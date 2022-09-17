You are here

  • Home
  • Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support of message to Villa

Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support of message to Villa

Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support of message to Villa
Aston Villa’s head coach Steven Gerrard celebrates with Lucas Digne at the end of their Premier League match against Southampton at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/md37p

Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support of message to Villa

Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support of message to Villa
  • William is preparing for his grandmother's funeral on Monday
  • The life-long Villa fan still offered his backing to Gerrard
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: Steven Gerrard has revealed the Prince of Wales found time to send a message of support to Aston Villa while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
William is preparing for his grandmother’s funeral on Monday after the monarch died aged 96 on September 8.
But the life-long Villa fan still offered his backing to Gerrard and his struggling team ahead of their vital 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday.
Boosted by William’s message, Jacob Ramsey’s first-half goal lifted Villa away from the relegation zone after the stadium paid tribute to the Queen with a minute’s silence and a chorus of the national anthem before kick-off.
“He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club. For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I’m sure he will be proud,” Gerrard said.
“It was along the lines of ‘would love to be there’. He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually, he loves them. It’s really impressive, his knowledge, and how much he is in to it.
“It certainly took me back. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive.”

Topics: Prince William Aston Villa Steven Gerrard Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Related

Matt Targett arrived at Newcastle in January for an initial six-month loan spell, and has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking output. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Aston Villa favorite Targett hoping to make Newcastle switch permanent
Special Kieran Trippier out for 6 weeks after fracturing foot in Newcastle’s win over Aston Villa
Sport
Kieran Trippier out for 6 weeks after fracturing foot in Newcastle’s win over Aston Villa

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown
Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown
  • Emirati star borrows ski to stay on UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship title trail after qualifying hitch
Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

OLBIA: Rashid Al-Mulla will need to thank a friend if the Team Abu Dhabi star clinches a fifth successive freestyle crown in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Italy tomorrow night.

The Emirati star — unbeaten for five years — had to miss Friday night’s pole-position qualifier with engine problems as the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy got under way.

Al-Mulla found a solution, borrowing a friend’s jet ski to take his place in the first competitive freestyle moto, which brought action on the second day to a conclusion in the coastal city of Olbia in north east Sardinia.

Roberto Mariani was the leading freestyle qualifier, but the Italian, along with all other challengers, have been unable to prevent Al-Mulla putting together a run of 13 Grand Prix victories and 28 successive moto wins since 2017.

Mechanical issues permitting, Al-Mulla will look to extend the longest winning sequence in international watersports when the final round of the 2022 Aquabike World Championship reaches its climax on Sunday night.

In Ski Ladies GP1, Team Abu Dhabi’s three-times world champion Emma-Nellie Ortendahl took sixth place in today’s first moto, which was won by France’s Estelle Poret.

Topics: UAE Rashid Al-Mulla Team Abu Dhabi 2022 Aquabike World Championship

Related

Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month
Sport
Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month
Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead
Sport
Verstappen spearheads Red Bull 1-2 to extend world championship lead

Grealish and Haaland destroy Wolves as Man City go top

Grealish and Haaland destroy Wolves as Man City go top
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

