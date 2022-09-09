You are here

Black armband for Britain’s US Open doubles champion

Black armband for Britain’s US Open doubles champion
Joe Salisbury, of Britain, and Rajeev Ram, of the US, celebrate after defeating Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the final of the men’s doubles at the US Open tennis championships, on Friday. (AP)
  • Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth
NEWYORK: Britain’s Joe Salisbury donned a black armband in honor of Queen Elizabeth as he won the US Open men’s doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday.
Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.
It was the pair’s second successive title in New York as they became the first back-to-back champions at the tournament since 1996.
Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died Thursday at the age of 96.

  • Three adults and a minor were arrested Tuesday night in Paris after Italian fans made Nazi salutes or monkey gestures at the game
  • The four were identified by police video surveillance cameras
PARIS: Two Juventus fans will be tried in Paris for racism at the Parc des Princes during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, a source in the city’s prosecutor’s office told AFP on Friday.
Three adults and a minor were arrested Tuesday night in Paris after Italian fans made Nazi salutes or monkey gestures at the game.
The four were identified by police video surveillance cameras at the stadium and were in the area reserved for Juve fans, a police source said.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said that two of the three adults had been summoned to be tried by the criminal court, one for “public insult of a racist nature” and the other for “apology for crimes against humanity.”
No charges were made against the third adult as the evidence did not clearly show he had committed a possible crime.
The minor was banned from the Ile-de-France region for six months, the public prosecutor said.
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings, with the appointment of an “inspector” to investigate “suspicions of discriminatory behavior by Juventus supporters” during the match, which PSG won 2-1.

  • The five-time world champions face Ghana in French city Le Havre on September 23
  • Jesus featured 11 times for Brazil in World Cup qualifying without scoring
RIO DE JANEIRO: Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were both left out of Brazil’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia on Friday as Tite’s side warm up for the World Cup.
The five-time world champions face Ghana in French city Le Havre on September 23 before taking on Tunisia four days later at the Parc des Princes.
Jesus, who has impressed this season since joining Premier League leaders Arsenal from Manchester City, featured 11 times for Brazil in World Cup qualifying without scoring.
The tournament gets underway in Qatar on November 20.
Coutinho, who has scored 21 goals in 68 international appearances, has made a slow start to the campaign with Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa.
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is unsurprisingly in the squad and could play at his home club ground in the Tunisia game, alongside PSG teammate Marquinhos.
Brazil will start their bid for a sixth World Cup against Serbia on November 24 in Lusail, with further Group G games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

  • The Spanish league made public the salary limits available to teams after the summer transfer window
  • The club sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century
MADRID: Barcelona’s summer asset sale allowed them to lift their salary cap from minus 144.3 million euros ($144.8 million) in March to a positive balance of 656.4 million by September, La Liga reported Friday.
The Spanish league made public the salary limits available to teams after the summer transfer window.
The figures reveal the complete transformation of Barcelona’s finances and the huge divide between the richest clubs and the rest.
Barcelona spent some 153 million euros on transfer fees alone as they splurged on a platoon of stars including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde and free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, but took in far more by selling future rights.
The club sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century to US investment firm Sixth Street for around 400 million euros and just under 50 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club’s digital business and audiovisual productions, to two investors for 200 million euros.
La Liga updates the salary cap, based on the difference between revenue and costs, several times each season.
The cap specifies the amount clubs can spend on players, head coach, assistant coach and the first-team fitness coach as well as subsidiaries and youth academies.
Real Madrid continue to lead with a cap of 683.4 million euros, down from 739 million euros last March.
Barcelona are now just behind. There is a significant gap to Atletico Madrid, who are third, on 341 million euros with Sevilla next on almost 200 million euros. Eight clubs have caps of 52 million euros or less.
Real Madrid’s salary cap is bigger than the total for the 12 clubs with the smallest caps added together.

  • Bayern said the player will be out of action “for the time being”
MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said.
Bayern said their medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” They did not specify how long that time will be.
Earlier, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Coman’s injury “doesn’t look so good” and that he hoped it was “just a muscle fiber tear and nothing more serious.”
The 26-year-old Coman had started each of Bayern’s last four games across all competitions.
Bayern play Stuttgart at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Barcelona for their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. They then visits Augsburg the following weekend before the league takes a break for international games.

  • Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium
  • Verstappen did not even manage to finish the past two editions of the Italian GP at all
MILAN: Formula One champion Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances to finally get a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium, with the Red Bull driver’s best result being fifth in 2018.
Verstappen did not even manage to finish the past two editions of the Italian GP at all, with his retirement last year coming after a spectacular crash with title rival Lewis Hamilton, who was also forced to abandon the race.
However, the Dutch driver will take to the track on Sunday on the back of four straight wins and with his Red Bull having had a superior straight-line speed all season, which is crucial on one of F1’s fastest tracks.
“We’ve always been slow on the straights, so then it’s normal when you get here that it’s never going to be a good weekend,” Verstappen said when asked about his previous problems at Monza. “And besides that, you know, a few technical issues as well around this track and we always had to take engine penalties around here as well. So naturally, it’s never going to be amazing.
“But now I think with straight-line speed, it can be a completely different weekend for us.”
Verstappen’s dominant performances have seen the championship leader build a 109-point advantage over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Pérez, with just seven races remaining.
Last year he led Hamilton by just three points heading into the Italian GP.
“I’m always relaxed,” Verstappen said. “Even last year, you know, when the lead wasn’t that big, I think we always felt good and confident. But of course, with the lead we have now, yeah it’s nice and it’s great, but we still want to win more races.”
Verstappen won in front of his home fans at the Dutch GP on Sunday and Ferrari will be hoping its passionate red-clad tifosi equally have something to celebrate this weekend on its home track.
Leclerc was on the top step of Monza’s iconic podium in 2019 but that was Ferrari’s only success since 2010 and he’s not expecting to repeat that this year, especially after another error-strewn showing from the team at Zandvoort.
“On paper at least, it looks like a difficult weekend,” Leclerc said. “We expect Red Bull to be stronger, the track characteristics doesn’t fit exactly our car but we’ve had some good and bad surprises this year so hopefully this is one of the good ones and we overperform compared to what we expect.
“Comparing to Red Bull specially … we are slower down the straights. Their main strength this year is straight-line speed, we seem to be a bit quicker in the corners. At tracks like here, it’s not enough to gain back the advantage that they have on the straights.”

