Saudi minister meets religious leaders in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met Rawil Gaynetdin, chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation and vice chair Dameer Mohyi Al-Deen, in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which was attended by more than 100 delegations from 60 countries.
During the meeting, areas of cooperation and issues of common interest, especially those that serve Islamic work, were addressed.
Gaynetdin commended the Kingdom’s prominent position in the Islamic world and international community, its efforts in serving Islam and Muslims around the world, and its historical position in standing with Russia’s Muslims throughout history.
He expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for caring for Muslims around the world, along with Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors.
The Saudi minister also met Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama in Indonesia, and his delegation. The meeting addressed areas of cooperation and issues of common interest.
Staquf commended the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Islam and Muslims and spreading moderation and tolerance.
In his speech at the conclusion of the congress meeting, Al-Asheikh stressed the importance of religious leaders in advancing common human values, in addition to the importance of their role in consolidating the principles of moderation and rejection of extremism.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the Kingdom’s role in supporting joint international efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, and its contribution to promoting communication between civilizations through its Islamic message based on peace, justice, tolerance and moderation, and promoting the values of coexistence among religions, civilizations and nations.
Made in KSA — the female entrepreneurs helping to grow Saudi Arabia’s economy
Women are using technology and innovation to make job creation and training their business
Updated 16 September 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The aim of Vision 2030 is to create one million jobs for women in Saudi Arabia. Here are some of the women and businesses playing a leading role in creating career opportunities in the Kingdom.
Namat, a nonprofit social business by Nesma Holding Co., is aiming to integrate women living outside urban centers into the national economy, enabling them to actively contribute to the economic and social prosperity of the Kingdom by redefining the potential of ‘“Made in KSA.”
Merging lean management, continuous improvement and zero waste principles with a female-centered agenda, Namat is paving the way for socially viable, ethical and customizable garment manufacturing that benefits businesses as well as the wider community.
Noura Alturki, vice president of the Nesma Holding Co., said: “My family business, Nesma, established this project for the purpose of bringing jobs to women in the tailoring and embroidery industry. Through our social enterprise, Namat, we aim to enrich Saudi Arabia’s garment manufacturing industry through the deployment and empowerment of women in rural areas, bringing them into the folds of the national economy. This project is inspiring in its inclusiveness.”
“Our vision is to replicate tailoring centers across all of the Kingdom so that women in all 13 provinces in Saudi Arabia have access to employment. I believe an empowered woman is true to herself, silences the voices (internal and external) that doubt her in order to pave her own happiness in the world,” she said.
Namat has grown into a world-class garment manufacturing and training program employing more than 150 skilled women across four tailoring centers in the Kingdom.
Playbook, a fully female-founded startup, is focused on supporting working women in the region in meeting their career aspirations.
Several women leaders from Saudi Arabia have joined the platform as members to access their masterclass library, engage with a curated network, problem-solve, attend events, access mentorship and much more.
Members are also drawn to the impact arm of the business where each paid membership (annual fee) is matched to a free-access scholarship for women and students in underserved communities. The platform is soon to distribute thousands of scholarship access memberships through NGOs and universities in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.
Based in Riyadh, Amal Dokhan, general partner at 500 Global MENA and one of a handful of female venture capitalists in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, delivered a masterclass on the platform titled, “The Investor Mindset.”
The masterclass consisted of 11 episodes with runtimes of more than two hours. Dokhan breaks down her classes into sections that include investment terminologies, investment strategies for angels and venture capitalists, capitalization tables, dilution of shares and growth metrics.
Drawing on her personal experience as an educator, founder, angel investor and partner at a VC firm, Dokhan guides female founders toward understanding how to connect with investors and what they are looking for in a scalable startup.
Fatima Batook, brand owner, TIMA Sport Apparel and CEO of Switz Group, said that “The Investor Mindset” was her favorite masterclass. “The class opens the doorway for all struggling entrepreneurs trying to exponentially grow their businesses. It’s truly an insightful masterclass that adds a lot of value to many,” she said.
