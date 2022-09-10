You are here

Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice
A PSG’s fans banner reading “Supras” is displayed among Cologne’s fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League football match between Nice and FC Cologne at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 10 September 2022
Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice
  • Thirty-two people were injured at Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne
  • UEFA opened a disciplinary case with eight charges against Nice
COLOGNE, Germany: German soccer club Cologne have urged their fans to submit photos and videos to a police “evidence portal” to identify those responsible for violence at the Europa Conference League game in Nice.
Thirty-two people were injured at Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne when fights broke out among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. The game ended 1-1 after the start was delayed by about an hour.
French prosecutors launched investigations Friday and UEFA opened a disciplinary case with eight charges against Nice, including failure by the French club to screen and search spectators, and three against Cologne.
Cologne police have set up “an evidence portal where photos or videos of the incidents can be uploaded,” said the German club, which host Union Berlin in a Bundesliga game on Sunday.
“On both sides, it was a small minority of under 100 people who caused the violent events to transpire within the stadium,” said Christian Keller, the club’s managing director. “More than 7,900 of the 8,000 FC fans had nothing to do with the violence.”
Keller also said the violence was “particularly regrettable” because they had pointed out “risks and gaps” in the French security plan before the match.
“Unfortunately, these warnings, which had not been heeded, were confirmed during the course of the day, when French hooligans attacked FC fans in the city and around the stadium,” Keller said.
Bernard Gonzalez, French government’s regional administrator, said thousands of German fans began consuming alcohol early Thursday in downtown bars. Those “most at risk” were supposed to be placed in a secure part of the stadium, but they broke free alongside some Parisian hooligans and kicked off the violence, he said.
Paris Saint-Germain condemned the violence after it emerged that fans from a banned group of hardcore PSG supporters took part in the clashes.

Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win

Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
PARIS: Neymar notched his 10th goal of the young season but a lethargic Paris Saint-Germain needed a second-half Gianluigi Donnarumma penalty save to secure a 1-0 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The result takes PSG back to the top of the table and maintains their unbeaten start to the season under new coach Christophe Galtier.
PSG are two points clear of Lens, who won 1-0 against Troyes on Friday, but Marseille can move level with the champions if they win at home to Lille later on Saturday.
Despite the result, this was PSG’s least convincing performance of the season so far, coming against a Brest side who just two weeks ago lost 7-0 at home to Montpellier.
Paris coach Christophe Galtier may reflect that he should have made more changes to his starting line-up, with this match coming in between their 2-1 midweek Champions League win over Juventus and a long trip to Israel to play Maccabi Haifa this Wednesday.
Nuno Mendes and captain Marquinhos were the only PSG players who started against Juventus to be rested, with Juan Bernat and Danilo Pereira coming in.
Galtier resisted the temptation to rest any of his superstar front three, telling broadcaster Amazon Prime that he had thought about leaving out Lionel Messi but realized that the Argentine “doesn’t need a breather.”
Summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Carlos Soler therefore spent the afternoon on the bench, while Spanish international Fabian Ruiz came on for his debut as a second-half substitute.
There was a lucky escape for Brest in the first half as defender Christophe Herelle was sent off for bringing down Neymar as the Brazilian advanced on goal.
VAR confirmed that Neymar was fractionally offside when Messi played the pass, and Herelle was allowed to stay on the field.
However, the home side scored on the half-hour with Messi again picking out Neymar, who controlled before sending a shot across goalkeeper Marco Bizot and into the far corner.
It was his eighth goal in seven league games this season. He also scored twice in the campaign-opening Champions Trophy against Nantes.
It was also a seventh assist for Messi, who has turned into a more reliable maker of goals than goal-scorer since leaving Barcelona.
The Argentine did hit the post from a Kylian Mbappe assist early in the second half, while the latter had a goal disallowed for offside just before the break.
Ultimately PSG were grateful to Donnarumma. The Italian dived to his left 20 minutes from time to keep out Islam Slimani’s penalty, awarded following a clumsy foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Noah Fadiga.

Leclerc hoping for no Ferrari blunders after taking Italian GP pole

Leclerc hoping for no Ferrari blunders after taking Italian GP pole
Leclerc hoping for no Ferrari blunders after taking Italian GP pole

