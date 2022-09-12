TASI trades higher as oil prices rebound: Opening bell

You are here

TASI edged up 0.1 percent to start at 11,951, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.1 percent at 20,717, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started on a positive note on Monday’s trading session, lifted by a rebound in oil prices.

TASI edged up 0.1 percent to start at 11,951, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.1 percent at 20,717, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time

Saudi oil giant Aramco climbed 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.38 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, edged up 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 0.94 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, fell 0.30 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 0.57 percent.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry gained 2.21 percent to lead the gainers since Sunday’s trading, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. fell 2.2 percent to lead the fallers.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures reached $92.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.08 a barrel, as of 9:53 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stocks

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
RIYADH: Saudi stocks slightly regained momentum on Sunday, lifted by a rebound in crude prices at the end of last week.

Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Friday after dropping to a seven-month low earlier in the week, supported by threatened cuts to supply.

The Kingdom’s main index TASI advanced 0.9 percent to end at 11,940 on Sunday, while Nomu added 1.5 percent to 20,737.

Gulf gains were led by the Qatari index which jumped 1.2 percent, followed by a 0.2 percent increase for both Oman and Kuwait.

Bahrain’s BAX, on the other hand, finished almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 gained 0.9 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude dropped to $91.48 a barrel on Wednesday, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $85.35 a barrel by 8:48 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced the resignation of its CEO Khalid Allagany 

Saudi Automotive Services Co. will distribute SR0.5 ($0.13) per share in dividends for the first half of 2022 on Sept. 21

Calendar

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4 percent, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1 percent higher on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5 percent, after a 3.9 percent gain in the previous session.

North Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in October

Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The world’s top oil exporter has slashed its official selling prices to Asian buyers for the month, the first reduction in four months.

Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar: FT

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset the increasing pressure of rising energy costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

“We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country (and) they give a better price, of course,” Widodo said in an interview with the Financial Times when he was asked whether Indonesia would buy oil from Russia.

Earlier this month, Widodo hiked subsidized fuel prices by 30 percent and said that the price hike was his “last option” due to fiscal pressures, sparking protests across the nation of 270 million people.

Any move to purchase Russian crude at prices above the cap agreed by G7 countries could subject Indonesia to US sanctions.

Libya’s oil production rises to 1.205 million bpd

Libya’s oil production has increased to 1.205 million barrels per day, compared with 1.163 million last week, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Sunday.

Last week, NOC said the production of the North African country decreased due to power issues in the Sarir and Mesla oilfields.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Aramco Saudi Russia

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to highest level in 2 years

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to highest level in 2 years
  • The data showed that the month-on-month rise in US Treasuries had been the highest since August 2020, contrary to the trend seen in the year's first half
CAIRO: The total value of US Treasuries held by Saudi residents in June increased to $119.2 billion from $114.7 billion in May, according to data from the US Department of the Treasury.

The data showed that the month-on-month rise in US Treasuries had been the highest since August 2020, contrary to the trend seen in the year’s first half.

In January, the US Treasuries holdings totaled $119.4 billion and have seen a general downward trend in the months leading up to June.

It fell to $116.7 billion in February and $115.5 billion in March. It slightly rose to $115.7 billion in April yet dipped to $114.7 billion in May.

Saudi-held long-term Treasuries that have maturities of more than one year rose from $99.3 billion in May to $102 billion in June.

Short-term Treasuries with maturities less than one year, also known as US Treasury bills, grew from $15.3 billion in May to $17.1 billion in June. 

While the rate of the Kingdom’s public debt has slowed, the government still spends around $2 billion a quarter to service them, around a third of which is external debt.

The level of debt financing expenses that the Kingdom should pay to service its public debt totaled $2 billion between April and June, up from $1.8 trillion between January and March, reported the Ministry of Finance.

In 2021, these expenses amounted to $1.5 billion in the first quarter, increased to $2 billion in the second, went down to $1.7 billion in the third and concluded the year with $2 billion.

On the other hand, the country’s quickly rising revenue over the past two quarters aided the government in boosting reserves. As a result, it could more than cover the additional government spending in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Kingdom’s total revenue amounted to over $98.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022, while total expenditures totaled $78 billion.

The Saudi Central Bank’s recent data pointed out that deposits of government and government-supported institutions rose by $9.8 billion in June to $181.9 billion.

The figure rose further in July to over $186 billion.

These deposits were the highest amount recorded since September 2019.

“The key indicator is the trajectory for more US interest rate rises, especially in the medium-term,” London-based consultant and former professor Mohamed Ramady told Arab News while explaining the outlook for Saudi holding of US Treasuries.

He added: “The US government could try and borrow more in the short- and medium-term at albeit higher interest rates, rather than assume higher priced long-term debt.”

