‘America’s Got Talent’ winners Mayyas showered with love on return to Lebanon

DUBAI: The Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas, who were named winners of season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” last week, returned to Lebanon on Friday to a hero’s welcome with colorful bouquets, heart-shaped balloons and posters gifted to them by their families, friends and fans.
Clips of a large crowd cheering for the all-female crew as they arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport circulated on social media.
“You made Lebanon proud,” read the posters.
On Thursday, the group took home the $1 million grand prize after winning “America’s Got Talent.”
“We can’t believe what’s happening,” group member Marcel Assal told Arab News after the show. “We can’t believe what we’ve achieved — giving so much energy, leaving our work and education, dedicating our time to training every day to be here to represent our country, and this is what we were looking for.
“We were very stressed out by the fact that we had to (prepare the dance) in two-to-three days, but when we went up on stage and heard the cheers, the audience gave us a push and an adrenaline rush that wasn’t there and we did it,” added Assal.
The crew’s choreographer, Nadim Cherfan, said: “This win gave me an opportunity to dream again. When you have a dream and you achieve it, you start to look for another dream. So I’m very happy that there is something to look forward to now — something to dream of, something to fight for.”
Actress Yara Shahidi gets her own show on Facebook Watch
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi is getting her own show, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” on Facebook Watch this month.
The part-Middle Eastern “Grown-ish” actress stars in and executive produces the platform’s original series. The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and 7th Sun Productions, which is owned by Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi.
In each episode, the 22-year-old star — who is of American and Iranian descent — will take part in multiple activities with celebrity guests.
The ventures, which reflect the personal interests of the guests outside of their fame, will include gymnastics, golfing, horseback riding, soccer and games nights.
Shahidi will also have intimate chats with guests, asking them to think of the one question they wish that people would ask them.
“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversations we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” Shahidi said in a statement. “For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about their favorite things.”
Later that year, Shahidi also revealed her role as executive producer of an on-screen adaptation of Cole Brown’s critically acclaimed debut book “Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World” for ABC Signature.
Neither of the shows have been released yet.
The rising star and her mother announced the launch of their new production company in July 2021 and signed an exclusive overall deal with ABC Studios to develop television projects for streaming, cable and broadcast platforms.
‘His presence was unlike any other,’ says one of his directors of the Arab world’s most famous actor of all time
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: In the history of Arab cinema, no star has shone brighter than Omar Sharif. The legendary Egyptian actor, who became Arab cinema’s first major crossover star after 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” catapulted him to international fame, had talent so copious and personality so large that his presence has only grown in the public consciousness since his death in 2015, as the film world continues to search for his true successor.
Current Egyptian superstar Asser Yassin, one of a few actors to have been dubbed ‘The next Omar Sharif,’ knows that search is futile.
“I was always compared to him and even told that I would be his successor. I’d always reply, ‘There will be only one Omar Sharif,’” Yassin tells Arab News.
Born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1932 as Michael Yusef Dimitri Chaloub, Sharif — who took that name when he began his filmmaking career — was raised in a multi-lingual household, his parents having moved from Zahle, Lebanon decades before his birth, and he had an early affinity for languages, picking up not only Arabic, English and his mother’s French, but Italian and Spanish, too.
‘Sharif’ means nobleman, and it’s easy to see why he took to the name. His mother Claire Saada was one of the country’s most renowned socialites, hosting Egypt’s King Farouk regularly throughout Sharif’s youth, after his family moved to Cairo when he was four.
Part of the lore of how the great Sharif found his way in front of the camera has been proven to be mythmaking. Sharif studied mathematics and physics at Cairo University before moving into film, and while reports often include the note that he studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, the school itself has no record of him ever attending.
According to renowned Egyptian filmmaker and newly appointed director of the Cairo International Film Festival Amir Ramses, the real story involved a bit more luck, and an encounter with Egypt’s most acclaimed filmmaker, Youssef Chahine.
“He was a really handsome young man who probably hadn’t dreamed of working in cinema, who got noticed by a young and talented director, who made him a star within a couple of movies (alongside) Egypt’s most prestigious actress,” Ramses tells us.
Chahine, only a few years into his filmmaking career himself, cast Sharif in two films in 1954, opposite the country’s then-biggest star, Faten Hamama, who had been a major box-office draw for more than a decade.
The films, particularly “The Blazing Sun,” proved to be a huge success, and led to Sharif teaming up with Chahine again and again throughout the 50s, and quickly becoming a star himself. Oh, and marrying Hamamah.
“He proved to be a really charismatic and talented actor, which was really kind of miraculous,” says Ramses. “Most have to work for years from the time they know they want to make movies for a living before becoming a success, but for him it was a stroke of luck that led him to discover his talent. I guess that’s part of his charm.”
Luck also played its part in his step up to international fame. In 1962, English director David Lean was preparing to tell the story of Lawrence of Arabia, and demanded that his casting directors bring him Arab actors to give his film an air of authenticity.
Sharif, who, thanks to his childhood, spoke good English, was whisked off on a plane to the desert to meet the director.
“As we came in to land we could see (Lean) sitting all by himself,” Sharif recounted years later. “We landed right next to him, but he didn’t move one step. When I got off the plane, he didn’t say ‘Hello’. He simply walked round me to see my profile. Finally, he said, ‘That’s very good, Omar. Let’s go to the make-up tent.’”
