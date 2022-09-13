You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Always Faithful
Authors: Thomas Schueman and Zainullah Zaki

In Always Faithful, Thomas Schueman and Zainullah Zaki tell the full story of the divergent paths that led them to Afghanistan, the dangerous road they walked together in service to America, and how their commitment to each other ended up saving them both. 

Always Faithful tracks the parallel lives of these two men who each spent their childhoods in fear, peril, and poverty, and turned to war in attempt to build a meaningful future. 

Through their eyes and their experiences, they challenge readers to explore the legacy of the war for American and Afghan citizens alike, as we all collectively seek to understand whether twenty years of war was worth the price.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

