Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top
  • Valverde swung the momentum back in Madrid’s favor though, running from deep inside his own half and firing into the top corner from just outside the area
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored for the fifth game running as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Mallorca 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday and extend their perfect start to the season.
Mallorca grabbed a surprise lead through Vedat Muriqi on 34 minutes but Federico Valverde levelled for the hosts in first-half stoppage time after a brilliant solo run.
Vinicius put Real ahead with 18 minutes to play before late goals from Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger rounded out a fifth successive league win as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved back above Barcelona at the top.
“Vini is a special player, for the way he plays and for his character,” said Ancelotti. “He has extraordinary quality.
“The match was very difficult for several reasons. There was the heat, the fact we conceded from a set-piece... All that was a bit predictable, but we finally managed to turn things around and win the game.”
Madrid were without injured forward Karim Benzema, the favorite for next month’s Ballon d’Or, sidelined by a thigh injury sustained in the midweek Champions League win over Celtic.
“The team was able to overcome the absence of Karim. It’s an important confidence boost,” said Ancelotti. “(But) we hope to get him back as soon as possible.”
Madrid fell behind when Muriqi headed in a free-kick at the far post.
Valverde swung the momentum back in Madrid’s favor though, running from deep inside his own half and firing into the top corner from just outside the area.
Rodrygo shrugged off three defenders to set up Vinicius to make it 2-1, and the former struck a minute from time after again weaving through the defense before producing another excellent finish.
Rudiger volleyed in from Toni Kroos’ free-kick in injury time for his first Madrid goal since joining from Chelsea on a free transfer in the close season.
The victory left Real on 15 points with five wins from five matches, two ahead of Barcelona, who dispatched Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday.
Rodri scored the only goal as Real Betis defeated Villarreal 1-0 to climb to third, with Unai Emery’s side conceding for the first time this season.
Athletic Bilbao are up to fifth following a 4-1 victory at second-bottom Elche, while Getafe earned their first win after beating Real Sociedad 2-1.

Topics: real madrid mallorca La Liga

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AP

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
  • Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz used his combination of moxie and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the US Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to be ranked No. 1.
Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows but already has attracted plenty of attention as someone considered the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis.
He was serenaded by choruses of “Olé, Olé, Olé! Carlos!” that reverberated off the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium — and Alcaraz often motioned to the supportive spectators to get louder.
He only briefly showed signs of fatigue from having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match, something no one had done in New York in 30 years.
Alcaraz dropped the second set and faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. But he erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.
And with help from a series of shanked shots by a tight-looking Ruud in the ensuing tiebreaker, Alcaraz surged to the end of that set.

One break in the fourth was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP’s computerized rankings, which date to 1973.
Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.
Ruud stood way back near the wall to return serve, but also during the course of points, much more so than Alcaraz, who attacked when he could.
Alcaraz went after Ruud’s weaker side, the backhand, and found success that way, especially while serving.
If nothing else, Ruud gets the sportsmanship award for conceding a point he knew he didn’t deserve. It came while he was trailing 4-3 in the first set; he raced forward to a short ball that bounced twice before Ruud’s racket touched it.
Play continued, and Alcaraz hesitated then flubbed his response. But Ruud told the chair umpire what had happened, giving the point to Alcaraz, who gave his foe a thumbs-up and applauded right along with the spectators to acknowledge the move.
Alcaraz certainly seems to be a rare talent, possessing an enviable all-court game, a blend of groundstroke power with a willingness to push forward and close points with his volleying ability. He won 34 of 45 points when he went to the net Sunday.
He is a threat while serving — he delivered 14 aces at up to 128 mph on Sunday — and returning, earning 11 break points, converting three.
Make no mistake: Ruud is no slouch, either. There’s a reason he is the youngest man since Nadal to get to two major finals in one season and managed to win a 55-shot point, the longest of the tournament, in the semifinals Friday.
But this was Alcaraz’s time to shine, his turn to show off the speed and stamina, the skill and sangfroid, of a champion.
When one last service winner glanced off Ruud’s frame, Alcaraz dropped to his back on the court, then rolled over onto his stomach, covering his face with his hands.
Then he went into the stands for hugs with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former No. 1 himself who won the French Open in 2003 and reached the final of that year’s US Open, and others, crying all the while.
You only get to No. 1 for the first time once. You only win a first Grand Slam title once. Many folks expect Alcaraz to be celebrating these sorts of feats for years to come.

