UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
Miralem Pjanic (front) celebrates opening his account for Sharjah against Baniyas. (ADNOC Pro League)
Updated 11 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

  • Matchweek 2 also saw Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba bag four goals for the champions, while Ali Mabkhout score a 15th top flight hat-trick for Al Jazira
Superstar summer additions Miralem Pjanic and Andriy Yarmolenko opened their ADNOC Pro League accounts, while four-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba reinforced his elite striking credentials in an electric Matchweek 2.

All eyes were on runners-up Sharjah and their aforementioned fresh recruit from Barcelona, who did not disappoint in a 3-0 win over Baniyas. 

Laba and Yarmolenko proved pivotal in the division’s widest victory margin since March 2018, meanwhile, helping champions Al Ain dismantle 10-man Al Dhafra 7-0.

Ali Mabkhout notched a 15th top-fight hat-trick — and missed a penalty — in Al Jazira’s eventful 4-2 victory at Khor Fakkan. Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s youngsters helped them fight back to prevail 2-1 at Dibba Al Fujairah, and Leandro Spadacio’s sharp finish saw dark horses Al-Ittihad Kalba stun Carlos Carvalhal’s Al Wahda 1-0.

Gilberto converted either side of the interval in Al Wasl’s 2-1 win at promoted Al Bataeh, and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink opened his Al Nasr account with a 2-0 victory against Ajman.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the weekend action:

Player of the Week: Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al Ain)

A reminder about football’s Magpie syndrome was emphatically delivered this weekend at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Understandable excitement has surrounded Pjanic, teammate Paco Alcacer and Ukraine maestro Yarmolenko. This could magnify further ahead of the transfer deadline on Oct. 4, with weekend gossip centring on ex-Brazil and Chelsea star Oscar’s potential hire by Sharjah.

Laba’s quartet of strikes in the Garden City, however, came as a counterpunch to this unremitting focus on the new.

The Togo striker signed as an unheralded free transfer from Morocco’s RS Berhane in July 2019. His achievements since have defied expectation and confirmed a big name is no sole guarantor of success in Middle East football.

Court intrigue did, though, follow muted celebrations.

The 30-year-old’s third “super hat-trick” in the ADNOC Pro League moved him onto 62 goals in 65 run-outs. It also proved last season’s leading marksman and Golden Ball winner — for best foreigner — has not been impacted by last week’s late missed penalty in the opening 1-1 stalemate at Ajman.

Pjanic, Alcacer and Yarmolenko, for all their prestige, still have plenty to do if they are to match Laba’s seismic impact.

Goal of the Week: Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

A spot-kick loaded with symbolism provided this matchweek’s enduring legacy.

Goals of superior quality were conjured across the UAE’s stadia than Pjanic’s penalty: Kalba’s spritely breakaway at Al Wahda, stunning interplay between Ahmed Barman, Yarmolenko and Soufiane Rahimi for Laba’s third plus Yuri Cesar’s rocket at Dibba for Shabab Al-Ahli.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international’s effort against Baniyas from 12 yards was more prosaic. Yet it showcased a searing direction of travel by the 2018-19 title winners, who appear determined to attain domestic domination and AFC Champions League glory.

Pjanic fired past the fingertips of Fahad Al-Dhanhani approximately 72 hours after his free transfer from Barca garnered global attention. This was the 32-year-old’s first club goal since 2019.

Sharjah put on a show in the opening stanza of the game, and Pjanic was central to a dominant display where UAE prospect Majed Rashid and Brazilian youngster Luanzinho looked unstoppable.

The elder statesman, meanwhile, registered a pass accuracy of 91 percent and prevailed in four duels.

Foundations are being built for future glory.

Coach of the Week: Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Jardim looked an unlikely contender for this accolade after a pained first hour of Friday’s debut contest at Dibba’s 100 million dirham ($27.2 million) new home.

Montenegro defensive midfielder Aleksandar Scekic’s imposing header on the stroke of half-time was just reward for Zoran Popovic’s counter-punching troops, who had got the best of their visitors’ galaxy of stars.

Ample doubts were, at that point, being cast on the ex-Monaco and Al Hilal tactician, amplified by Shabab Al-Ahli’s preceding 2-0 loss to Sharjah.

