10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia's Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
FILE - Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Ten people were killed in a second day of air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday, a hospital official said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a cease-fire.
Twin drone attacks hit a residential neighborhood in the regional capital Mekele, killing 10 people and injuring others, said Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Ayder Referral Hospital, the biggest in Tigray.
“Death toll raised to 10,” Kibrom told AFP via text message, after earlier reporting six killed and more than 10 injured in the two blasts around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).
Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at the same hospital, said the first bombing injured two women, followed by a second “drone strike on the people gathered to help and see the victims.”
“Among the victims, a father was dead and his son is taken to surgery,” he said on Twitter.
Earlier a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Ethiopia’s government for nearly two years, said civilians had been killed and wounded in the strike but did not provide further details.
AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

Drone strike
The reported attack followed a drone strike on Tuesday on Mekele University, which the TPLF said caused injuries and property damage.
Dimtsi Weyane, a TPLF-affiliated TV network broadcasting in Tigray, said its station was also hit on Tuesday, forcing it off air and “causing heavy human and material damage.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has not commented on this week’s reported bombings and AFP requests to officials were not answered.
Tigray has been hit by several air strikes since fighting resumed in late August between government forces and their allies and TPLF rebels in northern Ethiopia.
The return to combat shattered a March truce and dashed hopes of peacefully resolving the war, which has killed untold numbers of civilians and triggered a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.
Both sides have accused the other of firing first, and fighting has spread from around southern Tigray to other fronts farther north and west, while also drawing in Eritrean troops who backed Ethiopian forces during the early phase of the war.
TPLF military boss Tadesse Worede on Tuesday said “Eritrean forces are in Sheraro,” a town in northwestern Tigray, where the rebels said they were resisting a major offensive by Ethiopia and Eritrean troops launched earlier this month.
On Sunday, the TPLF said it was ready for a cease-fire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union (AU), removing an obstacle to negotiations with Abiy’s government.
The international community has urged the warring sides to seize the opportunity for peace, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the East African bloc IGAD welcoming the offer by “the regional government of Tigray” to hold talks.
Frantic diplomatic efforts are under way to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the new US envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, extending his visit to Ethiopia this month.
Addis Ababa is still yet to officially comment on the overture by Tigrayan authorities, which dominated national politics for nearly three decades until Abiy came to power in 2018.
Abiy’s government has declared the TPLF a terrorist group, and considers its claim to authority in Tigray illegitimate.
In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in the three months prior in air strikes “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force.”
The UN human rights office has documented aerial bombardments and drone strikes on refugee camps, a hotel and a market.
It has warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.
The government has accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths from air strikes to manufacture outrage, and insists it only targets military sites.
Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks on federal army camps.
But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.
It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray region

Five arrested for smuggling migrants in Europe via private jet

Updated 5 sec ago

Five arrested for smuggling migrants in Europe via private jet

Five arrested for smuggling migrants in Europe via private jet
Updated 5 sec ago
ROME: Five people were arrested in Rome and Brussels for smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe via private jet in trips costing around 10,000 euros ($10,000), Italian police said Wednesday.
The suspects, held on warrants issued by Belgian authorities, are accused of belonging to a criminal organization aimed at abetting illegal immigration, a statement said.
They would give migrants fake diplomatic ID papers from St. Kitts and Nevis and put them on aircraft headed to the Caribbean state with a stopover in Europe, the statement added.
Upon landing in a European airport, the migrants, described as mostly ethnic Kurds or Iraqis, would get off, declare their real identity and file for asylum, Italian police said.
According to investigators, who documented five separate landings in Italy, Germany, France, Austria and Belgium between October and December 2020, each migrant paid about 10,000 euros for the journey.
The suspects were arrested following joint investigations by police forces from the five European countries, with help from US authorities and European Union agencies Europol and Eurojust.
Three men — an Italian and two Egyptians — were detained in Rome, while another Egyptian and a Tunisian woman were arrested in Brussels, police chief Costantino Scudieri told Reuters.
Two more suspects remain on the run in Italy and Belgium. As part of the operation, Belgian police also seized two private jets worth 426,000 euros.

Indonesia seeks 2023 Hajj quota increase with Saudi minister’s visit

Indonesia seeks 2023 Hajj quota increase with Saudi minister’s visit
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks 2023 Hajj quota increase with Saudi minister's visit

Indonesia seeks 2023 Hajj quota increase with Saudi minister’s visit
  • 100,000 pilgrims this year while 220,000 in 2019
  • Talks with Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in October, say officials
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The country with the world’s most Muslims is set to discuss an increase in its quota for the Hajj pilgrimage next year with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah during his official visit in October, according to the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry.

One of Islam’s five pillars of faith, the Hajj was restricted over pandemic fears to only 1,000 people living in Saudi Arabia in 2020. In 2021, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

Saudi Arabia welcomed more than 1 million pilgrims from abroad this year after lifting most of its COVID-19 curbs, with over 100,000 coming from Indonesia.

Indonesia’s officials are hoping to get a Hajj quota increase next year and will discuss the matter when Al-Rabiah visits Jakarta.

“The president wants a clear answer with regards to the possibility of (an) additional Hajj quota next year,” Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, as quoted in a statement shared with Arab News on Wednesday.

In 2019, the quota for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims was around 220,000, more than double the number for this year. Some Indonesians have been on the waitlist to perform Hajj for more than 30 years.

The ministry had submitted a request to bump up the quota earlier this month, and is waiting for the Saudi government to announce their decision.