Grealish and Haaland destroy Wolves as Man City go top

Grealish and Haaland destroy Wolves as Man City go top
  • Pep Guardiola's side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember
  • Haaland doubled City's advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Jack Grealish scored his first goal this season and Erling Haaland extended his record-breaking hot-streak as Manchester City powered to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.
Haaland doubled City’s advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.
Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.
Phil Foden capped City’s stroll in the midlands sunshine as the Premier League champions moved to the top of the table.
Unbeaten City are two points clear of second placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday.
Guardiola said this week that the “exceptional” Haaland was the “perfect” person to manage because his personality ensured he always remains hungry to improve.
Even Guardiola may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.
Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after his blistering start to the season and he is already making his case for the September award.
He has netted in seven successive games for City and is the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.
Showing their hunger to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons, City are unbeaten in a club record 22 away league matches since losing at Tottenham in their opening game last season.
There was a minute’s silence and a rendition of the national anthem following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Steve Bull and Mike Summerbee, legends of Wolves and City respectively, laying wreaths on the pitch before kick-off.
After that poignant tribute, City reduced Molineux to silence again with a beautifully crafted opener in the first minute.
Foden’s audacious backheel sent Kevin De Bruyne away down the right flank and the Belgian’s low cross was perfectly placed for Grealish, who timed his run to poke home from close-range.
It was a much-needed contribution from Grealish, who was making just his second league start this term after struggling to reach peak form since his British record £100 million transfer.
Guardiola might feel vindicated as well after defending the England forward following his anonymous display against Dortmund on Wednesday, blaming an ankle injury for his woes and telling him to ignore the doubters.
Haaland doubled City’s lead in the 16th minute with his first goal from outside the area for his new club.
His spectacular late winner against Dortmund led Guardiola to compare Haaland’s improvization to Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.
This was a more prosaic strike, but it was no less effective.
With Wolves defender Max Kilman fatally backing off outside his own penalty area, Haaland was allowed to advance unchecked before drilling an unerring finish into the bottom corner.
It was Haaland’s 100th goal in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg for Dortmund in 2020.
Collins’ reckless foul on Grealish, the Wolves defender leaping into the air to kick him in the midriff, drew an inevitable red card that effectively ended the contest in the 33rd minute.
When Wolves fans jeered Grealish as he writhed on the turf, he lifted his shirt to reveal the red mark left by Collins’ boot.
Foden added City’s third goal in the 69th minute, arriving in the six-yard box to flick in De Bruyne’s cross after Haaland’s flick teed up the Belgian.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland Jack Grealish Wolverhampton

Related

Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe
Sport
Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe
Exclusive Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City
Sport
Kevin De Bruyne: No shame if I don’t win Champions League with Manchester City

Barcelona open women’s season with a win after referee strike

Barcelona open women’s season with a win after referee strike
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

Barcelona open women’s season with a win after referee strike

Barcelona open women’s season with a win after referee strike
  • The first round of fixtures was postponed last weekend because of a refereeing strike
  • English summer signings Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh made their debuts for Barcelona
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP
BARCELONA: Reigning Spanish women’s champions Barcelona opened the new professional top flight Liga F with a 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday.
The first round of fixtures was postponed last weekend because of a refereeing strike, with a new pay deal reached between Liga F and the officials on Wednesday night.
English summer signings Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, both arriving from Manchester City, made their debuts for Barcelona, along with 16-year-old midfielder Vicky Lopez and Brazilian striker Geyse Ferreira.
The latter, signed from Madrid CFF, broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a freak goal, deflecting a clearance from the edge of the area into the net.
Caroline Graham Hansen rifled in the second with a long-distance strike as Barcelona settled into a more comfortable rhythm after a disjointed first half.
Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the summer, watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff stadium as last season’s Champions League runners-up saw out the game comfortably in her absence.

Related

New-look Barcelona show positive signs in defeat to Bayern
Sport
New-look Barcelona show positive signs in defeat to Bayern
Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show
Sport
Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show

UAE Pro League: Al-Jazira’s epic win over champions Al-Ain and other talking points from matchweek 3

UAE Pro League: Al-Jazira’s epic win over champions Al-Ain and other talking points from matchweek 3
Updated 17 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Al-Jazira’s epic win over champions Al-Ain and other talking points from matchweek 3

UAE Pro League: Al-Jazira’s epic win over champions Al-Ain and other talking points from matchweek 3
  • Exciting times at Kalba and a promise of a brighter future at Ajman
Updated 17 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

A revitalized Al-Jazira shook champions Al-Ain on an epic night, runners-up Sharjah clung on for victory at Ajman, and new boys Al-Bataeh rose to third during the ADNOC Pro League’s unforgettable matchweek 3.

An electrified Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was the venue for Thursday’s opening heavyweight clash of the campaign — and it did not disappoint.

Al-Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout added to his icon status by sealing a 2-1 win for the Pride of Abu Dhabi in a contest that also featured Al-Ain right-back Bandar Al-Ahbabi’s dismissal. Spain striker Paco Alcacer’s pinpoint header earlier on the same evening sealed a nervy 3-2 triumph for the 10-man Sharjah, which twice trailed to unfortunate Ajman.

Lourency’s second goal in three games saw Bataeh, which handed a bow to 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil, prevail 1-0 over Baniyas; Syria attacker Omar Khrbin heaped pressure on underperforming former employers Al-Wahda with the opener in 10-man Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s 2-1 success; and a late double from Ittihad Kalba condemned bottom-placed Al-Dhafra to a 2-0 defeat. Promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah drew 1-1 at Al-Wasl, while Khor Fakkan and Al-Nasr played out the season’s first goalless stalemate.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Mabkhout is heralded as club royalty at Jazira, and displays like this, on nights like this, show why.

