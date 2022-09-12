You are here

Japan hails Saudi leadership among Arab and Islamic countries

Japan hails Saudi leadership among Arab and Islamic countries
Kishida made the statement during telephone talks held with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. (File/Reuters)
  • According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, they had “fruitful discussions” on energy and the supply and demand situation in the crude oil market
TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio stated that Japan attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, as it plays a leading role among Arab and Islamic countries, and that Japan will fully support Saudi Arabia’s economic and social reforms through the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.”

Kishida made the statement during telephone talks held with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, they had “fruitful discussions” on energy and the supply and demand situation in the crude oil market, which has been affected by the situation in Ukraine and other factors.

“Prime Minister Kishida expressed his strong hope for Saudi leadership in stabilizing the crude oil market,” the ministry said.

Both sides agreed to further promote cooperation on this matter and in moving toward the realization of carbon-neutral through the use and promotion of clean energy.

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the messages of condolence from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Both sides confirmed that they will carry on former Prime Minister Abe’s legacy and further strengthen relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

They also agreed to continue to work closely on further strengthening their strategic partnership, including active summit and ministerial-level meetings and visits.

*This article was originally published on Arab News Japan. 

KSrelief launches public campaign in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

KSrelief launches public campaign in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief launches public campaign in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

KSrelief launches public campaign in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a public campaign in Saudi Arabia on Monday to raise funds for those affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

People in the Kingdom can donate via KSrelief’s “Sahem” platform, Saudi Press Agency reported.

KSrelief’s supervisor general Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the center was organizing the campaign to support flood victims in Pakistan and it reflected the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom to help the needy around the world.

He added that the initiative confirmed the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

Al-Rabeeah urged people to donate to the good cause by using the “Sahem” app or website or to deposit money in one of the center’s bank accounts at a number of Saudi banks. He added that no administrative expenses will be deducted from donations.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in mountainous north Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damage estimated at $30 billion.

Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation

Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
Updated 12 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation

Egyptian expatriate minister, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation
  • Soha Gendi met Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and Consul General Sultan Al-Subaie
Updated 12 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s minister for expatriates has called for more cooperation to quickly address any issues facing Egyptians living in Saudi Arabia, during a meeting with Riyadh’s ambassador in Cairo.

Soha Gendi met Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and Consul General Sultan Al-Subaie to discuss setting up a mechanism where authorities could work together to speedily resolve issues, her ministry said in a statement. 

Gendi said that the more than 2 million Egyptians in Saudi Arabia, the country’s largest community abroad, were at the forefront of her department’s priorities.

The Saudi ambassador agreed to enhance cooperation, announcing that the minister responsible for workers would travel to Cairo to discuss the plan.

He praised the efficiency and skill of Egyptian workers in Saudi Arabia, who he said were sparing no effort to help the country’s progress and expansion.

Both parties expressed the strength of Egyptian-Saudi relations, their historical and cultural ties, and their efforts to serve each others’ expatriate communities. 

They also agreed to continue working together to ensure that Egyptians with the most in-demand skills were able to travel to and work in the Kingdom.

Recitation, sermon robots launched at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Recitation, sermon robots launched at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Recitation, sermon robots launched at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Recitation, sermon robots launched at Grand Mosque in Makkah
  • Smart initiative part of ambitions to expand AI technology for millions of visitors
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: Robots will recite the Holy Qur’an and provide information to visitors at Islam’s holiest site following the latest technology rollout by the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.

The recitations, sermons and azan robots will feature at the Grand Mosque in Makkah through the work of the imam and muezzin affairs authority.

The smart robots will display barcodes enabling users to download services on smartphones. Alternatively, users can press commands on the robots to access information on prayers, imams, muezzins and weekly schedules, including the names of clerics delivering Friday sermons.

The launch of the robots by the presidency is part of a series of smart technology projects dedicated to the Two Holy Mosques to provide improved services to visitors.

Chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said that the launch is part of a “big strategic plan” to implement the smart Haramain project, according to Vision 2030 and the strategic 2024 plan of the presidency to provide improved services to visitors.

Al-Sudais added that the attention of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques is not limited to maximizing the utilization of modern technology in the Two Holy Mosques, but also aims at providing the same technology and and sophisticated services in the service of visitors.

He said that the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosque is ensuring the facilitation of daily services for visitors by reducing physical efforts and enhancing smart technology to keep pace with Vision 2030.

Al-Sudais added that the presidency is determined to move forward and keep pace with digital transformation, support technological development, provide a strategy to create task forces and ensure the sustainability of a creative culture.

The aim of the recitations, sermons and azan robot is to convey the messages of imams and muezzins of the Two Holy Mosques to visitors.

Al-Sudais has launched other smart robots that work without human intervention, including a disinfectant and sterilization robot, fatwa robot, smart disinfectant robot and a Holy Kaaba surface cleaning robot.

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosque is keen to provide high-quality services, leadership and the latest administrative practices at the Grand Mosque to millions of Muslim visitors from around the world.

 

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM
  • Prince Mohammed and Kishida reviewed aspects of cooperation between their countries
  • A number of issues of common interest between the Kingdom and Japan were also discussed
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

During the call, Prince Mohammed and Kishida reviewed aspects of cooperation between their countries in order to enhance relations in all fields within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

A number of issues of common interest between the Kingdom and Japan were also discussed.

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
  • Preparations for the summit are complete, and it will cover all aspects of AI, including challenges and ways to benefit from AI technologies
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Global AI Summit will start in Riyadh on Tuesday with 10,000 policymakers, specialists, and people interested in AI expected to attend.

The summit, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, will be held at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15.

Preparations for the summit are complete, and it will cover all aspects of AI, including challenges and ways to benefit from AI technologies through presentations by participants that shed light on the latest research and innovations in the field.

The exchange of expertise and exploration of investment opportunities will also take place.

The summit offers an opportunity for people interested in AI and experts in the field to benefit from 200 speakers from 90 countries and listen to their visions and presentations.

Several topics that show the impacts of AI on important sectors such as smart cities, capacity building, healthcare, transportation, energy, culture, environment, and economic mobility will also be discussed with the aim of finding solutions to current challenges and maximizing benefits from AI technologies.

More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding between global public and private sectors will be signed, and eight local and international initiatives among global companies and institutions will be announced in a bid to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.

