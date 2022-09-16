You are here

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West
It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Vladimir Putin saw Xi Jinping in early February for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. (Sputnik via AP)
  • Xi: ‘China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers’
  • Putin: ‘Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable’
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables and flanked by aides, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

The meeting was part of Xi’s first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic. For Putin, it was a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.

“China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,” Xi told Putin at the talks.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also quoted Xi as saying China was willing to work with Russia to support “each other’s core interests.”

Xi also met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines  of the summit on Friday, urging “political mutual trust” between the two sides during a regional security meeting in Central Asia.

Turkey is a dialogue partner of the SCO.

“The two sides should consolidate political mutual trust, respect each other’s core interests and consolidate the political foundation of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations,” Xi said, according to CCTV.

“We should focus on development cooperation (and) give full play to the role of various cooperation mechanisms and respective strengths between the two countries,” China’s leader was reported as saying.

Putin meanwhile took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable,” Putin said.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi, while reiterating Moscow’s backing for China on Taiwan.

“We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin said, after a US Senate committee on Wednesday took the first step toward Washington directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan.

It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Putin saw Xi in early February for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, days before the Russian leader launched the military offensive in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has touted the SCO summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand as showing there is an “alternative” to Western-dominated international institutions.

The SCO — made up of China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions.

Putin met the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earlier Thursday, as well as with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

With both Raisi and Sharif he said ties were “developing positively,” while the Iranian leader told Putin that US-backed sanctions on both countries would only make their relationship “stronger.”

“The Americans think whichever country they impose sanctions on, it will be stopped. Their perception is a wrong one,” Raisi said.

For Putin, the summit comes at an important time, as his forces face major battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and amid a continued Western push to make Russia an international pariah.

For Xi, it is an opportunity to shore up his credentials as a global statesman ahead of a pivotal congress of the ruling Communist Party in October.

The Chinese leader also met Thursday with Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who was quoted by state news agency Belta as thanking Xi for China’s “serious support in these difficult times.”

Lukashenko has been shunned by Western leaders after a fierce crackdown on the opposition two years ago and for backing Russia on Ukraine.

Chinese state media said Xi would also meet Erdogan on Friday.

Formerly Cold War allies with a tempestuous relationship, China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a “no-limits” relationship acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

The two countries have also stepped up military cooperation, with China sending hundreds of troops to take part in military exercises last month in Russia’s far east.

The defense ministry in Moscow said Thursday that Russian and Chinese warships were on a joint patrol in the Pacific and planning a live-fire artillery exercise at sea.

Other global leaders sounded alarm about deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said China and Russia “share a vision for the world that is starkly at odds with the vision that’s at the center of the international system, the vision that has been at the center of the international system for the past eight decades.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the two countries were inflicting harm on “international peace, stability, democracy and freedom.”

Putin was also set to hold talks Friday with Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Security was tight in Samarkand — a city of grand tiled mosques that was one of the hubs of Silk Road trade routes between China and Europe — with a huge police presence on the streets and armored vehicles parked downtown.

  • The 218-meter building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road
BEIJING: A fire engulfed a skyscraper Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found.
The blaze broke out in a 42-floor building housing an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
“Thick smoke billowed from the site, and dozens of floors burned ferociously,” CCTV reported.
The provincial fire department said later in a social media post that “at present, the fire has been extinguished, and we have not yet discovered any casualties.”
An initial photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city as black smoke billowed into the sky.
A later image shared on social media appeared to show that the flames had subsided, as emergency personnel sprayed jets of water onto its charred facade.
China Telecom said in a statement on social media: “By around 4:30 p.m. today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished.
“No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off.”
A video shared on social media appeared to show dozens of people fleeing the building as flaming debris fell from the upper floors.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the footage.
Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.
The 218-meter (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road, according to CCTV.
Deadly fires are common in China, where lax enforcement of building codes and rampant unauthorized construction can make it difficult for people to flee burning buildings.
In July last year, a warehouse fire in northeastern Jilin province killed at least 15 people and injured at least 25, according to state media reports.
The month before that, a fire killed 18 people — mostly children — at a martial arts school in central Henan province, causing an uproar over fire safety standards.
A further two dozen people died in a pair of blazes in Beijing’s migrant neighborhoods in 2017, while 58 perished when a huge fire swept through a 28-story Shanghai housing block in 2010.

