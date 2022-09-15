EU chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks on EU integration

KYIV: EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was in Kyiv for meetings with officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss closer cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.
“In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia’s war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now an EU candidate. I’ll discuss with Zelensky and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmygal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses toward accession,” she said in a statement on social media.
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.
The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.
Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin was traveling to Samarkand and would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen and Uzbek leaders.
On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey, it added in a statement.
Putin and Xi plan to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at the meeting which the Kremlin says would hold “special significance” given the geopolitical situation.
Xi has left China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
The deepening partnership between China and Russia is a geopolitical development the West is watching with anxiety, and SCO widens Beijing and Moscow’s audience to countries representing half of the world’s population.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Yonaguni is closer to Taiwan, Seoul and even Beijing than the Japanese capital Tokyo
A Chinese missile fired during saber-rattling drills last month landed not far from Yonaguni’s shores
Updated 15 September 2022
AFP
YONAGUNI, Japan: Life may seem tranquil on Japan’s remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China’s recent huge military exercises have rattled residents.
The western island is just 110 kilometers (70 miles) from Taiwan, and a Chinese missile fired during the drills last month landed not far from Yonaguni’s shores.
“Everyone is on edge,” Shigenori Takenishi, head of the island’s fishing association, told AFP.
“Even if we don’t talk about it, we still have the memory of the fear we felt, of the shock.”
He told fishing boats to stay in port during the drills that followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing’s warnings.
The incident was the latest reminder of how growing Chinese assertiveness has affected Yonaguni, shifting debate about a contentious military presence on the island.
People used to say Yonaguni was defended by two guns, one for each policeman stationed there.
But since 2016, the island has hosted a base for Japan’s army, the Self-Defense Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.
The base for maritime and air surveillance is home to 170 soldiers, who with their families make up 15 percent of Yonaguni’s population of 1,700.
An “electronic warfare” unit is also due to be installed there by March 2024.
“When we see Chinese military activity today, we tell ourselves that we got our base just in time,” Yonaguni’s mayor Kenichi Itokazu told AFP.
“We’ve succeeded in sending a message to China.”
That view was not always held so widely on the island.
Yonaguni is part of Okinawa prefecture, where resentment against military presence traditionally runs high.
A quarter of the region’s population perished in the World War II Battle of Okinawa in 1945, and it remained under US occupation until 1972.
Today, Okinawa hosts most of the US bases in Japan.
Yonaguni is closer to Taiwan, Seoul and even Beijing than the Japanese capital Tokyo.
Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometers from Japan’s main islands to Yonaguni.
In addition to the security benefits, the government argued a base would bring economic windfalls to the 30-square-kilometer (11-square-mile) island.
Local officials once felt that Yonaguni’s economic future lay with Taiwan and other nearby commercial hubs, even campaigning to become a “special zone for inter-regional exchange.”
But the government rejected that and instead began in 2007 to pave the way for the base.
Support for the plan received a boost from a diplomatic crisis with Beijing in 2010, and by 2015, around 60 percent of Yonaguni’s residents backed the base in a referendum.
Since then, Chinese sabre-rattling and a string of maritime incidents have helped solidify support.
“Almost no one is against the base now,” said Shigeru Yonahara, 60, a resident who supported the base.
There are holdouts though, including some who fear the base will instead make Yonaguni a target, particularly if China seeks to forcibly bring Taiwan under its control.
“If there is a crisis, will they protect those living here? And can they really help us in the case of an invasion of Taiwan?” said Masakatsu Uehara, a 62-year-old fisherman.
Both backers and critics agree that the base has changed Yonaguni, including the radar facility’s lights that compete with the starry sky over the island.
A long-awaited incinerator that started operating last year was financed almost entirely by the defense ministry, and rent from the base helps pay for free lunches at the island’s schools.
Yonaguni has no high school and limited employment. It saw decades of decline after its thriving commercial links with Taiwan were severed following World War II.
Now, taxes paid by base residents account for a fifth of Yonaguni’s revenue.
But not everyone sees the changes as positive, including municipal council member Chiyoki Tasato, who has long opposed the base.
He resents the fact that Japanese army families can influence policy by voting in local elections, and argues the base’s economic impact makes it hard for residents to speak freely on the issue.
They “can’t say openly that they are against the base, because the economic situation isn’t good,” Tasato told AFP.
“We prefer to think about what we’re going to eat tomorrow.”
For mayor Itokazu though, there is no arguing with the economic boost the base provides.
And he said the security situation makes its presence a clear necessity.
“As the saying goes, ‘If you want peace, prepare yourself for war.’ It’s about deterrence.”
South Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters
SEOUL: South Korean police said they arrested on Thursday a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.
The Korean-born New Zealander is charged with murder.
The woman in her 40s was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan earlier in the day, after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice, the Korean National Police Agency said.
The woman is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her then 7-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland, authorities said.
A South Korean court will review whether to extradite the suspect to New Zealand, they added.
New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.
The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.
Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win
Sunday’s elections were so close that tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance had to be counted to validate the results
Updated 15 September 2022
AFP
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday announced that she would resign after an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc narrowly won Sunday’s election.
Out of the Swedish parliament’s 349 seats, the right-wing opposition was set to win 176, thanks in part to a surge by far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), with over 99 percent of districts counted.
Speaking at a press conference, Andersson, Social Democrats party leader, noted that it was a “narrow majority, but a majority nonetheless.
“So tomorrow I will hand in my resignation as prime minister, and the responsibility for the continued process will go to the speaker,” Andersson said.
