US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials said on Thursday.
LONDON: The London Central Mosque held a service to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II and mark the accession of King Charles III on Thursday.
Muslim community leaders from across London and elsewhere in the UK attended the memorial event during which the national anthem, God Save the King, was sung.
The Director General of the mosque Dr. Ahmad Al-Dubayan said the purpose of the event was to show the sympathies and feelings of Muslim communities in the UK on the passing of the queen.
“We join many millions of people across the globe in paying tribute to a much-loved and respected monarch; a figure known for her profound sense of duty and devotion to her country and the Commonwealth,” Al-Dubayan said previously.
“The Queen spoke of the value of all faiths, and the healing power of faith to bring together and unite communities. She will be most remembered for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service.
“The Queen dedicated her life to public service and led the way in bringing communities together,” the director general said.
Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI ceremoniously laid the London Central Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center’s foundation stone and opened the place of worship in 1944.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of people waited patiently in line to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as her body lies in state in London’s ancient Westminster Hall.
World leaders will gather on Monday for the funeral of Elizabeth, queen of Britain for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.
LONDON: The Collective Security Treaty Organization is set to send a mission to assess the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border amid UN concerns over the imminent collapse of a fragile cease-fire.
Fighting erupted in the early hours of Monday between Armenian and Azeri troops as long-running tensions between the neighboring states over the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared, with both sides blaming one another for breaching a Moscow-brokered 2020 peace deal.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday, Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said both sides reported “heavy fighting on their international border.”
He added: “According to reports, heavy artillery, drones and large-caliber weapons were used. The exchange of fire reportedly continued through Sept. 13 and 14, while yesterday evening it was announced that a cease-fire had been agreed starting at 8 p.m. local time.”
He said: “We welcome this agreement and hope the cease-fire will hold, but remain deeply concerned over this dangerous escalation, including its possible impact on civilians.”
Following the death of 105 service personnel and wounding of at least six civilians during the recent fighting, Armenia requested deployment of the Russian-led CSTO — the regional equivalent of NATO — to provide a full picture on the source of this latest violence.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan wrote to the UN secretary-general and Security Council alleging violations of the 2020 peace deal that ended a six-week war.
Addressing the UNSC, Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, said the past three nights had been a “grave time” for the country after “our neighbor to the east instituted a major offensive.
“Over the past year, we have repeatedly brought to the council’s attention Azerbaijan’s breaches of international law.”
He added: “In the absence of proper accountability, we see the actions step up. Azerbaijan has occupied 10 sq. km of Armenia in the past two days, while Armenia engages in negotiations in good faith. This aggression of Azerbaijan is the answer to that.
“As we speak, Azerbaijan is reportedly planning to widen the scope of its predatory conduct, with the blame game and speculation its best friends.”
Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to the UN, Yashar Teymur oglu Aliyev, said this “serious escalation” had been “provoked by Armenia,” adding that Margaryan’s statement demonstrated the country’s lack of good faith in finding a peaceful solution.
“We reject the claims made, the distortions and deceptions. (The fighting) is the consequence of Armenian aggression, which remains unaddressed,” added Aliyev.
Jenca said he was unable to verify specifics of reports surrounding what was occurring on the ground, adding that he “fully supported” mediation efforts being undertaken by international organizations, the EU and Russia.
After an initial cease-fire brokered by Moscow on Tuesday failed to hold, China welcomed the latest cessation in hostilities, but added: “We hope both sides stick to this.”
Expressing “extreme concern” over the resumption of hostilities, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, urged both sides to return to the trilateral deal reached with Moscow in 2020, describing it as the basis for the “path to peace.”
But, he said, “sustainable results in bringing about peace require time and effort from both Baku and Yerevan.”
He added: “Substantial efforts are being undertaken by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and our border forces, and we are also engaging both parties. But the main thing today is for both parties to stop armed clashes and implement cease-fires.”
However, with fighting on the border at its worst since 2020, representatives expressed “deep concern” over the apparent targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The UAE expresses satisfaction at the cease-fire but remains deeply concerned over the ongoing violence, and wishes to see efforts convert to a lasting cease-fire and thereafter a lasting peace,” said Ameira Obaid Mohamed Obaid Alhefeiti, Emirati deputy permanent representative.
“Repeated crisis and humanitarian suffering will weaken the world order. We urge the parties to return to the negotiating table and seek a diplomatic solution quickly.”
LONDON: Protestors gathered outside the UN headquarters during the ongoing UN General Assembly on Thursday to call for banning Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from entering the US and speaking at the UNGA meeting.
Holding placards and banners accusing Raisi of being a “mass murderer” and containing the hashtags “#NoVisa4Raisi” and “#ProsecuteRaisiNow,” the National Council of Resistance of Iran protesters also called for regime change in Iran.
The protestors accuse Raisi of the mass murder of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, killing 1,500 people during uprisings in November 2019 and overseeing the execution of nearly 600 people since coming to power in August last year.
One of the banners at the protest said: “UNGA and the USA is no place for a criminal and genocider.”
Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of 52 US lawmakers asked President Joe Biden to deny entry to New York for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, while 500 Iranian-American professionals also sent an open letter to Biden last week calling on him to block Raisi’s visit.