Topics: US Open 2022 Carlos Alcaraz Casper Ruud US Open

Saudi Arabia name 26-man squad for World Cup training camp in Spain

Saudi Arabia name 26-man squad for World Cup training camp in Spain
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia name 26-man squad for World Cup training camp in Spain

Saudi Arabia name 26-man squad for World Cup training camp in Spain
  • Herve Renard’s men will play two matches against Ecuador and the US later this month
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup preparatory camp that will be held in the Spanish city of Alicante from Sept. 17-27.

The Green Falcons will play two matches, against Ecuador on Sept. 22 and the US on Sept. 27, during the second phase of their preparation for Qatar 2022, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

The squad in full:

Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal) 

Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdullah Mado, Sami Al-Najei, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr) 

Fawaz Al-Qarni, Hassan Tambakti, Hattan Bahebri, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab) 

Mohammad Al-Yami, Haitham Aseri (Al-Ahli)

Ahmad Bamasoud, Haron Camara, Awad Al-Nashri (Al-Ittihad) 

Firas Al-Buraikan (Fateh) 

Riyadh Sharahili (Abha)

Topics: Saudi National Team Qatar World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final

Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket final
  • Sri Lanka made a stunning comeback with five successive wins in the tournament after getting beaten by Afghanistan in its opening game
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Sri Lanka’s inexperienced cricket team overcame a poor start with bat and ball to put on an impressive all-round show Sunday and win the Asia Cup for the sixth time with a 23-run victory over Pakistan.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls in Dubai and led Sri Lanka as it recovered from 58-5 to reach 170-6 in the final after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.
Pakistan crashed to 147 all out off the last balls as its top order continued to struggle against the pace with fast bowler Pramod Madushan claiming 4-34 in only his second T20 international.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then baffled the lower order with his sharp googlies to accelerate Pakistan’s collapse.
Hasaranga, who earlier scored 36 off 21 balls, had Pakistan’s top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan (55) caught in the deep in his last over before claiming the wickets of Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the same over to finish with 3-27.
“It was all about nerves, I knew the youngsters can always deliver,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said. “We have players with good caliber, and they stood up well.”
Sri Lanka had an awful bowling start when left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka conceded nine runs through a no ball and several wides before the 21-year-old’s first legitimate delivery at the sixth attempt.
Madushan, who made his T20 debut in the last Super 4 match against Pakistan on Friday, settled his team’s nerves quickly by claiming the wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Fakhar Azam (0) off successive deliveries inside the powerplay.
Babar was brilliantly snapped up by Madushanka over his head at short fine leg off a hard flick and Fakhar went for a golden duck by dragging the first ball onto his stumps.
Babar, the second-ranked T20 batter, ended the tournament with only 68 runs in six games.
“As a batting unit we didn’t perform according to our potential,” Babar said. “We didn’t finish the way we would have wanted to and gave away 15-20 extra runs … the more you learn from these ups-and-downs is good, but you need to reduce your mistakes.”
Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) added 71 runs for the third wicket in almost 10 overs as Sri Lanka kept mounting the pressure by bowling tidily in the middle overs.
Madushan broke the stand in his return spell as Pakistan collapsed from 102-3 to lose its last seven wickets for 45 runs with Sri Lanka fielders holding onto all their catches.
Earlier, Pakistan’s fearsome pace attack, led by Haris Rauf (3-29), had Sri Lanka in trouble inside the first nine overs before Rajapaksa and Hasaranga led the recovery.
Rajapaksa hit six fours and three sixes in his innings.
Fast bowler Naseem Shah (1-40) had Kusal Mendis clean bowled off the first ball with a stunning inswinging delivery while Rauf dismissed Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka.
But Rajapaksa and Hasaranga counterattacked after having negotiated the spin threat of Shadab Khan (1-28). Surprisingly Babar used his premium left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for only one over which went for three runs as both Sri Lanka batters cut loose against the pace of Shah and Mohammad Hasnain (0-41).
Pakistan was scrappy in the field as Rajapaksa was dropped either side of his half century by Shadab in the deep. Rauf had Hasaranga caught behind in the 15th over, but Rajapaksa added a further 54 runs in the last five overs with Chamika Karunaratne, who made 14 not out.
Rajapaksa provided Sri Lanka with a late flourish when he smashed Shah for a boundary off the penultimate ball and then smashed a six over extra cover to give Sri Lanka a strong total to defend.
Sri Lanka made a stunning comeback with five successive wins in the tournament after getting beaten by Afghanistan in its opening game. Sri Lanka also beat Pakistan in the last Super 4 game.

