Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling

DUBAI: Streaming video service Starzplay has signed a partnership deal to exclusively bring All Elite Wrestling content to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.
AEW said it has enjoyed huge growth in popularity since it was founded three years ago. In addition to established global wrestling heroes such as C.M. Punk, Chris “Lionheart” Jericho and Bryan “American Dragon” Danielson, its is also developing new stars such as Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Toni Storm. Associated merchandise includes video games, action figures and trading cards.
Starzplay described its partnership with AEW as the next step in its investment in sports content. Last month, it launched its dedicated Starzplay Sports channel, including coverage of cricket, boxing, basketball and golf.
As part of the partnership agreement, Starzplay said it will exclusively live stream AEW’s weekly programming on its sports channel and on demand.
“We are very excited to be partnering with AEW in the Middle East,” said Andy Warkman, Starzplay’s head of sports.
“AEW has seen huge success and growth since launching in 2019, and we look forward to working closely with AEW to localize and grow the brand and existing fanbase even further across our region.”
To launch the partnership, Starzplay streamed, “All Out” live on Monday morning, featuring bouts that included Jon Moxley taking on C.M. Punk for the AEW World Championship, Jericho versus Danielson, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the AEW World Trios Championship Finals and the Casino Ladder Match.
“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional-wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to a global audience,” said Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative with AEW.
“As we expand to the Middle East, we searched for the best partner in the business, and the natural choice for us was Starzplay.”
As part of its long-term strategy, Starzplay said it aims to build sports content into one of its core products, offering the best in sports entertainment.
“We have some exciting plans coming up and we cannot wait to get started,” said Warkman.