Nourah Feteih, an author, public speaker, environmental advocate and a new member of the Playbook, said: “As an environmental advocate, I always believe in spreading greatness to the world on so many levels. Playbook is doing an amazing job of supporting education for women globally to get access to the most informative and knowledgeable classes while learning from the entrepreneurs and experienced leading business women worldwide.”
“There are many scholarships that will be sent out under the member’s name. Wishing to be a philanthropist, I am glad to have received this opportunity. Besides, under the Saudi Vision 2030, I believe that passion, productivity and perseverance are keys to unlimited success in anything we do.”
Shreya Rammohan, Playbook co-founder and CMO, said: “Corporates such as Watar partners, Zain Group, Investcorp and other notable organizations have started onboarding their female executives to the platform. This aligns with their gender diversity and inclusion values, and their commitment to investing in relatable learning and development resources that can support their teams to network and build their personal brand. As members of the community, they can get on the app to network, seek out mentors, access learning resources, browse our masterclass library and much more.”
Rammohan said that Playbook rethinks and redefines accelerated career growth for women through curated learning resources and an engaged community.
The platform is launched on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
For the first time, female founders in the region are finding a bridge between tactical content on how to fundraise and access capital by learning from the masterclasses, connecting with the masters 1:1 and networking with other entrepreneurs within the community.
Lessons at Playbook grow in volume each month as the platform’s developers and founding team strategically include multiple masterclasses on decision-making, leadership, empathy, mental health, team-building, scaling, trusting your intuition, knowing your rights, maintaining a legacy in a family business, and running growth experiments.
Each of these masterclasses is led by women leaders across more than 17 industries that build their legacy and reverse-engineer their Playbook to success in the format of a masterclass. These are in Arabic and English and subtitled accordingly. It is further complemented by networking features, live event access, 1:1 mentorship and coaching opportunities, job boards and other benefits.
Nouf Masoud, CEO of Debyazah, a homegrown hospitality concept, is also seeking to promote the science of the culinary and the art of modern food display, and be Saudi Arabia’s first inclusive hospitality ambassador.
“We aim to showcase the Kingdom’s hospitality standards to the world and support the country’s vision through investing in opportunities that will nourish the local market and elevate the hospitality industry,” she said.
“We created a series of residential hospitality workshops for females in Riyadh and Jeddah to create a hospitality operation system in their own residence, making their home look and feel like a boutique hotel in addition to developing a career in the hospitality industry. At Debyazah, we aim to provide hospitality programs and short courses dedicated to individuals working in the hospitality field to develop the ultimate customer and guest experience.”
Masoud believes to achieve success as a woman entrepreneur, it is vital to surmount all odds and gain support from other companies to help the business grow.
“To create impactful momentum on a national scale, it is important to collaborate with multiple companies and organizations as they are seeking women to achieve leadership roles and are supporting them to achieve its objectives.”
Saudi women ‘stun’ Beauty Blender creator at makeup masterclass
‘The women here are so gorgeous,’ Rea Ann Silva says at Jeddah event
Updated 16 September 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Saudi women are no strangers to fashion, glamour and sophistication. Many of them work as designers, makeup artists and models.
And those good looks were not missed by Rea Ann Silva, creator and CEO of Beauty Blender makeup application sponge, when she gave her first beauty masterclass in the Kingdom, hosted by Sephora at Local Studio in Jeddah, as part of the celebrations for Saudi National Day.
“The women here are so gorgeous and sophisticated and have so much knowledge about beauty and makeup. It was such a pleasure because they already knew so much,” she told Arab News.
Silva said she admired the different skin tones and facial features of the people she saw in the audience.
“I was so surprised to see such a variety of beauty; different skin tones, different facial shapes, amazing eyebrows, beautiful eyes, amazing lips — it really is so stunning to be able to see the beautiful faces and just the variety of looks that you have with different women here,” she said.
During the masterclass, Silva taught the participants about application techniques and introduced some of her new products, including Bounce Foundation, Always On Radiant Skin Tint and a pH bronzer.
