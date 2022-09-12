Japan hails Saudi leadership among Arab and Islamic countries

TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio stated that Japan attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner, as it plays a leading role among Arab and Islamic countries, and that Japan will fully support Saudi Arabia’s economic and social reforms through the “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.”

Kishida made the statement during telephone talks held with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, they had “fruitful discussions” on energy and the supply and demand situation in the crude oil market, which has been affected by the situation in Ukraine and other factors.

“Prime Minister Kishida expressed his strong hope for Saudi leadership in stabilizing the crude oil market,” the ministry said.

Both sides agreed to further promote cooperation on this matter and in moving toward the realization of carbon-neutral through the use and promotion of clean energy.

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the messages of condolence from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed on the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Both sides confirmed that they will carry on former Prime Minister Abe’s legacy and further strengthen relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

They also agreed to continue to work closely on further strengthening their strategic partnership, including active summit and ministerial-level meetings and visits.

*This article was originally published on Arab News Japan.