The largest foreign owner of US debt is China, even though its US Treasuries holdings fell for the seventh month in a row in June.

China’s US government debt fell to $967.8 billion in June while remaining on top of the list of US debt owners.

“The role of Saudi Arabia in the US Treasuries market appears to be one of counterbalance and stability,” according to a release by the Euro-Gulf Information Center.

“Buying chunks of US debt means reducing the power of China and possibly the influence of other hostile actors,” continued the release.

Topics: US Treasuries public debt saudi central bank

Saudi POS transactions up, led by surge in sales of food, beverages

Saudi POS transactions up, led by surge in sales of food, beverages
  • The rise was mainly driven by an SR512.8 million increase in the value of food and beverage transactions, up 32.4 percent from the previous week
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions increased 16 percent to SR13.5 million ($3.59 million) in the week ending Sept. 3 compared to SR11.6 million clocked in the week ending Aug. 27, reported the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The rise was mainly driven by an SR512.8 million increase in the value of food and beverage transactions, up 32.4 percent from the previous week.

The healthcare sector had the second largest increase in POS transaction value which amounted to SR176.5 million, increasing by 26.2 percent from the earlier week.

Gas stations came next with a rise of SR122.7 million worth of POS transactions in the week ending Sept. 3, showing an 18.5 percent rise week on week.

Though the scope of categories such as “other sectors” and “miscellaneous goods and services” could not be ascertained, these categories increased by SR327.5 million and SR264.8 million, respectively, during the period under review. However, hotels, clothing and footwear categories declined POS transactions in the week ending Sept. 3.

While hotel transactions declined by 13.3 percent or SR33.5 million, POS purchases of clothing and footwear fell by 7.9 percent or SR75.3 million, the SAMA data showed.

The Kingdom’s overall POS transactions rose 13.9 percent to 162,486 in the week ending Sept. 3 from 142,781 in the week ending Aug. 27.

According to SAMA, the number of POS transactions for food and beverages increased 14.2 percent to 37,577 in the week ending Sept. 3 from 32,917 a week earlier.

Restaurants and cafes came in next with an 11.5 percent rise; they increased by 4,541 in the week ending Sept. 3, amounting to a total number of POS transactions of 44,015.

“Other sectors” and “miscellaneous goods and services” followed with total POS transactions up by 3,023 and 2,551, respectively.

The POS values of hotels, clothing and footwear dropped in the number of transactions by 9.5 and 2.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week.

Riyadh led the Kingdom’s POS transactions with 43,127 transactions with a value of SR4.2 million in the week ending on Sept. 3, both up 13.1 percent from the week before.

The city with the most significant percentage jump in both the value and number of POS transactions was Tabuk.

The week-on-week change in Tabuk’s value of POS transactions was 41.7 percent, whereas the number of POS transactions increased by 28.3 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s aggregate POS transactions may have increased by SR10.7 billion in August, reaching SR56.4 billion, data compiled by Arab News from the SAMA weekly show.

The number of POS transactions may have risen by 120 million in August, reaching 732.3 million, up from 611.5 million in July.

The August data compiled by Arab News is based on the weekly reports from July 31 to Sept. 3. Therefore, the actual numbers might differ.

Topics: food and beverage point-of-sale

EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt

EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
CAIRO: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will help finance the decommissioning of 5GW of inefficient gas-fired power plants in Egypt from 2023 while pledging up to $1 billion for renewables, its regional director said on Sunday.

EBRD would raise up to $300 million in sovereign financing for projects including work to stabilize Egypt’s grid, adding battery storage, developing the local supply chain for renewables, and retraining workers, said Heike Harmgart, EBRD’s managing director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

A separate $1 billion pledged for renewables would be about one tenth of the private funding needed for 10GW of mainly wind-powered projects planned by the government by 2028, she added.

Egypt is a natural gas producer that is trying to cut down on domestic consumption so that it can export more to Europe at a time of high prices and demand resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It has a power surplus after installing three huge gas-fired power plants built by Siemens from 2015.

The government is hoping gas exports can help contain pressure on Egypt’s currency after the Ukraine war triggered the latest dip in dollar inflows from portfolio investment and tourism.

As host of COP27, Egypt is giving a voice to some African states that want to continue using gas as a transition fuel to develop their economies.

About 3GW of the planned 10GW of new renewable power would be made available for a pilot phase in the production of green hydrogen in Egypt’s Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna, Harmgart said.

Some would go to replacing capacity lost through the decommissioning of the thermal power plants.

Egypt has announced a string of memorandums of understanding for green hydrogen and ammonia projects at Ain Sokhna. 

Topics: EBRD COP27 Egypt renewables