“It was about me sharing a little bit about my journey and my background, and how I created Beauty Blender along with my newest journey into the complexion category,” she said.
While the masterclass was new, this was not Silva’s first visit to the Kingdom, as she attended a wedding here 12 years ago.
“When I came to that wedding, it was so over-the-top gorgeous between the fashion and the hair and the makeup. And the makeup was ahead of its time,” she said.
“Makeup was worn a lot heavier than at the time we were wearing makeup in the States. So coming to Saudi Arabia and just seeing really beautifully painted, expertly applied makeup was not something I was used to seeing and it was just so mind-blowing.”
Sudanese model Hatoon Al-Rifaai, who is the face of Sephora, said it was refreshing for her to be able to attend the masterclass as a student rather than a professional.
“I used to always attend masterclasses as a model, but I am so happy today to attend as one of the people who are seated and are learning from it,” she said.
Saudi Central Bank launches graduate program for finance services
The six-month program will offer trainees a range of advantages and incentives. Those wishing to join can register via the central bank’s website until Oct. 1
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has launched an education program to provide Saudi university graduates with the skills to work in the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding financial services industry.
The Professional Education Program targets male and female graduates of Saudi universities and accredited international universities who hold bachelor’s or master’s degrees.
It aims to help graduates build careers that will enhance their role in the financial services industry. Candidates will have the opportunity to train in one of the departments of the Saudi Central Bank.
The bank said that the program will provide trainees with practical and cognitive skills to enhance employment opportunities at the Saudi Central Bank or in the wider financial sector.
The six-month program will offer trainees a range of advantages and incentives. Those wishing to join can register via the central bank’s website until Oct. 1.
After the deadline, a screening process begins and candidates will be selected following a technical evaluation and personal interviews. Successful applicants will join the program at the central bank headquarters in Riyadh.
Applicants must be Saudi nationals who have graduated within the past two years and have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in one of the relevant disciplines from an accredited local or international university with a grade of no less than very good or its equivalent, in addition to being proficient in spoken and written English.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah’s engineers development program opens new opportunities for Saudi youth
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is rolling out a one-year specialized engineers development program aimed at attracting talented Saudi engineers of the future as part of its mission to invest in personal growth in the Kingdom.
Abdullah Al-Othman, chief human capital officer at DGDA, said: “Our employees are our greatest asset and they are the change-makers within DGDA. Investing in them is our core mission. We want to create real, tangible success stories among our talented young Saudis.
“This engineers development program will be the cornerstone for realizing that mission by providing qualified and talented Saudis with not only entry-level jobs but also long-term careers with purpose. The program equips them to be real agents of change in multiple engineering fields, providing them with the best on-the-job training, coaching and immersion programs.”
We encourage fresh engineering graduates across the country to enroll in the DGDA engineers' development program (https://www.research.net/r/CBK2HPQ). When the registration closes later this year there will be an intensive selection process and assessments to ensure the selection of top talents.
Successful applicants will have an opportunity to participate in development work at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project.
The graduates will be distributed among three program tracks to develop their skills, knowledge and expertise, which include programs with DGDA’s design and development, urban planning and municipal affairs, and asset management divisions.
DGDA will partner with top institutes to deliver training courses that include toolkits on approaching communications, project management, innovation and strategy across Diriyah’s engineering projects alongside design, health and safety, inspection, construction supervision and licensing workshops.
Linah Alhabeeb, human capital development director at DGDA, said: “The DGDA engineering program is an exciting opportunity for young engineering graduates to participate in a project so close to the heart of all Saudis.”
She said that “the program will look to attract the brightest minds across the country aiming to train and develop their skills, interests and expertise across a multitude of engineering sectors in one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia and Asia’.
“At DGDA, we want to bring talent, innovation and skills to the forefront of our work. As the ‘Jewel of the Kingdom,’ Diriyah strives to nurture excellence, promote young Saudis, and reflect on our rich heritage through the wonders of At-Turaif. We welcome Saudi engineers from across the Kingdom to participate in this exciting program,” Alhabeeb said.