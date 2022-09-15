You are here

Without Alcaraz, Spain beat Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals

Spain's Pedro Martinez Portero in action during his doubles group stage match with Marcel Granollers-Pujol against Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals Group B match on Sept 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 15 September 2022
  • In Group C in Hamburg, a home crowd helped propel Germany to their first win over France since 1938
LONDON: No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain.

In front of a partisan home crowd at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday to move top of their group.

The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the opening round, which was taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the US Open. He did appear during the national anthems, much to the crowd’s delight.

Sunday’s victory over Casper Ruud saw the 19-year-old Alcaraz become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

But Albert Ramos Viñolas rallied to beat Laslo Đere 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the opening rubber that lasted just under three hours. And Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) over Miomir Kecmanovic to secure victory.

The crowd roared in delight and Bautista Agut sunk to his knees after placing a backhand out of Kecmanovic’s reach after 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles to complete the whitewash of Serbia, who is without Novak Djokovic.

Granollers and Bautista Agut were part of Spain’s victorious Davis Cup team in 2019.

Three other venues — Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland — are hosting group-stage matches ahead of the single-venue quarterfinals that will be played in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November.

In Group C in Hamburg, a home crowd helped propel Germany to their first win over France since 1938.

Jan-Lennard Struff put Germany in front with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Benjamin Bonzi, after the Frenchman failed to convert two match points. But Adrian Mannarino evened the tie with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte.

However, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz maintained their perfect Davis Cup record as a pairing by defeating Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to end a run of eight straight defeats for Germany against France.

The hosts also won in Group A, in Bologna, as Italy beat top-ranked Canada 3-0.

Lorenzo Mussetti eased past Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-2 before Matteo Berrettini rallied to beat Borna Coric 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1. Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli also had to recover from a set down to see off Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Gojo, Mektic and Pavic were all part of the Croatia team that lost to Russia in last year’s final. Croatia also won the Davis Cup in 2018.

Russia will not be able to defend their title from last year after being banned from international team competitions because of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AFP

England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years

England cricket team arrives for first Pakistan tour in 17 years
  • England will play Pakistan in seven Twenty20 games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI: England’s cricket team touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years — a lengthy absence brought about by security fears following attacks on international teams.
An airport official told AFP the England squad — 19 players plus support staff — landed at Karachi airport on a commercial flight.
England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit again last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also canceled a tour citing safety concerns.
Following a 2009 attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan was forced to play international matches at neutral venues in the UAE.
Cricket has gradually returned and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.
England will play Pakistan in seven Twenty20 games in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2, before returning in December for three Tests.

Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table

Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table
Updated 37 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table

Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table
  • 1-0 win over Al-Tai means the leaders have put daylight between themselves and Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, albeit having played an extra match
Updated 37 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Shabab have gone three points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League after a 1-0 victory over Al-Adalah at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win means Al-Shabab have a maximum of 12 points from four matches, and have yet to concede a goal this season. Al-Adalah remain in 15th place with a solitary point from their four fixtures.

The only goal of the match came from Brazilian forward Carlos Junior after just four minutes, while the match saw the return of Saudi international Fahad Al-Muwallad, who came off the bench three minutes from the end.

In Wednesday’s other match, Al-Tai maintained their fine start to the season with a 1-0 win over Al-Fateh to stay in third place with nine points.

Al-Hilal, who have only played three matches, remain in second place with a maximum of nine points.

Thursday night’s matches will see Al-Batin host Al-Nassr, Al-Ettifaq face Al-Raed at home and Al-Ittihad take on Al-Khaleej in Jeddah.

Topics: Al-Shabab Saudi Arabia football

Poland thwart Doncic, Slovenia; France down Italy for a spot in EuroBasket semifinals

Poland thwart Doncic, Slovenia; France down Italy for a spot in EuroBasket semifinals
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

Poland thwart Doncic, Slovenia; France down Italy for a spot in EuroBasket semifinals

Poland thwart Doncic, Slovenia; France down Italy for a spot in EuroBasket semifinals
  • Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Poland
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

BERLIN: Luka Doncic and Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if they were well on their way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion.

Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971.

Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.

Doncic was held to 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Dallas Mavericks star needed an injection to get through the game and has been dealing with injuries throughout the tournament, he said.

“But that’s not the reason,” Doncic said. “Today I played terrible. I let my team down. I let the whole country who was supporting us down. I’ve got to look at this game and be better.”

Poland led by 23 late in the second quarter and carried a 58-39 lead into halftime, but Slovenia got within one with a 24-6 run in the third quarter.

Dragic scored to start the fourth and put Slovenia on top, and the lead was 73-68 on a jumper by Klemen Prepelic with 6:58 left.

Poland outscored Slovenia 21-7 over the next six minutes, and held on in the final seconds.

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski each scored 16 for Poland, which got 14 from Jaroslaw Zyskowski and 11 from Aleksander Balcerowski.

“Amazing,” Sokolowski said. “And now we can’t stop. ... We dreamed about a medal at the beginning. Right now it’s closer, but we don’t have it yet. I want to reach it.”