Jardim’s young substitutes’ would, however, ignite the Portuguese’s reign.

Former Flamengo youngster Cesar required 10 second-half minutes to thump home the equaliser from 30 yards. A deft no-look pass for fellow rookie Cheickna Doumbia sealed a resolute victory late on.

Jardim can be criticized for a conservative starting side, but his interventions were excellent and effective. This was crisis management at its best.

Amoory’s flickers of life are fuel for football romantics

Certain sights will turn even the most seasoned ADNOC Pro League followers misty-eyed.

An Omar Abdulrahman in full flow will do just that.

Al Wasl’s faithful were treated to the 30-year-old turning back the clock in Friday’s 2-1 triumph at Bataeh. Quick feet and a sharp brain was key, from centre midfield in Juan Antonio Pizzi’s exuberant 4-3-3 formation, to Gilberto’s clincher.

In this mood, there is no one like him.

UAE football romantics — and, especially, national team coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena — pine for his permanent return to form. But will we actually witness a late-career resurgence?

Al-Wasl are Amoory’s fourth club since a pained exit from Al Ain in 2018. Serious injury and treatment off the pitch, rather than magical exploits on it, have defined the lost years since.

Stellar cameos throughout Shabab Al-Ahli’s AFC Champions League group stage exploits this April stand as glorious exceptions to the dispiriting norm.

But suitable foils have been discovered at Zabeel Stadium in Brazilian striker Gilberto, fit-again UAE colleague Fabio De Lima, bountiful talent Ali Saleh and ex-Argentina Under-20 wide man Tomas Chancalay.

An acid test of Amoory’s comeback will be the Bur Dubai derby on Oct 1.

Topics: UAE Pro League ADNOC Pro League Shabab Al-Ahli Al Jazira

Saudi Arabia name 26-man squad for World Cup training camp in Spain

Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

  • Herve Renard’s men will play two matches against Ecuador and the US later this month
Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup preparatory camp that will be held in the Spanish city of Alicante from Sept. 17-27.

The Green Falcons will play two matches, against Ecuador on Sept. 22 and the US on Sept. 27, during the second phase of their preparation for Qatar 2022, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

The squad in full:

Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal) 

Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdullah Mado, Sami Al-Najei, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr) 

Fawaz Al-Qarni, Hassan Tambakti, Hattan Bahebri, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab) 

Mohammad Al-Yami, Haitham Aseri (Al-Ahli)

Ahmad Bamasoud, Haron Camara, Awad Al-Nashri (Al-Ittihad) 

Firas Al-Buraikan (Fateh) 

Riyadh Sharahili (Abha)

Topics: Saudi National Team Qatar World Cup 2022

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix to close in on F1 title

Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

  • The Monza crowd booed and whistled loudly as the cars came over the line as they were denied the chance to see their man Leclerc try to overtake dominant Verstappen
  • The Red Bull driver is 116 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings
MONZA: Max Verstappen won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave himself in touching distance of his second straight Formula One title.
Championship leader Verstappen claimed his first win at Monza and his fifth GP in a row after fighting from seventh on the grid to beat Charles Leclerc over the line on another difficult day for Ferrari.
The Red Bull driver is 116 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings after winning a race whose final six laps were run with the safety car after Daniel Ricciardo lost his engine and ended up at the side of the track.
“We had a great race, we were quickest on every compound,” said Verstappen, who had never even made the podium at Monza and started Sunday’s race with a grid penalty.
With six races left, the Dutchman can win the driver’s crown at next month’s Singapore GP.
The Monza crowd booed and whistled loudly as the cars came over the line as they were denied the chance to see their man Leclerc try to overtake dominant Verstappen, who won his 11th race of the season.
“The end was frustrating, I wish could have had a bit of racing at the end, unfortunately we were second because of what happened before,” said Leclerc.
The Monegasque appeared frustrated after Ferrari’s plan of pitting early to change from soft to medium tires backfired.
“Obviously we finished P2 so I’m not extremely happy with the race but we will work on that,” added Leclerc.
“I think the pace was quite strong today, we will have to look into it as we were quite strong but it was not enough.”
George Russell of Mercedes rounded off the podium, while Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz surged from 18th on the starting grid to fourth.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also raced from the back of the Mercedes to finish an impressive fifth while a delighted Nyck de Vries scored points on his F1 debut by finishing ninth as a stand-in for Williams’ Alex Albon.
Leclerc started on pole and held off an early overtake attempt from Russell to keep first place while Verstappen was already bursting through the pack.
Having started in seventh, Verstappen shifted up four places by the end of the first lap. He moved ahead of Russell on lap five to put Leclerc in his sights.
Verstappen took the lead on lap 13 when a virtual safety car was introduced after Sebastian Vettel crashed out and Leclerc pitted.
Leclerc re-entered the track with no major mishaps unlike at last week’s Dutch GP but Ferrari’s tactical move would eventually cost them the race.
Verstappen pitted on lap 26 to change from his softs to mediums and rejoined the fray just behind Leclerc with the same compound in which his Ferrari rival had already driven around the track 13 times.
That tire wear made the difference when Leclerc handed Verstappen the win by pitting again to go back to softs seven laps later.
“It was really good on the tires, it was really enjoyable to drive today,” Verstappen said. “A great day for us. It took a bit of time, but finally we won it.”
Daniel Ricciardo’s race ended with six laps remaining and with his car stuck beside the track that allowed everyone to pit knowing a safety car would come out.
What they didn’t know was that the car would remain on the track until the end of the race, meaning Verstappen strolled over the line for a victory which would likely have come regardless.

