King Abdulaziz Public Library converts children’s publications into braille

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library has converted a number of its children’s publications into braille in collaboration with the Visual Impairment Association in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The collection includes children’s stories written for those aged 5-10 years that are rich in Saudi culture, traditions, and values.
The library is also converting new collections of books for various age groups into braille.
The initiative is part of its objective to make itself more accessible to all members of society.
KAPL’s children’s libraries also hope to expand their educational media options.
Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak, KAPL director general, explained that such social initiatives are in line with the library’s social and cultural responsibility to reach this segment of readers.
The children’s library has previously collaborated with other government agencies and organizations to broaden its reach. For example, it provides 100 publications for disabled children and 100 publications for orphaned children each year.
KSRelief dismantles 1,030 mines in Yemen in one week
Project has removed almost 1,800 mines so far in September
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam project has dismantled more than 1,000 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen during the second week of September, Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.
The extraction of the 1,030 mines included 26 anti-personnel mines, 123 anti-tank mines, 880 non-explosive ordinances and four explosive devices, bringing the total number of mines removed during the month to 1,764.
Since it was launched in 2018, the project has successfully removed as many as 357,788 mines, which often claim the lives of children, women and the elderly.
Majid Al-Futtaim, Dreamscape launch immersive VR destination in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 September 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: A leading Middle East and Africa retail, leisure, and entertainment company has launched a first-of-its-kind virtual reality experience in Saudi Arabia.
As part of a regional partnership, Majid Al-Futtaim and Dreamscape VR entertainment company recently inaugurated the immersive VR attraction on the first floor of Riyadh Park Mall, next to VOX Cinemas.
The opening comes three years after Dreamscape debuted in the Middle East at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.
Dreamscape Saudi Arabia is integrated with Majid Al-Futtaim’s entertainment concepts VOX Cinemas, Yalla! Bowling, and Magic Planet. It offers four free-roaming and free-flying VR experiences designed to transport visitors to a whole new level of fascination.
Guests are invited to soar to new heights and perform a daring rescue mission in DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy; journey to a wildlife refuge of intergalactic creatures in Alien Zoo; leap into an adventure to find a cursed treasure in Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure; or suit up as agents and save the universe from the extraterrestrial world in MIB: First Assignment.
Dreamscape has locations in Dubai, Riyadh, Geneva, Los Angeles, Dallas, Ohio, and New Jersey.
The immersive VR destination founded in 2017 is backed by some of Hollywood’s most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, US movie director Steven Spielberg, and German film score composer Hans Zimmer.
A panel discussion was held with the participation of Alain Bejjani, the chief executive officer of Majid Al-Futtaim Holding, Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, and Cinemas, Joe Abi Akl, Majid Al-Futtaim Holding’s chief corporate development officer, and Aaron Grosky, president and chief operating officer of Dreamscape.
Grosky said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Majid Al-Futtaim as it expands our next generation immersive experiences across the region.
“Dreamscape was founded to be a place where people make lifelong memories by exploring fantastical worlds with their friends and family. We believe in pushing creative boundaries, and Dreamscape VR combines premium technology with awe-inspiring, breathtaking content to fully engage our audiences in the experience like never before,” he added.
Combining the emotional power of storytelling with the excitement of great theme park rides, Dreamscape’s revolutionary, full-body tracking technology powers adrenaline-filled, dynamic adventures that offer a deep level of immersion.
Lahoud said: “Entertainment is fast becoming a pillar in the Kingdom’s economy, and Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, and Cinemas remains committed to investing in the prosperous future of Saudi Arabia.
“We are a leading supporter of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program and are determined to deliver innovative entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike, as well as supporting local job creation.”
Sound of the ’60s: Saudi composer looks back on Kingdom’s musical rebirth
Even carrying a musical instrument used to be considered a sin in Saudi Arabia
In 1962, then Crown Prince Faisal, who later became king, eased the prohibition
Updated 15 September 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A Saudi composer has recalled the Kingdom’s musical rebirth in the 1960s, when a public performance was staged to mark the return of King Saud from a trip abroad for medical treatment.
Music was not allowed to be played publicly in the Kingdom before 1962, so people would play in secret, Saudi composer, author and researcher Mohammed Al-Senan recalled.