Topics: Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka Pakistan Cricket

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix to close in on F1 title

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix to close in on F1 title
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix to close in on F1 title

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix to close in on F1 title
  • The Monza crowd booed and whistled loudly as the cars came over the line as they were denied the chance to see their man Leclerc try to overtake dominant Verstappen
  • The Red Bull driver is 116 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP

MONZA: Max Verstappen won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave himself in touching distance of his second straight Formula One title.
Championship leader Verstappen claimed his first win at Monza and his fifth GP in a row after fighting from seventh on the grid to beat Charles Leclerc over the line on another difficult day for Ferrari.
The Red Bull driver is 116 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings after winning a race whose final six laps were run with the safety car after Daniel Ricciardo lost his engine and ended up at the side of the track.
“We had a great race, we were quickest on every compound,” said Verstappen, who had never even made the podium at Monza and started Sunday’s race with a grid penalty.
With six races left, the Dutchman can win the driver’s crown at next month’s Singapore GP.
The Monza crowd booed and whistled loudly as the cars came over the line as they were denied the chance to see their man Leclerc try to overtake dominant Verstappen, who won his 11th race of the season.
“The end was frustrating, I wish could have had a bit of racing at the end, unfortunately we were second because of what happened before,” said Leclerc.
The Monegasque appeared frustrated after Ferrari’s plan of pitting early to change from soft to medium tires backfired.
“Obviously we finished P2 so I’m not extremely happy with the race but we will work on that,” added Leclerc.
“I think the pace was quite strong today, we will have to look into it as we were quite strong but it was not enough.”
George Russell of Mercedes rounded off the podium, while Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz surged from 18th on the starting grid to fourth.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also raced from the back of the Mercedes to finish an impressive fifth while a delighted Nyck de Vries scored points on his F1 debut by finishing ninth as a stand-in for Williams’ Alex Albon.
Leclerc started on pole and held off an early overtake attempt from Russell to keep first place while Verstappen was already bursting through the pack.
Having started in seventh, Verstappen shifted up four places by the end of the first lap. He moved ahead of Russell on lap five to put Leclerc in his sights.
Verstappen took the lead on lap 13 when a virtual safety car was introduced after Sebastian Vettel crashed out and Leclerc pitted.
Leclerc re-entered the track with no major mishaps unlike at last week’s Dutch GP but Ferrari’s tactical move would eventually cost them the race.
Verstappen pitted on lap 26 to change from his softs to mediums and rejoined the fray just behind Leclerc with the same compound in which his Ferrari rival had already driven around the track 13 times.
That tire wear made the difference when Leclerc handed Verstappen the win by pitting again to go back to softs seven laps later.
“It was really good on the tires, it was really enjoyable to drive today,” Verstappen said. “A great day for us. It took a bit of time, but finally we won it.”
Daniel Ricciardo’s race ended with six laps remaining and with his car stuck beside the track that allowed everyone to pit knowing a safety car would come out.
What they didn’t know was that the car would remain on the track until the end of the race, meaning Verstappen strolled over the line for a victory which would likely have come regardless.

Topics: Motorsport F1 Formula 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Italian Grand Prix

UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target

UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
Updated 11 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target

UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
  • Matchweek 2 also saw Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba bag four goals for the champions, while Ali Mabkhout score a 15th top flight hat-trick for Al Jazira
Updated 11 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

Superstar summer additions Miralem Pjanic and Andriy Yarmolenko opened their ADNOC Pro League accounts, while four-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba reinforced his elite striking credentials in an electric Matchweek 2.

All eyes were on runners-up Sharjah and their aforementioned fresh recruit from Barcelona, who did not disappoint in a 3-0 win over Baniyas. 

Laba and Yarmolenko proved pivotal in the division’s widest victory margin since March 2018, meanwhile, helping champions Al Ain dismantle 10-man Al Dhafra 7-0.

Ali Mabkhout notched a 15th top-fight hat-trick — and missed a penalty — in Al Jazira’s eventful 4-2 victory at Khor Fakkan. Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s youngsters helped them fight back to prevail 2-1 at Dibba Al Fujairah, and Leandro Spadacio’s sharp finish saw dark horses Al-Ittihad Kalba stun Carlos Carvalhal’s Al Wahda 1-0.