FRANCE 93 ITALY 85

France pulled off a wild rally at the end of regulation, then carried that momentum into a spot in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Thomas Heurtel scored 20 points, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and France found a way to get past Italy 93-85 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

France was down by seven with 1:59 left in regulation, and that was when it started on what became a 25-10 run to finish the contest.

It was France’s second consecutive fourth-quarter rally and overtime win, after needing the same formula to get past Turkey in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” Gobert said. “Tonight, we could have given up, once again, but we got the baskets we needed.”

Next up for France: Poland on Friday for a berth in the title game. The other half of the semifinal bracket was set Tuesday: Germany will play Spain, also on Friday.

Gobert started the game-ending burst with a dunk to get his team within 75-70.

Italy had a chance to potentially seal the game with 16 seconds left, up by two, but Simone Fontecchio missed a pair of free throws. It was another eerie resemblance to Saturday, when Cedi Osman, with Turkey up by two, missed two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to extend France’s hopes.

Heurtel’s layup tied the game with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. France trailed only once in overtime, for just 23 seconds, and Evan Fournier’s floater with 3:29 left put his team ahead for good.

Fournier scored 17 for France, which got 15 from Guerschon Yabusele and 13 from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

“Congratulations to France,” Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said. “They never gave up.”

Fontecchio and Marco Spissu each had 21 points for Italy, which was seeking its first trip to the EuroBasket semifinals since winning bronze in 2003.

Luigi Datome scored 12 and Nicolo Melli added 10 for Italy, which trailed by as many as 11 in the early going but outscored France 31-18 in the third quarter and led by as many as eight early in the fourth.

“What can I say? Very painful, of course,” Datome said. “Very, very painful. But I’m so proud of my teammates.”

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland

Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland
  • The team invited fans to greet Mitchell when he touched down at Burke Lakefront Airport, and he made a good impression by stepping out of a van wearing a Cavs hooded sweatshirt and Browns baseball cap
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

CLEVELAND: From the moment he arrived, Donovan Mitchell received the kind of love once reserved in this city for his basketball idol.

The New York kid, who grew up cheering for Cleveland from afar while wondering what it was like to be LeBron James, got his first taste.

“Blew me away,” he said.

Two weeks after being acquired from Utah in a trade that stunned the NBA and blindsided the three-time All-Star guard while he was playing golf, Mitchell received a warm welcome while being introduced Wednesday by the Cavaliers.

For months, Mitchell heard the trade rumors and convinced himself he was headed to the Knicks, his hometown team. It would have been ideal, reuniting with family and again being near his mom, Nicole.

Instead, he landed in Cleveland as the newest piece for the rising Cavaliers, who doubled their win total last season before barely missing the playoffs. They don’t figure to again with the 26-year-old.

“It would have been nice,” Mitchell said of the homecoming that didn’t happen. “But for me, once I found out I got traded and what we’re going into, that trumped everything. I’m truly excited to be here, be part of this group, be part of this city.”

Cleveland received him with open arms.

The team invited fans to greet Mitchell when he touched down at Burke Lakefront Airport, and he made a good impression by stepping out of a van wearing a Cavs hooded sweatshirt and Browns baseball cap.

From there, Mitchell was greeted by team employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, most of whom then joined an introductory news conference that felt like a late-night TV talk show, minus the band.

For Mitchell, who averaged 23.9 points in five seasons with the Jazz, Cleveland has always been sort of a second home. Like many kids, he was enamored with James.

“I was a LeBron fan, but I was a Cleveland fan. My man’s over there saying Cleveland Cavaliers; I was saying that at the house,” he said, pointing toward arena host Ahmaad Crump. “It’s crazy how life comes full circle.”

Mitchell has already begun developing on-court chemistry with his new teammates during workouts. All-Star backcourt mate Darius Garland showed his support by sitting in the front row at the news conference along with forward Caris LeVert.

The basketball will be a work in progress, and there are no guarantees the Cavs will ascend to contender status immediately. It’s long season filled with ups, downs, wins, losses and surprises.

Mitchell knows that better than anyone. He was on a talented Utah team that never quite got over the hump, so he’s a realist when it comes to expectations.

Still, he knows the Cavs have plenty of potential.

“There are going to be expectations, there’s going to be noise, but how can we be the best team we can be?” Mitchell said. “It’s five-on-five basketball. Doesn’t matter how many cameras or how many people are watching. It’s five-on-five basketball and just do the little things — continue to grind, continue to get better.”

Mitchell’s comments brought a smile from Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who said he and his staff were meeting about the upcoming season when general manager Koby Altman pulled off the trade.

“It was kind of a curveball when it happened,” Bickerstaff said. “We had had our coaches’ retreat and put a plan in place, so we had to make some changes. But we’ll make it work.”

There will certainly be adjustments ahead for Mitchell. But after playing in Utah, he’s not worried about Cleveland’s dreaded winter.

“I love the cold, to be honest,” he said. “I think I dress better in the cold.”

And if his welcome was any indication, he’s a perfect fit in Cleveland. He’s already learned the Cavs’ fan base stretches well outside Ohio’s borders.