UAE football’s leading marksman, both for the national team and in top-flight history, performed at a different level on what felt like a breakthrough occasion. An estimated 20,000-strong crowd created a volcanic atmosphere, with each play greeted by tribal roars.

A clever assist and instinctive finish proved the difference from Mabkhout against the title-holders. Their top performers, Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko and Togo hitman Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, who netted the leveler, were unable to outshine him.

The first goal was crafted via a back-heel from Mabkhout after the ball was fizzed in by Romania recruit Florin Tanase. The on-rushing Abdulla Ramadan rocketed home a 20-yard thunderbolt, despite the attentions of Colombian center-back Danilo Arboleda and Al-Ahbabi.

Mabkhout’s predatory instincts after the interval ensured he was positioned to profit from a defensive deflection inside the penalty box. True leadership also emerged in the frantic final stages as he cajoled his team-mates over the finish line.

That is now six strikes in three outings, with goal contributions coming at a punishing average of one every 38.6 minutes — a dramatic response to last term’s downturn of 10 efforts in 20 matches.

Importantly, it is also a perfect nine points from nine for Al-Jazira heading into the international break. The 2020-21 champions, and their legendary No. 7, are up for another title scrap.

Goal of the week: Brian Ramirez (Al-Ittihad Kalba)

Something special is brewing on the UAE east coast.

Kalba’s impressive recruitment, headlined by Galatasaray loanee Alexandru Cicaldau and Serie A stalwart Daniel Bessa, has been matched by a rebranding off the pitch. This confluence of purpose was exhibited in a remarkable second goal in a win over Dhafra that lifted to Kalba to fourth.

A total of 20 passes followed from under-21 goalkeeper Eisa Hooti’s sidewinding kick, with every player apart from left-back Abdulaziz Al Hamhami touching the ball. This perfectly calibrated play culminated with UAE veteran Habib Fardan’s artistic flick to Argentine forward Ramirez, who raced through a break in the defense to slot home.

Ambition to gatecrash the UAE game’s established order and compete in the AFC Champions League are fuel at Ittihad Kalba Stadium. Moments like this turbocharge such desire from a club determined to claim the first major silverware of their 50-year existence — and fast.

Coach of the week: Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman)

Attention on matchweek 3 gravitated toward events in the capital derby.

Ajman’s defiance amid defeat to Sharjah stands as a positive bellwether. Even with the renewed concentration of elite talent at the summit, ferocious competitors can be found in abundance elsewhere.

Head coach Tufegdzic led the Orange Brigade to a joint-best finish of seventh in the professional era during his debut 2021-22 campaign. Clear fighting spirit has been retained, judging by Thursday night’s showing.

The Serbian’s troops unsettled the star-studded visitors — with ex-Barcelona players Miralem Pjanic and Alcacer in the starting line-up — for long spells. They registered six shots on target from 13 attempts, twice took the lead, and boasted the game’s outstanding performer in Congo winger Prestige Mboungou, an adroit late-summer pick-up from Saudi Arabia’s Abha.

So rattled were the King that UAE center-back Salem Sultan was dismissed late on for an off-the-ball incident.

Ajman are yet to taste victory this season. On this evidence, they will soon be enjoying the feeling in weeks to come.

Reflections on a joyous start

These are exciting days for the ADNOC Pro League.

A rip-roaring start has seen consistently ballooned attendances, a startling rise in playing tempo and young Emiratis excelling amid a burgeoning environment.

This upturn reached an early culmination at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, with Al-Jazira and Al-Ain contesting a game that equalled those in the Roshn Saudi League and Qatar Stars League.

The competition has benefited immeasurably from the organizing body engaging fan associations and encouraging reach out to wider communities. Their investment to revamp English-language television coverage can only help.

Even more can be expected from an influx of formidable foreign playing additions as  temperatures fall.

For too long in the latter half of the previous decade, crowds dispersed and UAE teams left an increasingly smaller footprint in the AFC Champions League.

The challenge now in a unique season disrupted by the 2022 World Cup is to maintain this momentum. An enlivening beginning cannot go to waste.