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and hospitalized after encountering “a male with a knife,” the capital’s police said, amid massive security ahead of the queen’s funeral.
A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), the Metropolitan Police added.
“Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square,” it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen’s coffin is lying in state.
“Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions.”
The Met added officers had deployed a taser and the suspect was taken to an unspecified hospital for treatment, “where he remains at this time.”
The force said “enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” but the attack was not terror related. 
It comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of Monday’s state funeral.
The first to be staged in the UK in nearly six decades, it is set to be attended by leaders and royalty from around the world.
Thousands of police from across the country have been deployed to London, while 1,500 army personnel are on standby to help manage crowds and security, as tens of thousands of people queue to file past the late monarch’s coffin.

Tens of thousands of people queue to file past the late monarch’s coffin. (AFP)


It has been lying in state in parliament’s Westminster Hall since late Wednesday, where it will remain until early Monday.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack on the officers “utterly appalling.”
“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country,” he said, noting police “run toward danger to protect others” and “we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”
Khan added he was in close contact with the Met’s new Commissioner Mark Rowley, who only took up the post on Monday.

  • A wall collapsed on a slum dwelling made of polyethylene sheets and mud early Friday
  • Weather system for the Indian subcontinent is being altered due to climate change
LUCKNOW, India: Heavy rains flooded hundreds of homes, knocked out power and collapsed structures including a wall that crushed 12 people in northern India, officials said Friday.
Schools were closed for the day in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, where the meteorological office recorded 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of torrential rain in the past 24 hours, said Brijesh Pathak, the state’s deputy chief minister.
A wall collapsed on a slum dwelling made of polyethylene sheets and mud early Friday in the Hazratganj area of the state capital where laborers were sleeping. Nine died on the spot and another three were hospitalized with injuries, Pathak said.
In Unnao, a town 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Lucknow, another three people were killed in a house collapse following torrential rains, Pathak said.
Earlier this month, life was disrupted in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.
People hopped onto tractors to get to work. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state. The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, saw 141 percent and 114 percent excess rainfall, making it the wettest September day in the past eight years.
Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June. But this year, heavy downpours lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh beginning in March, triggering floods as early as April in Bangladesh.
The monsoon season that ends in October leaves hundreds of people dead and tens of thousands homeless every year.
The weather system for the Indian subcontinent is being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
With rising global temperatures due to climate change, experts say the monsoon is becoming more variable. Much of the rain that would typically fall in a season is arriving in a shorter period of time.

  • Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place
BANGKOK: Thai police have charged a soldier with murder over a shooting at a military training facility that left two people dead and another wounded, officials said Friday.
Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, will stand trial in a military court on Wednesday in the north of Bangkok.
He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place.
National deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen said the military court would decide whether or not to grant bail.
Yongyuth’s mental and physical health was being assessed by medical professionals at a hospital, said Kissana.
Police investigators have 84 days to conduct their investigation and report on the case before forwarding documents to the military court’s attorney, he added.
In the past year, there have been at least two other fatal shooting incidents by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post.
And in 2020, in one of the kingdom’s deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.

  • Clashes take place along the whole length of the border, Kyrgyz border guards say
  • Tajik forces using tanks, armored personnel carriers and mortars
BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces once again opened fire on several of its outposts, an escalation of tension between the Russian allies after a brief confrontation earlier this week.
Kyrgyz border guards were returning fire as clashes took place along the whole length of the border, the service said, adding that Tajik forces were using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars.
In turn, Tajikistan accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling one of its outposts and seven villages with “heavy weaponry.” A civilian was killed and three injured, authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon are both attending a regional security summit in Uzbekistan and featured among the leaders in a group photograph taken at dinner on Thursday.
The governors of Kyrgyz and Tajik provinces adjacent to the border were set to meet at a border crossing point and try to defuse the situation, Kyrgyz border guards set.
Clashes over the poorly demarcated border between the two former Soviet republics are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly, although last year they almost led to an all-out war.
Both host Russian military bases and have close ties with Moscow, which urged a cession of hostilities this week.