“In public events, weddings, or even private occasions, it wasn’t allowed. Anyone carrying an instrument or even a gramophone was caught by the religious police at that time. Carrying or renting a musical instrument, even in the markets, was considered a major sin,” he said.
However, when King Saud returned to the Kingdom from a medical trip in 1962, a party was held on the order of Faisal, who was crown prince at the time and later became king.
“The surprise was that the ceremony included songs accompanied by musical instruments from well-known singers at that time,” Al-Senan recalled.
It was a turning point, and from that moment on music was played and concerts were aired on the Saudi TV channel.
“After the ’60s, media became active in this field, especially after Talal Maddah rose to fame,” Al-Senan said.
Maddah, a Saudi musician and composer, became famous for his songs “Sowai’at Al-Aseel” and “Wardak Ya Zare’a Al-Ward. He held concerts and was featured in “Al-Maw’ed,” a popular Lebanese magazine.
Later in the same decade, other Saudi musicians, such as Mohammed Abdo and composer Ghazi Ali, became well-known music figures.
Soon after, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Media began to broadcast their music on radio and TV, and hosted concerts at the Radio and Television Theatre.
“Many famous singers performed on this stage, such as Abdulmajeed Abdullah Rashid Al-Majid, Hussien Qurayesh and others,” he said.
“The Ministry of Media played a huge role in inciting the music craze at the time and supported these artists.”
Al-Senan has had a long and illustrious musical career in the Kingdom.
He studied with the late Jordanian maestro Tawfiq Jad, who opened the Al-Ahly Club in Alkhobar to teach oriental music.
In 1962, Jad founded the Alkhobar Orchestra, which later became the Silver Band, with Al-Senan featured as a violinist.
Some of the band’s performances were shown on Aramco TV in 1962 and 1963.
Silver Band concerts were popular events in the entertainment clubs of Aramco, as well as the Air Force clubs at Dhahran air base in 1965 and 1966.
Gulf Family Forum tackles the challenges of the digital age
Experts discuss ways to strengthen value systems in the modern era
Event is an ‘opportunity to exchange experiences and highlight common policies,’ head of GCC says
Updated 15 September 2022
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: Experts in family affairs and relationships are taking part in the first ever Gulf Family Forum panel series, which opened on Wednesday to coincide with this year’s Gulf Family Day.
The two-day event, organized by the Family Affairs Council in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and under the patronage of the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry, is titled “Future Family Opportunities and Challenges in the Gulf.”
It will see specialists, experts and advocates for familial relationships coming together in an effort to spread awareness of the opportunities and challenges facing families in the digital age.
“We always focus on family, that’s the mandate of the Family Affairs Council, but through our work with the Cooperation Council, we found that we need to shed light on family as one of the areas of focus within the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, told Arab News.
“In Gulf countries, social, cultural and even economic contexts are similar to a large extent. That creates the need to highlight our social affairs, including family affairs. That’s where the forum and integrated work was suggested, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t work with other Arab countries or global societies to address all family issues,” she said.
The forum seeks to highlight aspects of contemporary family life with the aim of strengthening value systems, creating a generation that is current, and tackling ways to evolve while also preserving religious and social values.
The panels will discusses family values in the Gulf, the effects of technology and virtual reality, family economics, best practices for child support, the role of the elderly in the digital age, family health and creating a cohesive family dynamic.
The experts will seek to provide ways for families to cope at a time when digital platforms are the primary social domain, while also strengthening family bonds.
“The value of family is existent and authentic, but it was gained through family, social gatherings and on our streets,” family consultant Ghadeer Musalli said during one of the panel discussions.
“Now the media is the street our children play on.”
Breaking the traditional view of women as caretakers, the forum also aims to acknowledge their role in growing economic infrastructures within the region.
“Communities within Gulf Cooperation Council countries have many similar issues and societal aspects related to the family … as well as a shared interest in the issue of women’s empowerment because they are aware of their role in building and developing our values,” said Majed Al-Ghanemi, HRSD vice minister.
Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC, highlighted the importance leaders of GCC countries attach to the Gulf family.
“Our true Islamic religion emphasizes the importance of family and its role in educating young people and promoting values, stressing that the Gulf Family Forum, which coincided with the Gulf Family Day, is a unique opportunity to exchange experiences and highlight common policies among GCC countries,” he said.