Topics: UAE Pro League Al Jazira

Related

UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
Sport
UAE Pro League: Al Ain flying high; Pjanic, Yarmolenko on target
Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years
Sport
Miralem Pjanic joins Sharjah from Barcelona in UAE Pro League’s biggest coup in years

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut
  • New format will be experienced by Asian golf supporters for the first time as series gets set for regional bow at all-new Stonehill
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

BANGKOK: The eyes of the golfing world will turn to Thailand next month as it gears up to host the biggest tournament to be held on Asian soil — the $25million LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Forty-eight of the best golfers on the planet are Bangkok-bound to battle it out for individual and team glory as LIV Golf breaks new ground with Asia’s debut LIV Golf Invitational, taking place at Stonehill, Oct. 7-9.

A stellar field including defending Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and multiple-major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka is confirmed for the tournament. In addition, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will make on-air contributions to the broadcast coverage and serve as a non-playing captain at the course.

They will be joined by hometown heroes Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, plus a host of Ryder Cup and Major-winning stars including Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

The sixth event of eight in LIV’s inaugural year, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will hold the distinction of becoming the first international tournament to be staged at the all-new Stonehill in the northern suburbs of Bangkok, situated in Pathum Thani province.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said: “Everyone at LIV Golf is enormously excited to bring our innovative format and elite competition to Thailand and the people of Asia, one of the most exciting and rapidly developing golf landscapes in the world. At LIV Golf, we’re committed to creating opportunities that grow the game and reach new audiences around the globe. Thailand is our first Asian stop as we continue our launch, and the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok promises to be a truly incredible week for players and fans alike.”

“I’ve been looking forward to saying this for a long time: Asia, here we come.”

The new tournament format of LIV Golf aims to raise the excitement levels in the sport of golf. Each event sees a world-class 48-man field compete in 12 teams of four, with a shotgun start, on-course music and entertainment that creates an electric atmosphere.

After three rounds of golf, both an individual and team champion is crowned and a prize of $25 million shared.

An incredibly strong field for Bangkok features no less than 12 Major champions and four former World No.1s set to be on the hunt for individual and team glory.

Thai star Khongwatmai has featured in all five of this year’s LIV Golf Invitationals, earning his spot through some top performances in the Asian Tour’s new marquee International Series events, which are supported by LIV Golf.

He said: “To be playing in an event of this scale at home in Thailand is something I could only have dreamed of growing up. The quality of the field is unlike any golf event that will ever have competed here, which makes this a huge moment for not only golf, but sport in Thailand and in Asia.

“These LIV events bring together the best golfers in the world, in a new format which works for both players and spectators. The atmosphere has been incredible in all the events I have played so far, and to be able to experience the same on home turf is something I’m really going to relish. It’ll be something very special for Thai golf and golf fans.”

Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour winner who has also teed it up in all LIV Golf events so far this season, said: “Playing in Thailand confirms that LIV Golf is a global league, bringing the best in the world to our country and growing the game across the region. LIV Golf is something different, something very exciting, and this week is further evidence that the series is connecting with new audiences all around the world.”

Indian star Anirban Lahiri is delighted to be bringing the series to Asia. Lahiri, who signed on with LIV Golf in late August, finished runner-up on his Boston debut in a thrilling three-way playoff defeat to Dustin Johnson, which also featured Chilean star Joaquin Niemann.

He said: “From my experience so far, LIV Golf is something very special — I could hardly have got off to a better start. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok brings something special to Thailand and also the wider region. There are so many golf fans in the Asian region and they will all be able to enjoy some world-class golf featuring some of the best in the game. The players love the atmosphere at the tournaments, as well as the format, and the fans in Asia are in for a real treat.”

Topics: LIV Golf Thailand LIV Golf Invitational Series BANGKOK

Related

World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Sport
World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff
Sport
Dustin Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Golf Boston event in playoff

Latest updates

Newcastle held by Bournemouth as Premier League ‘draw specialists’ drop 2 points
Newcastle held by Bournemouth as Premier League ‘draw specialists’ drop 2 points
Former Chelsea icon Didier Drogba pranked by Arsenal fan wearing Blues jersey
Former Chelsea icon Didier Drogba pranked by Arsenal fan wearing Blues jersey
UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown
UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla needs helping hand ahead of Italian showdown
Over 1m Captagon pills seized at Beirut port
Over 1m Captagon pills seized at Beirut port
How Albania’s history can inspire people of Middle Eastern states in turmoil
How Albania’s history can inspire people of Middle Eastern states in turmoil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.