Gilberto converted either side of the interval in Al Wasl’s 2-1 win at promoted Al Bataeh, and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink opened his Al Nasr account with a 2-0 victory against Ajman.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the weekend action:

Player of the Week: Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al Ain)

A reminder about football’s Magpie syndrome was emphatically delivered this weekend at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Understandable excitement has surrounded Pjanic, teammate Paco Alcacer and Ukraine maestro Yarmolenko. This could magnify further ahead of the transfer deadline on Oct. 4, with weekend gossip centring on ex-Brazil and Chelsea star Oscar’s potential hire by Sharjah.

Laba’s quartet of strikes in the Garden City, however, came as a counterpunch to this unremitting focus on the new.

The Togo striker signed as an unheralded free transfer from Morocco’s RS Berhane in July 2019. His achievements since have defied expectation and confirmed a big name is no sole guarantor of success in Middle East football.

Court intrigue did, though, follow muted celebrations.

The 30-year-old’s third “super hat-trick” in the ADNOC Pro League moved him onto 62 goals in 65 run-outs. It also proved last season’s leading marksman and Golden Ball winner — for best foreigner — has not been impacted by last week’s late missed penalty in the opening 1-1 stalemate at Ajman.

Pjanic, Alcacer and Yarmolenko, for all their prestige, still have plenty to do if they are to match Laba’s seismic impact.

Goal of the Week: Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

A spot-kick loaded with symbolism provided this matchweek’s enduring legacy.

Goals of superior quality were conjured across the UAE’s stadia than Pjanic’s penalty: Kalba’s spritely breakaway at Al Wahda, stunning interplay between Ahmed Barman, Yarmolenko and Soufiane Rahimi for Laba’s third plus Yuri Cesar’s rocket at Dibba for Shabab Al-Ahli.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international’s effort against Baniyas from 12 yards was more prosaic. Yet it showcased a searing direction of travel by the 2018-19 title winners, who appear determined to attain domestic domination and AFC Champions League glory.

Pjanic fired past the fingertips of Fahad Al-Dhanhani approximately 72 hours after his free transfer from Barca garnered global attention. This was the 32-year-old’s first club goal since 2019.

Sharjah put on a show in the opening stanza of the game, and Pjanic was central to a dominant display where UAE prospect Majed Rashid and Brazilian youngster Luanzinho looked unstoppable.

The elder statesman, meanwhile, registered a pass accuracy of 91 percent and prevailed in four duels.

Foundations are being built for future glory.

Coach of the Week: Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Jardim looked an unlikely contender for this accolade after a pained first hour of Friday’s debut contest at Dibba’s 100 million dirham ($27.2 million) new home.

Montenegro defensive midfielder Aleksandar Scekic’s imposing header on the stroke of half-time was just reward for Zoran Popovic’s counter-punching troops, who had got the best of their visitors’ galaxy of stars.

Ample doubts were, at that point, being cast on the ex-Monaco and Al Hilal tactician, amplified by Shabab Al-Ahli’s preceding 2-0 loss to Sharjah.

Jardim’s young substitutes’ would, however, ignite the Portuguese’s reign.

Former Flamengo youngster Cesar required 10 second-half minutes to thump home the equaliser from 30 yards. A deft no-look pass for fellow rookie Cheickna Doumbia sealed a resolute victory late on.

Jardim can be criticized for a conservative starting side, but his interventions were excellent and effective. This was crisis management at its best.

Amoory’s flickers of life are fuel for football romantics

Certain sights will turn even the most seasoned ADNOC Pro League followers misty-eyed.

An Omar Abdulrahman in full flow will do just that.

Al Wasl’s faithful were treated to the 30-year-old turning back the clock in Friday’s 2-1 triumph at Bataeh. Quick feet and a sharp brain was key, from centre midfield in Juan Antonio Pizzi’s exuberant 4-3-3 formation, to Gilberto’s clincher.

In this mood, there is no one like him.

UAE football romantics — and, especially, national team coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena — pine for his permanent return to form. But will we actually witness a late-career resurgence?

Al-Wasl are Amoory’s fourth club since a pained exit from Al Ain in 2018. Serious injury and treatment off the pitch, rather than magical exploits on it, have defined the lost years since.

Stellar cameos throughout Shabab Al-Ahli’s AFC Champions League group stage exploits this April stand as glorious exceptions to the dispiriting norm.

But suitable foils have been discovered at Zabeel Stadium in Brazilian striker Gilberto, fit-again UAE colleague Fabio De Lima, bountiful talent Ali Saleh and ex-Argentina Under-20 wide man Tomas Chancalay.

An acid test of Amoory’s comeback will be the Bur Dubai derby on Oct 1.

Topics: UAE Pro League ADNOC Pro League Shabab Al-Ahli Al Jazira