Topics: Motorsport F1 Formula 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Italian Grand Prix

Tearful Ons Jabeur: ‘I pushed myself beyond my limits’ in US Open final

Updated 11 September 2022
Ons Jabeur

  • In her fourth and final exclusive column for Arab News from New York, the Tunisian world No. 2 says she now belongs on tennis’ biggest stage
As you can imagine, losing a second Grand Slam final is tough!

After the last point against Iga Swiatek, I just felt like I wanted to cry … a lot. I felt disappointed. I was trying to put my heart out there, but it wasn’t meant to be. It’s tough, you know? I was thinking like: “I just lost another final, again.” I was very, very upset about it. I was trying not to cry on court. Just a lot of emotions and I couldn’t wait to get out of there and hug my team.

I don’t know why but I was more nervous before this US Open final than I was before the Wimbledon one. Maybe because it’s New York, the energy here is different a little bit. I was nervous about the possibility of losing another final; suffering another disappointment scared me a little bit. But I faced that fear.

I know that I lost yet another final but I don’t regret much because I felt like I gave it my all. It’s just that the ball fell more for her because she played really amazing at certain times and it was very tough for me to counter her shots and trying to be ready for them. I gave it my all. I pulled off shots I never expected to pull off, pushed myself beyond my limits. I had to make some unbelievable winners to get back in the match.

Iga had an incredible start to the final, but usually, from experience, when someone plays really well, it’s very tough for them to maintain that level for two whole sets. So I was waiting for that moment, and I was also provoking it with some crazy shots that I had to really commit to and had to dig deep to land them.

Even statistics-wise, she had some crazy numbers, like 90 percent first serves in, 100 percent returns in. It’s insane, I’m not even sure if she put up numbers like that in other matches. But I started to let go, get freer with my shots, I started fighting back and when I came back, the crowd really helped also. It was really amazing. I kept telling myself: “Keep believing, you can still win it.” Hearing my team cheering for me helped me as well.

I saw Matthew Perry in the stands during the match, it was nice to see him, actually unbelievable. It just reminded me of the TV show, “Friends,” and it got me nostalgic a little bit on court. To go from me watching him on the show and him watching me right now … that’s really crazy!

I don’t know if I’ll cut myself some slack after this loss; I’ve always been hard on myself. I think I’m going to struggle for a few days but I’ll get back stronger, that’s something I know that is in me.

Right after the match, my coach Issam (Jellali) and my husband and fitness trainer Karim (Kamoun) were very, very positive. They told me not to cry, because I was sobbing, but I had to let out some of the emotions I was feeling. They were very supportive, telling me, listen, she played really good and we see you really trying. Issam saw some things in me he had never seen before these two weeks, so he’s very positive about it.

We started playing this tournament not knowing if we could really win a few matches and then we made it to the final, that’s what he was saying: “We keep building, you will take time, we know that.” But now at least he’s very happy with the level that I showed and he told me he discovered a lot of things in my game that he never saw before; that’s encouraging and hopefully we’re going to continue working more.