Sharif’s role, a fictional envoy named Sherif Ali, though the most physically demanding of his career (“Lean hated actors. I was one of the only actors he actually liked, in all his life” the actor said later), was an instant hit, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and winning him two Golden Globes (for the same role — it was the 60s, and it’s the Globes), as well as netting him a long-term deal with Columbia Pictures. And so Sharif spent the majority of his subsequent decades in Hollywood and Europe.
While he instantly became recognizable, Sharif was very conscious of being an Arab in an underrepresented environment, causing him to tread lightly behind the scenes in those early years, and accept less money than he thought he deserved.
“I had to be very careful. For example, Columbia Pictures signed a five-year contract with me when I had made ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ but they didn’t pay me anything,” Sharif said later.
His gamble paid off, however. Sharif went from sidekick to leading man, starring in a number of the decade’s most popular films, including Lean’s 1965 epic “Doctor Zhivago,” and the ever-popular romantic comedy “Funny Girl,” opposite Barbara Streisand in her first film role, in 1968.
From that point, though, Sharif’s remarkable rise tapered off. While the roles continued to pour in, Sharif seemed to lose his previously spot-on knack for picking good projects. Or perhaps he stopped trying as hard to do so.
“I went 25 years without making a good film,” he said candidly years later. “I had to work all the time to support my family and myself, and all my expensive tastes. It got to the stage where my own grandchildren were making fun of my films. I decided it was time to stop, to keep some dignity, and wait for something that I felt enthusiastic about.”
Towards the end of his life, it was once again the Arab world in which he often found his strongest inspiration, with acclaimed films such as “The Traveller,” which garnered Sharif standing ovations at the Venice International Film Festival in 2009.
Renowned Egyptian actor Amr Waked — Sharif’s co-star in the film — remembers their trip to Venice vividly, he tells Arab News.
“When we were leaving, we were on the same flight together to Paris. I can tell you, there wasn’t a single person in either airport that did not stand in respect to Omar Sharif as he was passing,” says Waked.
Lebanese filmmaker Daizy Gedeon, who directed Sharif in her film “Lebanon... Imprisoned Splendour” in 1996 and continued a friendship with him for years afterwards, was always amazed not only by Sharif’s talent in front of the camera, but his fantastic charisma in everyday life as well — the mark of a true star.
“He loved acting, and he found a way to express the identity of an Arab in a way that people had never really seen,” says Gedeon. “When we met over the years across the world, every head in the room would turn, and he would draw the attention of every woman, because, even as he aged, he still looked stunningly handsome. His presence was unlike any other.”
Even though Sharif died in 2015 at the age of 83, his legacy is such that he remains a major presence in the world of cinema, both regionally and internationally.
“He’s one of those people who didn’t die, actually. His work still lives with us. We all will die before his work,” says Waked. “There was something inside of him that just glowed.”
There will be only one Omar Sharif. But we were lucky to get even one.
Bahraini label Noon By Noor presents new collection at London Fashion Week
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Bahraini label Noon By Noor presented its new spring/summer 2023 collection this week at London Fashion Week.
The renowned fashion week is happening at a smaller scale this year out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The women’s ready-to-wear brand, founded by cousins Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa in 2008, unveiled 15 new items on mannequins.
The looks featured silk apron-style dresses, ruffled skirts, floral blazers, cargo jackets and lace jumpsuits in white, beige, blue and blush hues.
“We wanted to celebrate with this collection a moment of joy and innocence where fashion once again is a moment of pleasure,” the designers wrote on the label’s website. “We think the Noon By Noor woman will have fun styling this collection. It is conceptually simple yet rich with unexpected details.”
The singer took to Instagram to share with her 286,000 followers how she feels about her new music.
“I can’t believe it’s all finally happening,” she wrote. “After my first album I genuinely thought I couldn’t make another. It took me a long time to understand what I wanted to say with my music while I was growing and changing with the world.
Gigi, Bella Hadid and Nora Attal walk for Tom Ford in NY Fashion Week
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week this week with a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles.
But is it really an iconic fashion show without the Hadid sisters shining on the runway? Certainly not.
The Palestinian Dutch supermodels, Gigi and Bella, were among the stars who presented the brand’s latest collection.
On a reflective runway worthy of all that shine, to a soundtrack of “Addicted to Love,” “The Look of Love,” “Pure/Honey” and “Take on Me,” the models were more than a little ready to party in 70s and 80s style on his downtown catwalk.
Ford rolled out embellished sets of tiny velvet shorts and matching jackets in bright red and blue adorned with flowers, leaves and butterflies, some with a touch of cowboy fringe.
Bella wore metallic sequined gowns in copper while Gigi wore a two-tone green and blue dress.
Other models, including British Moroccan catwalk star Nora Attal, walked in low-slung trousers and skirts in silver and mint, sporty shorts in silver and gold, and tiny, sheer bralettes.
Madonna sat front row and was joined by her daughter Lourdes Leon, Chris Rock, Erykah Badu, Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes, Frances Tiafoe, Ciara and more.
Attal was also spotted on the runway for Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week. The 23-year-old star wore a black cut-out dress from Kors’ spring/summer 2023 collection, which features business wear and night-out looks with a resort-style sensibility.