“Raisi should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity and genocide,” the letter said.
Raisi, who has been under US sanctions since November 2019 for “complicity in serious human rights violations,” did not attend last year’s General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a pre-recorded video of his address was played to the meeting instead.
LONDON: Women and children in the poorest parts of the world are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, newly-appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Vanessa Nakate told a briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.
Speaking after a trip to the Horn of Africa region last week, the Ugandan climate activist highlighted how a water supply crisis in the area was impacting communities, especially mothers and their children trying to receive lifesaving treatment for severe acute malnutrition.
She traveled last week with UNICEF to Turkana Country in northwestern Kenya, and said while UN-funded projects were having a positive impact on those affected, with families benefiting from solar-powered water supply systems, much more work and funding was needed.
“In Kenya, the people I met told me about the impact of climate change and drought on their lives, with four consecutive failed rainy seasons depriving children of their most basic rights,” she said.
“One community had not received any rainfall for over two years. This is more than a food and nutrition crisis, it is yet another dimension of our worsening climate crisis.
“Much has been said about the impact the war in Ukraine has had on food security on this region, but fair less has been said about another important factor in the Horn of Africa, and that is the impact of climate change,” she added.
According to UN estimates, almost 1 billion children live in one of the 33 countries classified by UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index as at “extremely high-risk” of the impacts of climate change, with the ten worst-affected countries all in Africa.
This means they live in conditions which directly threaten their health, education, and protection, and expose them to deadly diseases.
“The ongoing emergency in the Horn of Africa is depriving children of a meal, of safe water, access to life-saving health services and it is keeping them from classrooms and forcing their families to move,” Nakate said.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell echoed Nakate’s concerns, and said the Ugandan activist would excel in her role as a goodwill ambassdor.
“Vanessa’s work to drive climate action that benefits the communities most affected by the climate crisis aligns directly with UNICEF’s mission to drive change for every child,” she said.
“We hope her appointment as a UNICEF global goodwill ambassador will help ensure that the voices of children and young people are never cut out of the conversation on climate change — and always included in decisions that affect their lives.”
CHICAGO: One of the priorities of the new president of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, and this year’s meetings is to increase the presence and involvement of women, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told Arab News on Wednesday.
The 77th Annual General Assembly of the United Nations opened on Tuesday, planning to address a wide range of issues and challenges facing the world, and identifying 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
In an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Kubiak said that Korosi, who was sworn into office on Monday, opening the 77th UNGA session with a call for “change,” will continue the efforts of his predecessor Abdulla Shahid to ensure women play a greater role in UN sessions and decisions.
Kubiak said that Korosi will participate in a meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders to be held on Tuesday Sept. 20, whose theme this year is “Transformative Solutions by Women Leaders to Today’s Interlinked Challenges.”
Women heads of state and government, she said, will be invited to share experiences, executing decisive and inclusive leadership and policies, with recommendations for building solutions to interrelated and complex crises that respond to society’s needs.
“It is going to be an opportunity for all the women heads of state and heads of government to come together and discuss issues such as climate change, such as the situation in Ukraine,” Kubiak said.
“And I think this will also highlight the fact that we actually don’t have that many women in those top leadership positions. I think at the UNGA last year there was only 13 that spoke. And according to UN Women, as of September last year there were only 24 women heads of state, heads of government. I think that event is going to be spotlighting on the need for us ... it’s 2022 and we really need more women represented in these positions.”
The meeting, hosted by Korosi’s office, is a continuation of efforts by Abdulla Shahid, who served as president of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.
“The platform that is going to be meeting this year actually comes out of a meeting that was held last year. It is something that the president of the General Assembly at the time, Abdulla Shahid . . . he has been very supportive of gender equality,” Kubiak said.
“He made sure his office here in the presidency was 50 percent men and women. It actually ended up being 54 percent. He said: Listen, I am not going to sit on any panel where women are not included, at least half. So, this has definitely been his issue. So last year he had a meeting with UN women and a couple of heads of state and he said this might be something we want to continue.”
Also scheduled to attend the platform will be Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women.
The platform is described in a Sept. 8 press release as a matter of urgency.
“As the world faces complex and interlinking challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian crises of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change, as well as growing concerns about threats to our global economy, it is more crucial than ever to ensure women and men are equally represented in policy and decision-making,” the UN release stated.
Also appearing on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Arab News UN correspondent, Ephrem Kossaify, called the issue of gender equality an urgent priority.
“There is another report that came out last week as part of the monitoring of the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals, the goal that has to do with women equality all over the world,” Kossaify said.
“We really saw shocking numbers. For example, at the current pace, we are going to need 300 years to achieve gender equality across the world. All the SDGs have suffered a setback this year.”
Kossaify said that while the world may be behind in pursuing gender equality, the UN is forging ahead to make it a reality.
Both agreed that the need to engage women and achieve gender equality is important for the world and a UN priority.
Kubiak said that UNGA 77 will address many important issues defined in the Sustainable Development Goals document, including gender equality.
The SDGS, Kubiak said, “are all designed to make the world a better place for people, for the environment, for animals, for everything, too.”
Kubiak said that attendance and presentations at this year’s session might be impacted by the funeral of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8.