What Iga has done all season is really impressive. I’ve been saying it for a while now, if we want to be a strong group of top 10 players, I think we have to pull each other up and raise the bar high. Maybe I’m pulling some girls who are ranked behind me to do more, and Iga is doing the same. She’s a great role model for all of us definitely. If she keeps fighting hard, of course no one wants to let her with her intensity pull away from our level, we always want to keep her close. It’s very nice to have her setting the bar very high so we can catch up to her, and vice versa.

I genuinely believe, and have believed for a long time already, that I belong here, on the sport’s biggest stages. I feel like now it’s going to be tougher, the pressure is going to be more. I’m going to try to belong on these stages regularly. I’m going to grind for more and more, more quarterfinals, more semifinals, more finals. That’s the goal. But for now I’m just going to rest a little bit and we’ll think about those things later.

Now it’s time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished these past two weeks. We’re going for some karaoke maybe and have a nice dinner with my team, just to at least give ourselves good credit for this tournament, that’s very important. And from there we can move on.

*Ons Jabeur was talking to Reem Abulleil in New York after her US Open final against Iga Swiatek*

Topics: Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 US Open

Al-Shabab top, Hamdallah returns: 5 things we learned from third round of ROSHN Saudi League

Updated 11 September 2022
John Duerden

  • Champions Al-Hilal in second as they match leaders’ tally of 9 points
The third round of the ROSHN Saudi League is now over with Al-Shabab continuing to top the table, and Al-Hilal keeping pace.

Here are five things that we learned from the latest action.

1. Al-Shabab keep roaring

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Tai 4-0 and continue to make the running this season. Their start to the season has been emphatic, with a 3-0 victory and then two 4-0 wins. It literally could not have gone any better for the leaders. Well perhaps the only way it could have improved had the opponents been Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad instead of Al-Batin, Abha and Al-Tai.

The opening goal was a thing of beauty. Al-Shabab worked hard to win back the ball high up the pitch before Cristian Guanca fired home a rocket. Then there were two penalties given to the leaders and Al-Tai were never going to come back from that.

What has been noticeable is that the goals have been spread around the team and they are not reliant on a star striker, yet, for goals. The likes of Aaron Boupendza and Santi Mina have adapted to Saudi Arabian football very quickly indeed. New coach Vicente Moreno is enjoying himself too and there is self-belief coursing through the team.

The next three games are winnable ahead of the big clash with Al-Hilal. If Al-Shabab can keep improving, by the time they meet their Riyadh rivals they really could be flying.

2. Hamdallah returns and the goals will surely follow

Perhaps the biggest story of the week was not Al-Ittihad defeating Al-Raed 1-0 on Friday but the lifting of Abderrazak Hamdallah’s suspension. The Moroccan was supposed to be on the sidelines until December but, in the end, only missed the first two matches of the season. Given Ittihad’s 0-0 draw the previous week, it was clear that the team needed a little bit more penetration.

Hamdallah did seem to lack a little sharpness. The two-time SPL Golden Boot winner got in the right places at the right time but the ball just would not bounce for him or the pass never quite arrived, though it was clear that he was desperate to get on the scoresheet.

In the end, the headlines went to Ahmed Hegazi. The Egyptian central defender has impressed at the back, as have the entire defense which has still to be breached this season, and grabbed the only goal of this game after 66 minutes with a fine diving header from close range as Al-Raed momentarily switched off. It means seven points from the first three games for the Jeddah giants.

Al-Ittihad have yet to really get going so far this season but, if nothing else, they are going to be hard to beat especially when their star striker starts scoring.

3. Al-Najei special gets Al-Nassr back to winning ways

Al-Nassr are the only one of the big four to lose a game this season but bounced back to defeat Damac 2-1 on Saturday. There is more to the story than that, however, as this tightly fought clash was lit up by a top-class solo goal from Sami Al-Najei.

Eight minutes before the break, the midfielder picked up possession just inside the Damac half, beat Ibrahim Al-Nakhli twice and then slotted the ball home from a tight angle. Talisca extending the lead with a thunderous header on the hour was another welcome sight for Al-Nassr fans.

