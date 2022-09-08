What to expect at this year’s Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: The UAE’s Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is returning with a new edition in October.
Taking place at Manarat Al-Saadiyat from Oct. 23-25, the annual event will bring world experts in the culture sector to the UAE capital to explore this year’s theme, “A Living Culture.”
The sessions will cover a wide range of topics such as “Afghanistan Through a Culture Lens,” which will discuss the importance of preserving cultural assets with the Taliban taking over the country.
Another topic that will be discussed is “Hollywood and the Diversity of Cultural Expression.” This talk will be about past criticisms of the industry such as lack of representation of women and people of color and the impact of new digital and production platforms like Netflix on the diversity of cultural expression.
The program will host a creative conversations segment led by veteran curator and broadcaster Tim Marlow, who is the director of the Design Museum in London, featuring guests like the world’s first humanoid artist, Ai-Da the robot.
This segment will also host Dr. Jos Boys, co-founder of The DisOrdinary Architectue Project that explores – with disabled artists – creative ways for access and inclusion. The talk will focus on how disability and difference are a creative generator.
The summit will present film screenings and artist performances by the likes of renowned oud player Naseer Shamma, a dance performance by choreographer Kader Attou, and many more.
The artists scheduled to give talks at the event include American artist Stephanie Dinkins, Nigerian artist Emeka Ogboh and Saudi artist Muhannad Shono.
Some of the keynote speakers include world-renowned architect Frank Gehry and Amin Taha – the London based architect whose stone façade design of the 15 Clerkenwell Close building created a controversy with the local authorities, demanding it to be demolished. Taha successfully challenged that decision and the award-winning building remained.
The UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al-Kaabi, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipović, and assistant director general of UNESCO Ernesto Ottone will also speak at the summit.
When sharing the campaign video with her 6.3 million followers, the star chose to quote the late French luxury designer Christian Dior who said: “Perfume is the indispensable complement to the personality of women, the finishing touch on a dress.”
The actress was announced as a Dior ambassador in March.
“I’m proud to share with you a partnership that is dear to my heart. Today, I’m officially the first @dior ambassador in the Middle East and I cannot begin to express my excitement level,” she told her followers at the time.
REVIEW: Venice Film Festival’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ resonates with the world today
Updated 08 September 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran
VENICE: US actress-director Olivia Wilde’s second feature “Don't Worry Darling,” which screened at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, is stirring up controversy in the media due to rumored tensions between the cast and director.
But, in all fairness, I must say that it is a decent work and deserves headlines for its strengths rather that the endless memes and commentary videos it has generated online. Written with sincerity by Katie Silberman and designed brilliantly by Katie Byron, Wilde herself has nicely set the mood for her uncomfortable dream-to-nightmare story. Its luscious visuals and pop superstar Harry Styles in his first lead performance are scintillating factors, but somewhere en route the film stutters.
It is the 1950s and Florence Pugh is Alice in a seemingly happy marriage to Jack (Styles) — who has drop dead gorgeous looks and is hugely successful. The pair recently moved to Victory, a middle-class area bang in the middle of the remote Southern California desert. Jack works for Victory Project, a company that deals with “top secret affairs,” but Alice is blissfully unaware of this — she believes that her husband is an engineer focusing on development projects. But when one of the wives, Margaret (Kiki Layne), begins to find out the truth, Alice is shaken out of her reverie and she begins to view the company's charismatic leader, Frank (Chris Pine), and his glacial wife, played by Gemma Chan, with suspicion.
Pine plays a fascinating cult leader-type character and the sinister goings on begin to unfold when the happy couple attend a party at Frank’s house.
The movie resonates with much of what is happening today: Frank resembles some of our de facto cult leaders and the kind of authoritarianism he deploys is glaringly similar to what we are witnessing in the world now.
Wilde is trying to say something, though in a very covert fashion that lacks originality. However, it is an interesting plot as “Don't Worry Darling” gives the viewer everything to worry about, with Alice — a superb performance by Pugh — pushing the narrative forward. Shaken out of her romantic reverie, she faces one shock after another as she is shaken to her core.
Antiquities including art and a gold coin to return to Cairo from New York within days
Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities: This comes within the framework of the highest priority given by the state to recovering smuggled Egyptian antiquities
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has recovered 16 historic artifacts from the US.
The recoveries came in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the public prosecutor in New York.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said: “This comes within the framework of the highest priority given by the state to the file of recovering smuggled Egyptian antiquities and returning them to the homeland.”
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said investigations conducted in the US in three different cases had established that the recovered artifacts had been unlawfully taken out of the country.
Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, general supervisor of the Administration of Recovered Antiquities at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said among the recovered items were six artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum that were confiscated by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan, in a major case that involved smuggling a number of artifacts to the US and France. He added that investigations are continuing in France.
The six pieces from that case included a fragment of a wooden coffin covered with a layer of colored plaster depicting the face of a woman, a limestone panel with hieroglyphic inscriptions, a piece of linen decorated with colorful drawings, a bronze statue of a man kneeling, and a limestone shrine decorated with colorful inscriptions.
Investigations into nine other recovered antiquities that were discovered in the possession of an American businessman found that they were illegally held, as was the final piece, to a gold coin dating back to the Ptolemaic era.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the items will be delivered to the Egyptian Consulate in New York within the next few days in preparation for their return to the homeland as soon as possible.
