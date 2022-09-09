Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling

You are here

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

  • The streaming platform, which last month launched a dedicated sports channel, described its partnership with AEW as the next step in its investment in sports content
  • As part of the agreement, AEW’s weekly programming began streaming this week on Starzplay Sports channel and on demand
DUBAI: Streaming video service Starzplay has signed a partnership deal to exclusively bring All Elite Wrestling content to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

AEW said it has enjoyed huge growth in popularity since it was founded three years ago. In addition to established global wrestling heroes such as C.M. Punk, Chris “Lionheart” Jericho and Bryan “American Dragon” Danielson, its is also developing new stars such as Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Toni Storm. Associated merchandise includes video games, action figures and trading cards.

Starzplay described its partnership with AEW as the next step in its investment in sports content. Last month, it launched its dedicated Starzplay Sports channel, including coverage of cricket, boxing, basketball and golf.

As part of the partnership agreement, Starzplay said it will exclusively live stream AEW’s weekly programming on its sports channel and on demand.

“We are very excited to be partnering with AEW in the Middle East,” said Andy Warkman, Starzplay’s head of sports.

“AEW has seen huge success and growth since launching in 2019, and we look forward to working closely with AEW to localize and grow the brand and existing fanbase even further across our region.”

To launch the partnership, Starzplay streamed, “All Out” live on Monday morning, featuring bouts that included Jon Moxley taking on C.M. Punk for the AEW World Championship, Jericho versus Danielson, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the AEW World Trios Championship Finals and the Casino Ladder Match.

“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional-wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to a global audience,” said Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative with AEW.

“As we expand to the Middle East, we searched for the best partner in the business, and the natural choice for us was Starzplay.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Starzplay said it aims to build sports content into one of its core products, offering the best in sports entertainment.

“We have some exciting plans coming up and we cannot wait to get started,” said Warkman.

Topics: All Elite Wrestling Starzplay

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
Updated 08 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
  • Social media company shares its achievements and insights during #TwitterConnect event in Riyadh
Updated 08 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: This week, Twitter held its #TwitterConnect event in Riyadh, bringing together advertisers, influencers and media partners to discuss the company’s achievements.

Antoine Caironi, interim regional director of Twitter for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Twitter remains the most prominent communication platform through which you can follow everything happening in the world, with events and interactions moment by moment in real-time.

“The company’s continuous investment in modernizing and improving services during the current year has contributed to achieving real growth.”

Abdullah Al-Qattan, CEO of Almuather Arraqmi (The Digital Influencer) Company. (Supplied)

This year, Twitter introduced new features such as Branded Likes, which allow advertisers to “own” the timeline for a 24-hour period and transform the “like” button with a custom animation using brand imagery. The feature was initially rolled out in four key markets, including Saudi Arabia.

During testing, Branded Likes generated a positive impact when paired with the Timeline Takeover feature, resulting in a 277 percent increase in recall and a 202 percent lift in purchase and consideration intent.

While other platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, attract users with short videos and endless scrolling, Twitter is viewed by many as being for those who like to engage with more than just videos.

Saudi influencer Talal Al-Azhari said: “Twitter is suitable for those who love writing and reading articles more than watching videos.”

Antoine Caironi, the Interim Regional Director of Twitter in the Middle East and North Africa. (Supplied)

A number of Twitter representatives, including Kinda Ibrahim, director of partnerships, and Rabih El-Khoury, head of agency partnerships, shared details of successful campaigns and trends over the past year.

For example, on Saudi National Day 2021 there was a 12 percent increase in the volume of conversations compared with 2020. The most popular content format was videos, with 573 million video views recorded on the day.

In August this year, Twitter recorded a 74 percent increase in average monthly conversations about soccer compared with last year, confirming that football is one of the region’s most interesting trends.

In line with this trend, Twitter recently partnered with beIN Sports, the official broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup across the MENA region, to share key moments throughout the world’s biggest football event, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20, and provide brands and marketers with association opportunities.

Each match will be highlighted through content clips, a match recap, and in-studio analysis, all shared through the beIN Sports official handle, @beINSPORTS.

Talal Al-Azhari, Saudi influencer in Snapchat and Tiktok. (Supplied)

Commenting on the role of social media and Twitter in journalism, Abdullah Al-Qattan, CEO of the Digital Influencer Company and a contributor to Rwad Alaamal (The Entrepreneurs) magazine, said: “I believe the journalist has now become a comprehensive journalist because of social media.”

Twitter also announced the next chapter in its strategy moving forward: Drive People to Buy. In 2021, tweets about shopping received 56 billion impressions. People on the platform are talking about “buying,” “booking,” “sale,” “looking,” “trying,” and “helping,” the event heard, showing that people turn to Twitter at various stages during the shopping cycle.

