After risky journey, migrant and his dog say goodbye at US border

Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy after crossing the Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy after crossing the Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022.
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy after crossing the Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy after crossing the Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 September 2022
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy. (REUTERS)
  • Brandy had been a gift from his mother before her death to become his emotional support pet, and the little dog had crossed several borders with him
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico: Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the US-Mexico border.
On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye.
“She’s been with me for two years,” Pinto said, hugging the fluffy animal with the pink collar — a mix of Pekingese and toy poodle — within view of El Paso, Texas.




Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto returns to Ciudad Juarez to drop off his dog Brandy after traveling together and crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn himself in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022. REUTERS

Brandy had been a gift from his mother before her death to become his emotional support pet, and the little dog had crossed several borders with him.
“Now that we’ve reached the United States, they tell me I have to leave her because she can’t cross to the other side,” he said.
Before walking alone toward the US border, Pinto recalled their long journey together, including nine days through the notoriously dangerous Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia.
“Leaving her is like leaving a family member,” Pinto said.
Then he sadly put Brandy into the arms of a photo journalist who had agreed to take care of her in Mexico, and nestled his face into her curly fur for a final farewell.

 

World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne

World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne
  • Denmark Queen Margrethe II is now Europe’s longest reigning monarch following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
COPENHAGEN: Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.
Margrethe asked her court to adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice, cancelling — among other things — her appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the Danish capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.
Sunday’s events included a church service and a lunch hosted by Margrethe on board the Danish royal ship Dannebrog for the royal couples and presidents from the fellow Nordic countries of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
A music and theater gala honoring the Danish monarch took place on Saturday evening and a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace — the seat of the Danish Parliament — was taking place late Sunday.
Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.
The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike
  • The season was scheduled to kick off on Saturday
  • It was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up
MADRID: The start of Spain’s new professional women’s league has been called off after referees refused to work until their demands for better wages and work conditions are met.
The season was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, but the league issued a statement saying that it was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up.
Spain’s female soccer referees announced a strike on Thursday. The referees and referee assistants, which are all women for the women’s league, say that while the new professional league has improved conditions for players it has not addressed their concerns.
This will be the first season of a fully professional women’s league in Spain, after its players campaigned for years for better working conditions and pay.
Beatriz Álvarez, the president of the new women’s league, has put the blame on the Spanish soccer federation and government officials in charge of sports policy.
“The Spanish soccer federation has from the very start tried to boycott the professional women’s league and the Higher Sports Council has allowed it to do so,” Álvarez said.
The referees complain that they only make 320 euros ($322) and assistants 160 euros ($161) per game.
Barcelona, the 2021 Champions League winner, have won the Spanish league for the past three seasons.

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale
  • The boat had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group
  • Kaikoura is a popular tourist attraction because of its abundant wildlife
WELLINGTON: Five people are dead after a boat flipped over in waters off of New Zealand’s South Island on Saturday, with “indications” the vessel capsized after colliding with a whale.
The boat, which had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group, overturned in calm waters soon after 10am at Goose Bay, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) south of Kaikoura, according to local officials.
A rescue operation that spanned nearly seven hours ended when a police dive squad recovered five bodies from inside the vessel.
Six people were rescued, having suffered minor injuries.
Media reports said the skipper of the boat had survived.
Earlier, images on social media showed survivors waving for help on the upturned hull of the 8.5-meter boat, which police confirmed belonged to a local charter business.
Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle said there were “indications” the boat had collided with a whale, however police wouldn’t comment on that possibility as their investigation continued.
“The information we have at the moment is it appears to be a collision. With what, we don’t know at this stage,” Kaikoura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce told a press conference.
“This is an unprecedented event that has occurred, involving significant response from emergency services and members of the public.”
Mackle was perplexed at how the boat had capsized in what he said were “flat, perfect” conditions, and confirmed it was a time of year when whales were prevalent off Kaikoura’s coast.
“Humpback whales are coming through at the moment and we have sperm whales that are resident.”
Kaikoura is a popular tourist attraction because of its abundant wildlife and boasts the country’s premier whale-watching experience.
“This is a tragic event that affects many lives, not least of all, family and loved ones,” Mackle said.
“Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences go to them.”

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan
  • Zoo is adopting world-class technologies in wildlife conservation
  • Animals have been protected from overhunting and inevitable urban sprawl
AL AIN, UAE: The ages of some of the oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo have exceeded their normal life expectancy in the wild.
A 36-year-old chimpanzee, a 47-year-old lappet-faced vulture and a 34-year-old mugger crocodile are among those aging animals at Al Ain Zoo, reported the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on Wednesday.
Since the animals have been protected from overhunting and the inevitable urban sprawl they would face, the long lifespans of these species has exceeded their life expectancy in their natural habitat by decades, said WAM.
The zoo, which houses over 4,000 animals, implements modern, state-of-the-art technologies and strategies for the registration, monitoring, genetic study, veterinary care and behavioral rehabilitation of its animals.
Ghanim Mubarak Al-Hajjeri, director-general of the zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: “We are living in the age of technology, and we must utilize it to the maximum in our work.”
The zoo uses ZIMS, a wildlife management software, considered one of the best resources for zoos as it provides reliable information on animals and their environments to serve animal management and accomplish conservation goals.
Al Ain Zoo also uses advanced genetic conservation programs to maintain genetic integrity and ensure the preservation of species, with the possibility of releasing some healthy offspring into the wild to help repopulation.
According to Al-Hajjeri, the technologies adopted by the zoo have saved a tremendous amount of both effort and time and, over the years, have provided highly accurate results in monitoring animals, studying their behavioral patterns and keeping an eye on their health, while supporting the zoo’s mission to protect endangered species.
The technology-based strategies, he explained, range from animal facial recognition and DNA analysis to physical and behavioral rehabilitation and the collection of data to share with global agencies in order to join forces in the quest for wildlife preservation.
With the use of modern technology, Al-Hajjeri said, the most basic animal calming techniques become safer and more efficient.
“It all contributes to improving the quality of life of animals and adds to our ability to preserve wildlife,” he said.

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son
NEW DELHI: An Indian mother fought off a tiger with her bare hands to save her toddler from its jaws, an official said Wednesday.
Archana Choudhary stepped out of her house in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night as the 15-month-old boy wanted to relieve himself.
A tiger believed to have strayed from the nearby Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve pounced on them, local official Sanjeev Shrivastava told AFP.
It attacked and tried to sink its teeth into the child’s head but the mother leapt to the rescue, he said.
The tiger kept trying to snatch the boy until villagers heard her screams and rushed to her rescue.
The tiger then slunk away into the forest.
“She has been admitted to the hospital. She is out of danger and recovering. The baby is also doing fine,” Shrivastava said.
The mother suffered punctured lungs and wounds to her abdomen while the toddler had deep gashes on his head.
The Times of India newspaper said a search operation was underway to push the tiger back to its territory and that villagers had been told to stay indoors at night.
A rise in human-animal conflicts has been seen across South Asia as ever more forest is lost to urban expansion.
Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government figures.
More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.
India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s tigers and the tiger population was estimated at 2,967 in 2018.

