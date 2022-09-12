TASI returns to 12000-point level with oil prices recovering: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index returned to the 12000-point level on the back of a recovery in crude oil prices.
The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.68 percent to end Monday’s session at 12,022, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.78 percent to finish at 20,899.
This was led by a 2.07 percent leap in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi and a 1.34 percent increase in the country’s biggest lender the Saudi National Bank.
Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged up 0.4 percent, while Saudi Chemical Co. surged 6.74 percent.
Alinma Bank advanced 2.02 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 2.13 percent.
Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. gained 7.49 percent to lead the gainers, while Lazurde Co. for Jewelry lost 3.43 percent, leading the decliners, despite leading the gainers in early sessions.
In energy trading, Brent crude futures reached $93.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $87.42 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.