“I didn’t realize how many Cleveland fans there are in America and in the world,” he said. “Like, once I got traded, everywhere people were walking and they were like, ‘I’m a Cleveland fan, I’m a Cleveland fan.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I had no idea.’”

Mitchell should have known. After all, he’s pulled for the Cavs since he could first dribble a ball. When James left Cleveland for Miami in 2010, making his nationally televised “Decision” announcement at a Boys and Girls Club in Connecticut, Mitchell was there in person.

He also remembered James’ return and making good on his promise to deliver Cleveland a championship.

“That was a special moment,” Mitchell said. “He was screaming and I was in my dorm room in Louisville screaming in front of my friends who bet against him or whatever. To be able to see that and now to be part of this organization and a city that really, truly love their team is awesome.”
 

Alvarez, Golovkin not leaning on history in trilogy finale

Alvarez, Golovkin not leaning on history in trilogy finale
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

Alvarez, Golovkin not leaning on history in trilogy finale

Alvarez, Golovkin not leaning on history in trilogy finale
  • Since they last met, both fighters’ trainers say they’ve made fundamental changes to the ways they prepare and compete in their dangerous sport
  • Johnathon Banks said Golovkin's camp isn't studying film of the first two fights, not even the parts where Golovkin was clearly beating Alvarez
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

SAN DIEGO: Although four years are an eternity in sports, Canelo Alvarez still remembers every round of his two fights with Gennady Golovkin. He recalls every tactical decision and momentum shift during those now-distant meetings with arguably his greatest rival.

But as he prepares for their third meeting in Las Vegas, Alvarez doesn't plan to call on those memories very much. Four years to the weekend after they last met, Canelo doesn't think there's much to be gained from preparing to fight a boxing memory.

What's more, he believes Golovkin will scarcely recognize what he sees in the ring Saturday night.

“I think he’s going to be surprised how much I’ve improved,” Alvarez told The Associated Press near his home in San Diego. ”My strength, my resistance, everything has improved. I think maybe he doesn’t realize this is going to be a different fight. I’ve been working hard the whole time.”

Golovkin feels much the same way about a matchup that could turn out to define the careers of two of of the greatest boxers of their generation, particularly if Golovkin pulls an upset. They fought to a hotly disputed draw in 2017 and to an equally debatable majority-decision victory for Alvarez in 2018, but Golovkin said his power and tenacity have only grown in the interim — and he also expects to benefit from moving up to super middleweight.

“We’re in different times now, and that’s a lot of time since the last fight,” Golovkin told the AP through an interpreter. “It's going to be very different. Not only just four years, but we’ve lived through the pandemic, which was very tough. It’s like an entire Olympic cycle, but even more.”

Since they last met, both fighters’ trainers say they’ve made fundamental changes to the ways they prepare and compete in their dangerous sport. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a new trainer and is bulking up to 168 pounds after 16 years as a middleweight, while Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is newly humbled and motivated coming off a loss to light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol this year.

Their mutual dislike also appears to have grown, although Alvarez is more upfront than Golovkin about the personal animus between the rivals. Away from microphones, it seems clear they don’t like each other any more than they did in 2018, when the entire promotion of the rematch proceeded under the cloud of Alvarez’s positive test for a performance-enhancing substance and his subsequent suspension.

Alvarez took a break from his usual training routine late last month to visit House of Boxing in the working-class, sun-bleached Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Several miles away in an office park is Canelo’s usual gym, where trainer Eddy Reynoso has paused training with most of his other fighters to focus solely on Alvarez.

“Canelo is better at everything since the last time he fought Triple G,” Reynoso said through an interpreter. “I’m not being funny. He has improved with his conditioning, with his technique, with his toughness. He has more ways to beat you, and I’m not going to say what they are, but Triple G is probably not going to be ready for some of them.”

Since the last time he fought Álvarez, Golovkin replaced Abel Sanchez — the American trainer who shepherded his rise to worldwide stardom — with Johnathon Banks, the former cruiserweight champion and Wladimir Klitschko’s former trainer.

Banks said Golovkin's camp isn't studying film of the first two fights, not even the parts where Golovkin was clearly beating Alvarez.

“It's hard to look back at that, because we're so steady looking forward,” Banks said. “No matter what you see in those fights, you can't go backwards. Both fighters are significantly different from those two fights and the last time they saw each other. ... That’s one good thing about Triple G — he always, always wants to learn. He wants to be better, and he wants to be more efficient. That’s where I can contribute and show him ways to be more efficient, and he’s always paying attention."

So Golovkin may attempt to press Alvarez even harder, while Alvarez may try to use his vaunted physicality more effectively at the higher weight. Both fighters say they'll try to avoid a wild brawl — but both believe they've spent the past four years building to this moment, and neither expects to hold anything back if technique alone isn't getting it done.

"Only one thing is pretty much the same from four years ago, and that’s that (both) of these guys are absolutely unafraid of any challenge," Banks said. "They’re the exact same guys in that respect.”

