You are here

  • Home
  • US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m6x2g

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
  • During a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Austin said that Biden approved the latest tranche of US assistance on Wednesday
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”
Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of US assistance on Wednesday.
He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.
Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”
“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.
“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”
“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Topics: US Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
World
Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping
World
Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
Updated 56 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine

Fighting rages in areas near Russian-held nuclear plant in Ukraine
Updated 56 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Heavy fighting has been raging into Thursday in areas near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine after Kyiv warned that it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that some villages and communities near the plant were heavily shelled in the 24 hours to Thursday morning from “tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.”
Overnight, Russian forces fired rockets and heavy artillery into the nearby town of Nikopol four times, the area’s regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram, damaging at least 11 houses and other buildings.
On Wednesday, Ukraine said it might have to shut the nuclear plant and called on residents in areas near the embattled facility to evacuate for their own safety.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling that has occurred close to the plant and within its perimeter, risking nuclear catastrophe. Russian forces took over the plant soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but Ukrainian technicians still operate the power station.
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipro region council, said on the Telegram channel that Russians were shelling Nikopol from the direction of Enerhodar — the main town serving the Zaporizhzhia plant.
“The occupiers are deliberately shelling civilian objects in order to terrorize the population,” Lukashuk said.
Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians in its “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.
On Thursday, the Russian state TASS news agency reported, citing a Moscow-installed head of the Enerhodar administration, Alexander Volga, that Ukraine forces have not been striking the plant with artillery.
“No cannon artillery strikes were observed at the (plant), but drones periodically fly in,” TASS quoted Volga, as saying.
“Projectiles have been dropped from UAVs on the territory of the plant itself for the past two days.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Nuclear plant Fighting

Related

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
Business & Economy
Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vowing to cut gas and oil supplies
Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
World
Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
  • Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change
  • The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

BHAN SYEDABAD, Pakistan: People were building barriers in some parts of Pakistan on Thursday to hold back rising waters that have engulfed nearly a third of the country after weeks of rain, while officials said 12 more deaths took the toll to 1,355.
Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes in a disaster blamed on climate change estimated to have caused losses of about $10 billion, disrupting the lives of nearly 33 million of a population of 220 million.
People worked to strengthen an existing dyke as floodwaters threatened the town of Bhan Syedabad in the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst-hit regions.
A short distance away, Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake of Manchar is dangerously close to bursting its banks, as high water levels persist despite breaches by authorities to stave off further floods in an effort that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster authorities said 12 deaths in the last 24 hours carried the toll to 1,355. Seven were children, who make up 481 of the dead.
The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains. In July and August, Pakistan got 391mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average, while Sindh got 466 percent more than the average.
The World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas. The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid.
The government has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to ($314 million) 70 billion Pakistani rupees and will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, authorities have said.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
World
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
UK charity group raises $15m for Pakistan flood relief efforts
World
UK charity group raises $15m for Pakistan flood relief efforts

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
  • India, like Japan, is bolstering its military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats
  • The two countries, along with Australia and the US are members of the Quad group of nations
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

India and Japan said on Thursday they would deepen defense cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning a joint military drill involving their air force fighters.
India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held talks in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, and both will join their respective foreign ministers later in the day for “two-plus-two” talks.
“He invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defense corridors,” India’s defense ministry said in a statement, referring to Singh.
“The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and inter-operability between the air forces of the two countries.”
India, like Japan, is bolstering its military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats, including from neighboring China.
In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised a “substantial” defense spending increase. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party wants to double Japan’s military budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years amid worry Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to act against neighboring Taiwan.
Delhi, which last week commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier, is expanding its security ties with Tokyo as both Asian nations grow wary of China’s growing military might in the region.
The two countries, along with Australia and the United States are members of the Quad group of nations and hold annual naval exercises across the Indo-Pacific to demonstrate inter-operability.
The last leaders gathering in May in Japan was dominated by discussion about Taiwan after US President Joe Biden angered China a day earlier by saying he would be willing to use force to defend the democratic island. As they met, Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted a joint patrol in the region.
Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a separate bilateral meeting agreed to work closely together to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: Defense India Japan

