets in amid threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas.
In a boost for Kyiv, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had approved an additional $675 million in weapons to Ukraine as he and other defense ministers met in Germany to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine in the long-term.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, which follows the war day-by-day, said the Ukrainian military looked to have made significant progress on Wednesday.
“Ukrainian forces likely used tactical surprise to advance at least 20 km into Russian-held territory in (the) eastern Kharkiv Oblast (region) on September 7, recapturing approximately 400 square kilometers of ground,” the ISW said.
Russia has confirmed fighting in the area but has not confirmed any territorial losses, though unverified social media accounts run by Russian military experts have suggested Moscow did suffer setbacks and will need to urgently reinforce.
Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, in a video posted on YouTube, said Ukrainian troops had surprised Russian defenders at the town of Balakleiia.
“The Russians are saying that Balakleiia is encircled when in fact (our troops) have gone much further.”
A pro-Russian official from the region, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Telegram that Balakleiia remained in Russian hands although there was fighting north of the town.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield accounts but Yuri Podolyak, a Ukrainian often quoted by pro-Russian officials, also said Russian troops were surprised by the Ukrainian advance.
“The enemy had considerable success near Balakleiia with a relatively small force ... It would appear that Russian forces slept through this advance and were expecting it elsewhere,” he wrote on Telegram.
“Everything would seem to depend now on the speed with which reserves are brought into the fight ... there have been significant losses.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
Updated 26 min 8 sec ago
AP

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
  • During a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Austin said that Biden approved the latest tranche of US assistance on Wednesday
Updated 26 min 8 sec ago
AP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”
Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of US assistance on Wednesday.
He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.
Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”
“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.
“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”
“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Topics: US Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Heavy fighting has been raging into Thursday in areas near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine after Kyiv warned that it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that some villages and communities near the plant were heavily shelled in the 24 hours to Thursday morning from “tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.”
Overnight, Russian forces fired rockets and heavy artillery into the nearby town of Nikopol four times, the area’s regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram, damaging at least 11 houses and other buildings.
On Wednesday, Ukraine said it might have to shut the nuclear plant and called on residents in areas near the embattled facility to evacuate for their own safety.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling that has occurred close to the plant and within its perimeter, risking nuclear catastrophe. Russian forces took over the plant soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but Ukrainian technicians still operate the power station.
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipro region council, said on the Telegram channel that Russians were shelling Nikopol from the direction of Enerhodar — the main town serving the Zaporizhzhia plant.
“The occupiers are deliberately shelling civilian objects in order to terrorize the population,” Lukashuk said.
Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians in its “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.
On Thursday, the Russian state TASS news agency reported, citing a Moscow-installed head of the Enerhodar administration, Alexander Volga, that Ukraine forces have not been striking the plant with artillery.
“No cannon artillery strikes were observed at the (plant), but drones periodically fly in,” TASS quoted Volga, as saying.
“Projectiles have been dropped from UAVs on the territory of the plant itself for the past two days.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Nuclear plant Fighting

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
  • Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change
  • The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

BHAN SYEDABAD, Pakistan: People were building barriers in some parts of Pakistan on Thursday to hold back rising waters that have engulfed nearly a third of the country after weeks of rain, while officials said 12 more deaths took the toll to 1,355.
Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change estimated to have caused losses of about $10 billion, disrupting the lives of nearly 33 million of a population of 220 million.
People worked to strengthen an existing dyke as floodwaters threatened the town of Bhan Syedabad in the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst-hit regions.
A short distance away, Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake of Manchar is dangerously close to bursting its banks, as high water levels persist despite breaches by authorities to stave off further floods in an effort that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster authorities said 12 deaths in the last 24 hours carried the toll to 1,355. Seven were children, who make up 481 of the dead.
The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains. In July and August, Pakistan got 391mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average, while Sindh got 466 percent more than the average.
The World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas. The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid.
The government has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to ($314 million) 70 billion Pakistani rupees and will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, authorities have said.

Topics: Pakistan

