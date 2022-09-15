You are here

Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s remarks said echoed those of a senior unnamed Israeli official who predicted the deal would not be signed before the November US elections. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Israel is not a party to the Vienna-based talks on reinstating the 2015 deal
  • But it threatens to take military action against Iran if it deems diplomacy to be at a dead end
JERUSALEM: Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is “in the ER room” and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran’s willingness to revive the pact.
Israel, Iran’s arch-foe, supported the US withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who deemed it too limited, and has been advocating against a re-entry into the pact sought by President Joe Biden’s administration.
Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are seen by Israel as an existential threat, denies seeking atomic bombs. Since Trump’s walkout, it has breached the 2015 deal by ramping up uranium enrichment, a process that can create bomb fuel down the line.
.”..The Iran nuclear deal seems like it is in the ER room,” Gantz told a conference on counter-terrorism at Reichman University. “There’s a period maybe after the elections, we’ll see how it goes,” he said in an apparent reference to the US mid-term November elections.
His remarks echoed those of a senior unnamed Israeli official on Sunday who predicted the deal would not be signed before the November elections.
Israel is not a party to the Vienna-based talks on reinstating the 2015 deal. But its threats to take military action against Iran if it deems diplomacy to be at a dead end keep Western capitals attentive.
On Saturday, France, Britain and Germany questioned Iran’s commitment to reviving the deal in return for a lifting of sanctions, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called “very untimely” by Moscow.
In August, after 16 months of tortuous negotiations, the European Union laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse over terms for restoring the agreement.
Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the EU’s proposed text. Western diplomats said this was a step backwards, with Iran seeking to link a revival of the deal with the closure of UN nuclear watchdog investigations into unexplained nuclear activity by Tehran.

UAE ends midday break for laborers in construction sites

Arab News

  • The ban came into effect on June 15 and prohibited jobsite activities from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to protect workers from the risk of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months
DUBAI: The midday break in the UAE, which banned laborers from working during the hottest hours of the day, has been lifted, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced on Thursday.
The ban came into effect on June 15 and prohibited jobsite activities from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to protect workers from the risk of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.
Employers were required to post a schedule of daily working hours in a visible place in languages that all the laborers understood, in addition to Arabic, state media Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. 
If construction companies violated the law, a fine of $1,361 (5,000 dirhams) would be issued for each worker, with a maximum fine of $13,612 (50,000 dirhams) if multiple workers involved. 
For the past 92 days, the ministry said it had conducted 55,192 inspection visits, according to WAM.
The midday break has been implemented for 18 years and involved a series of procedures, awareness programs and events – all of which were organized with private sector partners to ensure compliance with the regulation.
Some personnel were exempted from the midday break as their work was considered vital for projects’ uninterrupted implementation, such as spreading asphalt mixture or pouring concrete, as well as diverting traffic or cutting off electricity and telecom lines.
In the event that work had to continue without interruption during the afternoon hours, the employer had to provide cold drinking water to the workers on duty, and maintain the conditions of safety and public health by providing hydrating food and liquids, according to WAM. 
Companies were also directed to provide umbrellas, first-aid kits, appropriate cooling facilities and shaded places for workers to rest during their rest time.

Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization – TASS

Reuters

  • Iran was previously an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
MOSCOW: Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.

Bibibus: Israel’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu new campaign gimmick