The move comes as other platforms also jump on the social commerce trend, which is expected to grow into a $1.2 trillion industry by 2025, according to Accenture.

Twitter’s second-quarter earnings revealed a 16 percent year-on-year increase in average “monetizable” daily active users. This is reflected in audience engagement, which increased by 39 percent in terms of tweet engagement and 29 percent in platform watch time.

Topics: Twitter

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news
  • The four women journalists accused the pro-government party of ‘serious financial infractions’
  • Mada Masr was also accused of operating its website without a license
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The editor-in-chief and three journalists from independent Egyptian news outlet Mada Masr were charged by authorities on Wednesday with spreading false information about President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s political party, Nation’s Future.

The award-winning Editor-in-Chief Lina Attalah, and journalists Rana Mamdouh, Sara Seif Eddin and Beesan Kassab were interrogated by Egyptian authorities at the Cairo Appeals Prosecution before being released on bail.

The four were charged “with slander and defamation of Nation’s Future Party members, using social media to harass the party members, and publishing false news intended to disturb the public peace and cause damage to the public interest,” Mada Masr reported.

The charges come days after Mada Masr published a newsletter about Nation’s Future, accusing the pro-government party of “serious financial infractions” that “should lead to their departure from the political scene.”

The story was disputed “in its entirety” by the party, which in turn accused Mada Masr of adopting “dubious and unprofessional measures to destabilize the country’s security.”

Attalah is also charged with operating a website without a license.

Mada Masr attempted to apply for a license since 2018 and claims it has not received any response regarding its legal status.

The outlet said in a statement that it “has attempted since 2018 to obtain licensing under the new law regulating the press, submitting paperwork on multiple occasions, making official inquiries into the status of the application and attempting to contact officials at the press regulatory authority.”

“Until now, Mada Masr has received no response regarding its legal status.”

International media organizations voiced their support in favor of Mada Masr, which has been described as Egypt’s “last bastion of free press” for its investigations critical of the Egyptian government.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of the four Mada Masr journalists who have been detained by Egyptian police since this morning for questioning,” said Reporter Without Borders’ Middle East bureau.

According to the media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists, 25 journalists were imprisoned in Egypt in 2021, making the country the third-worst jailor of media workers worldwide.

Since El-Sisi rose to power in 2013, the government has cracked down on journalists and media. Restrictions on press freedom have resulted in many media outlets critical of the Egyptian government being blocked, shut down or forced to move abroad.

“The constant harassment, intimidation and arrests of journalists by Egypt’s government are reaching dangerous heights and must cease at once,” Reporter Without Borders said.

Topics: Egypt Mada Masr fake news Egypt fake news

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
  • The hearing follows last year's review on how social media platforms amplify what Senator Gary Peters termed “domestic extremist content"
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday with Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s YouTube, Twitter and short video app TikTok on social media’s impact on homeland security.
The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives including from Twitter and Facebook.
The committee said the hearing will be an opportunity “to understand the extent to which social media companies’ business models, through algorithms, targeted advertising, and other operations and practices, contribute to the amplification of harmful content and other threats to homeland security.”
The company officials testifying including Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan, TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas and Twitter General Manager of Bluebird Jay Sullivan.
This will be the 31st time a Facebook or Meta executive has testified before Congress in the last 5 years.
Last year, Peters pressed social media firms for more information regarding their companies’ policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content that advocates violence.
Peters has reviewed how social media platforms amplify what he termed “domestic extremist content.
“In attack after attack, there are signs that social media platforms played a role in exposing people to increasingly extreme content, and even amplifying dangerous content to more users,” Peters said at a 2021 hearing.

Topics: Meta Youtube Twitter TikTok US

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets

Israel’s handling of reporter’s death angers media outlets
  • The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army's long-awaited probe into the killing “raise major questions about the military’s actions”
  • Israel said Monday that there was a “high probability" that an Israeli soldier shot her
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