Sunday’s elections were so close that tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance had to be counted to validate the results.
Never before has a Swedish government relied on the support of the anti-immigration and nationalist SD, who became the big winners of the vote, by gaining more than three percentage points.
With the vast majority of votes counted, the party emerged as Sweden’s second largest behind the Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.
However, the post of prime minister will in all likelihood go to the leader of the Moderate party, Ulf Kristersson, as SD leader Jimmie Akesson is unable to unite all four parties to head the government.
“I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government,” Kristersson said in a video posted to Facebook.
Kristersson, a former gymnast, led a major U-turn for his party when initiating exploratory talks in 2019 with the Sweden Democrats and then deepening their cooperation.
The Christian Democrats, and to a lesser extent the Liberals, later followed suit.
At the same time the thorny question remains of whether the far-right would be given cabinet posts, which Akesson said late on Sunday was their “goal.”
In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Akesson thanked “friends of Sweden” around the country, and noted that negotiating a new government was “a process that will take the time it needs.”
“Now the work begins of making Sweden great again,” the party leader said.
The head of Italy’s anti-immigrant League, Matteo Salvini, hailed the party’s success.
“Even in beautiful and democratic Sweden, the left is defeated and sent home,” Salvini said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Sweden Democrats rose up out of neo-Nazi groups and the “Keep Sweden Swedish” movement in the early 1990s, entering parliament in 2010 with 5.7 percent of votes.
Long shunned as “pariahs” on the political scene, the party has registered strong growth in each subsequent election as it made efforts to clean up its image.
Its hard-line stance on soaring gang shootings and integration set the tone in this year’s election.
The narrow majority also means a right-wing government’s hold on power would be very fragile, with the four parties fiercely opposed on a number of issues, especially the Liberals and Sweden Democrats.
“This is a difficult parliamentary situation,” Gothenburg University political scientist Mikael Gilljam told AFP.
“And then you have parties that don’t like each other, the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals” in the same right-wing bloc, he added.
In such a situation, a few disgruntled MPs could end up flipping the balance of power, and support for SD has been a divisive issue among parties and voters alike.
“It’s scary, it’s strange... We’re seeing an idiocracy winning more and more ground,” 39-year-old art curator Anna Senno told AFP in Stockholm shortly after Andersson’s announcement.
Behind the SD with 73 seats, 11 more than in the last elections in 2018, the Moderates have 68 seats (-2), while the Christian Democrats have 19 (-3) and the Liberals 16 (-4).
On the left, the Social Democrats climbed to 107 seats (+7) after getting 30.3 percent of the vote, ahead of the Left and Center party (24 seats each) and the Green Party (18).
Formally, the process of political changeover can only start after Andersson’s resignation on Thursday.
Then the speaker of the Riksdag, the Swedish parliament, can give Kristersson the task of forming a majority between the four parties, opening a period of negotiations.
The election of the new head of government cannot take place before September 27 at the earliest, when parliament re-opens.
Armenia reports truce after new clashes with Azerbaijan
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters
TBILISI: A senior Armenian official said late on Wednesday that a truce had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
There was no word from Azerbaijan about a truce to halt the deadliest exchanges between the countries since 2020.
Russia is the pre-eminent diplomatic force in the region and maintains 2,000 peacekeepers there. Moscow brokered the deal that ended the 2020 fighting — dubbed the second Karabakh war — in which hundreds died.
Russian news agencies quoted Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, as telling Armenian television: “Thanks to the involvement of the international community, an agreement has been reached on a cease-fire.”
The announcement said the truce had been in effect for several hours. Armenia’s defense ministry had earlier said that shooting in border areas had stopped.
Each side blames the other for the fresh clashes.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had previously told parliament that 105 Armenian servicemen had been killed since the violence began this week.
Azerbaijan reported 50 military deaths on the first day of fighting. Reuters was unable to verify the two sides’ accounts.
Grigory Karasin, a senior member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, told the RIA news agency that the truce was clinched largely through Russian diplomatic efforts.
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had spoken to Pashinyan, he said. Putin appealed for calm after the violence erupted and other countries called for restraint on both sides. In his address to parliament, Pashinyan had said his country had appealed to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to help restore its territorial integrity.
“If we say that Azerbaijan has carried out aggression against Armenia, it means that they have managed to establish control over some territories,” Russia’s Tass agency quoted him as saying.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave recognized as part of Azerbaijan while being home to a large Armenian population.
Fighting first erupted toward the end of Soviet rule, and Armenian forces took control of large swathes of territory in and around it in the early 1990s. Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, largely retook those territories over six weeks in 2020.
Skirmishes have since erupted periodically despite meetings between Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aimed at clinching a comprehensive peace settlement.
Domestic unhappiness in Armenia about the 2020 defeat has prompted repeated protests against Pashinyan, who dismissed reports he had signed a deal with Baku.
In a Facebook post, he blamed the reports on “informational sabotage directed by unfriendly forces.”
A full-fledged conflict would risk dragging in Russia and Turkey, and destabilize an important corridor for oil and gas pipelines just as war in Ukraine disrupts energy supplies.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told Reuters the clashes could escalate into a war — a second major armed conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia’s military is focused on Ukraine.
Azerbaijan accused Armenia, which is in a military alliance with Moscow and home to a Russian military base, of shelling its army units.
Baku said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had met US State Department Caucasus adviser Philip Reeker, telling him Armenia must withdraw from Azeri territory.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Russia could either “stir the pot” or use its influence to help “calm the waters.”
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in a call with her counterparts from both countries, also called for the “end of strikes against Armenian territory.”