AP

  • The former prime minister — famed for his flare for the dramatic — is hitting the campaign trail with a new shtick
BEERSHEBA, Israel: Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents.
Now, the former prime minister — famed for his flare for the dramatic — is hitting the campaign trail with a new shtick. Behold: the Bibibus.
The bizarre bulletproof vehicle is part popemobile, part movie set and 100 percent vintage Netanyahu. As Israel heads to the polls for the fifth time in under four years, the veteran politician is using the Bibibus to attract passionate crowds of supporters and once again make himself the focus of attention among a weary electorate.
At a rally in the southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Netanyahu addressed a crowd of around 200 people in a mall parking lot. Flanked by his former finance minister, he spoke at a podium from the back of the modified delivery truck. Its side wall had been replaced with bulletproof glass, and its air-conditioned interior was backlit with an enormous LED screen projecting the logo of his Likud party over a fluttering Israeli flag.
Netanyahu does not actually ride in the vehicle. Instead, it serves as a mobile stage that is moved from city to city to serve as the backdrop for his campaign appearances.
Commentators have variously dubbed it the “aquarium truck,” the “Bibimobile” and the “Bibibus” — riffing on Netanyahu’s nickname. The Likud promotes the mobile rallies as “Bibiba,” or “Bibi is coming,” and says the truck is a necessary security precaution.
“I have to stand here, unfortunately,” he told the crowd, tapping his hand against the glass separating him from the throngs of cheering supporters before delivering pledges to combat rising costs of living and inflation.
The Likud says the vehicle and its bulletproof glass were adopted to comply with safety measures required by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency.
But there may be more to the story. No other politicians have adopted similar protocols, and the bus is not entirely fortified. The bulletproof glass appears to cover only part of the vehicle, and when he spoke at the podium, a window was open and Netanyahu was exposed to the crowd. The agency did not respond to a request for comment.
Israel is holding parliamentary elections on Nov. 1, the fifth since the beginning of a protracted political crisis in early 2019. Like the other four, the upcoming vote will largely be a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule, and he could once again fail to form a durable coalition even if his party gets the most votes.
Netanyahu, who led the country from 2009 until last year, has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different cases, and his high-profile trial has been dragging on for over two years. He has denied any wrongdoing and has lashed out against law enforcement and the courts, accusing them of conducting a politically motivated witch-hunt.
Netanyahu remains the country’s most popular politician, and his supporters adore him with cult-like reverance. But the corruption allegations have deeply divided Israelis, and last year he was driven from office for the first time in 12 years by an unwieldy coalition united in large part by its opposition to his continued rule.
That coalition collapsed in June, triggering new elections and raising the possibility of Netanyahu’s return to power after a year in the wilderness as opposition leader.
The former prime minister, who turns 73 next month, remains a tireless campaigner and has near-daily whistle stops, holding campaign rallies from the back of the Bibibus.
The bulletproof glass hasn’t protected Netanyahu from critics, who regard the Bibibus as another symbol of his disconnection from ordinary Israelis. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the truck rental for two months of campaigning cost the Likud party 700,000 shekels ($200,000), a massive expense at a time when many are tightening their belts.
One of Likud’s main rivals, the Machane Mamlachti party, released a video mocking Netanyahu, contrasting his appearance behind glass with a clip of its leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, surrounded by a crowd of supporters. Ben Caspit, an Israeli columnist and longtime Netanyahu critic, has called the Bibibus “grotesque” and “a strange mistake.”
In the face of criticism, Netanyahu has doubled down and embraced the Bibibus. Likud released a campaign video with the former leader stepping dramatically out of the truck cab and wiping clean its enormous glass panes.
“No bulletproof glass will separate my heart from yours,” the beaming former leader says.

Egypt pardons, releases jailed Chadian rebel

AFP

  • The Erdimi brothers, nephews of former Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, were key regime figures in the 1990s
N’DJAMENA: A jailed Chadian rebel has been pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and released from prison, his brother and Chad’s government have said.
Tom Erdimi, twin brother of Union of Resistance Forces (UFR) leader Timan Erdimi, was released on Tuesday after several months’ imprisonment in Egypt.
He should return to Chad “at the end of the week,” his brother told AFP on Wednesday.
The Erdimi brothers, nephews of former Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, were key regime figures in the 1990s.
Tom Erdimi was director of Deby’s cabinet in 1991, and in charge of certain oil-related activities in the central African state.
He and his brother rebelled against Deby in 2005, launching several offensives aimed at overthrowing the government, including one that earned them a death sentence in absentia while they were in exile overseas.
Tom’s release from prison was one of the conditions for the UFR joining a “national dialogue” in N’Djamena between civil society, opposition parties, trade unions, rebel groups and the military government of Mahamat Idriss Deby — son of the former president, who was killed during a military operation in 2021.
Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah told AFP that Ermini was “freed and surrounded by his children,” adding that the younger Deby had supported Tom’s release though maintained the matter was “an Egyptian affair.”
In 2021, Chad’s junta granted a “general amnesty” to rebel groups, saying it wanted to “clean the slate” and move on.
Mahamat Deby has said power will be returned to the people after an 18-month transition period and a national dialogue meant to pave the way for “free and democratic elections.”

Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army

AFP

  • Uday Salah, 17, was “killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Kafr Dan, Jenin governorate,” the Palestinian health ministry said
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager was killed Thursday during clashes with the Israeli army near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medical sources said.
Uday Salah, 17, was “killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Kafr Dan, Jenin governorate,” the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army said its forces were “mapping out the homes of the terrorists who killed Major Bar Falah and arresting suspects throughout the West Bank.”
Falah was killed on Wednesday in clashes near the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin, which also killed Palestinians Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed.
Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that soldiers had raided the family homes of both Ahmed and Abdul Rahman Abed, and arrested “Amer Taha Abed, who is the cousin of the martyr Ahmed Abed.”
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, had claimed responsibility for the Israeli major’s death.
Jenin has suffered frequent violence in recent months, part of a deadly flare-up that began in mid-March.
Israel has launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities and have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.
Last week, Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi said “around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented” in the operations.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