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi said this will be Al-Rabiah’s first official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

“We hope that the visit of the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah will garner a special welcome and go smoothly, and of course during this visit the addition of (the) quota for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will be discussed,” Al-Thaqafi was quoted as saying.

Indonesia is also hoping to discuss ways to improve the pilgrimage experience during Al-Rabiah’s visit, Indonesia's consul-general in Jeddah Eko Hartono told Arab News.

“We welcome (the visit) because it reflects the closeness of our relations and the importance of Indonesia in the eyes of Saudi when it comes to Hajj matters,” Hartono said. “Especially when Indonesia sends the most number of Hajj pilgrims.”

“Our hope is that through the visit, the Hajj pilgrimage in 2023 will be even better prepared, not just from the Saudi side as the host but also from Indonesia and other countries which will be sending Hajj pilgrims.”

Topics: Indonesia Hajj pilgrims #SAUDI ARABIA Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen’s last journey from palace
  • On Wednesday, the Imperial State Crown will be placed on top of the coffin, along with a wreath, at Buckingham Palace
  • From there it will move at 2.22 p.m. (1322 GMT) on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery through central London to Westminster Hall
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals will join a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to lie in state in parliament.
After the queen’s death last week at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of poignant ceremonies, and was flown to London late on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of people lined the 14-mile (22 km) route in driving rain and cars stopped on normally busy roads to see the well-lit hearse driving slowly through the dark toward Buckingham Palace, drawing applause and cheers.
At the palace, the flag-draped coffin was met by Charles and all the queen’s children, grandchildren and their spouses who had gathered together for the first time since their matriarch died.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” said Elizabeth’s daughter Anne, 72, who flew from Scotland alongside the coffin. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

People gather on the day the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. (Reuters)


The queen’s death, at the age of 96, has plunged the nation into mourning for a monarch who had reigned for 70 years.
People started queuing in the streets late on Tuesday to be one of the first to file past the coffin when the official lying in state period begins later on Wednesday.
Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.
“She really did hold up her oath of doing everything she could for this country,” said Veronica Lewis, 52, from Worthing, southern England.
On Wednesday, the Imperial State Crown will be placed on top of the coffin, along with a wreath, at Buckingham Palace.
From there it will move at 2.22 p.m. (1322 GMT) on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery through central London to Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 that is the oldest on the parliamentary estate.

Mounted police pass Admiralty Arch ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (AP)


Charles will walk in silence behind the carriage with other senior royals, including his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Also in the procession will be his sons William, 40, now the Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, the Duke of Sussex, whose once close relationship has deteriorated in recent years to such an extent that they were said to barely be on speaking terms.
However, they appeared together with their wives when they met well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, in a show of unity which hinted at a possible rapprochement.
Kate, William’s wife and now the Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, will travel by car, as will Charles’ wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort.
Lying-in-state
With much of central London closed to traffic, large crowds were building along the route to watch Wednesday’s procession, which will be accompanied by guns firing every minute at Hyde Park, while parliament’s Big Ben bell will toll.
When the cortege reaches Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, the coffin will be carried inside by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards and placed on a catafalque. There will be a short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church.
Four days of lying in state will then begin until the funeral on Sept. 19.
A senior palace official described Wednesday’s event as relatively small and personal. The full-scale ceremonial procession on Sept. 19, the day of her funeral, is likely to be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.
With as many as 750,000 mourners expected to file past the coffin during its period of lying in state, people queued and slept on the streets in the rain to be able to pay their final respects.
Brenda, 79, who lives on the coast to the east of London, said she had traveled to London in 1953 after the queen’s coronation to see the celebrations.

Police horses cross The Mall on the day the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain, September 14, 2022. (Reuters)


“She’s been our constant ever since,” she said, declining to give her full name. “Today is the day. Although it’s very exciting to be here, it’s to pay homage to her and respect for her, for all that she’s done for us.”
In Scotland around 33,000 people filed past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.
The government has warned the queue could stretch for up to almost 5 miles along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks like the giant London Eye ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s Globe theater.
“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” the government said.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said some people may have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before the funeral on Monday.
“She’s an icon of icons,” mourner Chris Imafidon said. “I must at least endure this camping out of respect.”
Glyn Norris, 63, said a bit of rain would not deter her from paying respects to a woman who had reigned for 70 years.
“We didn’t even think about it,” she said. “That was my queen.”

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III UK

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Updated 57 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
  • "There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
  • CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow
Updated 57 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday had no comment on reports that a former US ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had traveled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians
“There were no meetings at the Kremlin,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “I have nothing to tell you on this subject.”
CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow.
His Richardson Center specializes in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.
The Richardson Center said it could not comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry said last month it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States about a potential prisoner swap that could include basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that US President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Topics: Russia US Britney Griner prisoners

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Zelensky and military officials "took part" in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.
The military in a statement on social media that Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city, which was key for Russia’s ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Pictures distributed separately by Zelensky’s office showed the Ukrainian leader wearing dark-green and flanked by guards as he was taking selfies with soldiers and meeting troops at a flag-rising ceremony.
Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days and also claims to have clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.
Kyiv says since the beginning of September its forces have retaken hundreds of village, towns and cities that were captured by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow said Wednesday however that its forces were hitting back on areas recaptured in Kharkiv with “massive strikes,” claiming — without providing evidence — to have inflicted losses on Ukrainian military hardware and servicemen.
In a battlefield update on Wednesday, Russia also claimed to have captured dozens of Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The Ukrainian official in charge of the eastern Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014 said Russian forces had attacked the entire frontline region over the past 24 hours.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk governor, said one civilian had been killed and again urged all others to leave, describing the order as a “matter of life and death.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #ukraine #russia Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