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
NYUAD’s ‘Khaleej Modern’ show sheds surprising new light on the region’s modern-art scene
Visitors to the exhibition will find work from, among others, Saudi-Kuwaiti artist Munira Al-Kazi, whose work in the mid-Sixties was acquired by MoMA in New York and London’s V&A Museum
Updated 08 September 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: “Within art histories, the Global South has been underrepresented. And within that, the Arab world has been underrepresented. And within texts looking at the greater Middle East, the Gulf has been marginalized. We wanted to reclaim ownership of that space in some way.”
Dr. Aisha Stoby is talking about “Khaleej Modern,” an exhibition she has curated that runs at New York University Abu Dhabi until December 11, and which grew out of Stoby’s research for her PhD, in which she examined the art scene in the Gulf from the mid-20th century up until what she refers to as “the cultural boom, which I pin to 2008.”
The GCC countries were not seen as rich sources of art at that time, not just by Westerners, but often by those from older countries in the Arab world too, as Stoby discovered during her research.
“Even in instances where it was unexpected, I was faced with that sort of pushback. I asked some very well-known artists from the Middle East if they’d been to the GCC and what interactions they’d had with artists here, particularly in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties. And I had some very surprising answers,” Stoby tells Arab News. “Some positive, but some — surprisingly for our neighbors — negative; dismissing the art scenes that took place.”
It was, in large part, frustration at the paucity of information available to counter such attitudes that led Stoby to delve deeper.
“There’s a sparsity of material. And it’s very dispersed; there are a lot of books that are out of print, and the region is not generally looked at as a whole,” she says. “(The Gulf art scene) has not generally been viewed as collectives that have crossed borders — the things which join us as nation states: The prosperity that came with oil, the ongoing conversations about tradition and modernity, and the fractures that that can create, as well as the progress, and how that could be perceived. So, (my research) came from wanting to compile a more accurate archive (that could give) more visibility.”
So, visitors to the exhibition will find work from, among others, Saudi-Kuwaiti artist Munira Al-Kazi, whose work in the mid-Sixties was acquired by MoMA in New York and London’s V&A Museum.
“It’s commonplace for institutions throughout the Middle East and in the West today to collect works from the region, but in the mid-Sixties for the MoMA and the V&A to both have decided to collect Munira Al-Kadir’s work is special,” says Stoby.
Visitors will also learn about the collective The Artist Friends of the GCC, which included in its ranks Yousef Ahmad from Qatar and Abdulrahman Alsoliman from Saudi Arabia and for a decade or more from 1975 exhibited around the Arab world, as well as in Europe.
“They were a very cosmopolitan group who had all studied abroad or travelled abroad. Travelling is something that, generally, should be part of an artistic practice: Absorbing different influences and information.”
Stoby says she hopes the exhibition can be “the start of a conversation,” adding: “I suppose the difficulties inherent in the process of making it also point to further discussions that we hope to have.”
Some of those discussions will undoubtedly revolve around the definition of modernism itself.
“If you take the word ‘modernism’ in the context in which it is meant, you realize that the ownership that has been ascribed to it is really fundamentally flawed — it’s an ongoing process in so many of our countries in the Global South, if you look at things from a non-Global North perspective.” Stoby says. “(Indian art historian) Geeta Kapur calls it ‘an incomplete process’ in India, and I consider that to be true of our region as well. It’s ongoing. And that’s what joins us. This conversation of tradition and modernity continues throughout the Gulf and is as present in artists’ work from the 1940s as it is in the last room of the exhibition in 2007. And if we were to have continued the exhibition it would have been present there as well.”
There are several other themes that run through the exhibition: Urbanization, development, society and self-representation. “Again, these are things that join us — our collective experience as a region,” Stoby says.
The sub-title of the exhibition is “Pioneers and Collectives,” which is why, Stoby explains, some artists who may have expected to be included are not.
“In this context, ‘pioneers’ means not just artist, but also founder, teacher, mentor,” she says. “(These are all people) who went on to do really important things for their countries, beyond their practice.”
Miss Universe Bahrain pageant unveils seven finalists
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The second edition of the Miss Universe Bahrain beauty pageant was aired on Wednesday, with the first of a week of episodes. Set to culminate on Sept. 11 with the announcement of the final winner who will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant next year, we're taking a look at the seven contestants who have made it to the finals.
Maya Malalla
The 18-year-old, apart from being busy with beauty campaigns and fashion shoots, works with children with autism. Her aim in life is to champion Bahraini culture, especially the women of her country.
Lujane Yacoub
At 18, Yacoub is currently enrolled in Bahrain High School as a senior, where she has been serving as president of the Student Council. Apart from winning deals for her theater work, she is also passionate about cosplaying and has founded “Project Hero,” with plans to visit children in special needs schools and hospitals.
Maryam Naji
A former player in the Bahrain National Fencing team., the 25-year-old is a published writer and a well-known author of horror novels. Having revealed her struggle with depression, she strives to advocate for discussing mental health issues more openly.
Evlin Khalifa
The 24-year-old is trained in music, dance and taekwondo and is passionate about education. A graduate in finance and banking, she is currently pursuing online classes to master her Arabic and English skills, as well psychology.
Shereen Ahmed
The half Filipino, half Bahraini 27-year-old is a presenter for a weekly show called “Emirates Draw.” She has been writing for digital publications and local brands, as well as modeling since she was 15 years old.
Maria Malalla
The 20-year-old is a professional fashion model and a local social media influencer. She strives to be a role model to young girls in her community by encouraging kindness and modesty.
Ghadeer Alshayeb
A fitness coach, paddle board instructor, model and martial arts trainer, the 23-year-old is also studying web media. One of her main advocacies is to educate people about leading healthy lifestyles.