Leclerc hoping for no Ferrari blunders after taking Italian GP pole
  • The man from Monaco is in prime position to record his first win since Austria in early July
  • A win in front of massed ranks of passionate Ferrari fans would be the perfect antidote to a campaign which has been littered with mishaps and blunders
MONZA, Italy: Charles Leclerc hopes Ferrari have put recent troubles behind them after giving the Italian team a great chance of winning on home soil by taking pole at Monza on Saturday.
The man from Monaco is in prime position to record his first win since Austria in early July thanks to his eighth pole of the season, which came after a rapid final qualifying lap around the Temple of Speed which put him 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.
He also benefits from nearly half the drivers at the Italian Grand Prix being hit with grid penalties, including reigning champion Verstappen who was docked five places for exceeding his engine allocation on Friday.
A win in front of massed ranks of passionate Ferrari fans would be the perfect antidote to a campaign which has been littered with mishaps and blunders.
The nadir came in a farcical team display at last weekend’s Dutch GP which was punctured by errors including bungled pit-stops, unsafe releases in the pit lane and erratic strategy calls.
“It’s not because we’re here at Monza that it’s more important than other races not to make any mistakes,” Leclerc told reporters.
“We need to become a team which does no mistakes wherever we go. Yes it is a special weekend for us but the target for us doesn’t change, we just need to have a clean race and a good race.”
This was Ferrari’s 22nd pole at Monza on the famous Italian constructor’s 75th anniversary, marked by a dash of yellow on the team’s livery this weekend.
Leclerc will try to cut Verstappen’s 109-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings in front of Ferrari chairman John Elkann.
The Agnelli family scion said in an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport published on Saturday that a world title will come before 2026 and said Leclerc was in “pole position” to claim a first drivers’ crown for Ferrari since 2007.
“Monza is always special, to get the pole position here is always special, is always incredible,” Leclerc said later to Sky Sport Italia.
“I think we have found something. We need to confirm it tomorrow because it’s tomorrow that counts but to have such a positive Saturday gives us something to smile about.”
Leclerc will be mindful that Verstappen charged up the field from 14th position to Spa-Francorchamps to win the Belgian Grand Prix last month.
The Red Bull driver is on a run of four GP triumphs in a row and was confident he could get his first ever win at Monza — where he has never even got on the podium — despite the grid penalty.
“I just need to have a clean lap one, clear the cars between us quite quickly and I think we still have a good chance, yeah,” he told reporters.
George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to further grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
A total of nine drivers have been knocked down the grid, with Sainz and seven-time champion Hamilton starting at the back alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
The second row after the raft of sanctions is an all McLaren affair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, last year’s Monza winner.
Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and the Alpine of Fernando Alonso occupy the third row, with Verstappen joined by Nyck de Vries on the fourth row.
De Vries was thrown into the F1 deep end, making his debut after stepping in for Alex Albon at the last minute.
Williams driver Albon, 26, had to abandon the GP on Saturday after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Raspadori is Napoli's latest new weapon in unbeaten start

Raspadori is Napoli’s latest new weapon in unbeaten start
Raspadori is Napoli’s latest new weapon in unbeaten start

Raspadori is Napoli’s latest new weapon in unbeaten start
  • Reserve striker Giacomo Raspadori scored his first goal for Napoli in the 89th minute
  • Napoli are chasing their first league title since Maradona led the club to their only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990
ROME: For a team that lost their captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully.
With every match, it seems, the southern club discovers a new weapon.
After midfielder Piotr Zieliński shined in the attention-getting 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, reserve striker Giacomo Raspadori scored his first goal for Napoli in the 89th minute of a 1-0 victory over Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.
The last-gasp win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona moved unbeaten Napoli atop the Italian league standings, one point ahead of Atalanta, which can reclaim the lead when they host promoted Cremonese on Sunday.
Defending champion AC Milan, which were playing at Sampdoria later, could also move level on points with Napoli.
Napoli are chasing their first league title since Maradona led the club to their only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990.
Raspadori, the 22-year-old loaned from Sassuolo, started in the place of injured Victor Osimhen and coach Luciano Spalletti kept him on to the end despite substituting most of his other attacking players.
Spalletti’s decision paid off when Raspadori put himself in position to redirect a cross from Hirving Lozano and fire inside the back post.
“These are all starting points for me,” Raspadori said. “I had missed two chances but I was able to remain lucid.”
It was just what Napoli had in mind when they agreed to the loan deal, which requires the club to purchase Raspadori’s full rights at the end of the season for 30 million euros ($30 million).
What’s more is that Raspadori became Napoli’s eighth different scorer in Serie A this season, tied for the most in the league with Inter Milan.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 21-year-old Georgia winger who has already scored four goals and was named Serie A’s player of the month for August, showed off his skills again on the left flank when he dribbled through the legs of two defenders on the same play in the first half.
A few minutes later, “Kvara” was at it again with more dizzying dribbling moves to shake off his markers. His shot this time was a bit more precise but Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski smothered his effort in front of the near post.
Zieliński came on as a second-half substitute and made an immediate impact, producing a long-range shot that Poland teammate Drągowski had to palm over the crossbar.
Spezia also threatened on occasion and center back Amir Rrahmani had to clear a shot off the line amid chaos within Napoli’s defense.
In all, Napoli are doing well to move on after former captain Lorenzo Insigne left for Toronto FC, record scorer Dries Mertens went to Galatasarary and physical defender Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea.
South Korea center back Kim Min-jae, Koulibaly’s replacement, was rested after he, too, has made a big impact.
“There’s a great atmosphere within the team. Everyone is very welcoming, which is important for someone shy like me joining a squad like this,” Raspadori said.
Spalletti was sent off with his second yellow card amid scuffles after Raspadori’s goal, which also resulted in a red card for Spezia’s goalkeepers coach.
Up next for Napoli are a visit to Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart

Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart
Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart

Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart
  • In just his second start for Munich, Tel became the youngest goalscorer for the club when he gave the German champions a 1-0 lead at half time
  • In Leipzig, one-time Dortmund coach Marco Rose secured a win against his former side in just his first match in charge, with a 3-0 victory
BERLIN: A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel was not enough as Bayern Munich were held 2-2 at home to Stuttgart, their third Bundesliga draw in a row.
In just his second start for Munich, Tel became the youngest goalscorer for the club when he gave the German champions a 1-0 lead at half time.
Tel is 17 years and 136 days, 69 days younger than the previous holder of the honor, Jamal Musiala when he scored against Schalke two years ago.
Tel broke Stuttgart’s stubborn resistance 36 minutes into the opening half, side-footing the ball under visiting keeper Florian Mueller after some superb lead-up work from Alphonso Davis.
Stuttgart looked to have equalized early into the second half when Serhou Guirassy swept the ball in from close range, but the goal was chalked off by VAR for a seemingly innocuous foul on Joshua Kimmich in the lead-up.
The visitors did not need to wait long to score their first however, with Chris Fuehrich’s 57th-minute rocket giving Manuel Neuer no chance in goal.
Sensing a resurgent energy in the visitors, Bayern quickly struck back through Musiala, now 19, who once again demonstrated his calm and assured presence, holding off two defenders to score his third of the season.
With one eye on Tuesday’s visit from Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona, Bayern looked to take the energy out of the match, bringing on several changes and dominating possession, before a late foul from Matthijs de Ligt brought Guirassy to the spot.
The Guinean slammed the ball into the top right corner of the net to give his side their fifth draw from six matches this season.
In Leipzig, one-time Dortmund coach Marco Rose secured a win against his former side in just his first match in charge, with a 3-0 victory.
Rose coached Dortmund to second in the 2021-22 season before being let go in favor of current boss Edin Terzic, was only appointed Leipzig coach on Thursday after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco.
While Dortmund started brightly, Willi Orban gave a jubilant Leipzig the lead after just six minutes with a towering header.
Leipzig’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 just before halftime with a swerving strike from outside the box, before former Chelsea striker Timo Werner set up Amadou Haidara in the dying stages of the match to give the home side a dominant victory.
The visitors, who had the chance to go outright first on the ladder with a win, now sit in fourth place with three games left to come this round.
Hoffenheim ran out dominant victors at home against a ten-man Mainz, with a 4-1 win to go to second on the ladder.
In Frankfurt, Wolfsburg recorded their first win of the season — and their debut Bundesliga victory under former Bayern coach Niko Kovac — with a narrow 1-0 victory over Eintracht.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen’s woes continued, held to a 2-2 draw away at lowly Hertha Berlin.
Tipped as an outside chance for the title at the start of the season, Leverkusen could end the round as low as 17th depending on other results.

Benzema's France call-up hinges on Madrid derby says Ancelotti

Benzema’s France call-up hinges on Madrid derby says Ancelotti
Benzema’s France call-up hinges on Madrid derby says Ancelotti

Benzema’s France call-up hinges on Madrid derby says Ancelotti
  • Benzema, hot favourite to pick up next month's Ballon d'Or, suffered a right thigh injury in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic
  • Ancelotti said: "Karim? We'll see if he can make the derby"
MADRID: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says if the injured Karim Benzema is unable to play in next week’s La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid it will rule the star striker out of contention for France’s Nations League World Cup warm up games.
Benzema, hot favorite to pick up next month’s Ballon d’Or, suffered a right thigh injury in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win at Celtic.
And Ancelotti said on Saturday: “Karim? We’ll see if he can make the derby. What’s certain is that if he doesn’t play the derby he won’t be joining his national team.”
World Cup winners France continue the preparations for the defense of their 2018 crown against Austria on September 22 and Denmark three days later.
Ancelotti added of the French forward: “These are the sort of things that can happen
“There’s a minor issue, but last year too he had a physical problem in December and we were able to deal with it.
“This year, it’ll be the same thing.”
The 34-year-old striker hobbled off after half an hour of the game at Parkhead with Real going on to run out impressive winners as they kicked off their title defense in style.
“Without him the team played really well against Celtic, especially in attack,” Ancelotti observed, ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.
Eden Hazard will as he did in Glasgow step in to Benzema’s role on Sunday.
While praising the Belgian for his performance in Scotland Ancelotti noted: “Benzema doesn’t have a natural replacement.
“He’s the best center forward in the world, and there’s no substitute for him anywhere on the market.”
Whether Benzema is fit enough to face Atletico will determine in part on tests but mostly on his astute coach.
“We’ve got lots of information, physical and technical. I take them all into account but only to confirm what my own eyes are telling me.
“If my eyes tell me a player is well on the pitch but the data is saying he’s tired, he’ll remain out on the pitch.”