Damac, fifth last season and winners of the first two games, made chances of their own but thanks to good goalkeeping from David Ospina, an offside flag and the final ball lacking in quality at times, were not able to earn a point, though they did pull a goal back with 10 minutes remaining to make it very interesting indeed. Both teams can take heart from the game.

4. Promoted teams open their accounts but it could be a long season

The three promoted teams collected zero points from the first two rounds of league action but that all changed in the third round

Okay, that was inevitable as two of them played each other. Al-Khaleej and Al-Adalah played out a goalless draw but it was Al-Wehda who became the first of the new boys to win a game. The 1-0 victory over Abha at home has lifted the club up to 11th in the table.

There are still worries, however. The three have scored just two goals between them. It is not just about the new strikers but there also needs to be more creativity in the final third. These are still early days this season and it does take time to adapt but we have seen around the world that if newly promoted teams start badly then there is likely to be a season-long struggle ahead.

It may get worse before it gets better as the opponents to come are Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, but such is life in the big leagues.

5. Al-Hilal march on

The champions were in action last weekend, defeating Al-Fateh 1-0 away from home. This was so they could play in the Lusail Super Cup on Friday against Zamalek of Egypt, a game they won in a penalty shootout.

So far this season, Al-Hilal have won all four games with the three victories in the league coming with clean sheets. There is such strength in depth in Riyadh that many had forgotten the presence of Luciano Vietto, the Argentine who was loaned out to Al-Shabab earlier this year.

With the club unable to sign new players in the summer, the former Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon star was recalled and against Al-Fateh, his first start of the season, the 28-year-old looked like he had a point to prove and scored the only goal of a hard-fought game.

That’s the thing with Al-Hilal. You can stop Odion Ighalo, Moussa Marega, Salem Al-Dawsari and any of their talented stars but there is always another. Nine points from three games and they haven’t even got going yet. Al-Shabab are banging in the goals but Al-Hilal are just going about their business quietly and ruthlessly.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League ROSHN Saudi Pro League  #SAUDI ARABIA ROSHN

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi loses pole position for F2 Grand Prix of Portugal

Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

  • Team Abu Dhabi colleague Mansoor Al-Mansoori faces fight to retain world championship lead
RIBADOURO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi narrowly missed out on pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portugal in a day of drama in the penultimate round of the 2022 UIM F2 World Championship.

The three-time world champion looked to be heading through as the fastest qualifier, before he was edged out by 0.320 seconds as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi made a late surge to win the six-boat shootout.

It was a difficult day for Al-Qemzi’s teammate, world championship leader Mansoor Al-Mansoori, whose challenge in qualifying was cut short by engine problems and will start the race near the back of the field.

The consolation for Al-Mansoori was that his closest challenger in the title race, Germany’s Stefan Hagin who lies three points behind him, was also forced out by technical problems in the first of two back-to-back Grand Prix race weekends in Portugal.

Barring non finishes for Al-Mansoori and his two closest challengers, Hagin and Sharjah Team’s Sami Seliö, Al-Qemzi cannot retain his world title.

The Emirati, however, is determined to round off the season with victory in Ribadouro, and then produce a repeat performance in Vila Velha de Ródão next weekend, as he did last year to secure his third world F2 crown.

He underlined that mood in today’s delayed free practice session on the River Douro, setting the fastest time ahead of Sacchi and Selio, with Norwegian Tobias Munthe-Kaas, home favorite Duarte Benavente, and Al-Mansoori completing the top six.

While Al-Qemzi later cruised through the first of three qualifying sessions with the third fastest time, mechanical issues forced Al-Mansoori into an early pit stop before he headed back out onto the 1,765-meter circuit to comfortably reach the next phase.

After a gusting wind delayed the start of the second qualifying stage, Al-Qemzi set the second fastest time just behind Sacchi, but engine problems brought Al-Mansoori to a halt.

UIM F2 World Championship points table:

1. Mansoor Al-Mansoori (UAE) 35

2. Stefan Hagin (Germany) 32

3. Sami Seliö (UAE) 22

4. Tobias Munthe-Kaas (Norway) 12

5. Edgaras Riabko (Lithuania) 11

6. Giacomo Sacchi (Monaco) 9

7. Rashed Al-Qemzi (UAE) 9

8. Nikita Lijcs (Latvia) 6

Topics: 2022 UIM F2 World Championship