DUBAI: Israel’s decision to absolve itself of responsibility for the shooting death of a veteran Al-Jazeera journalist drew criticism from international media on Thursday, marking a further deterioration of relations between the military and reporters covering the conflict.
The Foreign Press Association said the conclusions of the army’s long-awaited probe into the killing “raise major questions about the military’s actions that day and serious doubts about its stated commitment to protecting journalists in the future.”
The association represents international media covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press. The AP also sits on the group’s board.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American on-air correspondent, was shot in the head while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on May 11.
Israel said Monday that there was a “high probability” that an Israeli soldier shot her, but portrayed the shooting as a mistake during a protracted firefight with Palestinian militants.
The military said no criminal probe would be launched, meaning that neither the soldier nor commanders will face any punishment. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid later rebuffed US calls for Israel to review its controversial open-fire policies.
Several independent investigations, including one by the AP back in May, had concluded that Abu Akleh was likely shot by an Israeli soldier and cast doubt on the military’s version of events.
Video footage showed Abu Akleh and other journalists, all wearing helmets and vests that clearly identify them as media, slowly walking down a road, in the line of sight of a military convoy, during several quiet minutes before shots rang out.
The military has provided no evidence that Palestinian gunmen fired at the journalists or that any militants were nearby when she was killed.
In a briefing with reporters on Monday that turned heated at times, a senior military official said the soldier, who was inside an armored vehicle and firing through a telescopic scope, had limited visibility and misidentified Abu Akleh. According to the AP investigation, the armored vehicle was about 200 meters (yards) from Abu Akleh.
“According to the senior official, the soldier had limited visibility, yet opened fire directly toward clearly identified journalists without firing a single warning shot,” the press association’s statement said. “If this is normal operating procedure, how can the army fulfill its stated pledge to protect journalists and respect freedom of the press?”
The association called on Israel to publish the full results of its investigation, and to announce “concrete steps it is taking to ensure all its soldiers are made aware of the presence of journalists in the field and do not open fire at them.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists, which advocates for press freedom worldwide, also faulted the Israeli announcement, saying it “does not provide the answers — by any measure of transparency or accountability — that her family and colleagues deserve.”
The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Foreign Press Association’s statement. It has repeatedly said it did not target Abu Akleh and that it is committed to press freedoms.
The shooting has further strained already tense relations between the military and reporters covering the harsh realities of Israel’s open-ended 55-year occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.
Several Palestinian journalists have been wounded by Israeli fire over the years while covering the conflict. Two Palestinian journalists were shot and killed while filming violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018. A Reuters cameraman was killed by an Israeli shell in Gaza in 2008.
In November 2018, AP cameraman Rashed Rashid was covering a protest near the Gaza frontier when he was shot in the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fire. The military has never acknowledged the shooting.
Last year, Israeli soldiers held AP photographer Majdi Mohammed against his will during clashes in the occupied West Bank, in a dangerous location where Palestinian protesters were hurling stones and the troops were firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets.
In response to critical coverage, Israel and supporters of its policies frequently accuse the media of bias. The military, meanwhile, has been known to circulate misleading information to advance its goals.
Immediately after Abu Akleh’s death, Israeli officials sent around video footage of Palestinian militants firing in an alleyway, suggesting they might have killed her. The officials backtracked hours later when it was revealed that the militants were hundreds of meters away with no line of sight to her position, something troops would have known in real time.
During last year’s Gaza war, the military was accused of circulating misleading reports among reporters suggesting that a ground invasion was under way in an attempt to lure Hamas militants into a trap. Some reporters were told outright an invasion had begun. The military blamed the incident on “internal miscommunication.”
On the following day, an Israel airstrike demolished a high-rise building housing the offices of the AP and Al-Jazeera after those inside were warned to evacuate. The military claimed the building housed Hamas militant infrastructure but has provided no evidence of that.
The AP was not aware of any Hamas presence in the building, and said the attack was “shocking and horrifying.” AP journalists continued to report from Gaza throughout the 11-day conflict, and the agency reopened a permanent Gaza office earlier this year.
Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have also faced criticism from media outlets. After a recent round of heavy fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, Hamas issued guidelines to local reporters warning them against critical coverage. The guidelines were officially rescinded following a complaint by the FPA. Hamas officials say the guidelines were drawn up by a low-level worker without authorization.

Topics: Israel Shireen Abu Akleh Al Jazeera media journalist

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine

Russia says Italian journalist injured in Ukraine
  • The defence ministry announced that journalist Mattia Sorbi was hurt on August 29
  • While covering fighting from the Ukrainian side the car he was travelling in hit a mine
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that an Italian journalist was injured last month in southern Ukraine and was receiving treatment in a medical facility controlled by Russian forces.
The defense ministry announced that journalist Mattia Sorbi was hurt on August 29 reporting in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have launched a counter offensive against Russian forces.
It said that while covering fighting from the Ukrainian side the car he was traveling in hit a mine, seriously injuring the reporter and killing his driver.
Russian soldiers retrieved Sorbi under “heavy fire,” removed him from the vehicle and rushed him to hospital, the ministry said.
“Mattia Sorbi was admitted to a resuscitation unit with numerous shrapnel injuries,” the ministry said.
“He is receiving the requisite medical care. He is in a stable condition.”
The ministry also claimed that Ukrainian forces had knowingly directed the journalist toward the fighting with the intention of blaming Moscow for his death.
The military released images of the bedridden journalist in visible discomfort in a hospital under Moscow’s control.
Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, eight journalists have been killed in the line of duty, according to the media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italian journalist Kherson

