Iran strongly condemns US sanctions over Albania hacking

Iran strongly condemns US sanctions over Albania hacking
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama gave Iranian diplomats and support staff 24 hours to leave the country after cutting ties with Tehran. (Reuters)
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

  • Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday after accusing it of the July 15 cyberattack
  • ‘… the designer of this scenario is not [Albania], but the American government’
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to impose sanctions on its intelligence ministry, blamed for a major cyberattack on NATO ally Albania.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday after accusing it of the July 15 cyberattack that sought, but failed, to paralyze public services and access data and government communications systems.
In response on Friday, the United States slapped sanctions on Iran’s intelligence ministry and its minister Esmail Khatib, saying the attack “disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace.”
On Saturday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said: “The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the action of the US treasury department in repeatedly sanctioning the ministry of intelligence of the Islamic republic.
“America’s immediate support for the false accusation of the Albanian government... shows that the designer of this scenario is not the latter, but the American government,” he added in a statement.
Kanani accused the US of “giving full support to a terrorist sect,” referring to the opposition People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK), members of which are hosted by Albania.
Albania agreed in 2013 to take in members of the MEK from Iraq at the request of Washington and the United Nations, with thousands settling in the Balkan country over the years.
“This criminal organization continues to play a role as one of America’s tools in perpetrating terrorist acts, cyberattacks” against Iran, the statement added.
The MEK backed Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1979 revolution that ousted the shah but rapidly fell out with the new Islamic authorities and embarked on a campaign to overthrow the regime.
The MEK then sided with Iraq under Saddam Hussein in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Topics: Iran Albania US

  • Group of Americans held captive for a year by Tehran after being seized while hiking on Iraq border
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three Americans who were detained by the Iranian government for over a year are suing their former captors, arguing that they are owed damages by the Tehran regime for the suffering and torture they endured while being imprisoned on baseless charges of espionage.

The trio — Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal — were hiking on the Iranian border with Iraq in 2009 when they were seized.

Shourd and Bauer, who are both journalists and were formerly married, and Fattal are having their lawsuit overseen by federal judge Richard Leon in Washington.

In 2019, Leon ordered the Tehran regime to pay Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian $180 million after he endured a similar experience to the trio and was imprisoned for over a year on false espionage charges.

Leon heard the case in Iran’s absence after the Iranian government failed to respond to the suit filed in October 2016.

Rezaian was awarded the hefty damages in order to influence the regime and dissuade it from using hostages as political bargaining chips.

The US has seized significant Iranian assets following a sanctions plan brought in to tackle the Tehran regime’s terror activities around the world, with any damages awarded to the trio expected to come from the congressional Justice for Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

Shourd and Bauer were originally opponents of US sanctions against Iran after their captivity ended, but now stand to benefit from the curbs if their lawsuit is successful.

Bauer in 2016 said the sanctions were “totally irresponsible,” while Shourd said the restrictions will hit “the poorest Iranians the hardest.”

The Guardian newspaper requested comment from attorneys representing all three of the former prisoners, but did not receive a response.

The lawsuit filed by the trio details the story leading up to their captivity, with Shourd and Bauer moving to Yemen and then Syria in 2008.

Shourd, an antiwar activist, and Bauer, a freelance journalist, moved there to improve their Arabic.

Fattal visited the couple in 2009, when the group embarked on the ill-fated hike to Iraqi Kurdistan that would spark the controversy.

A group of Iranian soldiers stopped the group after they reportedly accidentally crossed into Iran, with the soldiers mistaking the trio for Iraqis and rummaging through their items, including cameras and hiking gear.

The three were bundled into a car, where they remained for three days, fearing for their lives. The lawsuit added that they were taken to Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, where several high-profile Western hostages have been held captive, and kept in small separate cells.

The legal action launched by the trio argues that they were questioned in a way that attempted to make them reveal that they were US spies.

Bauer was asked if he worked for an American mercenary firm, while Shourd was challenged on whether she was working on a US government mission, and questioned about any visits to the Pentagon.

The lawsuit also claims that a guard once told Bauer that he knew the American was not a spy, adding: “But it was up to the US government and the Iranian government to negotiate his release,” suggesting that the Tehran regime was using the three hostages as political bargaining chips — a strategy deployed by Iran in recent decades.

All three of the former prisoners said that they frequently heard screams of torture from nearby cells, and feared that they would be next to face the brutal treatment.

Shourd was kept by herself throughout the ordeal, with the lawsuit alleging that Iranian officials and guards failed to treat a breast lump, precancerous cervical cells and other health problems that she reported.

Bauer and Fattal were eventually kept together in a cramped cell.

Shroud was released in September 2010, with the regime branding it an act of clemency post-Ramadan, but Bauer and Fattal were denied release for another year.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s president at the time, reportedly released the pair before flying to the UN General Assembly in New York in order to gain plaudits.