Related

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
World
Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world
World
India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions
  • Family reunions are a highly emotional, humanitarian issue because they involve those in their 80s and older who are desperate to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

SEOUL: South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program.
Family reunions are a highly emotional, humanitarian issue because they involve those in their 80s and older who are desperate to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such reunions as a bargaining chip in dealings with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer because it’s steadfastly rebuffing Seoul’s and Washington’s offers to resume talks on its nuclear program and other issues while focusing instead on perfecting its weapons technology.
“The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears,” Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said in a televised briefing. “We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures.”
Kwon said South Korea hopes that responsible officials of the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion.
His offer came two days before Chuseok, the Thanksgiving holiday celebrated in both Koreas.
Exchange programs between the Koreas remain stalled since the 2019 collapse of a broader US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits. Washington has urged Pyongyang to return to talks without any conditions, but it has said it won’t do so unless the United States first drop its hostile policies on the North.
Since taking office in May, South Korea’s new conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has offered a massive support plan in return for denuclearization but North Korea has bluntly rejected it. Yoon has also offered the shipment of COVID-19 relief items, but North Korea has ignored them as well. Last month, North Korea blamed its recent COVID-19 outbreak on balloons flown from South Korea and warned of a deadly retaliation.
North Korea also maintains more than 2 1/2 years of pandemic-related border shutdowns, another possible obstacle against the revival of family reunions.
Some observers say South Korea may try to use talks on family reunions as a way to find a breakthrough in ties with North Korea. Kwon told reporters that he thinks an offer of dialogue for family reunions can help resolve other issues between the two Koreas.
Since the Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreas have been banning millions of people split by the war from visiting their relatives across the world’s most heavily fortified border. Decades later, most have no word on whether their loved ones are still alive.
The Koreas have occasionally allowed separated families to meet temporarily, but such a reunion hasn’t happened since 2018. According to the Unification Ministry, about 133,650 people in South Korea have applied for reunions but nearly 70 percent of them have died.
During past reunions, participants were typically given three days to meet their relatives and none was given a second chance to see them again. Those reunions brought together parents and children, brothers and sisters and others who sobbed, hugged and asked each other about their lives.
South Korea uses a computerized lottery system to pick participants. Observers say North Korea chooses citizens loyal to its authoritarian government and is reluctant to expand reunions because it worries its citizens’ contacts with more affluent South Koreans could weaken its rule.
During a previous “Sunshine” era of inter-Korean detente from 1998-2008, liberal South Korean governments often provided North Korea with rice and fertilizers to hold reunions. Kwon said the new government isn’t considering any incentives to resume reunions.
He said the government is seeking to send an official message to North Korea on its offer for talks. Kwon said.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

Update Koreas to hold reunions for war-separated families in August
World
Koreas to hold reunions for war-separated families in August
Hundreds of South Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones
World
Hundreds of South Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania
  • Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama ordered Iranian diplomats and staff to close the embassy and leave the country within 24 hours
  • Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Tirana accepted some 3,000 members of an Iranian opposition group
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

TIRANA: Iranian diplomats burned documents in the early morning on Thursday hours before they were to leave the country after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of an cyberattack in July.
In a rare video address on Wednesday, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had ordered Iranian diplomats and staff to close the embassy and leave the country within 24 hours.
Rama said the July cyberattack has “threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country.”
A Reuters witness saw a man from inside the embassy throwing papers in a rusted barrel, with flames illuminating the walls of the three-story embassy.
Washington, Albania’s closest ally, also blamed Iran for the attack and promised to “take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally.”
Tehran has strongly condemned Tirana’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties calling as “baseless claims” Albania’s reasons for the move.
Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port.
Days after the cyberattack Tirana based media have reported that hackers have published personal data of the opposition members that were saved in Albania’s state computers such as personal, social and security numbers, names and photos.
On Thursday morning, it appeared calm outside the embassy in Tirana located just 200 meters (yards) away from the prime minister’s office.
A black Audi with diplomatic car plates and darkened windows was seen going in and out as a police officer guarded the entrance.

Topics: Albania Iran

Related

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
World
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
World
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

Latest updates

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.