The trio attracted significant media attention on their return, with former President Barack Obama issuing a statement celebrating their release.

All three reported struggles with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the US. Their personal lives suffered. Shourd and Bauer married in 2012, but divorced seven years later.

This is not the first lawsuit brought on by the group, with Shourd and her mother suing the Iranian government in May.

Families endured significant emotional turbulence during the trio’s captivity, with the joint lawsuit arguing that Shourd was a political hostage.

Fattal and his family also launched a lawsuit in July. Bauer’s family completed the set in August.

Topics: Iran

Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
  • The unnamed vessel’s seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 liters of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
The unnamed vessel’s seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.
Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
The Guards have detained several ships in the past few months for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

Topics: #iran Iran Revolutionary Guards

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported

Syria Kurds seek UN help after cholera deaths reported
  • Health authorities warned of “a large number of cholera cases in Raqqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province”
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

QAMISHLI: Three people have died of cholera in northern and eastern Syria, the region’s Kurdish administration said Saturday, appealing for international help to contain the outbreak.
Health authorities warned of “a large number of cholera cases in Raqqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province.”
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and causes diarrhea and vomiting. It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewage networks or mains drinking water.
The Kurdish administration called on international agencies, “especially the World Health Organization, to provide necessary support to limit the spread of cholera.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the disease had spread in western parts of Deir Ezzor after local authorities stopped distributing chlorine to water pumping stations.
The Britain-based group, which has a wide network of sources in Syria, said that hundreds of people in the area were complaining of vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.
More than a decade of civil war has devastated Syria’s water supply and sewerage infrastructure.
Nationwide, the war has damaged two thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one third of water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.
Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, UNICEF said.
An outbreak of cholera hit neighboring Iraq this summer for the first time since 2015.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

Topics: Syria cholera

Prospects of revived nuclear deal recede as Iran ‘moves backwards’

Prospects of revived nuclear deal recede as Iran ‘moves backwards’
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

Prospects of revived nuclear deal recede as Iran ‘moves backwards’

Prospects of revived nuclear deal recede as Iran ‘moves backwards’
  • US will not rush into a new agreement at any cost, secretary of state says
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The prospects of a revived agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting crippling economic sanctions receded on Friday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was in no hurry to reach a deal.
Iran’s latest moves were a step backwards and Washington would not rush to rejoin the agreement at any cost, Blinken said on Friday.
European mediators last month appeared to make progress in restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action after Iran largely agreed to a proposed final text.
But optimism dimmed when the US sent a reply, to which Iran in turn responded.
“In past weeks, we’ve closed some gaps. Iran has moved away from some extraneous demands — demands unrelated to the JCPOA itself,” Blinken said.
“However, their latest response takes us backwards. And we’re not about to agree to a deal that doesn’t meet our bottom-line requirements. If we conclude a deal, it’s only because it will advance our national security.”
US President Joe Biden supports restoring the agreement, under which Iran will enjoy sanctions relief and again be able to sell its oil worldwide in return for tough restrictions on its nuclear program.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
Diplomats say Iran has dropped a demand that Biden lift Trump’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group, a key sticking point.
Remaining disputes include Iran’s insistence that the UN atomic watchdog close an investigation into three undeclared sites suspected of previous nuclear work. However, that investigation is linked to a possible breach of the 1968 Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, to which Iran is a signatory, and is unconnected to the JCPOA.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni government’s decision to facilitate entry of oil ships to Hodeidah
  • Move meant to alleviate human suffering and to prevent the Houthi militia from blackmailing the international community, says Yemeni government
Updated 10 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes the decision by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government to facilitate the entry of oil derivatives ships to the port of Hodeidah, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support the success of the UN-brokered truce and its complete rejection of the Houthi militias’ exploitation of the international community,” the ministry said.

On Thursday, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported that the Yemeni government had no objections to the entry of oil derivatives ships to Hodeidah.

The government reiterated its keenness to grant all additional facilities in order to alleviate human suffering, and prevent the Houthi militia from blackmailing the international community and benefiting from black markets, Saba news agency said.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry also stressed the keenness of the coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government on achieving peace despite the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ intransigence and refusal to implement their commitments.

The ministry said the Houthis have prevented oil ships from entering Hodeidah, a mechanism put in place since December 2019 under UN supervision.

The Houthis had been blamed for aiming to resume the war and thwart the truce efforts, and have also not been carrying out their obligations, especially those related to paying the salaries of employees in areas under their control.

The Yemeni government said that since Aug. 10, the Houthis began forcing companies and traders of oil derivatives to violate the laws in force and the international UN mechanism in place since 2019 to import fuel through the ports of Hodeidah.

The US and France also issued similar statements on Friday welcoming the government’s decision to facilitate the entry of oil tankers to Hodeidah.

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen

